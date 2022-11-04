News
Spurs psychologist accuses team of cover-up after Josh Primo allegedly exposes penis
A former Spurs performance psychologist has filed a complaint against the team and its former guard Josh Primo, who will also face a criminal complaint on multiple counts of indecent exposure.
Dr. Hillary Cauthen came forward at a press conference in Houston on Thursday, where she alleged that Primo repeatedly exposed himself to her.
Attorney Tony Buzbee announced the lawsuit, filed in Bexar County, Texas, and expected criminal complaint six days after Spurs cut Primo and about 10 months after the first incident, according to Cauthen.
According to Cauthen, Primo first exposed his penis to her in late December 2021. Buzbee said she informed Spurs general manager Brian Wright of the incident in January 2022.
“Instead of doing something about it, what happened was they kept calling on her to have sessions with Mr. Primo and of course the other athletes,” Buzbee said. , who added that Cauthen didn’t want to lose his job and initially hoped it was a “one-off thing”.
“But unfortunately the conduct continued to happen and, in fact, got worse,” Buzbee said.
Ia statement to The Athletic, Primo’s attorney, William J. Briggs II, called the charges “either a complete fabrication, gross embellishment, or outright fantasy”. Briggs said Primo never “intentionally exposed himself to her or anyone else and didn’t even know his private parts were visible outside of his workout shorts.”
“Josh Primo is a 19-year-old NBA player who has endured a lifetime of trauma and challenges,” Briggs said. “He is now a victim of his former team-appointed sports psychologist, who plays with ugly stereotypes and racist scares for his own financial gain.”
According to Cauthen, instead of disciplining Primo — a 2021 lottery pick — she felt punished, as the team told her on different occasions to work from home or stay away from facilities.
At one point, Buzbee said, Spurs “told her that they wanted to do what they called a facilitated discussion with Dr Cauthen and Joshua Primo to figure out what was causing him to expose himself to her.”
According to Buzbee — who also represented many accusers of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson — Spurs told Cauthen to stay home during the team’s summer league in Las Vegas.
During summer league, “Primo, it was reported, did it again” to another woman, Buzbee said.
Cauthen says his contract has not been renewed. Spurs cut Primo, who cleared waivers and is now a free agent, on Friday.
“The organization I worked for let me down,” said Cauthen, who says she was told head coach Gregg Popovich was aware of the allegations, but she wasn’t sure it was. be true. “It took 10 months for Spurs to do the right thing. It is too long.
Kyrie Irving: ‘I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from’
After the backlash he faced for posting a documentary laced with heavily antisemitic rhetoric on his social media channels, Nets’ star Kyrie Irving said he’s not standing down from his beliefs — and that those beliefs are not intended to demean the Jewish community but are part of a quest to further understand his own heritage.
“I cannot be antisemitic,” Irving said after Nets Practice at the HSS Training Facility in Industry City on Thursday, “if I know where I come from.”
NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement Thursday morning displaying dissatisfaction with Irving, who also released a statement taking responsibility for his actions but failed to use the words “sorry” or “apologize.”
Irving did not use those words when addressing reporters, either. Instead, he reiterated that he “takes full responsibility,” that he “didn’t mean any harm,” and said he’s “not the one who made the documentary.”
“Just because I post a documentary doesn’t mean I’m antisemitic, and it doesn’t mean I’m automatically standing with everyone that’s believing it,” he said. “I’m glad that I can stand on the truth because I’m not afraid of these mics, these cameras. I used to be. [But I’m] looking everyone in the eye and telling you the truth: That I’m proud of who I am and any label that you put on me I’m able to dismiss because I study.”
A reporter asked Irving if he was surprised that posting the link to ‘Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America’ on his social channels hurt the Jewish community.
His response took three minutes.
“I think I can ask a better question, which is: Where were you when I was a kid figuring out that 300 million of my ancestors are buried in America?” Irving asked. “Where were you guys asking those same questions when I was a kid learning about the traumatic events of my familial history and what I’m proud to come from, and why I’m proud to stand here?
“And why — when I repeat myself that I’m not going to stand down — it has nothing to do with dismissing any other race or group of people. I’m just proud of my heritage and what we’ve been through. And the fact that this has pinned me against the Jewish community and I’m here answering questions on whether or not I’m sorry or not for something I didn’t create and it’s something I shared and I’m telling everybody I’m taking responsibility, then that’s where I sit.”
“These same questions that you guys ask, me dealing with it as being a melanated pigmented person, all around the world and dealing with racial biases against my skin color, [people] demeaning me because of my religious beliefs. And I’m still sitting in this seat standing. So I take my full responsibility again, I repeat it, for posting something on my Instagram or Twitter that may have had some unfortunate falsehoods in it.
