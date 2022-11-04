Source: Magic’s Cole Anthony expected to be sidelined through Thanksgiving

Policy tweaks ‘dissuade consumer from returning’

With rising costs compressing margins, many retailers are rethinking their return policies, shortening the return window and even charging a return or restocking fee, according to Spencer Kieboom, founder and CEO of Pollen Returns, a returns management company. Stores like Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic and J. Crew (which was once well known for its generous return policy covering the life of a garment) have shortened their regular return windows to less than a month . Holiday shoppers get some reprieve: J. Crew and others are currently offering extended holiday returns and exchanges. At Anthropologie, REI, and LL Bean (which also promised lifetime returns), there’s now a fee — around $6 — for mail-in returns. “These adjustments in return policies are not there to cover costs,” Kieboom said. “They are really there to dissuade the consumer from coming back.”

“The supply chain is designed to go one way”

United Parcel Service (UPS) driver pushes a parcel cart towards a delivery van on a New York street. Victor J. Blue | Bloomberg | Getty Images

With the explosion of online shopping during the pandemic, “free returns was a very convenient model that the customer appreciated,” said Erin Halka, senior director of Blue Yonder, a management company for blockchain consulting firms. supply. Now, with higher labor and shipping expenses, it’s costing retailers “a huge amount of money” to maintain, she said. “Charging returns is a way to help cover some of that cost,” she said. “It can also deter customers from overbuying, as at least 10% of returned goods cannot be resold.” Just as retailers struggle with excess inventory, “returns often don’t make it back to shelves,” posing a problem for retailers struggling to streamline spending and improve sustainability, Kieboom said.

Changing the return policy is an easier pill for the customer to swallow than increasing the purchase price. Lauren Beitelspacher associate professor at Babson College

“The supply chain is designed to go one way,” said Lauren Beitelspacher, associate professor and chair of Babson College’s marketing department. “The more money retailers lose on returns, the more they have to make up for it by raising prices,” Beitelspacher said. “Changing the return policy is an easier pill for the customer to swallow than increasing the purchase price.”

How to avoid return shipping

Still, shoppers love free returns almost as much as they love free shipping. In fact, 98% of consumers said free shipping was the most important consideration when shopping online, followed by more than three-quarters who said the same about free returns, according to a recent PowerReviews report. . Affluent shoppers were even more likely to favor a free returns policy. If the return option is important, get to know the policies before you buy, experts say. Often it’s not immediately clear, Halka said. “You usually have to dig into the fine print.”