Source: Cole Anthony expected to return to Magic as early as Thanksgiving

The review of the city’s political boundaries once every ten years has been anything but smooth. Boston City Hall. Staff of Pat Greenhouse/Globe

The Boston City Council voted on Wednesday to approve a new political map, whose districts and boundaries will inherently shape the next decade of politics in the Hub.

The vote capped a tumultuous process that raised pervasive and still charged racial tensions in a changing city, and even prompted a councilor to stoke sectarian strife in the hours before the vote.

Still, the council’s progressive flank prevailed by approving their proposal, dubbed the “unity card,” over several last-minute amendment proposals with a 9-4 anti-veto vote that largely went down according to reports. racial criteria among the historically diverse board members.

Those who opposed the map were Council Chairman Ed Flynn, Councilor Frank Baker, Councilor Michael Flaherty and Councilor Erin Murphy.

The map now heads to Mayor Michelle Wu’s office.

Supporters say the map aims to give more political agency to communities of color — fulfilling the city’s legal burden under federal Voting Rights Law to ensure voters of color can freely elect voters. candidates without consistently and consistently outnumbering white voters at the polls in their neighborhoods.

The review of current districts was guided by Boston’s population growth, as evidenced by the 2020 U.S. Census, particularly the significant population boom in the Seaport over the past decade.

The entire redistricting process happens once every 10 years, as required by law, to ensure that the nine Boston council districts have roughly equal populations.

“We need to try to create situations where minority communities can elect a candidate of their choice,” said Councilor Liz Breadon, chair of the council redistricting committee. “And it’s been a really difficult process, with people creating blockages and obstructions all the way down the line.”

Factors at play

Councilors have frequently stressed the need to meet a self-imposed deadline to have a new card drawn up by November 7. Although the deadline is not legally required, advisers said that approving a card after that date could present timing issues regarding residency requirements for any candidates wishing to run in the next election cycle.

Breadon warned on Wednesday that it “risks being called protection in place.”

But the deadline was just one of many factors that advisers in favor of the new card had to contend with.

Over the past week, councilors have faced complaints from neighborhood groups in South Boston and Dorchester alleging they violated the state’s open meeting law at redistricting open meetings (this which officials denied having done).

South Boston organizations filed a lawsuit on Wednesday asking a Suffolk Superior Court judge to stop the council from holding a vote. The judge declined to do so, but a November 9 hearing is now scheduled.

Controversy had also entangled the process since at least August, with Flynn’s decision to strip Councilman Ricardo Arroyo of the chairmanship of the council’s redistricting committee.

The decision was made in light of news Arroyo, a candidate for district attorney in the September primary when the story surfaced, had been twice investigated for sexual assault at the teenage years, but had never been charged. Arroyo has denied any wrongdoing.

Flynn’s decision laid bare deep divisions on the council, as councilors of color described, at a meeting in August, the repeated racism and disrespect they faced during their tenure. .

And then came the squabbles over the “unity card”.

The new card – and this is the opposition

The “unity card” won city council approval on Wednesday. – City of Boston via screenshot

The major changes in the new map largely focus on moving a section of Dorchester – near Cedar Grove, Neponset and Adams Village – from District 3 to District 4, and moving areas from South Boston home to a District 2 social housing complex to District 3.

Supporters, including a vocal Arroyo, unveiled the initial map in mid-October as the product of a collaboration between the advisers and several civic organizations, such as the Boston branch of the NAACP.

They say District 2, by law, has too many residents in its current state, while the proposed section of Dorchester in District 3 would provide District 4 with more racial diversity to help the city avoid possible allegations of “filling” black electoral blocs.

But the map has received unwavering opposition from several councillors, who say the map divides their neighborhoods and divides their communities.

Flynn earlier this week went so far as to call the process “reckless,” according to the Boston Herald.

“Dividing public housing residents in South Boston and dividing communities of color is immoral and unconscionable,” he said.

Councilor Baker, who represents Dorchester District 3, was particularly outspoken about his opposition, with his passions leading to a crescendo of tension at Wednesday’s meeting.

Baker, bringing Dorchester’s deep Irish-American ties and Catholic beliefs, spoke to advisers from a Catholic priest who told him the town’s clergy viewed the map as “an all-out assault on Catholic life in Boston.” .

He added: “They have not lost sight of the fact that the person leading this charge is a Protestant” from Northern Ireland, a reference to Breadon, Baker’s immigrant colleague.

Baker’s comments referred to the violent and complex period in Northern Ireland’s history known collectively as The Troubles.

The unrest involved Catholic discrimination under a Protestant-controlled government, and tensions were rising between the groups over divisions between the state’s ties to the UK and the idea of ​​a united Ireland, independent of the British crown. From the late 1960s to the late 1990s, around 3,600 people died during the decades of conflict.

Baker’s words caused audible shock in the boardroom and prompted Flynn to declare a brief suspension.

Baker, who wore a cross on his lapel, then apologized, saying “a good Catholic boy like me shouldn’t do this”.

“I shouldn’t use language like that,” he said. “I’m heated because I think neighborhoods in District 3 that happen to be Catholic are under attack.”

Breadon offered an emotional rebuttal, calling Baker’s outburst a “personal attack.”

She drew parallels between the disenfranchisement of Catholics in Northern Ireland and that of black Americans during the Civil Rights Movement.

Breadon, who is a lesbian married to “a nice Irish Catholic girl” from Boston, also pointed out that she was also unable to live without prejudice in her own religious homeland.

“It is an insult to me that a colleague of this municipal council insinuates that I discriminate against Catholics. That’s not what’s happening here,” Breadon said. “I stand for the rights of our minority communities – Hispanic, Asian and Black – to have equal access to the vote and to have an equal opportunity to elect the candidate of their choice.

“And if that means annoying and upsetting Catholics, I’m really, really sorry,” she added. “And I don’t think that reflects Catholic values. … It is an insult. It’s an absolute disgrace.”

Breadon then called his committee’s proposal a “defensible map” and urged his colleagues to support it.

“He’s addressing some long-term disparities in our city, and I really think the time is right,” she said.

Advisers opposed to the card have argued lately that the process lacks transparency.

Earlier this week, Flynn, the chairman of the board, attempted to take a break from work by asking an independent panel to do so instead. He called the process “flawed and flawed.”

On Wednesday, Murphy tabled a proposal to set out redistricting committee “protocols,” arguing that insufficient public meetings were being translated into multiple languages. Supporters of the card disagreed and dismissed the measure as a tactic to block the planned vote.

Murphy said she felt the process was rushed.

“We should take this process slowly,” she said. “There is no need to pass this card quickly. We have to do it right.

Flaherty also introduced what he called a “neighborhood unity map,” adding to a number of other proposed map projects that ultimately failed to gain traction among councilors.

“The ‘Neighborhood Unit Map’ seeks to do something that no other map has done to date and that we are legally required to do…which is to respect the historic boundaries of our neighborhood,” said said Flaherty. “We need to unite communities through this process, not divide them.”

Flynn tried to adopt amendments to keep the electoral districts in his District 2, but he did not have the necessary support from the other councilors to carry them out.

“It’s easy for my colleagues to dismantle a community you don’t know about,” Flynn said. “I’m disappointed.”

As part of his committee report, Breadon, in particular, made several recommendations for future processes.

Among the flaws in the process is the city engaging too late with redistricting experts, Breadon said. The city should also bring in the city’s demographers and cartographers sooner.

Additionally, Breadon said she supports longstanding calls for an independent advisory commission to support, inform and monitor the board when advisers have to start all over again.