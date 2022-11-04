News
Ukrainians face the nuclear threat with courage and black humor
Kyiv, Ukraine — Dmytro Bondarenko is ready for the worst.
He filled the storage area under his folding bed and just about every other corner of his apartment in eastern Kyiv with water and non-perishable food. There are rolls of tape to seal the windows from radioactive fallout. He has a gas camping stove and walkie-talkies.
There’s even an AR-15 rifle and shotgun for protection, as well as ammo boxes. Fuel cans and spare tires are hidden near his washing machine in case he needs to leave town urgently.
“Any preparation can increase my chances of survival,” he said, carrying a knife and a first aid kit.
With the Russian invasion in its ninth month, many Ukrainians no longer wonder if their country will be struck by nuclear weapons. They are actively preparing for this once unthinkable possibility.
Over dinner parties and in bars, people often discuss which city would be the most likely target or what type of weapon might be used. Many, like Bondarenko, stock up on supplies and make survival plans.
No one wants to believe this could happen, but it seems to be on the minds of many in Ukraine, which experienced the world’s worst nuclear accident at Chernobyl in 1986.
“Of course Ukraine takes this threat seriously, because we understand what kind of country we are dealing with,” presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in an interview with The Associated Press, referring to Russia.
The Kremlin made baseless claims that Ukraine was preparing a “dirty bomb” in Russian-occupied areas – an explosive intended to disperse radioactive materials and spread fear. Kyiv strongly denied this and said such statements are more likely a sign that Moscow is preparing such a bombshell itself and blaming it on Ukraine.
MEMORIES OF CHERNOBYL
Nuclear fears trigger painful memories in those who lived through the Chernobyl disaster, when one of four reactors exploded and burned about 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Kyiv, releasing a plume of radiation. Soviet authorities initially kept the accident a secret, and although the town near the plant was evacuated, Kyiv was not.
Svitlana Bozhko was a 26-year-old journalist in Kyiv who was seven months pregnant at the time of the accident, and she believed official statements that downplayed it. But her husband, who had spoken to a physicist, convinced her to flee with him to the southeastern region of Poltava, and she realized the threat when she saw radiation monitors and officials flushing tires cars leaving Kyiv.
These fears worried Bozhko for the rest of her pregnancy, and when her daughter was born, her first question was, “How many fingers does my child have?” This girl, who was healthy, now has a one-year-old child and left Kyiv the month after the invasion of Russia.
Still living in Kyiv at 62, Bozhko had hoped she would never have to experience something like this again. But all those fears returned when Russian President Vladimir Putin sent in his forces on February 24.
“It was deja vu,” she told AP. “Once again the feelings of tragedy and helplessness overwhelmed me.”
The capital is again preparing for the release of radioactivity, with more than 1,000 people trained to respond, said Roman Tkachuk, head of the capital’s municipal security department. He bought a large number of potassium iodide tablets and protective equipment to distribute them, he added.
DISCUSSION AND DARK HUMOR ABOUT NUKES
With all the high-level talk from Moscow, Washington and Kyiv about atomic threats, Ukrainian conversations these days are peppered with phrases such as “strategic and tactical nuclear weapons”, “potassium iodide pills”, “radiation masks,” “plastic raincoats,” and “hermetically sealed food.”
Bondarenko said he began developing nuclear survival plans when Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant – the largest in Europe – was hit by Russian attacks.
The 33-year-old app designer reckons he has enough supplies to survive for a few weeks and more than enough fuel to leave the country or go deep into the mountains in the event of a nuclear disaster.
He left the Donetsk region several years ago after being threatened by pro-Moscow separatists. He had hoped for a quiet life in Kyiv, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced him to live more isolated in his apartment and the war has accelerated his plans for survival.
His supplies include 200 liters (53 gallons) of water, potassium iodide pills to protect his thyroid from radiation, breathing masks and disposable slippers to protect against contaminated soil.
Bondarenko said he couldn’t be sure he would be safe from a Russian nuclear strike, but thinks it’s better to be prepared because “they’re crazy”.
Websites offer tips for surviving a dirty bomb while TikTok has several posts from people packing “nuclear luggage” for a quick getaway and offering advice on what to do in the event of a nuclear attack.
October saw “huge spikes” in Ukrainian visits to NUKEMAP, a website that allows users to simulate an atomic bomb being dropped on a given location, according to its creator, Alex Wellerstein.
