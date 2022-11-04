News
The Parisian restaurateur and TikToker clash over the cleavage
Table for two?
TikToker Polska Babinks alleges that she and a friend were refused entry to a restaurant in Paris because they showed too much cleavage.
In a clip uploaded earlier this week and already viewed more than 3.6 million times, Babinks and her friend walk into a restaurant – only to be stopped by the male owner, who says they are “undressed properly”.
“My friend Tootatis and I were blocked from entering this restaurant because of our cleavage,” Babinks wrote in the text at the top of the video, translated from French.
Babinks wears an all-pink ensemble with a low-cut crop top and mini skirt. Her friend is wearing a tight black shirt and pants with red ribbons tied around her knees, elbows and wrists.
The content creator talks back and forth in French with the owner for most of the video.
“A cleavage = No restaurants,” Babinks captioned the video, according to the translation.
The incident sparked debate both in the comments section and among French public figures, many of whom sided with the restaurant owner, according to Daily Mail.
“Where is the scandal? He doesn’t want naked b**bs in his restaurant,” TV host Benjamin Castaldi wrote.
“This is not a feminist struggle! Very few women see themselves in you,” columnist Danielle Moreau said.
Producer Guillaume Genton said he rarely saw “human beings as stupid” as the influencer and her friend.
“Kudos to the manager for his cool temper,” one user commented on Babinks’ video.
“It’s funny, since the release of this video, this restaurateur has had a lot of success. And that’s fine,” another noted.
“It’s not a nightclub, it’s a restaurant, it’s completely normal that he doesn’t accept, it’s not a strip bar,” another took the part of the owner.
“Legally, a restaurant has the right to refuse a customer if they do not respect the internal rules of the establishment,” said another.
New York Post
News
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for refusing to disavow anti-Semitic beliefs
The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving without pay after refusing to state unequivocally that he had no anti-Semitic beliefs.
Irving came under fire late last week after posting a link to a movie based on a book containing anti-Semitic misinformation.
In a statement released Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets said Irving’s suspension will last up to five games after he failed to understand “the evil and danger of his actions.”
“Over the past few days, we have made several attempts to work with Kyrie Irving to help him understand the evil and danger of his actions, beginning with the release of a film containing deeply disturbing anti-Semitic hatred. “, the team said.
“We thought taking the path of education in this difficult situation would be the right one and thought we had made progress with our shared commitment to eradicating hate and intolerance,” he continued. “We were appalled today, when we were given the opportunity during a media session, that Kyrie refused to say unequivocally that he had no anti-Semitic beliefs. This was not the first time he had the opportunity – but failed – to clarify.
The statement goes on to say that Irving’s failure to adequately disavow anti-Semitism goes against team values and that he is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.”
“We have decided that Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective corrective measures which address the adverse impact of his conduct and the period of suspension served is not less than five games. “, reads the press release.
As Breitbart News reported, Kyrie Irving came under fire last week when he referenced the 2018 film. Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black Americawho peddles anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and promotes Black Hebrew Israelite ideology.
The film brought to light “the true identity of the Children of Israel” and “what Islam, Judaism and Christianity have concealed for centuries regarding the true biblical identity of the so-called ‘Negro’ in this movie filled with tons of research.”
The film also alleges that Arab slave traders and white people lied to black people about their “true” history as true Israelites in order to keep black people enslaved. And its source is a book filled with anti-Semitic tropes.
Irving first deleted his tweet and said he had no anti-Semitic intent before pledging to donate up to $500,000 to groups dedicated to fighting hate.
Kyrie Irving says he opposes all forms of hate, and he and the Brooklyn Nets will each donate $500,000 to groups working to eradicate it.
— KTVU (@KTVU) November 3, 2022
However, at a press conference Thursday, Irving dug himself an even deeper hole when he refused to adequately answer whether he held anti-Semitic beliefs.
“I can’t be an anti-Semite if I know where I’m from,” he said.
Nor did Irving disavow the film’s Holocaust denial.
Breitbart News
News
Pfizer and BioNTech launch phase 1 trial of combined COVID-19 and flu vaccine
Pfizer and BioNTech have launched a clinical trial for a vaccine targeting both COVID-19 and influenza, the companies announced Thursday.
The Phase 1 trial is taking place in the United States with 180 participants between the ages of 18 and 64, with the first participant receiving this week, the companies said. The follow-up period for each participant will be six months.
“By combining the two indications in a single vaccine approach, we aim to provide individuals with an effective way to be vaccinated against two serious respiratory diseases with evolving viruses that require vaccine adaptation,” said Dr Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech. in a report.
The combination vaccine is based on the currently available bivalent COVID-19 booster and a quadrivalent mRNA influenza vaccine, which is designed to protect against four different influenza viruses.
The phase 1 trial will test the safety, immune response and optimal dose level of the combination vaccine, before moving on to larger trials. The data will also provide insight into the potential of mRNA vaccines to treat more than one pathogen, Sahin said.
