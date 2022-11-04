Though vastly different, Magic and Warriors have a lot in common — growing pains

NEW YORK — Disputing allegations of a rape trial, Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis testified Thursday that his accuser sometimes seemed “conflicted” during their first kisses, but then began to take initiative.

Taking the witness stand for a second day in a civil trial, Haggis portrayed the woman, Haleigh Breest, as a consenting partner in their only sexual interaction.

Breest, 36, testified earlier in the civil trial that she repeatedly and clearly told Haggis, 69, that she was not interested in having sex with him. She said the ‘Crash’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby’ screenwriter forced her to perform oral sex and then raped her as she begged him to stop.

In Haggis’ account, Breest – a publicist who has worked at film premieres – flirted with him at a screening afterparty in January 2013 before accompanying him to his Manhattan apartment for a drink. He agrees that she told him upfront that she wouldn’t be spending the night, but he said that seemed like a “playful” remark.

Once there, he made a pass within minutes.

During hours of testimony, Haggis acknowledged that Breest was sometimes reticent about what he said were five different episodes of kissing.

PHOTOS: Filmmaker Haggis says he never established himself as a publicist

He said he said to her at one point, “If you want to do something, do it. If you don’t want to do it, don’t.

“She seemed conflicted in a way,” Haggis said.

But with each kiss, he said, Breest seemed to gain confidence and reassured him by initiating the kiss when he expressed the ambivalence he was beginning to feel.

By the time they reached a guest bedroom, Breest seemed “confident” as they began to make out and eventually spilled onto a guest bed, Haggis said. He recalled her “laughing” as their physical activity became more intense and they shed some clothes.

He said that eventually she got him into position to receive oral sex, saying, “I’m good at that.”

“The way she said it was kind of adorable,” Haggis said.

He said he had “no knowledge” and “no memory” of penetrating her vaginally.

“I didn’t know if it happened or not,” he said.

He said he fell asleep and finally went to her room while she was sleeping. When he found out in the morning that she had left, he was disappointed that she hadn’t left a note with her phone number, he said.

In Breest’s account, she didn’t reciprocate Haggis’ two attempts to kiss her, once pinning her against a fridge, but didn’t leave because she didn’t want to offend a frequent guest. of the first. She testified that he then pushed her onto a bed, stripped her of her clothes, aggressively demanded oral sex, and – after she took a shower – raped her.

Haggis emailed her the next day about photos from the previous night’s premiere. He said he hoped the response would include his number. This was not the case.

When they met at another event 10 days later, she was smiling and friendly, Haggis recalled, adding that their meeting was “a bit awkward” as sometimes happens after a first sexual experience with someone. a.

He said he decided two days later that she was “too emotionally immature” and stopped responding to her emails.

Afterwards, Haggis said, Breest would be “conspicuously absent” from his usual red carpet position whenever he brought a girlfriend to events where she worked. But he said she was friendly and behaved normally when he didn’t have a woman on his arm for the 4-and-a-half years between their sexual encounter and the filing of his lawsuit.

He said he never told anyone about his night with Breest. When his attorney asked him how often he thought about it, he replied, “Honest to God, never.

Haggis was also asked why he objected to providing DNA in the trial.

He said his only concern was that it would fall into the hands of Scientologists because he had a “growing suspicion” that they had a role in the lawsuit. His defense suggested the case was a reward for Haggis’ public criticism of the Church of Scientology, which he left in 2009.

The church and Breest’s lawyers called the argument a false conspiracy theory.

Haggis’ attorneys agreed that Breest had no connection to Scientology. No witnesses said they had specific evidence linking the church to its attorneys or to four women other than Breest who said Haggis also sexually assaulted them.

Haggis denied the other women’s allegations in emotional testimony, adding that he felt “humiliated” testifying to the charges as his adult daughters watched from the courtroom audience. At one point, he asked for a brief break, walking out of court with a girl’s arm around him.

“I’m scared,” he later told the jury, “because I don’t know why women, why anyone, would lie about things like that.”

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Breest did.