Anxiety sparked black humor. More than 8,000 people joined a chat on the Telegram messaging service after a tweeted joke that in the event of a nuclear strike, survivors should go to Schekavytsia hill in Kyiv for an orgy.
More seriously, mental health experts say having a support network is key to staying resilient in these uncertain times.
“This is often the case in Ukraine and you also have to have the feeling of being able to cope with it. And there’s this group feeling (which is) quite strong,” said Dr Koen Sevenants, Head of Mental Health and Psychosocial Support for Global Child Protection for UNICEF.
However, he said long periods under threat can lead to feelings of helplessness, hopelessness and depression. Although a level of normalization may be established, this may change as threats increase.
FRONTLINE FATIGUE
Those who live near the frontline of the war, like the residents of Mykolaiv, say they are often too exhausted to think of new threats, as they have endured almost constant shelling. The town 500 kilometers (310 miles) south of Kyiv is closest to Kherson, where battles are raging.
“Whether I believe it or not, we have to prepare” for the nuclear threat, the head of the regional administration, Vitalii Kim, told the AP. He said regional officials were working through various scenarios and mapping evacuation routes.
More than half of the 500,000 pre-war inhabitants fled Mykolaiv. Many of those who stayed, like Valentyna, 73, say they are too tired to leave now.
She sleeps in a windowless basement shared with a dozen other neighbors in such humiliating conditions that she has asked not to be fully identified. Of the threat of a nuclear attack, she says, “Now I believe anything can happen.”
Another woman at the shelter, who wanted to be identified only as Tamara for the same reasons, said that trying to sleep at night on a bed made of stacked wooden beams made her mind turn to the fate that awaited her.
“During the First World War, they fought mainly with horses. During World War II, with tanks,” she said. “No one is ruling out the possibility that this time it was a nuclear weapon.”
“People are progressing, and with them the weapons they use to fight,” Tamara added. “But the man does not change, and history repeats itself.”
In Kyiv, Bozhko feels the same fatigue. She’s learned what to do in the event of a missile strike, keeps a stash of remedies for various types of chemical attacks and has what she calls her “anxiety baggage” – packaged essentials in the event of a sudden evacuation.
“I’m so sick of being scared; I continue to live my life,” she says, “but if something happens, we will try to fight and survive.
And she said she understood the difference between 1986 and 2022.
“At the time, we were afraid of the power of atoms. This time we are faced with a situation where one person wants to exterminate you by any means,” Bozhko said, “and the second is much more terrifying.”
—-
Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at
Turkey says US may approve sale of F-16 fighter jets in next 2 months
Istanbul:
President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said the process for the US to approve the sale of F-16 fighter jets to NATO member Turkey was going well and could be completed soon. a few months from now.
Turkey asked the United States in October 2021 to buy 40 F-16 fighters from Lockheed Martin Corp and nearly 80 retrofit kits for its existing fighter jets to update its air force after the failed purchase of F-35.
CNN Turk quoted spokesman Ibrahim Kalin as saying in an interview with the broadcaster Thursday night that President Joe Biden’s administration was making sincere efforts on the issue.
“It’s not very easy to give a clear forecast, but there seems to be a high probability that the process will be completed in a month or two,” Kalin said when asked if the United States United would sell F-16s to Turkey.
“When that happens, the problem of F-16s, both modernization and the purchase of new F-16s, will be solved.”
In September, Erdogan said he received “positive” feedback from two US senators he met in New York about their potential support for the sale.
Sentiment towards Turkey in the US Congress has soured in recent years after Ankara acquired Russian-made missile defense systems, triggering US sanctions and Turkey’s withdrawal from the F-fighter jet program. 35.
Big Tech tightens its belt amid US economic woes – Reuters
Amazon froze hiring, while two other tech companies announced job cuts
Amazon and two other big US tech companies are the latest big names in US business to sound the economic alarm, announcing job cuts and other cost containment measures as they prepare to “more difficult times”.
Ride-sharing giant Lyft Inc. revealed on Thursday that it would cut its workforce by 13%, eliminating about 700 jobs. Stripe Inc., a major payments processor, announced a 14% reduction in its workforce, putting about 1,000 people out of work. Amazon, the world’s largest retailer, has told employees it is freezing corporate hiring for at least the next few months.
“We face stubborn inflation, energy shocks, higher interest rates, shrinking capital budgets and scarcer start-up funding,” Stripe co-founders Patrick and John Collison said in a memo to employees. Stripes underestimated the impact of a widespread economic downturn, they added, and must now cut costs “to adapt to the world we are heading into.”
