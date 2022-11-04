Source: Cole Anthony expected to return to Magic as early as Thanksgiving

Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Cole Anthony didn’t play again Thursday night as the Orlando Magic faced the Golden State Warriors.
Anthony, who injured his right internal oblique after a hard fall in a Oct. 26 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, is expected to get back on the court for individual work within the next few days, a person with knowledge of his situation told the Orlando Sentinel on Thursday.
That person added he hopes to return after Thanksgiving in late November/early December.
()
Sen. Joe Manchin III said Thursday he wants to work with Republicans in the next Congress to keep social programs like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid from going bankrupt, while tackling the nation’s “crushing debt.”
The moderate West Virginia Democrat’s remarks came amid Republican wishes — if they win a House majority — to demand changes to those programs in exchange for lifting the national debt ceiling next year. next.
“We cannot live with this crippling debt,” Mr. Manchin said during a virtual appearance at the Fortune CEO Initiative. “If we don’t look at trust funds that are going bankrupt, whether it’s Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, Highway, anyone [facing] huge problems right now, if we can’t get a handle on how we deal with the financial challenges facing this country, we’re all going to pay a price we can’t afford.
A report from Social Security administrators in June showed an exhaustion date of 2035, by which time benefits should be cut unless Congress acts to restructure the program in some way.
President Biden has pledged to protect these backstop programs, making them a mainstay of his campaign message in the final days before Tuesday’s midterm elections. Other Democrats have done the same in an attempt to drum up voter enthusiasm.
However, Mr. Biden and Democrats have also made false or misleading claims that Republicans want to end Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.
Republicans have openly discussed modifying fee programs in the context of bloated government spending, such as requiring them to be reauthorized every several years, but they have not suggested cutting or eliminating outright just these safety nets.
“They’re coming after your Social Security and Medicare, and they’re saying it out loud,” Biden said at a campaign rally last month. “I promise you: I will protect Social Security. I will protect Medicare. I will protect you.”
Mr. Biden also bragged — even going so far as to take credit — for record-breaking cost-of-living adjustments for Social Security recipients. On Wednesday, the White House deleted a tweet that falsely gave credit to the president while failing to clarify that the increase was due to soaring inflation.
Democrats hope to raise the debt ceiling after the midterm elections but before the next Congress to avoid a showdown with Republicans in the new year.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
Miles Bridges pleaded no contest to felony domestic violence on Thursday as part of a plea deal in which he’ll avoid jail time.
Bridges, a 24-year-old NBA free agent, was charged with one count of domestic violence and two counts of child abuse in July.
Michelle Johnson, who shares two children with Bridges, posted graphic images days later that showed her face battered and bruised. She said Bridges abused her, resulting in a concussion and other injuries. She said Bridges choked her “until I went to sleep.”
Two charges were dropped in the deal, and Bridges pleaded no contest to domestic violence toward a spouse or other cohabitant, ESPN reported. Johnson’s attorneys said she agreed to the deal.
Bridges will be on probation for three years, according to ESPN. He must complete 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling and 52 weeks of parenting classes and serve 100 hours of community service.
The deal also includes a 10-year restraining order that prohibits Bridges from being within 100 yards of Johnson, ESPN reported. Custody exchanges of their two children, Ace Miles and Ayla Marie, must take place through third parties.
Bridges had the best NBA season of his career in 2021-22 and was expected to draw strong interest in free agency. However, the charges were announced days before the signing period opened, and Bridges remains without a team. He could still be suspended by the NBA.
()
Policy
The Boston City Council voted on Wednesday to approve a new political map, whose districts and boundaries will inherently shape the next decade of politics in the Hub.
The vote capped a tumultuous process that raised pervasive and still charged racial tensions in a changing city, and even prompted a councilor to stoke sectarian strife in the hours before the vote.
Still, the council’s progressive flank prevailed by approving their proposal, dubbed the “unity card,” over several last-minute amendment proposals with a 9-4 anti-veto vote that largely went down according to reports. racial criteria among the historically diverse board members.
Those who opposed the map were Council Chairman Ed Flynn, Councilor Frank Baker, Councilor Michael Flaherty and Councilor Erin Murphy.
The map now heads to Mayor Michelle Wu’s office.
Supporters say the map aims to give more political agency to communities of color — fulfilling the city’s legal burden under federal Voting Rights Law to ensure voters of color can freely elect voters. candidates without consistently and consistently outnumbering white voters at the polls in their neighborhoods.
The review of current districts was guided by Boston’s population growth, as evidenced by the 2020 U.S. Census, particularly the significant population boom in the Seaport over the past decade.
