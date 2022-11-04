News
Thiago Silva would be only Chelsea player to make Arsenal squad, says Jamie O’Hara as Jermanine Pennant suggests Stamford Bridge have lost the fear factor
Thiago Silva is believed to be the only Chelsea player to feature in Jamie O’Hara’s combined Blues and Arsenal squad.
The Blues entertain top-flight Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, live on talkSPORT, with the visitors looking to bolster their title credentials.
Chelsea are sixth in the Premier League heading into the weekend and O’Hara believes Arsenal are the superior team, arguing that Silva would be the only Blues player who could come into Arsenal’s squad.
Silva would replace Gabriel Magalhaes to link up with William Saliba at centre-back, however, O’Hara pointed out that Reece James would also make the squad if fit.
“You can’t say Havertz because to me Jesus is much better,” O’Hara added on The Sports Bar.
“Over Mason Mount and Gabriel Martinelli, right now I’m taking Martinelli, Bukayo Saka over Raheem Sterling. Martin Odegaard, who’s ahead of him? He’s fantastic.
“Cesar Azpilicueta has been a fantastic player over the years, but I think Ben White is ahead of him right now.
“Everyone is talking about Chelsea, who have spent a lot of money, £275m. They should be tough for the title.
“I look at the Arsenal team and they are a better team. Arsenal need to gain a lot of confidence going into the weekend.
O’Hara said it wouldn’t be a walk in the west London park for Mikel Arteta’s men, however, former gunner Jermaine Pennant thinks a trip to Stamford Bridge isn’t so daunting anymore than before.
“I don’t think Stamford Bridge is as difficult as it used to be,” Pennant said. “I would have loved to play there now. There’s no Ashley Cole charging me and putting me in row Z to begin with!
“I don’t think it’s as scary a place as it used to be.
“With the players who are in the squad now, you don’t go in there thinking ‘Ohhh, I’m afraid. It’s going to be a tough game.
“It was a horrible place to go.”
O’Hara added, “You are right in what you say. It’s like Manchester United back then, you just wanted to limit yourself to three or four.
“You are going to Chelsea and you are going to have fun. You will imagine your chances.
Listen to the full Chelsea vs Arsenal commentary live and exclusively on talkSPORT, kick-off at 12pm.
Kylie Jenner Hints At Wanting Marriage Amid Travis Scott’s Cheating Scandal
25-year-old Kylie Jenner disclosed his interest in wanting to get married amid her baby daddy Travis Scott‘s cheating scandal. Kylie said, her dress for MET GALA gave her a bridal video and she loved it. When Momager asked who she intend to marry, Kylie couldn’t mention anyone, not his partner who is yet to deny… Read More »Kylie Jenner Hints At Wanting Marriage Amid Travis Scott’s Cheating Scandal
The post Kylie Jenner Hints At Wanting Marriage Amid Travis Scott’s Cheating Scandal appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Chris Perkins: After big trade, Dolphins talking about hard work instead of entitlement
Fans and media are writing glowing headlines and tweets about the Dolphins in light of their splashy trade to acquire Denver Broncos Pro Bowl edge rusher Bradley Chubb on Tuesday, and then a later deal for San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. But in the fashion of Seattle quarterback Geno Smith, the Dolphins aren’t writing back.
“We didn’t accomplish nothing yet,” linebacker Jerome Baker said.
He’s right.
And basically that’s the sentiment in the Dolphins locker room.
It’s a team that understands nothing is going to be given to them, that they must work hard.
With that in mind, no one is making plans for Phoenix (site of the Super Bowl) in February. Yet.
“We’ve got this,” linebacker Duke Riley said of the assembled talent, “but what are we going to do with this? Are we going to do everything and be on our details and on our assignments and everyone do their jobs?
“I think that’s really what’s most important.”
Yes, a few Dolphins players will mention the Super Bowl in the context of their expectations. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made that clear Wednesday. Chubb repeated it Thursday.
“It’s a lot of leaders on this team, and I’m just glad I could come in and fall into a good position where guys are winning, guys care,” he said. “We need to get after this playoff run and Super Bowl and accomplish all the goals we’ve got here and fight for it.”
Understand something: The Dolphins, who, after all, are still in third place in the AFC East with a 5-3 record, aren’t showing a sense of entitlement or privilege.
They seem to be maintaining their focus and purpose. They know, or many of them know, they only have two playoff appearances in the last 20 years.
“We’ve got some good pieces, but that doesn’t mean anything,” Baker said. “You’ve got to go out there and perform. We’re all locked in and ready to go.”
Everyone, it appears, is ready to go.
