South Coast man faces charges after Best Buy Geek Squad reports finding child porn on his computer

Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Crime
A Westport, Mass. man faces charges this week after Best Buy’s Geek Squad reported finding a bookmark on his computer containing child sexual abuse material.
In October, Richard Vohnoutka Sr. of 793 Gifford Road had his computer repaired by the Geek Squad, who discovered a bookmark they believed contained child pornography, police said in a Facebook post.
Detectives seized the computer and obtained a warrant to search the device, finding hundreds of images they determined to be child sexual abuse material, they said.
The police obtained an arrest warrant and a search warrant for Vohnoutka’s residence.
They arrested Vohnoutka, whose age has not been revealed, on Wednesday and found further child sexual abuse footage at his home, along with four unsecured firearms, police said.
An investigation is still ongoing with additional charges pending, the department added.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) ) {
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) && (onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Boston
Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft, who hasn’t practiced all week due to an illness, was the only player not seen during the portion of Friday’s practice reporters are allowed to watch. Cracraft missed last week’s game at Detroit, but overall the Dolphins’ health seems to continue to improve as far as players missing games due to injury or illness.
Fullback Alec Ingold and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who were both wearing red (no contact) jerseys Thursday, were in regular practice jerseys Friday.
Safety Clayton Fejedelem, who was working on the side Thursday, appeared to be participating in Friday’s practice.
Right tackle Austin Jackson, who hasn’t practiced all week due to ankle and calf injuries, appeared to be participating in Friday’s practice.
The official injury report will be released later Friday afternoon.
Left tackle Terron Armstead appeared on the injury report with an Achilles ailment Thursday, the first time he’s been listed with that problem. Armstead has been battling a toe injury most of the season, which required him to stay overnight in New York after the Jets game to see a specialist.
The Achilles injury is just another issue for a team that’s been hit hard by injury issues the last few weeks. But McDaniel said he’s not concerned because Armstead knows how to handle himself.
“It’s something he’s always managed,” McDaniel said of the Achilles problem. “It’s the wear and tear of the football season.”
Armstead was asked Thursday whether the toe injury is something he’ll be dealing with all season.
“I hope not,” he said. “I hope it continues to improve. It’s tricky, man. It’s a tricky injury, especially for a bigger guy. It’s been tough. It’s been challenging to deal with, but as long as it’s functional, I’m rolling.”
Now it’s Robert Jones’ turn. With safety Brandon Jones (knee) out for the season and cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles) still out for an undetermined amount of time, a new Jones steps into the spotlight.
Robert Jones, a Chicago native, will start at left guard in Liam Eichenberg’s place against the Bears. Eichenberg sustained a knee injury against Detroit and has been placed on injured reserve.
Robert Jones, who substituted for Eichenberg in the fourth quarter last week, got a full week of practice as a starter this week and it should make a difference.
“It’s definitely beneficial,” McDaniel said. “It’s not to the degree like when you’re talking about a quarterback working through a week calling plays and doping all those things.
“But, of course it’s advantageous.”
The Chicago game will mark the fifth offensive line starting combination — Armstead at left tackle, Jones at left guard, Connor Williams at center, Robert Hunt at right guard, Brandon Shell at right tackle — the Dolphins have used this season.
Wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, defensive lineman Ben Stille and linebacker San Eguavoen were wearing camouflage jerseys Friday, which are symbolic of players who have had the best week of practice.
()
LONDON — Just two weeks after Kevin Spacey was found not responsible for assault and battery in a sexual abuse lawsuit, the actor will receive the National Motion Picture Museum’s highest honor for lifetime achievement in acting .
The National Cinema Museum in Turin, Italy, announced on Thursday that Spacey will receive the prestigious Stella della Mole award “in recognition of his aesthetic and editorial contribution to the development of dramatic art throughout his filmography,” according to a statement. published by the museum.
Previous Stella della Mole award winners include director Dario Argento as well as acclaimed actors Isabella Rossellini and Monica Bellucci.
The event, which will take place on January 16, 2023, will see him give an acting masterclass before introducing a viewing of “one of the most acclaimed films of his successful career” which will be followed by the presentation of the Stella Award. della Mole. at the end of the evening.
The museum has not confirmed which of its films will play at the event and awards ceremony.
“The Oscar-winning actor for The Usual Suspects and American Beauty, who played such unforgettable characters as Frank Underwood in House of Cards, returns to meet his beloved audience,” the museum said. “The National Cinema Museum is pleased to pay tribute to the award-winning actor who, over his decades-long career, has put memorable faces on complex, enigmatic and dynamic characters such as – among countless others – his famous Frank Underwood from the famous series House of Cards.
Spacey will discuss “the most important milestones of his career as well as the countless characters viewers know by name” with museum director Domenico De Gaetano.
The museum also called Spacey a “chameleon star of contemporary world cinema” and said he was “unquestionably one of the most talented and celebrated actors of his generation”.
Despite his talents, Spacey has spent the past few years embroiled in controversy and lawsuits. In October, a jury determined that Spacey had not sexually abused Anthony Rapp, another actor, in 1986. Rapp was 14 at the time; Spacey was 26 years old. Rapp had filed a lawsuit seeking $40 million in damages.
ABC News
Heston Kjerstad spent much of this season making up for lost time, and that continued with his assignment to the Arizona Fall League.