“But I also am a human being that’s 30 years old and I’ve been growing up in a country that’s told me that I wasn’t worth anything, and [that] I come from a slave class, and [that] I come from a people that are meant to be treated the way we’ve been treated every day. So I’m not here to compare anyone’s atrocities or tragic events that their families have dealt with [over] generations of time. I’m just here to continue to expose things that our world continues to put in darkness.
“I’m a light, I’m a beacon of light. It’s what I’m here to do.”
Irving dispelled the idea that he doesn’t believe the Holocaust happened.
“Those falsehoods are unfortunate, and it’s not that I don’t believe in the Holocaust. I never said that. Never ever have said it. It has not come out of my mouth. I never tweeted it. I never liked anything like it,” he said. “So the Holocaust in itself is an event that means something to a large group of people that suffered something that could have been avoided. No one said we had to practice racism. No one said we had to treat each other like garbage.”
What has become the norm in his conversations following the fallout from his social media post, Irving then shifted the narrative back to his African heritage.
“No one said that I had to stand here today and understand that many people that come from generations 60 years ago, four years ago, enslaved some of my ancestors,” he said. “Still, spiritually, mentally and emotionally and it’s still going on. And you guys are asking me, respectfully, to speak on something that was a documentary that I had nothing to do with. I didn’t make it. So just please keep that same energy when you guys are addressing me.”
Irving also doubled down that he is not antisemitic.
“Again, I’m going to repeat. I don’t know how the label becomes justified because you guys ask me the same questions over and over again,” he said. “But this is not going to turn into a spin-around cycle, questions upon questions. I told you guys how I felt. I respect all walks of life and embrace all walks of life. That’s where I sit.”
CLINTON COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES – Wilmington News Journal
WILMINGTON— Below is a Clinton County Probate Court Marriage License Report. It includes the couple’s names, their cities of residence, ages and occupations.
The following people received a marriage license in October:
• Joseph Paul Sexton, 27, who works in sales, and Megan Linn Jones, 27, medical assistant, both of Clarksville.
• Mark James Bartholomew, 27, engineer, and Alexandra Nichole Foltz, 26, PT assistant, both from Wilmington.
• Kaeleb Lee Bean, 29, lineman, and Sarah Ann Milner, 27, teacher, both from Sabina.
• Jessi Jamze Hale, 26, unemployed, and Audreyaunna Sue Elam, frame worker, 30, both from Wilmington.
• Weston Mark Trampler, 22, zoning inspector, and Emily Kate Tong, 22, receptionist, both of Martinsville.
• Christopher Charles Sevier, 41, plastics engineer, and Vanessa May Cornett, 41, sales manager, both from Blanchester.
• Nathaniel Donald Clay, 32, welder, and Jordan Rae Brewer, 30, surgical assistant, both of Midland.
• Cole Christian Shigley, 18, waiter, and Shiloh Rhema Shivers, 18, unemployed, both from Wilmington.
• Robert William Renshaw, 32, project coordinator, and Melanie Anne Hope, 29, direct support professional, both from Wilmington.
• Joshua Ryan Day, 44, sales consultant, and Brandie Nikole Wiseman, 39, registered nurse, both of Wilmington.
• Daniel James Suttles, 48, electronics technician, and Kathryn Ann Howard, 47, Social Security administrator, both of Clarksville.
• Marcus James Buchhammer, 38, mechanic, and Donnell Yvonne Hurles, 31, fraud investigator, both of Sabina.
• Joel Robert Harris, 38, who works in manufacturing, and Christianna Joy Yost, 36, activities assistant, both of Wilmington.
• Marquavis De’Andrea Gates, 29, engineering technician, of Grove City, and Breanna Nicole Wilson Honnerlaw, 27, entrepreneur, of Wilmington.
• Scott Donovan Wilkie, 29, crane operator, and Emma Jane Mee, 26, mental health specialist, both from Wilmington.
• Curtis Warren Speelman, 33, who works in maintenance, and Jamie Ruth Gustin, 29, general partner, both of Lynchburg.
• Cade Mitchell McLarty, 26, who works in loss prevention, from Midland, and Cortney Leigh Wike, 25, substitute teacher, from Fairborn.
• Earl David Weatherford III, 46, Account Manager, and Sarah Elizabeth Lovitt, 39, State-Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA), of Blanchester.
• Aaron Darnell Cody Sr., 59, truck driver, and Tyler Shea Buchanan, 33, unemployed, both of Wilmington.
• Mindi Lee Stevens, 48, dispatcher, and Kelli Renee Fulton, 52, student, both from Wilmington.