Dolphins fans on social media lost their collective mind Tuesday after the trades. Twitter blew up.
The reaction inside the building wasn’t as outwardly grandiose, but the excitement was still palpable.
The Dolphins coaching staff found out about the trades when coach Mike McDaniel gathered them to make the announcement.
“Everybody was fired up,” linebackers coach Anthony Campanile said.
No, coaches weren’t fist-pumping and high-fiving.
“Not necessarily like some of the craziness I’ve been involved in with college football where a recruit signs and everybody goes crazy and all that,” Campanile said.
But the coaches were excited.
Players were excited, too.
Baker found out on Twitter.
Guard Robert Jones found out on Instagram.
Dolphins center Connor Williams, on the other hand, didn’t find out until Wednesday morning when McDaniel announced it at a team meeting.
“I don’t have any social media,” he said.
Players understand the Dolphins have heightened expectations, particularly after the Chubb acquisition.
They know the excitement level is higher than it’s been in years, and that was even before the flurry before the trade deadline. Because before Tuesday, there was the trade to acquire wide receiver Tyreek Hill and the free agent signing of left tackle Terron Armstead, among other moves, including hiring McDaniel. Season tickets were sold out.
Then came the 3-0 start and that encouraging victory over Buffalo and the riveting comeback victory over Baltimore.
Yeah, there was a three-game losing streak, but that’s almost a distant memory in light of back-to-back victories and, now, this.
Dolphins fans are excited for the on-field product and the front office’s faith in the on-field product.
“They really understand that every team has a window,” Hill said, “and they see that the window is now for this team.”
And it sounds as though players understand they must put in the work before they collect the accolades.
Paul Pelosi at home after being discharged from hospital
Paul Pelosi was discharged from a San Francisco hospital on Thursday and is at home with his family, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.
“Paul remains under the care of physicians as he continues to progress through a long process of recovery and recovery,” the statement said, in which the Pelosi family expressed their gratitude to supporters, first responders and medical personnel at Paul Pelosi.
Pelosi, 82, underwent surgery on his skull, hand and arm after he was beaten with a hammer on Friday by an attacker accused of searching for the president and other top Democratic officials.
Kanye West Legally Banned From Selling Anything Labeled ‘White Lives Matter’ As Trademark Is Now Registered By 2 Black Radio Presenters
And the woes continue for Kanye West. The controversial rapper who is recently regarded by many as insane has been in the news for all the wrong reasons with a lot of brands dictating to him as a result of his BS. However, Ye has another bad news knocking, this time not from the Jewish… Read More »Kanye West Legally Banned From Selling Anything Labeled ‘White Lives Matter’ As Trademark Is Now Registered By 2 Black Radio Presenters
The post Kanye West Legally Banned From Selling Anything Labeled ‘White Lives Matter’ As Trademark Is Now Registered By 2 Black Radio Presenters appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Pedro Grifol officially becomes the Chicago White Sox manager — and has high expectations: ‘We will play with passion, pride for this uniform’
Pedro Grifol put on a Chicago White Sox home jersey with the No. 5 and his name on the back Thursday morning at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“Boy, this feels good,” Grifol said with a smile. “Great colors.”
The Sox introduced Grifol as the 42nd manager in franchise history, completing a search that began after Hall of Famer Tony La Russa announced Oct. 3 that he would not return in 2023 because of health issues.
“We will communicate,” Grifol said of what to expect from the 2023 White Sox. “We will be fundamentally sound, we will play with passion, pride for this uniform. This means something. We will respect the game, our fans, and earn their trust.
“We will be prepared to control the strike zone on both sides of the ball. We will work hard and play winning baseball every night. We will definitely hold each other accountable. I truly see great things happening here. I’m really excited to be a part of it.”
Grifol, 52, has seen plenty of the Sox from the opposing dugout having spent 10 years in various coaching roles with Kansas City Royals, including the last three as the bench coach.
Now he’ll have the chance to turn around the Sox after a disappointing 81-81 season in which they missed the postseason.
“This is an extremely talented ballclub,” Grifol said. “It was a really difficult club to prepare for because if the energy was high, they could beat anybody in the game. And if the energy wasn’t, we were able to have some success against them.
“So my job and my staff’s job is going to be to make sure that that energy is high every night and we’re prepared to win a ballgame.”
Explaining the hiring process, general manager Rick Hahn said the Sox had an initial list of “22 or 24″ names and it increased to “about 30″ after conversations with people in and out of the organization.
Ultimately, they picked eight — seven from other organizations — for first-round interviews.
