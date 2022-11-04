News
St. Thomas’ Brent Robley making quick work of offensive linemen
Years from now, if all goes planned, Brent Robley will be an established family physician in a small Midwestern town, much like the one he came from, Brownsville, Minnesota.
In casual conversation, the modest, soft-spoken Robley will speak proudly of his five years as a member of the St. Thomas football team, which included being a starter his final two years on the Division I level. Should any questions arise regarding the position he played, Robley will have some explaining to do.
No, it’s not common for someone 5-foot-9 to be a Division I defensive tackle. Yes, he routinely lined up across players who stood a foot taller than and outweighed him by 40 or more pounds. No, there is not a building on campus with his family name attached to it. And no, head coach Glenn Caruso is not a distant relative.
For Robley, whose St. Thomas (7-1) career is down to three games starting with Saturday at Valparaiso (4-4), everything adds up. He has believed in himself and been willing to put in the time and effort needed to succeed.
“I’m like a lot of guys, I just love competition,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who lines up against us, we’re just going to give it our all. We’re not focusing on the size of the other guys; we’re focused on what we’re going to do.”
Just as they’ve done with the offensive line, which now features jumbo-sized talent across the board, the Tommies are transitioning to bigger bodies along the defensive line. The likes of Robley are a dying breed, but only from a physical standpoint.
“He’s a microcosm of the guy who has allowed us to retain our culture while moving into Division I and playing at a high level,” Caruso said. “You look at his stature and there’s no way he is a starting defensive lineman. But it’s not just that he’s playing the role of mentor in the locker room; he’s a very good football player.”
With a tip of the cap to Tommies defensive coordinator Wallie Kuchinski, Caruso said the type of defense the Tommies run is perfect for Robley, one with constant shifting along the line that makes it hard for offensive linemen to simply line up and attack the players in front of them. Kuchinski said Robley’s toughness, tenacity and quickness help make it all possible, while turning what some would call a liability — his height — into an asset.
“We played the University of Northern Iowa last year and they had a tackle (6-foot-7 Trevor Penning) who ended up going 19th in the (NFL) draft,” Kuchinski said. “He struggled to bend to block Brent because he’s so short. It’s hard for bigger players to get that low to block, especially since Brent is so explosive.”
Added Caruso: “As the game wears on and offensive linemen get tired, they start standing up. It’s difficult for an offensive lineman to play with a low pad level for three hours, and Brent makes you pay for that when you’re not playing with good technique.”
Robley weighed 225 pounds when he came to St. Thomas. He now weighs 260, having enjoyed his time in the weight room as much as he has in the classroom and on the field. But he knows it’s his quickness that keeps him in the starting lineup.
“If I was a lot slower it would be much more of a struggle against those bigger guys,” he said.
Robley played his high school football at Class 2A powerhouse Caledonia, where he was part of three state championships. He fell in love with football long before that.
“Growing up, the high school football players were like celebrities to us,” Robley said. “After their Friday night games we’d practice with them on Saturday mornings, which was awesome because they were winning a bunch. Getting to hang out with them puts a spark in you when you’re little. You want to be like them.”
All these years later, it’s Robley who is doing his part to encourage younger players — in this case the Tommies’ underclassmen. There are four defensive linemen in this year’s freshman class. They are, on average, 6-2, 255 pounds, and sure to add 20-plus pounds as they mature. That doesn’t include Matt Rink (6-5, 257) who was a standout on both sides of the ball in high school. He briefly lined up with the defensive linemen in camp before being moved to tight end.
“We’d take him back in a heartbeat,” Kuchinski said.
Kuchinski and Robley both mentioned 6-3, 240-pound Evan Tyler from Hudson as someone who has been impressive in his first college season. But he’s not alone. “There’s all kinds of talent there,” Kuchinski said. “They just have to get seasoned.”
Asked about Tyler, Robley said, “He’s just a quiet, humble kid. He just puts his head down and he’s always working.”
Robley couldn’t hold back the smile when told it sounded like he was describing himself.
Officials warn against intimidation of midterm polls
Authorities across the country are taking steps to end polling station intimidation as voters line up to vote early ahead of Election Day next week.
Several states have warned that voter intimidation and efforts to undermine public confidence in the electoral system have intensified in recent days despite assurances from state officials that voting is safe and secure.