• Ryan Zachary Hasz, 23, technician, and Esther Renee Stookey, 22, who works with TriHealth, both of Blanchester.
• Kathy Jean Wolfrom, 51, of Sabina, unemployed, and Danielle Louise Connell, 40, of Rixeyville, Virginia, unemployed.
• Adam Christopher Germann, 24, shipping and receiving specialist, and Tiana Micheil Washington, 22, farmhand, both of Wilmington.
• Shawn Wesley Hedge Jr., 28, machinist, and Kayla Lynn Criscillis, 25, surgical technologist, both of Blanchester.
• Stephen Joseph Smith, 37, truck driver, from Port William, and Darcie Jean Zeckser, 20, veterinary assistant, from Wilmington.
• Noah Jordan Kreitzer, 24, automotive painter, and Shawnte Nicole Morgan, 25, homemaker, both of Martinsville.
• Kyle Gregory Baker, 37, who works at Amazon, from Sabina, and Crystal Dawn McPhee, 39, pizza delivery driver, from Midland.
• William Matthe Conner, 33, who works in quality control, and Kayla Marie Chapel, 30, stay-at-home mom, both from Sabina.
Selena Gomez Says She Spent Years Considering Suicide
“After I got out of the last treatment center, I knew what made me happy,” Selena explains, “and that was the connection.”
But, per her doctor’s orders, Selena’s planned philanthropic visit to Kenya to see the schools she helped fundraise to build was delayed for years due to her kidney transplant in 2017. Once that she’s finally ready to make the trip in 2019, she’s vowed to visit quarterly
“The truth is, I never felt good enough,” Selena admitted. “Even when I’m on stage in front of a crowd, I always find the person who doesn’t like me and I believe them, I want to believe in myself. The people I’ve met here in Kenya are so generous, I just want feel like I deserve to be here with them.”
While at Maasai Mara, Selena bonds with the students, talks about love, ambition, and, in one particularly moving conversation with a woman, thoughts of suicide.
After her stay in Kenya, Selena travels straight to London and Paris to promote her music, but finds it difficult to adjust to her celebrity life. “It seems like such a waste of time,” she said. “What am I doing right now? »
Later acknowledging that “part of my heart is still in Kenya,” Selena admitted, “I sometimes felt guilty being there. I’ve lived, but it’s so hard because I feel so selfish. Do I feel good? Yes, and do I feel like I left an impact? Yes, but do I feel like I’ve done enough?
“Talking to someone about mental health in Kenya is beautiful,” she continued. “I don’t know if I was like, ‘Oh, I did it and I’m a great person.’ No, this is just the beginning for me.”
Chicago man on probation for first time with gun charged with robbery
A Chicago man on probation for the first time with a gun allegedly robs a pizza delivery driver with a gun.
Lorenzo Clark was previously charged with a felony for allegedly having a gun in a car in the city and was later granted probation, CWB Chicago reported Wednesday.
“If he did well, the charge against him would be dismissed,” the outlet said, noting that the man has no additional criminal history and runs a fast food restaurant.
The article detailed the events that transpired on Sunday when Clark allegedly targeted the pizza delivery driver:
A little after 11 p.m., a cyclist had his phone and a white Mongoose bicycle with distinctive accessories stolen at Chicago Lawn. Minutes later, someone riding a similar bike approached a pizza delivery driver who had just returned to his car after dropping off an order in the 7100 block of South Washtenaw.
The cyclist, who was wearing a ski mask and goggles, repeatedly tried to sell the driver’s pot, according to prosecutor Rhianna Biernat.
Charged with gun possession in 2020, Lorenzo Clark got a deal: keep your nose clean for 2 years and the case will be dropped.
On Sunday, prosecutors say, Clark fired a gun twice at close range next to a pizza driver’s head – and missed.
— CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) November 3, 2022
However, the driver said no and put the vehicle in motion, but the suspect then pointed a gun at him and demanded that he hand over his belongings. When the driver stepped on the accelerator, the suspect allegedly fired twice and one bullet hit the dashboard while another missed the driver.
Authorities traced the cyclist’s stolen phone to a nearby residence and a white Mongoose bike was reportedly spotted inside.
A man at the scene was identified as Clark, who was wearing a white hoodie and jeans, an outfit apparently similar to the suspect’s.
Officials brought the delivery man to the scene and he identified Clark as the suspect involved. Now the results of a gunshot residue test taken from the suspect’s hands are outstanding.
“Prosecutors have charged Clark with attempted first degree murder, but not with attempting to rob the pizza driver. No one has been charged with robbing the cyclist,” the article said.
