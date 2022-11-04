Top 5 Crypto Gainers of Last 24H as per CMC

Bullish OSMO price prediction for 2022 is $2.2672 to $32.5231.

The OSMO price will also reach $3 soon.

Bearish OSMO price prediction for 2022 is $0.7529.

In Osmosis (OSMO) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about OSMO to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Osmosis (OSMO) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Osmosis (OSMO) is $1.60 with a 24-hour trading volume of $18,671,773 at the time of writing. However, OSMO has increased to 5.7% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Osmosis (OSMO) has a circulating supply of 475,056,515OSMO. Currently, OSMO trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, MEXC, LBank, Bitrue, BKEX.

What is Osmosis (OSMO)?

OSMO is the native token of the Osmosis Protocol. Osmosis is a protocol for automated market makers (AMMs) that enables programmers to design custom AMMs with sovereign liquidity pools. It was launched in June 2021.

OSMO is the staking token used by validators and delegators to verify transactions and generate new blocks at the consensus level. These contributors are rewarded with inflation for donating resources to the network. OSMO token holders can engage in on-chain governance by creating and voting on governance proposals. Such as assigning liquidity mining rewards to liquidity pools or determining the basic network swap charge.

Osmosis (OSMO) Price Prediction 2022

Osmosis (OSMO) holds the 64th position on CoinGecko right now. OSMO price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

OSMO/USDT Ascending Channel Pattern (Source: TradingView)



The above chart of Osmosis (OSMO) laid out the Ascending Channel pattern.Ascending Channel pattern also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.

Currently, Osmosis (OSMO) is at $1.5347. If the pattern continues, the price of OSMO might reach the resistance level of $1.8871. If the trend reverses, then the price of OSMO may fall to $0.9573 and $0.7261.

Osmosis (OSMO) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Osmosis (OSMO).

OSMO/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)



From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Osmosis (OSMO).

Resistance Level 1 $2.2672 Resistance Level 2 $4.8610 Resistance Level 3 $11.3963 Resistance Level 4 $32.5231 Support Level $0.7529 OSMO/USDT Support and Resistance Level

The charts show that OSMO has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, OSMO might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $32.5231.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the OSMO might plummet to almost $0.7529, a bearish signal.

Osmosis (OSMO) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Osmosis (OSMO) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of OSMO lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

OSMO/USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: TradingView )



Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Osmosis (OSMO) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the OSMO price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an uptrend trend. Currently, OSMO is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of OSMO at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the OSMO is at a level of 67.03. This means that OSMO is nearly an overbought state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.

Osmosis (OSMO) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Osmosis (OSMO). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

OSMO/USDT ADX, RVI (Source: TradingView)



The above chart represents the ADX of Osmosis (OSMO). Currently, OSMO lies in the range of 58.6926, indicating a strong trend.

From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Osmosis (OSMO). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of OSMO lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, OSMO’s RSI is at 67.03, thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of OSMO with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Osmosis (OSMO).

BTC Vs ETH Vs OSMO Price Comparison (Source: TradingView)



From the above chart, we can interpret ETH, BTC, and OSMO are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and OSMO also increase or decrease respectively.

Osmosis (OSMO) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Osmosis (OSMO) might probably attain $5 by 2023.

Osmosis (OSMO) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Osmosis (OSMO) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, OSMO might rally to hit $7 by 2024.

Osmosis (OSMO) Price Prediction 2025

If Osmosis (OSMO) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, OSMO will rally to hit $8.

Osmosis (OSMO) Price Prediction 2026

If Osmosis (OSMO) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, OSMO would rally to hit $10.

Osmosis (OSMO) Price Prediction 2027

If Osmosis (OSMO) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, OSMO would rally to hit $12.

Osmosis (OSMO) Price Prediction 2028

If Osmosis (OSMO) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, OSMO would hit $14.

Osmosis (OSMO) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Osmosis (OSMO), it would witness major spikes. OSMO might hit $16 by 2029.

Osmosis (OSMO) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Osmosis ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Osmosis (OSMO) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Osmosis (OSMO) might hit $17 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Osmosis network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for OSMO. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Osmosis (OSMO) in 2022 is $32.5231. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Osmosis (OSMO) for 2022 is $0.7529.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Osmosis ecosystem, the performance of Osmosis (OSMO) might hit $3 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise above its all-time high (ATH) of $11.25 in the near future.

FAQ

1. What is Osmosis (OSMO)? OSMO is the native token of the Osmosis Protocol. Osmosis is an automated market maker (AMM) protocol that allows programmers to create unique AMMs with sovereign liquidity pools. 2. Where can you purchase Osmosis (OSMO)? Osmosis (OSMO) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, MEXC, LBank, Bitrue, BKEX. 3. Will Osmosis (OSMO) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Osmosis platform, Osmosis (OSMO) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Osmosis (OSMO)? On March 04, 2022, OSMO reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $11.25. 5. Is Osmosis (OSMO) a good investment in 2022? Osmosis (OSMO) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Osmosis in the past few months, OSMO is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Osmosis (OSMO) reach $3? Osmosis (OSMO) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues, Osmosis (OSMO) will hit $3 soon. 7. What will be Osmosis (OSMO) price by 2023? Osmosis (OSMO) price is expected to reach $5 by 2023. 8. What will be Osmosis (OSMO) price by 2024? Osmosis (OSMO) price is expected to reach $7 by 2024. 9. What will be Osmosis (OSMO) price by 2025? Osmosis (OSMO) price is expected to reach $9 by 2025. 10. What will be Osmosis (OSMO) price by 2026? Osmosis (OSMO) price is expected to reach $11 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