In Arizona this week, a federal judge stepped in and ordered a temporary restraining order on ballot watchers and ordered a group of armed members of Clean Elections USA to stay at least 250 feet from some polling places, following complaints that people carrying guns and wearing masks were intimidating voters.
POLLS SHOW REPUBLICANS FLIP KEY METRIC IN 2022 MIDTERM ELECTION, DEMOCRATS ‘LEAVING THEIR LEAD’
US District Court Judge Michael Liburdi also said they could not film, speak or shout at voters, or come within 75 feet of a ballot box or the entrance. of a building that houses one.
The League of Women Voters of Arizona sought the order after Clean Elections USA called for round-the-clock monitoring of ballot boxes in Maricopa County, where election controversy remains high two years after the 2020 general election.
Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican who defied former President Trump’s attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, also took steps ahead of the election to prevent the bullying of state offices. vote.
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SENATE MID-TERMS, CANDIDATES AND IMPORTANT RACES
A text alert system has been set up for poll workers to report threats or harassment to state officials and law enforcement as Georgians head to the polls.
Officials in Florida and Colorado this week signaled a shift in voting behavior as early ballot submissions were reportedly lower this time in the 2018 midterm elections.
An election supervisor in Lake County, Florida, said the decline in returned ballots was down due to misinformation being spread about early and mail-in voting safety.
“The misconception that holding your mail-in ballot until Election Day and then returning it is a recipe for disaster,” Alan Hays, a Republican, reportedly told The New York Times.
The Brennan Center for Justice, a New York-based nonprofit, has released a voter and election worker guide to voting intimidation, NPR first reported Friday.
The report focuses on the 10 states most likely to see bullying behavior where tension and distrust of the electoral system remained high following Trump’s 2020 defeat.

“Since 2020, there have been more threats, politicization and violence around the electoral process,” the group said in a statement. “Federal and state laws are clear: intimidating voters or election workers is illegal.”
Voters across the United States were encouraged to report poll intimidation or other security concerns.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.

John Elway long has looked up to Vikings’ Paul Wiggin, his coach at Stanford
The 40th anniversary of “The Play” is approaching, and John Elway knows that a lot of memories will resurface. But they won’t all be bad.
The hall of fame quarterback was playing for Stanford on Nov. 20, 1982, when the Cardinal took a 20-19 lead on a field goal with four seconds left against rival California and appeared to have locked up a berth in the Hall of Fame Classic bowl game. But on the ensuing kickoff, the Golden Bears used five laterals to score a touchdown and won, 25-20.
When Kevin Moen crossed the goal line while running through the Stanford band, the Cardinal dropped to 5-6 and became ineligible for a bowl game.
Elway, then playing his final college game, said it was a “very tough” locker room afterward. But he admired how Paul Wiggin, then Stanford’s coach, did everything he could to try to get the play overturned or at least run again. There were questions about whether a California player’s knee had touched the ground when he had the ball, and about whether there were forward laterals.
“The thing I remember is Paul going to battle hard for us,’’ said Elway, who starred for the Denver Broncos from 1983-98 and is now a consultant for the team. “There were a lot of distraught football players in the locker room, but he fought hard for us. It was admirable.”
Wiggin, 87, was fired by Stanford after the 1983 season and hired by the Vikings as defensive line coach in 1985. He moved into Minnesota’s front office in 1992 and remains as a senior consultant.
“It doesn’t surprise me that he’s still going strong at 87,” Elway said. “He always kept himself in great health and he has that ability to want to work.”
Elway, the No. 1 pick in the 1983 draft, gives Wiggin credit for helping get him ready for the NFL.
“I looked up to him when I was (at Stanford) and I really enjoyed playing for him,” Elway said. “He was always above board with everything he always did. I just remember, and I still do, how much I look up to him and admire him.”
Elway wasn’t the only future NFL star Wiggin coached during his 1980-83 tenure at Stanford. In his first two seasons, he had tailback Darrin Nelson, who called Wiggin “one of my favorite coaches in the whole world.” In addition to teaching football, Nelson said Wiggin provided life lessons.