A judge ultimately granted the state’s no-lease request in the case.
Meanwhile, 35 people were shot and five died over the weekend in Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D), Breitbart News reported Monday.
Thirty-five people were shot, five fatally, over Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s weekend in Chicago (D).
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 31, 2022
Additionally, fourteen people were shot during a Halloween night vigil in Chicago, and among the victims were three children.
A mid-year survey found violent crime in cities across President Joe Biden’s America (D) rose more than 4% in the first six months of this year, Breitbart News reported in September .
David Morrell returns home to Minneapolis in search of another signature win
David Morrell defected from his native Cuba in June 2018 and has since found a home in Minnesota. More specifically in Minneapolis.
The boxer has built up his resume in no time flat, compiling at 7-0-0 record (6 knockouts) and establishing himself among the best super middleweights in the world.
In a perfect world, Morrell’s rapid rise up the ranks will continue on Saturday at The Armory in downtown Minneapolis when he puts the WBA’s secondary super middleweight title on the line in a Premier Boxing Champions event against challenger Aidos Yerbossynuly (16-0-0, 11 KOs).
“It fills me with joy every time I step into the ring there,” Morrell said of The Armory. “I can’t possibly repay the love that I feel from the crowd.”
How does Morrell try to show his appreciation? The only way he knows how. With his incredible talent and a flair for the dramatic.
Though his 135-2-0 record as an amateur in Cuba spoke for itself, Morrell has leveled up since moving stateside and turning pro. He has used his unique blend of skills to make a name for himself, possessing the power to deliver a vicious knockout on any given night yet the speed and quickness to control a fight’s pace.
“I don’t look for the knockouts,” Morrell said with a smile while setting up the punch line. “They just come.”
Nonetheless, Morrell takes pride in finishing his fights on his own time. In fact, the only time in his career that a fight has gone the distance came a few years ago when he beat Lennox Allen by unanimous decision to win the WBA’s crown at 168 pounds.
“I think a lot has changed for the David Morrell that started out and the David Morrell that everyone is seeing right now,” he said. “I wasn’t as good as I am now. The change has been in mentality and the combinations that I’ve thrown, and also in the footwork that I have. It’s night and day.”
The next chance for Morrell to prove himself comes against Yerbossynuly this weekend. If he continues to take care of business, there’s a chance Morrell could get too big for The Armory. The biggest fights are typically hosted in Las Vegas, and that’s definitely a goal.
Not that Morrell is getting too far ahead of himself.
“I’m happy with The Armory right now,” he said. “It’s my everything.”
As long as Morrell gets past Yerbossynuly this weekend, he seems to be inching closer and closer to a bout with fellow undefeated 168-pounder David Benavidez (26-0-0, 23 KOs).
“My focus is my next fight,” Morrell said when asked about Benavidez. “I don’t think about anything else because if I don’t win, then nothing I want to accomplish in the future will be able to come to fruition.”
That said, Morrell made sure to deliver a not-so-subtle jab at Benavidez to close out a recent interview.
“He says that nobody wants to fight him,” Morrell said. “All I’m saying is I’m right here.”
Democrats eventually passed gun legislation. And they did not pay the electoral price for it.
If the Democrats suffer big losses at the polls on Tuesdayit won’t be because of their decision to back the bill or the ATF’s Steve Dettelbach.
It’s a major shift in conventional wisdom that has endured since the last time legislation restricting gun purchases was approved by Congress in 1994. Democrats suffered devastating losses that year, losing the control of the House for the first time in four decades. The National Rifle Association at the time claimed credit for the downfall of the Democrats. And although groups calling for gun restrictions insisted the two were not correlated, the perception persisted that they were.
“It’s not 1994 anymore,” said Peter Ambler, executive director of the gun safety organization Giffords, founded by former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot in 2011. It’s safe to say that at this point we’ve erased the idea that guns are risky political territory for Democrats. Quite the contrary.”
Ambler and other defenders believe there is not a single candidate in jeopardy strictly because of their votes on gun legislation. They noted that there were also no primary losses for Republicans on the issue.
Groups that have opposed many recent gun restrictions are stepping up the attacks again. And they still argue that gun issues are salient in the 2022 election.
“While anti-gun politicians have repeatedly spoken out against law enforcement, the average voter sees crime rising in their own community and across the country. So we expect voters to hold anti-gunners accountable at the ballot box,” said Erich Pratt, senior vice president of Gun Owners of America.
But the gun lobby ads make little mention of legislation passed under Biden, officially known as the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. Instead, these groups look at crime as a campaign issue and attack Democrats in general as “anti-guns.”