Many parts of the developed world appear to be heading into recession. We believe that 2022 represents the start of a different economic climate.
Lyft offered a similar explanation to its employees, saying it needs to get leaner to deal with a “likely recession” and rising insurance costs. “We have worked hard to reduce costs this summer,” co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer said, adding that the job cuts had become necessary after a previous hiring freeze and that other measures had not tightened spending enough.
Amazon cited economic uncertainty when announcing its hiring freeze. “We face an unusual macroeconomic environment and want to balance our hiring and investments while being mindful of this economy,” Beth Galetti, senior vice president for people experience and technology, told employees. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has taken other steps in recent months to cut costs, such as closing call centers, halting a telehealth service and canceling or postponing of the construction of a new warehouse.
Big Tech’s latest belt-tightening follows job cut announcements in recent weeks by companies including Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp. and Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. Like Amazon, Google and Apple Inc. have announced hiring freezes. Billionaire Elon Musk plans to lay off nearly half of Twitter’s 7,500 employees after completing his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform last week, according to a Bloomberg report.
Nonetheless, ahead of the midterm US congressional elections next week, President Joe Biden and members of his administration have denied that the country’s economy is collapsing. Biden, in fact, called the US economy “strong as hell.” Although Thursday brought more announcements of job cuts, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the strength of the U.S. labor market is “Simply not compatible with a recession, or even with a pre-recession. We believe our economy is incredibly resilient.
Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Third Quarter 2022 Results
A sign is displayed outside a Burger King restaurant on February 15, 2022 in Daly City, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
International restaurant brands Burger King and Tim Hortons posted stronger sales on Thursday, joining fast-food companies seeing sales rise as consumers seek more affordable options.
Results come after rival Yum Brands Wednesday also reported higher same-store sales at its Taco Bell and KFC chains. The company said it generally sees no change in consumer behavior and more high-end menu items in the United States are proving popular.
And last week, McDonald’s said its U.S. same-store sales were fueled by higher traffic and price increases. The burger giant said it was attracting more customers who opted for fast food instead of dining at more expensive places.
Restaurant Brands CEO Jose Cil told CNBC the company doesn’t see any hardware trade down or out of its chains. Like the rest of the industry, Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons have all raised prices to mitigate rising food and labor costs.
“We work closely with our franchisees to make sure we consider all the factors: CPI, food away from home and food inside,” he said.
Restaurant Brand shares rose less than 1% in morning trading.
Here’s what the company reported compared to what Wall Street expected, based on a Refinitiv analyst survey:
- Earnings per share: 96 cents adjusted vs. 80 cents expected
- Revenue: $1.73 billion vs $1.66 billion expected
Net sales for the quarter increased 15.5% to $1.73 billion. Global same-store sales grew 9.1%, with digital sales now accounting for approximately one-third of system-wide sales.
Burger King posted same-store sales growth of 10.3%, fueled by its overseas performance. In the United States, the figure rose by 4%, as restaurant brands strive to revive sales thanks to a turnaround plan.
Same-store sales at Tim Hortons increased 9.8%, which the company attributes in part to new menu items.
The coffeehouse chain reported Canadian same-store sales growth of 11.1%, showing that its turnaround has taken hold. Demand for its breakfasts and lunches is higher, and sales of cold coffee drinks are also increasing. Still, locations in Canadian downtowns are lagging as office workers continue to work from home.
At Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, same-store sales increased 3.1%. The US fried chicken chain’s same-store sales rose 1.3%.
The latest addition to Restaurant Brands’ portfolio, Firehouse Subs, saw flat same-store sales. The company bought the sandwich chain in late 2021 for $1 billion and focused on expanding internationally.
For the three months ended Sept. 30, Restaurant Brands reported net income of $530 million, or $1.17 per share, compared with $329 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.
Like other multinational companies, the results of Restaurant Brands were penalized by the strength of the dollar. The company reported a loss of $30 million due to exchange rates.
Excluding items, the company earned 96 cents per share.
The most beautiful baby names according to science
A list of the most beautiful baby names according to linguistics has emerged.
UK baby website My 1st Years has teamed up with Dr Bodo Winter, associate professor of cognitive linguistics at the University of Birmingham, to reveal the most well-known names.
The science is based on sound symbolism, which is the idea that some words sound better than others based on how similar a word’s sound is to its meaning.
There are also other sensory ideas associated with it such as touch and smell.
Experts analyzed hundreds of baby names from the UK and US to find out which were the best.