“He helped me so much in regards to my finances because he knew I was going to be a high draft pick,” said Nelson, who was selected by Minnesota with the No. 7 pick in 1982 and was reunited with Wiggin when he became the Vikings’ defensive line coach. “He helped find me somebody to manage my money, and I’m a multi-millionaire to this day because of him.’’
Told what Nelson said, Elway laughed.
“I don’t remember getting any financial advice, so I guess I missed out on that,’’ Elway said. “But I’ve got so much respect for Paul. I think he’s had a hell of a career.”
Treasury yields rise on key labor market data
Bond yields fell on Friday after October’s nonfarm payrolls report painted a mixed picture for the labor market.
The 2-year Treasury note hit a session high of 4.883%, its highest level since July 2007, but fell back to last trade 3 basis points lower at 4.671%.
The 10-year cash flow last traded flat after rising earlier in the session to 4.209%. Yields and prices have an inverse relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.
The moves came after nonfarm payrolls in the United States jumped by 261,000 in October, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That was far more than the 205,000 added that economists expected.
At the same time, the unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.7% from 3.5% a month earlier.
The report shows that the labor market is still resilient even as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to combat persistently high inflation.
Yields initially rose on the news, but fell as equity markets rallied.
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve’s fourth consecutive 75 basis point interest rate hike.
Uncertainty lingered over the Fed’s future policy path, after Chairman Jerome Powell suggested no plan to pause hikes any time soon, but also said the central bank would consider the economic impact of its political decisions.
Fears of an impending bullish-fueled recession have spread in recent weeks as the Fed’s fight against persistently high inflation continues.

Former Milwaukee elections official charged with misconduct
MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors charged a former top Milwaukee elections official with felony misconduct in office Friday after she allegedly sent falsely obtained military absentee ballots to a Republican state lawmaker who has advanced election fraud conspiracy theories.
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s office also charged Kimberly Zapata with three misdemeanor counts of election fraud. She’s due to make her initial court appearance Nov. 28. Her attorney, Michael Maistelman, had no immediate comment, saying only that he would litigate the case in court, not in the media.
Mayor Cavalier Johnson said Thursday that Zapata, the former Milwaukee Elections Commission deputy director, requested military ballots for fictitious voters from clerks in nearby municipalities using the state’s MyVote Wisconsin website. The mayor said Zapata was fired immediately after the city learned of her alleged actions. It’s unclear when she was actually terminated.
She had the ballots sent to the home of Republican state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, chair of the Assembly elections committee. Brandtjen has voiced support for overturning the 2020 president election results in Wisconsin and has promoted conspiracy theories about the election.
Multiple recounts and court rulings have determined that President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by about 21,000 votes to win the state in 2020, although some Republicans have refused to accept that.
Brandtjen’s office said earlier this week that she had received three ballots for military voters she believed were not real people. She said then she thought someone was trying to show how easy it is to obtain military ballots in Wisconsin.
Military voters are not required to show a photo ID to request an absentee ballot in Wisconsin. The MyVote website does require a ballot requestor to verity that they are the person asking for it and carries a warning about potential penalties for committing fraud.
Vladimir Putin wants civilians to be “away” from “dangerous” areas – RT in French
Russian President Vladimir Putin has reiterated the need to protect civilian populations from fighting. Faced with Ukrainian strikes, 70,000 additional people, this time from the left bank of the Dnieper, are being evacuated.
“Of course, those who live in Kherson now must be evacuated from the most dangerous areas of activity,” Vladimir Putin said on November 4 at a ceremony in Moscow’s Red Square celebrating Russian National Unity Day. . Public holiday in Russia, this day commemorates the popular revolt which in 1612 expelled the Polish-Lithuanian occupying forces from Moscow.
“Civilians should not suffer from bombardments, certain offensives, counter-offensives and other activities related to the military operation. So people like you are doing everything to put people in safety,” added the Russian president, during an exchange in particular with volunteers engaged in the Kherson region. According to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense, “military engineers transport up to 1,200 civilian vehicles, trucks and cars every day, as well as more than 5,000 civilians on the left bank of the Dnieper.”
About 70,000 more people are expected to be evacuated
Faced with strikes by Ukrainian troops, the governor of Kherson Vladimir Saldo announced on November 1 that he had begun the evacuation of approximately “70,000 people” from a strip 15 kilometers deep, on the left bank of the Dnieper river. New evacuations motivated by the risk of a “possible” Ukrainian strike on a dam located on the river and whose destruction would lead to the “flooding of the left bank”, said Vladimir Saldo.
