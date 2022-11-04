The Parisian restaurateur and TikToker clash over the cleavage

Table for two?

TikToker Polska Babinks alleges that she and a friend were refused entry to a restaurant in Paris because they showed too much cleavage.

In a clip uploaded earlier this week and already viewed more than 3.6 million times, Babinks and her friend walk into a restaurant – only to be stopped by the male owner, who says they are “undressed properly”.

“My friend Tootatis and I were blocked from entering this restaurant because of our cleavage,” Babinks wrote in the text at the top of the video, translated from French.

Babinks wears an all-pink ensemble with a low-cut crop top and mini skirt. Her friend is wearing a tight black shirt and pants with red ribbons tied around her knees, elbows and wrists.

Polska Babinks went back and forth with the restaurant owner in a viral clip. polskababinks/TikTok

Babinks wore a matching pink crop top and mini skirt. polskababinks/TikTok

The content creator talks back and forth in French with the owner for most of the video.

“A cleavage = No restaurants,” Babinks captioned the video, according to the translation.

The incident sparked debate both in the comments section and among French public figures, many of whom sided with the restaurant owner, according to Daily Mail.

“Where is the scandal? He doesn’t want naked b**bs in his restaurant,” TV host Benjamin Castaldi wrote.

“This is not a feminist struggle! Very few women see themselves in you,” columnist Danielle Moreau said.

Producer Guillaume Genton said he rarely saw “human beings as stupid” as the influencer and her friend.

“Kudos to the manager for his cool temper,” one user commented on Babinks’ video.

“It’s funny, since the release of this video, this restaurateur has had a lot of success. And that’s fine,” another noted.

“It’s not a nightclub, it’s a restaurant, it’s completely normal that he doesn’t accept, it’s not a strip bar,” another took the part of the owner.

“Legally, a restaurant has the right to refuse a customer if they do not respect the internal rules of the establishment,” said another.