The Orioles’ outfield prospect was named an AFL “Fall Star” in the American League on Friday alongside Baltimore pitching prospect Noah Denoyer. The second overall pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft, Kjerstad waited two years after that selection to make his professional debut because of the heart condition myocarditis and a strained left hamstring.
In addition to Fall Stars Game on Sunday, Kjerstad will participate the AFL Home Run Derby on Saturday. During his time in Arizona, the 23-year-old showed off the left-handed power the Orioles drafted him for, tying for the AFL lead with five home runs and ranking fifth with an OPS of 1.009.
The former Arkansas star was even more successful after joining Low-A Delmarva in June, hitting .463 with a 1.201 OPS in 98 plate appearances. He struggled after a move to High-A Aberdeen, with his batting average falling 230 points while his OPS dropped to .674, though that performance came in a challenging offensive environment.
In Baseball America’s latest ranking, Kjerstad was the Orioles’ No. 8 prospect, trailing two of the players Baltimore selected after him in 2020.
While one of the Orioles’ Fall Star selections comes with the pedigree of a first-round pick, the other went undrafted. Denoyer, a 24-year-old right-hander, signed with Baltimore after going unselected in 2019′s 40-round draft. Across three Orioles affiliates this season, Denoyer had a 2.89 ERA with 99 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings, allowing fewer than one base runner per inning while working mostly as a bulk reliever. Five of his six AFL outings were starts, and he had a 4.50 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 20 innings while limiting opponents to a .227 batting average.
Denoyer is eligible for next month’s Rule 5 draft if the Orioles do not add him to their 40-man roster, meaning another team could take him but be required to keep him in the majors all season to retain him.
()
An angry customer allegedly set fire to a Bangladeshi restaurant in Queens – and was back on the streets 24 hours later. In this episode of “Urban Legend,” The Post’s Kevin Sheehan discusses how New York’s bail reform crisis is making the city less safe. “People need to know how the justice system is working or not working,” he said.
In that incident, arson suspect Choephel Norbu admitted to police that he was “drunk” when he retaliated against the Jackson Heights restaurant for allegedly getting the wrong order. He threw chicken biriyani in the faces of the workers and returned the next morning with a bucket of gasoline. Officers were “so appalled” when Norbu was released, Sheehan said.
New York Post
By the time Baltimore woke up Friday, Drake had dropped us into the middle of the ocean.
Lyrically.
The superstar rap artist calls out Baltimore, oh so casually, in his latest track destined to be a Drizzy classic.
“Middle of the Ocean” from Her Loss, a new release from Drake and 21 Savage, name drops millionaires, a tennis star and our very own favorite NFL team (plus a nemesis).
Here’s the verse:
“Big Benjamins like the Pittsburgh Steelers
Drake you got it
Robert Kraft sent the jet for us, that [expletive] was patriotic
You would think we live in Baltimore, the way they Raven ‘bout the latest product.”
The Baltimore Ravens wasted no time in calling attention to the shout out. The team posted a picture on social media of their latest acquisition, the twice All-Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith. “The product,” if you will.
The team made the trade on Monday and by Friday, it’s in a rap song.
That’s certainly winning.
Of course the team already has its own Drake — Kenyan Drake, the Ravens running back who’s been rushing for the goal line and scoring TDs. No need to toss him into the ocean.
Drake also labels tennis legend Serena Williams’ husband, Reddit co-founder and Columbia native Alexis Ohanian, a “groupie” with the line, “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie.”
Williams has yet to respond publicly.
Baltimore fans reacted to the Drake drop with some serious analysis, including his pronunciation of the city’s name. “Drake pronounces Baltimore so well, added a capital T when he said it,” wrote fan @twizraj on Twitter.
That’s one way to put some respect on it. (We hope our own native rapper Rye Rye got hers too.)
()
A convicted double murderer has confessed to sexually abusing the corpses of 23 women in hospital morgues, with victims aged between nine and 100.
David Fuller, 68, a former hospital worker who was convicted last year of beating and strangling two women to death in 1987, pleaded guilty at Croydon Crown Court in London on Thursday to 12 counts of sexual penetration into a corpse and four counts of being in possession of extreme pornography.
Fuller filmed himself sexually abusing the corpses, which included a nine-year-old girl, two sixteen-year-olds and a 100-year-old woman, while working as an electrician at Kent and Sussex Hospital and the Tunbridge Wells Hospital, the BBC reported.
Kent Police said they found evidence of 101 potential victims, however the latest charges only applied to 23 victims, all of whom were deceased women. A total of ten victims remained unidentified. Officers discovered a cache of images and videos of Fuller sexually abusing corpses when they raided his home in Heathfield, East Sussex.
Commenting on the case, Libby Clark of the Crown Prosecution Service said: ‘Fuller’s actions were depraved, disgusting and dehumanizing on a scale never before seen in legal history.
“It was vital for us to bring these additional charges for the women we could identify, and those we unfortunately could not, to reflect her offense and bring justice to the families that we can.
“The horrors of this case will no doubt remain with all who worked so tirelessly to close the case.”
Fuller was first sentenced to life in prison last year after confessing to the murders of Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in 1987. He later pleaded guilty to 51 others offences, 44 of which involved sexual abuse of 78 victims in hospital morgues between 2008 and 2020.
The government has since launched an independent investigation into how it was able to operate undetected for so long. Fuller will be sentenced for the rest of his crimes next month.
Follow Kurt Zindulka on Twitter here @KurtZindulka
Breitbart News
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?