Gun safety groups do not view 2022 as a turning point in the movement. Rather, they believe it is the culmination of a seismic shift in gun policy that has been underway for years. In 2018, a number of Democrats weighed in on gun restrictions in ways they never had before — and they won.
But they say they’ve seen more recognition this year among elected officials that voters, including gun owners, broadly support some safety measures. Movement leaders point to a number of reasons behind the change, including the gun policy enacted at the state level and the growing popularity of gun safety measures with suburban voters.
States serve as an “incubator” for this type of political change, Brady campaign chairman Kris Brown told POLITICO.
In 2018, after a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, gun safety became one of the most salient political issues, she said. There has been a push in several states to enact so-called red flag laws, designed to keep guns away from people seen as a threat to themselves or others. Now 19 states and Washington, DC, have such laws, including in Florida, where the law was put in place under then-Governor (and current GOP Senate Campaign Leader) Sen. Rick Scott.
“There is less concern about moving forward with gun violence prevention because there is a political consequence to be paid, and more about not doing so because of the political consequence to be paid,” he said. Brown said. “So this is a national-level reflection of what we see in many states.”
Recent data from 97Percent, a bipartisan group that conducts research on gun safety policy, found that support for specific measures is not limited to non-gun owners. Gun owners also support red flag laws, universal background checks and permits required to purchase or own a firearm.
“We call ourselves 97% because that’s the number that favors background checks in a poll. Only 89% of people like cheeseburgers. There is literally nothing more popular,” said Mathew Littman, the group’s executive director. “And so, if you’re a legislator, doing the will of your constituents, chances are you’ll be a more popular legislator.”
The popularity of these measures is particularly significant among suburban voters, Ambler said. He thinks GOP lawmakers have taken notice. In addressing the gun legislation he voted for in June, the Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he hoped the law would be viewed “favorably by voters in the suburbs we need to win back in order to hopefully be in the majority next year.” The Kentucky Republican specifically mentioned investing in school safety and mental health legislation as a “sense solution” to regaining ground in those districts.
“Republicans recognize that Democrats have been able to make meaningful progress in suburban districts and among suburban voters by focusing on the issue, which kind of resonates across the political spectrum,” Ambler said. “And that’s because it’s so personal to voters.”
Gun safety groups also attribute the progress to what they see as the NRA’s waning power amid financial and legal troubles, as well as their own burgeoning political capital. They have taken particular care to frame gun policy legislation around gun safety and responsibility, rather than stripping guns and rights, Ambler said.
Dudley Brown, president of the National Association for Gun Rights, was a gun lobbyist in 1994, when a newly passed assault weapons ban turned out to be a cudgel of valuable campaign to help Republicans win back the House after decades without power. He admitted 2022 was different, but said it was a question of the legislative timetable.
“If this had happened a year before the election, there would have been plenty of Republicans to face the music,” he said.
Brown also said there are more issues at play this cycle, making it less obvious how gun politics factor into the election. Brown cited the Alaska Senate race as an example of where the issue remains key for voters. His group keeps hitting Sen. Lisa Murkowski about guns in ads, including for his vote in favor of the bipartisan Safer Communities Act. Murkowski was one of 15 Senate Republicans to join all Democrats in passing the legislation.
The NRA, for its part, said the bipartisan Safer Communities Act, like “every vote on the Second Amendment,” was considered when deciding which candidates it would endorse in the primaries. But spokeswoman Amy Hunter also said “the national dialogue around guns is changing,” noting that the main victories the group has had are in court and in confirmation battles.
“In the past year alone, the NRA has won the most significant pro-Second Amendment Supreme Court ruling in more than a decade, allowing the carrying of a firearm outside the home a reality for millions of people. The NRA has paved the way for constitutional deferral in 25 states — so far. The NRA defeated the candidate hand-picked by the gun control group to lead the ATF,” Hunter said. “Polling from this election clearly shows pro-gun candidates across the country are more confident when it comes to tackling rampant crime and protecting vigilantes.”
Yet the gun lobby’s midterm campaign has not resulted in Democrats escaping the issue. Gun safety groups note how Biden continually stresses the passing of summer legislation and, where possible, make clear its intention to try to ban assault weapons again.
White House spokeswoman Olivia Dalton, “without commenting on election politics,” said “too many Americans have lost loved ones or had their lives changed forever because of gun violence. Guns are the leading cause of death among children in America.
The president believes more needs to be done, Dalton said, adding that Biden will continue to push for passage of an assault weapons ban.
“He’s doing it because he knows what we know, which is the polls saying it’s a really good question,” said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety. “And the thing is, nobody loses their job because of their vote for gun safety in the Senate.”