At the forefront for the boys was the name Zayn, inspired by former One Direction member Zayn Malik during the height of the boy band’s popularity more than a decade ago.
Many names in the top 10, including Louie, William and George, inspired by the royal family.
For girls in the UK, it was the names with a strong “E” sound such as Sophia, Zoe, Rosie, Sophie and Ivy that ranked firmly in the top five.
However, in the United States, the prettiest name for boys is Matthew, which means “gift of God.”
The name scored so highly that it has many associated positive connotations when spoken out loud.
Julian, William, Isaiah, and Leo completed the top five most handsome boy names in the United States.
Again, for girls, the name Sophia took first place, with the name originating in 4th-century Greece, meaning wisdom.
The only difference between the two countries was that Ivy did not make the top five and was replaced by the name Everly.
Dr. Winter explains: “There are many things that affect the choice of name, and many of these have been explored in research. For example, research by Stephanie Shih shows that parents try to avoid choosing first names that would conflict with their surnames.
“If your last name begins with ‘S’, such as Scott, Smith, Saunders or Sullivan, it may be advisable not to have a first name that ends in ‘s’, such as Marcus, Charles or Nicolas – because the two “s” sounds will blend into each other.
“Shih’s research used data from Facebook account names to show that there is indeed a small tendency among parents to prefer names without ‘s’ when their last name begins with ‘s’.”
The data showed that the name of a major weather event – like a hurricane – can strongly inspire the sounds of next generation names.
But, the expert added, everything from country, culture, family background and gender can impact linguistics when it comes to names.
Police: Woman who said she was arrested for being ‘too beautiful’ admitted to killing her mother
A 911 call obtained by KLAS describes the time a Nevada woman told a dispatch officer that she had murdered her mother by cutting her neck.
Hend Bustami, 28, of Las Vegas, called police around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday October 26 and calmly described how she had killed her mother, Afaf Hussanen, 61.
Bustami, who rose to prominence in August when she accused police of arresting her for looking too good while she was arrested for theft, is now charged with her mother’s brutal death.
The newly discovered audio begins with a dispatch officer asking what the purpose of the call was and what kind of assistance the woman needed.
Bustami told the Dispatch she broke a table over her mother’s head and ‘cut her neck’
‘Do you need the police, the fire brigade or medical attention?’ the 911 dispatcher asks the woman in Las Vegas.
“Uh, medical,” she replies. “I think I killed my mom.”
Bustami gives the dispatcher her mother’s address before she is finally asked why she thinks she “killed her mom.”
‘Because I did. I murdered her,” Bustami replies.
‘How did you do that?’ asks the dispatcher.
“I broke the table over his head,” the woman said.
Bustami then tells the dispatcher that she was still at her mother’s, once again confirming the address.
At that point, the dispatcher asks, ‘Okay, what did you do to her?’
“I think I hurt my mom,” the dispatchers think, Bustami told them before hanging up the phone
“I killed her,” the 28-year-old calmly replies.
“How did you kill her, you said something about a table?” asks the dispatcher.
“I broke the table over his head. I broke the table over his head and cut his neck,” Bustami recounts.
‘What did you cut?’ asks the dispatcher.
“His neck,” the woman replies.
Hend Bustami, 28, of Las Vegas, allegedly called police around 2:30 a.m. to admit that she killed her mother Afaf Hussanen, 61, on October 26.
Afaff Hussanen was stabbed to death by her daughter, prosecutors say
Upon arrival, officers found Hussanen inside the home they shared with multiple stab wounds believed to have been inflicted with pieces of broken glass.
California Highway Patrol found Bustami driving on Interstate 15 near Barstow around 5 a.m. and she was reportedly covered in blood.
She told investigators she argued with her mother and stabbed her with a shard of glass, according to 8 News Now, which viewed the report.
Bustami made headlines in August after she was arrested at Harry Reid Airport in Las Vegas after trying to skip a tab at a Chili’s restaurant.
The woman was allegedly belligerently drunk and police said at the time of her arrest she claimed she was “being harassed”.
She told investigators she argued with her mother and stabbed her with a shard of glass.
She was convicted of misconduct on August 31.
LVMPD said it received a report that Bustami went out on a tab at Chili’s restaurant inside the airport, and officers later found the woman ‘belligerent’ after blocking operations near a checkpoint of security.
As officers took her into custody, they said Bustami threatened to spit on them as she called them ‘perverts’ and claimed they were ‘trying to rape her because they didn’t have never seen someone so beautiful”.