Annaliesa Anderson, Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Vaccine Research and Development for Pfizer, called this “an exciting step in our ongoing journey with BioNTech as we collectively seek to transform infectious disease prevention in the world”.
“Even with existing seasonal flu vaccines, the burden of this virus is severe across the world, causing thousands of deaths and hospitalizations every year,” she said in a statement.
Studies indicate that the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine fades over time, although it’s unclear whether every American will need an annual COVID-19 booster. As scientists continue to assess the need, several companies are working to create a single injection each fall that protects against both seasonal flu and COVID-19.
In addition to Pfizer, pharmaceutical companies Moderna and Novavax have announced plans to work on a combo shot.
Moderna said it plans to begin clinical trials of a single-dose vaccine that combines a COVID-19 booster and a flu booster by the end of the year, hoping the vaccine be available for the 2023 season.
“We think there is a very big opportunity in front of us, if we could bring to market an annual high-efficiency pan-respiratory booster,” said Moderna COE Stéphane Bancel during the investor meeting on 9 september.
Last year, Novavax enrolled people in a Phase 1/2 study to assess the safety, tolerability and immune response of a combination vaccine using the company’s seasonal influenza and COVID-19 vaccines. . A confirmatory Phase 2 trial is expected to begin later this year, the company announced in October.
ABC News
News
Bond ETFs attract balance-seeking investors
As investors assess the timing of a potential Federal Reserve pivot away from higher interest rates, more traders are considering a portfolio pivot of their own with longer-dated bonds.
Funds are less sensitive to policy changes and more reflect long-term expectations. And according to Strategas, treasury bills and cash-like bonds were the two most popular ETF categories ranked by inflows this year.
“The rising rate environment has been the story of the year, so investors are looking for new tools in their playbook,” Bryon Lake, global head of ETF solutions at JPMorgan Asset Management, told Bob Pisani on CNBC’s “ETF Edge” on Monday.
The lake flows JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST), which is currently the largest actively managed ETF in the world. The fund has a three-month duration and currently yields 3.2% on the 30-day SEC, he said, and 4.4% on its yield to maturity.
“Investors use JPST as a place to hide while waiting for the market to find its footing,” he said.
The actively managed ETF invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of short-term, investment-grade, fixed-rate, floating-rate, and structured debt securities.
“One of the good things about the Fed’s rate hike is the short duration, or money market funds, are actually paying something now,” VettaFi’s Tom Lydon added to “ETF Edge” on Monday.
Lydon pointed out that three components of JPST, three-month duration, active management and net asset value, lead to a more attractive return.
“If you’ve been keeping your powder dry and looking for areas where you can actually make money these days, this is a great opportunity,” he said.
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI), which seeks to provide returns similar to those of the S&P 500 with lower volatility and monthly income, is also seeing strong inflows this year. The fund is actively managed and contains a wide range of fixed income securities, including corporate bonds and mortgage securities.
“A lot of investors think of a benchmark or a passive instrument first,” Lake said. “But when you look at a passive type of fixed income benchmark, that’s not exactly how investors really think about investing in bonds.”
According to Lake, traders who invest in bond ETFs are looking for a fund that will balance a portfolio and deliver a return with a low correlation to equities.
“The pendulum has swung,” Lydon added. “We are now in a situation where you have managers who have been in place for a long time. And for the short durations, because they hold them to maturity, they know exactly what return they are going to get. And the shareholders, from a diversified perspective, we benefit from this higher yield while maintaining a balanced net asset value.”
cnbc
News
Magic glad to be back in Orlando, kick off homestand with win vs. Warriors
The Orlando Magic’s season-long seven-game homestand couldn’t have come at a better time.
Especially with their road woes, most recently blowing an 11-point fourth-quarter lead in a loss to the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, to remain winless in away games.
The homestand couldn’t have started better, kicking it off with a 130-129 win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday at Amway Center, with the Magic closing out a tight game successfully for the first time.
After playing six of their first eight games on the road, the Magic appreciate staying in Orlando and playing at Amway Center for the next two weeks.
“Our fans will continue to push us, support us because these guys are doing the right things, playing the right way,” coach Jamahl Mosley said pregame. “Just to have that support and energy is going to be great for these guys to get into that home routine.”
Jalen Suggs led the Magic with a career-high 26 points, 9 assists and 4 steals, including a pull-up 3-pointer with 37.7 seconds remaining to give Orlando a 129-126 lead. He knocked down a free throw to give the Magic a 130-126 lead with 31.5 seconds left.
Klay Thompson (27 points) buried a heavily contested 3 to reduce the Warriors’ deficit to 130-129 and Paolo Banchero turned the ball over on the ensuing possession to give Golden State the final possession with 4.9 seconds left. But the Magic (2-7) held on for their first clutch win after Thompson missed a floater at the buzzer.
Banchero finished with 22 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists. Franz Wagner had 19 points while Wendell Carter Jr. added 14 points and 9 rebounds.
Chuma Okeke led the bench with 16 points (4 of 6 shooting, 3 of 5 on 3-pointers), including 12 in the first, to go with 9 rebounds and 3 assists.