The entire redistricting process happens once every 10 years, as required by law, to ensure that the nine Boston council districts have roughly equal populations.
“We need to try to create situations where minority communities can elect a candidate of their choice,” said Councilor Liz Breadon, chair of the council redistricting committee. “And it’s been a really difficult process, with people creating blockages and obstructions all the way down the line.”
Councilors have frequently stressed the need to meet a self-imposed deadline to have a new card drawn up by November 7. Although the deadline is not legally required, advisers said that approving a card after that date could present timing issues regarding residency requirements for any candidates wishing to run in the next election cycle.
Breadon warned on Wednesday that it “risks being called protection in place.”
But the deadline was just one of many factors that advisers in favor of the new card had to contend with.
Over the past week, councilors have faced complaints from neighborhood groups in South Boston and Dorchester alleging they violated the state’s open meeting law at redistricting open meetings (this which officials denied having done).
South Boston organizations filed a lawsuit on Wednesday asking a Suffolk Superior Court judge to stop the council from holding a vote. The judge declined to do so, but a November 9 hearing is now scheduled.
Controversy had also entangled the process since at least August, with Flynn’s decision to strip Councilman Ricardo Arroyo of the chairmanship of the council’s redistricting committee.
The decision was made in light of news Arroyo, a candidate for district attorney in the September primary when the story surfaced, had been twice investigated for sexual assault at the teenage years, but had never been charged. Arroyo has denied any wrongdoing.
Flynn’s decision laid bare deep divisions on the council, as councilors of color described, at a meeting in August, the repeated racism and disrespect they faced during their tenure. .
And then came the squabbles over the “unity card”.
The major changes in the new map largely focus on moving a section of Dorchester – near Cedar Grove, Neponset and Adams Village – from District 3 to District 4, and moving areas from South Boston home to a District 2 social housing complex to District 3.
Supporters, including a vocal Arroyo, unveiled the initial map in mid-October as the product of a collaboration between the advisers and several civic organizations, such as the Boston branch of the NAACP.
They say District 2, by law, has too many residents in its current state, while the proposed section of Dorchester in District 3 would provide District 4 with more racial diversity to help the city avoid possible allegations of “filling” black electoral blocs.
But the map has received unwavering opposition from several councillors, who say the map divides their neighborhoods and divides their communities.
Flynn earlier this week went so far as to call the process “reckless,” according to the Boston Herald.
“Dividing public housing residents in South Boston and dividing communities of color is immoral and unconscionable,” he said.
Councilor Baker, who represents Dorchester District 3, was particularly outspoken about his opposition, with his passions leading to a crescendo of tension at Wednesday’s meeting.
Baker, bringing Dorchester’s deep Irish-American ties and Catholic beliefs, spoke to advisers from a Catholic priest who told him the town’s clergy viewed the map as “an all-out assault on Catholic life in Boston.” .
He added: “They have not lost sight of the fact that the person leading this charge is a Protestant” from Northern Ireland, a reference to Breadon, Baker’s immigrant colleague.
Baker’s comments referred to the violent and complex period in Northern Ireland’s history known collectively as The Troubles.
The unrest involved Catholic discrimination under a Protestant-controlled government, and tensions were rising between the groups over divisions between the state’s ties to the UK and the idea of a united Ireland, independent of the British crown. From the late 1960s to the late 1990s, around 3,600 people died during the decades of conflict.
Baker’s words caused audible shock in the boardroom and prompted Flynn to declare a brief suspension.
Baker, who wore a cross on his lapel, then apologized, saying “a good Catholic boy like me shouldn’t do this”.
“I shouldn’t use language like that,” he said. “I’m heated because I think neighborhoods in District 3 that happen to be Catholic are under attack.”
Breadon offered an emotional rebuttal, calling Baker’s outburst a “personal attack.”
She drew parallels between the disenfranchisement of Catholics in Northern Ireland and that of black Americans during the Civil Rights Movement.
Breadon, who is a lesbian married to “a nice Irish Catholic girl” from Boston, also pointed out that she was also unable to live without prejudice in her own religious homeland.
“It is an insult to me that a colleague of this municipal council insinuates that I discriminate against Catholics. That’s not what’s happening here,” Breadon said. “I stand for the rights of our minority communities – Hispanic, Asian and Black – to have equal access to the vote and to have an equal opportunity to elect the candidate of their choice.
“And if that means annoying and upsetting Catholics, I’m really, really sorry,” she added. “And I don’t think that reflects Catholic values. … It is an insult. It’s an absolute disgrace.”
