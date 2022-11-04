Trump ally Tom Barrack acquitted of foreign agent charges

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s Inaugural Committee Chairman Tom Barrack was acquitted of all charges Friday in a federal trial in which he was accused of using his personal access to the former Republican President to covertly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates. .

The jury deliberated three days before finding Barrack not guilty of acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, obstructing justice and making false statements. Barrack had vehemently denied the charges.

Barrack, 75, is an old friend of Trump’s and a California billionaire who chaired Trump’s inaugural committee. He was part of a long line of Trump associates to face various criminal charges.

In his closing arguments on Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Harris told jurors that Barrack had conspired to become the “eyes, ears and voice” of the Emirates in a criminal plot to manipulate the foreign policy of the Emirates. Trump. At a time. he used his background connections to get the UAE to funnel tens of millions of dollars into an office building he was developing and into one of his investment funds, he said. he adds.

The prosecutor pointed to what he said was a steady stream of shady texts and other communications showing that Barrack was under the direction and control of Rashid al Malik, a UAE businessman who served as a conduit for the rulers of oil-rich Persia. Gulf State.

Barrack “presented himself as politically connected. Someone who could open doors in the UAE. Someone who could provide access to Donald Trump. … He was going to be their inside man,” Harris said.

Al Malik asked Barrack “to do things again and again for the UAE”, he said.

Defense attorney Randall Jackson said Barrack made no attempt to conceal his dealings with Al Malik, someone in a network of business connections he had cultivated throughout the Middle East. . He also said it “didn’t make sense” for his client to try to infiltrate the Trump campaign on behalf of the UAE at a time when Trump’s chances of winning the presidency were considered low.

“He was involved in the campaign because he is loyal to his friends – perhaps wrongly so,” the lawyer said.

Last week, Barrack testified that “dozens” of people had asked him for help in securing the former president’s pardon. He also said he never asked for forgiveness for himself, even after learning he was under investigation.

When asked why, he replied, “I never did anything wrong.”

Barrack, a Lebanese-born Arabic speaker, also described efforts to get Trump to meet with UAE national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other officials from more moderate governments in an effort to to persuade Trump to tone down his anti-Muslim. rhetoric.

“I was trying to find common ground, trying to push him back from what he didn’t believe,” he said.

The defense called former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to testify that there was nothing suspicious about his interactions with Barrack over Trump’s position on relations with the United Arab Emirates. Mnuchin described Barrack as a friend who was among hundreds of businessmen offering “thoughts and advice” to him while he served in Cabinet. During those discussions, “I would never share anything…that I thought was confidential,” he testified.

Before being indicted, Barrack attracted attention by raising $107 million for the former president’s inaugural celebration after the 2016 election. The event has come under scrutiny both for its lavish spending and for drawing in foreign officials and businessmen seeking to put pressure on the new administration.