On October 26, the head of the administration of the Kherson region had indicated that 70,000 inhabitants, from the right bank of the Dnieper, had already been evacuated to territories further south of Russia. These evacuation operations began on October 19, the day Vladimir Putin declared martial law in the regions of Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporozhye – attached to the Russian Federation by referendums not recognized by kyiv and its Western allies – , considering that the “threats hanging over the populations” were “serious because of the proximity of the fighting”.
To respond to the Ukrainian counter-offensive, the Russian president announced on September 21 the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of reservists to support the Russian army. “We already have 318,000 mobilized. Why 318,000? Because volunteers keep coming. The number of volunteers is not decreasing,” said Vladimir Putin, whose Minister of Defence, Sergei Shoigu, had given on October 28 the figure of 300,000 mobilized. According to the Russian head of state, 49,000 of them are already deployed in military units fighting in Ukraine.

The Loop NFL Picks: Week 9
Vikings at Commanders (+3½)
Amazon czar Jeff Bezos reportedly is interested in buying the Commanders after it was announced that owner Daniel Snyder had hired a bank to help facilitate a possible sale. This raises the surprising possibility that the next owner of the Washington franchise could be even oilier than the current one. Pick: Vikings by 1
Packers at Lions (+3½)
In an interview Tuesday afternoon, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers insisted to Pat McAfee that Green Bay hasn’t given up on the season. The star quarterback no doubt will be revising that opinion after the Packers sat on their hands at the trade deadline. Pick: Packers by 7
Chargers at Falcons (+2½)
Atlanta pulled the surprise of the trade deadline by dealing Calvin Ridley to Jacksonville. The suspended wide receiver is said to be so delighted with the move that he’s going to start using the Jaguars in all of his betting parlays. Pick: Chargers by 7
Titans at Chiefs (+10½)
Derrick Henry tied O.J. Simpson and Adrian Peterson for most 200-yard rushing games with his fourth last Sunday in Houston. However, Henry, with zero, still lags far behind those two on the career indictments list. Pick: Chiefs by 8
Raiders at Jaguars (+1½)
Hall of fame Raider Ray Guy, widely considered the greatest punter in NFL history, died Thursday at 72 after a long illness. Over the course of his 14 years in silver and black, Guy proved he had more talent in his right leg than the current Raiders have in their locker room. Pick: Jaguars by 3
Rams at Buccaneers (-3½)
Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady is on the verge of becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to top an incredible 100,000 career passing yards. Sadly, though, he will soon have to turn over half of them to Gisele Bundchen. Pick: Buccaneers by 7
Ravens at Saints (+3½)
Oft-injured wide receiver Michael Thomas, who has barely played for the Saints over the past three seasons, will have toe surgery and miss the rest of the season. Signing Thomas to a $100 million contract extension in 2019 might be the worst decision ever made in New Orleans, not counting decisions made on Bourbon Street. Pick: Ravens by 8
Panthers at Bengals (-8½)
The Panthers lost in Atlanta after D.J. Moore’s unsportsmanlike conduct penalty led to them missing the game-winning extra point. Panthers fans would have blamed the loss on the kicker instead of Moore, except that nobody in Carolina can actually name their kicker. Pick: Bengals by 3
Dolphins at Bears (+4½)
Chicago traded for Pittsburgh’s third-best receiver Chase Claypool. It’s almost enough to make Bears fans forget they gave up on the season by giving away defensive stars Roquan Smith to Denver and Robert Quinn to Philadelphia. Pick: Dolphins by 7
Bills at Jets (+13½)
The Jets’ four-game winning streak ended with a thud with a loss to New England in Week 8. It was a surprising result only to folks who somehow missed the last half century of New York J-E-T-S football. Pick: Bills by 24
Other games
Colts at Patriots (-5½):
Pick: Patriots by 3
Seahawks at Cardinals (+1½):
Pick: Cardinals by 3
Byes
Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, Giants, Steelers, 49ers
Record
Week 8
9-6 straight up
7-8 vs. spread
Season
72-50-1 straight up (.590)
60-63 vs. spread (.488)
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]