Breadon then called his committee’s proposal a “defensible map” and urged his colleagues to support it.
“He’s addressing some long-term disparities in our city, and I really think the time is right,” she said.
Advisers opposed to the card have argued lately that the process lacks transparency.
Earlier this week, Flynn, the chairman of the board, attempted to take a break from work by asking an independent panel to do so instead. He called the process “flawed and flawed.”
On Wednesday, Murphy tabled a proposal to set out redistricting committee “protocols,” arguing that insufficient public meetings were being translated into multiple languages. Supporters of the card disagreed and dismissed the measure as a tactic to block the planned vote.
Murphy said she felt the process was rushed.
“We should take this process slowly,” she said. “There is no need to pass this card quickly. We have to do it right.
Flaherty also introduced what he called a “neighborhood unity map,” adding to a number of other proposed map projects that ultimately failed to gain traction among councilors.
“The ‘Neighborhood Unit Map’ seeks to do something that no other map has done to date and that we are legally required to do…which is to respect the historic boundaries of our neighborhood,” said said Flaherty. “We need to unite communities through this process, not divide them.”
Flynn tried to adopt amendments to keep the electoral districts in his District 2, but he did not have the necessary support from the other councilors to carry them out.
“It’s easy for my colleagues to dismantle a community you don’t know about,” Flynn said. “I’m disappointed.”
As part of his committee report, Breadon, in particular, made several recommendations for future processes.
Among the flaws in the process is the city engaging too late with redistricting experts, Breadon said. The city should also bring in the city’s demographers and cartographers sooner.
Additionally, Breadon said she supports longstanding calls for an independent advisory commission to support, inform and monitor the board when advisers have to start all over again.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) ) {
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) && (onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Boston
Starling Marte underwent surgery in Philadelphia earlier this week to repair a damaged core muscle, the Mets announced on Thursday. The outfielder sustained the injury in the second half of the season and is expected to rehab for eight weeks. The procedure, which was performed Tuesday, went well and Marte is expected to be ready for spring training with no limitations.
In his first year of a four-year contract, Marte was one of the key cogs for the Mets’ offense. He slashed .292/.347/.468 with an .814 OPS and 16 home runs. The 33-year-old was named to the NL All-Star team for the second time in his career.
Marte was also a solid defender in right field, despite having never played that particular corner spot regularly last season.
Marte also suffered a broken middle finger late in the season and the Mets’ offense was never the same. The offense lacked some power as a whole and Marte’s knack for timely hits was missed as the team hit the skids in August and September, failing to secure first place in the division and losing the NL East title in the final days of the regular season.
He returned in the playoffs and went 2-for-12 with two stolen bases.
Marte is the second player from the club to undergo postseason surgery, as catcher Francisco Alvarez had an ankle operation last month.
()
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been suspended without pay for at least five games after promoting a film containing “deeply disturbing anti-Semitic hatred,” the team announced Thursday.
“We were appalled today, when given the opportunity in a media briefing, that Kyrie refused to state unequivocally that he held no anti-Semitic beliefs, nor to acknowledge specific hateful elements in the film,” the Nets said in a statement. “It was not the first time he had the opportunity – but failed – to clarify.”
The decision comes a week after Irving tweeted a link to the 2018 film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on Amazon Prime Video. The synopsis says the film, based on a 2015 book of the same name, “uncovers the true identity of the children of Israel.” Several Jewish rights organizations, including the American Jewish Congress and the Anti-Defamation League, denounced the film as anti-Semitic.
The Nets and Irving announced Wednesday that they will each donate $500,000 to the Anti-Defamation League.
Irving maintained that he never meant to hurt anyone.
“I stand against all forms of hatred and oppression and stand firm with communities who are marginalized and impacted every day,” he said in a statement announcing his donation. “I am aware of the negative impact of my message on the Jewish community and I take responsibility for it. I do not believe that everything said in the documentary is true or reflects my morals and my principles. I am a human being who learns from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen.So from my family and I, we did not want to harm any group, race or religion of people, and only wish to be a beacon of truth and light.
This is a developing story. Please check for updates.
ABC News
The Brooklyn Nets suspended guard Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games without pay after his antisemitic remarks.
The suspension was handed down Thursday hours after Irving refused to publicly apologize for his comments after NBA commissioner Adam Silver demanded one.
“We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify,” the Nets said in a statement.
“Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team. Accordingly, we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.”
Irving and the Nets had previously promised to each donate $500,000 towards causes and organizations working to eradicate hate and intolerance.
This is a developing story.
()
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Woodbury trafficking sting: MN man wanted girl to have sex with his dog, police say