R.J. Hampton added 15 points (4 of 6 shooting, 3 of 5 on 3s) and Kevon Harris had 12 points (4 of 7, 2 of 3) and 5 rebounds off the bench.
Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 39 points and 9 assists.
Being at home should also give the Magic an opportunity to get healthier.
Cole Anthony (torn right internal oblique), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined. Terrence Ross also sat Thursday after suffering a contusion in his left knee contusion in Oklahoma City.
Suggs stepped into the starting lineup in place of Ross alongside Wagner, Banchero, Carter and Bol Bol.
When asked which guys are able to do full court five-on-five drills, Mosley responded “they’re doing small pieces of it.”
“Moe Wagner’s not,” Mosley added. “Gary and [Jonathan Isaac] are doing the half-court stuff, getting a little bit of bump. Markelle is not doing that yet. They’re on their own different paths of how they’re responding to their own treatments.”
Fultz posted multiple pictures on social media this week of himself without the boot on his foot and wasn’t wearing it on the bench Thursday.
“He keeps it on at certain times,” Mosley said, “and then as he gets on the court, he’ll put it on a little bit so it’s not fully off all the way, I don’t believe.”
Anthony, who injured himself in a Oct. 26 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, is expected to get back on the court for individual work within the next few days, a a person with knowledge of the situation told the Orlando Sentinel.
That person added that he hopes to return after Thanksgiving in late November/early December.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona announces his retirement from football
Gerard pricks hang up his crampons.
The FC Barcelona player, 35, announced on November 3 that he is retiring from football, noting that the team’s La Liga game against UD Almería on November 5 will be his last at his Spotify Camp Nou stadium.
In a video message Announcing his decision to step away from the sport, Pique responded to recent rumors about him. “The last few weeks, the last few months, a lot of people have talked about me,” he said. “So far I haven’t said anything. But now I want to be the one talking about me.”
The athlete noted that he had ‘always been a Barca fan’ throughout his life. “I was born into a family of football-loving Barca fans,” he continued. “From an early age, I didn’t want to become a footballer. I wanted to be a Barça player.”
Pique’s journey to that goal began 25 years ago when he joined the club’s U12 B youth team at the age of 10, his FC Barcelona biography noted, progressing through the various levels over the years. In 2004, the defender joined Manchester United FC in England. Four years later, which included being loaned out to Real Zaragoza in Spain, Pique returned to his hometown to play for FC Barcelona. He’s been playing there ever since and helped his side win numerous accolades, including three UEFA Champions League titles and three Club World Cups.
Entertainment
News
Brooklyn Nets suspend ‘currently unfit’ guard Kyrie Irving at least 5 games for antisemitic comments
The Brooklyn Nets suspended guard Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games without pay after his antisemitic remarks.
The suspension was handed down Thursday hours after Irving refused to publicly apologize for his comments after NBA commissioner Adam Silver demanded one. It also comes the same day the FBI warned synagogues in New Jersey a credible threat had been received, leading to the 24-hour closure of at least one house of worship.
“We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify,” the Nets said in a statement.
“Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team. Accordingly, we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.”
Irving and the Nets had previously promised to each donate $500,000 towards causes and organizations working to eradicate hate and intolerance.
Irving has been roundly criticized after he shared a since-deleted Tweet about “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” a documentary chock full of antisemitic rhetoric.
According to Rolling Stone, “The video is based on a venomously antisemitic book which asserts that “many famous high-ranking Jews” have “admitted” to “worship[ing] Satan or Lucifer.”
Nets’ owner Joe Tsai released a statement condemning Irving late last Friday.
“I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion,” Tsai tweeted.
Fans wearing “Fight Antisemitism” shirts were spotted court-side at Barclays Center during Monday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.
Irving refused to back down after the Nets practiced Thursday.
“I cannot be antisemitic,” Irving said, “if I know where I come from.”
“Again, I’m going to repeat. I don’t know how the label becomes justified because you guys ask me the same questions over and over again,” he said. “But this is not going to turn into a spin-around cycle, questions upon questions. I told you guys how I felt. I respect all walks of life and embrace all walks of life. That’s where I sit.”
Irving is expected to meet with commissioner Silver next week.
This is a developing story.
()
The Parisian restaurateur and TikToker clash over the cleavage
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for refusing to disavow anti-Semitic beliefs
Pfizer and BioNTech launch phase 1 trial of combined COVID-19 and flu vaccine
Bond ETFs attract balance-seeking investors
Magic glad to be back in Orlando, kick off homestand with win vs. Warriors
Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona announces his retirement from football
Brooklyn Nets suspend ‘currently unfit’ guard Kyrie Irving at least 5 games for antisemitic comments
National Sandwich Day has chains running sandwich deals today
Man City, Man United, Liverpool and Newcastle will win Premier League games this weekend
How the Wild navigate a game with 11 forwards and 7 defensemen
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News1 week ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches
-
News2 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News1 week ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family