“Pedro was the second of the eight that we sat down with, and from about an hour into our conversation it became very clear that the bar had been risen,” Hahn said. “And that the rest of the group that we were going to be meeting with over the course of the following week or 10 days had a high standard to meet based on what Pedro presented that day.”
Hahn said the initial meeting with Grifol was supposed to go around 90 minutes but ended up being more than three hours.
“With the hiring of Pedro (we) feel like we are taking a major step to putting ourselves back on track on the trajectory we all felt we were on over the previous seasons prior to last season’s disappointment,” Hahn said. “In Pedro we are hiring someone who is a renowned communicator, a modern baseball mind who is seeking to build a cohesive and inclusive clubhouse environment and one where the attention to detail and the accountability will be priorities.
“At the end of the day, after (Chairman) Jerry (Reinsdorf), (executive vice president) Kenny (Williams) and I sat down with Pedro, it was very clear to all three of us he would be the unanimous choice to address some of the things we needed to improve.”
One area the Sox have to make strides is defense. They were last in the American League with a .982 fielding percentage, and their 101 errors were the most in the league.
“We’ve got to improve defensively, obviously, and I feel that fundamentally we’ve got to improve,” Grifol said. “And I go back to the intensity level and the energy that we’ve got to bring to our preparation. This is a very good club. It’s a club that’s prepared to win, to do great things. I’m going to be a stickler to the preparation, the energy. It’s going to get us where we want to go. These guys are going to come to play every single night.”
Grifol’s coaching staff will include Ethan Katz and Curt Hasler returning in their respective roles as pitching coach and bullpen coach. Former Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo is the bench coach.
“There will be some internal candidates from within the organization for some of these (other coaching) spots,” Hahn said, “but I suspect based on conversations the last couple of weeks or so, that the majority of those spots will be filled by individuals outside the White Sox organization.”
Before his 10 seasons with the Royals, Grifol spent 13 years in the Seattle Mariners organization, including 2010 on their major-league staff. He has managed in the minors and winter ball. Now comes his big-league opportunity.
“It was extremely emotional,” Grifol said of his reaction when he learned he got the Sox job. “I’ve been in this game a long time, and all I’ve ever wanted to do was manage a baseball team. It didn’t matter if it was the minor leagues or the big leagues. I wanted to manage. This game has a tendency to grab you and take you other places, and if you don’t check yourself, you’re going to end up somewhere where your passion doesn’t sit. That’s where I was.
“This game took me into the scouting world, then it brought me back to managing. Took me to a field coordinator and then it grabbed me and took me into the front office. And I was excited for a little bit but after a couple two, three years, that’s not where my passion was. It’s here on the field, it’s wearing this uniform. Thank God I have them (his family) right there that they just made all the sacrifices in the world for me to be able to continue to do this. And here we are.”
Zelensky’s wife hopes Musk’s peace tweet was a ‘mistake’ — RT Russia and the former Soviet Union
The billionaire must have been the victim of propaganda, according to the first lady of Ukraine
Ukrainian first lady Elena Zelenskaya hopes billionaire Tesla co-founder Elon Musk simply made a “chance errorwhen he tweeted a peace plan between kyiv and Moscow last month, she told the Guardian in an interview published Thursday.
She explained that Ukrainians “admired“the CEO of SpaceX not only for helping the country’s military with 25,000 free Starlink internet terminals, but for”Support[ing] Ukraine from day one.“Yet it did”extremely sensitive for us to read the tweetoutlining Musk’s peace plan for the country.
The president’s wife, however, argued that he might be momentarily stupid or duped by propaganda, rather than malicious. “Let’s be honest, even the smartest person can’t say the smartest things 24 hours a day. There are mistakes. And we hope it was an accidental mistake,” she says.
Musk’s peace plan would have forced Ukraine to remain neutral, abandoning its NATO ambitions. He should relinquish all claims to Crimea, recognizing it as part of Russia, and both countries should honor the results of a UN-supervised reshuffle of referendums that saw the people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk , as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, join Russia earlier this year.
Although the plan initially seemed to meet with general approval from the billionaire’s supporters, it also received critical reactions. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky reacted with his own poll asking his followers if they preferred a Musk who “supported Ukraine“or the one who”supported Russia.In response, the billionaire claimed that while he was a “ukraine fanhe didn’t feel the same way about World War III.
Former Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andrey Melnik, who became well known for insulting German officials, told Musk to “kiss my assafter the billionaire unveiled his peace plan. Musk later countered that he was simply taking Melnik’s advice when he decided to pull Starlink’s funding for the country.
“We have to thank [Musk] for Starlink because it still works“, admitted Elena Zelenskaya in the interview, adding that”it still works and we hope it helps us win by making our efforts smarter.”
