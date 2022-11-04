Selena Gomez says she might not be able to bear children

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving apologized Thursday night for tweeting a link to a documentary criticized as anti-Semitic, saying he takes full responsibility for his decision to share the content with his nearly five million of followers.

The NBA star posted an apology on his verified Instagram account hours after the Nets announced a five-game suspension for his subsequent defense of his decision.

“To all Jewish families and communities who are hurt and affected by my message, I am deeply sorry for causing you pain and I apologize,” Irving wrote. “I initially reacted out of emotion at being unfairly labeled an anti-Semite, instead of focusing on the healing process for my Jewish brothers and sisters who were hurt by the hate speech in the documentary.

“I had no intention of disrespecting Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuating hatred. I’m learning from this unfortunate event and hopefully we can find understanding between all of us,” Irving continued.

Irving was condemned last week by, among others, Nets owner Joe Tsai and the NBA for tweeting a link to the 2018 film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” which is based on the book by the same name of Ronald Dalton and has been castigated as anti-Semitic by civil rights groups.

Before Irving shared his apology, his team posted a statement on Twitter saying they have made repeated attempts to help Irving “understand the evil and danger of his words and actions, which began with the release of a film containing deeply disturbing anti-Semitic hatred”.

The Nets said they were “appalled” Thursday when Irving “refused to state unequivocally that he held no anti-Semitic beliefs, or to acknowledge specific hateful elements in the film,” during a media briefing.

“It was not the first time he had the opportunity – but failed – to clarify,” the team said.

During a media availability earlier Thursday, Irving was asked if he apologized when he said he meant no offense after tweeting a link to the film.

“I meant no harm,” Irving replied. “I’m not the one who made the documentary.”

“I take full responsibility, again, I repeat, for posting anything on my Instagram or Twitter that may have contained unfortunate lies,” he said.

“I take my responsibility to post this,” Irving continued. “Some things that were questionable in there, wrong.

“As I said the first time you all asked me while I was sitting on this stage. I don’t believe everything that everyone posts. This is a documentary. So I take my responsibility.

When asked if he had anti-Semitic beliefs, Irving replied, “I respect all walks of life. I embrace all walks of life. This is where I sit.

When asked to answer yes or no to the question, he replied, “I can’t be an anti-Semite if I know where I’m from.”

Responding to this response on Twitter, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League – a “non-profit organization dedicated to fighting anti-Semitism and all types of hate that undermine justice and the fair treatment of every individual” – said Irving had “a lot of work to do.”

“The answer to the question ‘Do you have anti-Semitic beliefs’ is always an unequivocal ‘NO’. We took @KyrieIrving at his word when he said he was taking responsibility, but today he broke his promise,” Jonathan Greenblatt wrote Thursday. “Kyrie clearly has a lot of work to do.”

The Nets said in their statement Thursday, “Such a failure to disavow anti-Semitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply troubling, goes against the values ​​of our organization and constitutes conduct harmful to the ‘crew. Accordingly, we are of the opinion that he is currently unsuitable to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets. We have decided that Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective corrective measures which address the adverse impact of his conduct and the period of suspension served is not less than five games.

The Anti-Defamation League rejects Irving’s donation

The media appearance followed an announcement Wednesday by Irving and the Nets that they would both donate $500,000 to anti-hate organizations.

In an earlier joint statement between Irving, Nets and the Anti-Defamation League, the 30-year-old said he took “responsibility” for the “negative impact” his post had on the Jewish community.

But Thursday night, after the suspension was announced, Greenblatt wrote on Twitter that the ADL could not “in good conscience accept” Irving’s donation.

“(Irving) has had ample opportunity to do the right thing, to apologize and condemn #antisemitism. He has failed almost every step of the way. This suspension is well deserved,” said Greenblatt. said. “We were optimistic but after seeing the debacle at a press conference, it’s clear Kyrie doesn’t feel responsible for his actions.”

Earlier this week, NBA analyst and Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley said he thought the league was “dropping the ball” on Irving and that he thought the player should have be suspended.

When asked why Irving hadn’t been disciplined for his actions on Tuesday, Nets general manager Sean Marks told reporters, “I think we’re having these discussions behind the scenes.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he was “disappointed” with Irving after the Guardian failed to apologize or speak out against the “harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize”. Silver will meet with Irving next week, the commissioner said in a statement Thursday.

“Kyrie Irving has made the reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive anti-Semitic material,” Silver said.

“While we appreciate that he has agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to fight anti-Semitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not featured unreserved apologies and more specifically denounced the despicable and harmful content contained in the film he has chosen to publicize.

Irving was not made available to the media on Monday or Tuesday following Nets games on those days.

The joint statement said the donations were made to “eradicate hatred and intolerance in our communities”.

Greenblatt, with the Anti-Defamation League, said: “At a time when anti-Semitism has reached historic levels, we know that the best way to combat the oldest hatred is both to confront it head-on and also to change hearts and minds.

Kanye West, who has come under fire for anti-Semitic comments on social media and in interviews, showed his support for Irving, tweeting a photo of the guard on Thursday.