She also had a battery charge in June in Las Vegas, where she was jailed in Clark County Jail and later released, according to 8 News Now.
California Highway Patrol found Bustami driving on Interstate 15 near Barstow around 5 a.m. and she was reportedly covered in blood
In addition, police have been called to the family home at least 12 times this year alone – seven for “family disturbance” and one for attempted suicide, 8NewsNow reported.
A neighbor, Andres Moreno, told the network that the family’s home was the “noisiest” in the neighborhood.
“Usually at 10 p.m. or later they were just screaming in the backyard or fighting,” he said.
“It was usually the eldest daughter and the mother who got into it. Of course, soon after yelling, the police presence would be involved and things would work out, you know. Then a week later it would happen again.
Officers found Hussanen inside the house (pictured) they shared with multiple stab wounds
He added that Bustami was often seen acting “strangely” in the neighborhood – asking strangers for rides, entering neighbors’ open garages and scattering her belongings outside.
“She would literally walk out and spin in her driveway, sing songs or talk to herself in her driveway, or just walk around the street mumbling to herself,” Moreno told 8NewsNow.
“I believe she had mental health issues and desperately needed help and may have chosen not to get it. Or, you know, who am I to say, but obviously something was going on with her.
Bustami graduated from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas and earned a degree in hospitality administration and management, according to her LinkedIn account.
In the 5 states without Powerball, the $1.5 billion jackpot still looks worth it – NBC Chicago
Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but traveled to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket and try to win the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot.
She was one of many Alabama ticket buyers crossing state lines on Thursday. The third-largest lottery prize in US history has people across the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five lottery-free states, envious passers-by are crossing state lines or sending money for tickets to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
“I think it’s ridiculous that we have to drive to get a lottery ticket,” Williams, 67, said.
Five states – Utah, Nevada, Hawaii, Alaska and Alabama – have no lottery. A mixture of reasons kept them away, including objections from conservatives, concerns about the impact on low-income families, or a desire not to compete with existing gambling operations.
“I’m pretty sure the people of Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi and Georgia appreciate all of our contributions to their roads, bridges, education system and many other things they spend this money on,” the Democratic lawmaker said. Chris England, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. .
Several times a week, England hears voters asking when Alabama will approve a lottery: “Especially when people watch TV and see it’s $1.5 billion.”
In 1999, Alabama voted against a lottery referendum under a mixture of opposition from churches and out-of-state gambling interests. Lottery proposals have since stagnated in its legislature, with the issue now linked to the electronic gambling debate.
In Georgia, a billboard along Interstate 85 directs motorists to stop at a gas station advertising itself as “#1 LOTTERY STORE” – 2 miles from the Alabama-Georgia line. Alabama’s car tags sometimes outnumbered Georgia’s in the parking lot, and a line to buy tickets stretched across the store.
Similarly, anyone in Utah who wants a lottery ticket must travel to either Idaho or Wyoming, the two states closest to the Salt Lake City metropolitan area, where most of the population resides. Lotteries have long been banned in Utah amid fierce opposition to gambling by leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, widely known as the Mormon Church. The faith is headquartered in Salt Lake City, and the majority of lawmakers and more than half of state residents belong to the religion.
In Malad, Idaho, 13 miles from the Utah line, KJ’s Kwik Stop is taking advantage of Utah’s lack of Powerball, advertising directly to Utah residents to cross for tickets. “Just because Utah isn’t in the lottery doesn’t mean you can’t!” their website read recently.
KJ’s sold hundreds of Powerball tickets to Utah residents on Thursday alone, said Cassie Rupp, a Kwik Stop cashier.
In Alaska, when oil prices fell in recent years, legislative proposals to generate revenue through lottery games, possibly including Powerball, failed. A 2015 report suggested the annual proceeds of a statewide lottery could be around $8 million, but warned that such a lottery could negatively impact gambling activities. charities such as raffles.
Anchorage podcast host Keith Gibbons was in New York earlier this week but forgot to buy a Powerball ticket, even though he didn’t know the size of the jackpot. His response when told it could cost $1.5 billion: “I need a ticket.”
He thinks that even though Alaska is extremely diverse — students in the Anchorage School District speak more than 100 languages in addition to English at home — offering Powerball would appeal to everyone.
“There’s a bit of everyone here, and so when you bring things like that, it doesn’t just speak to our culture, it speaks to all cultures because everyone wants money, everyone everyone wants to win, everyone wants to be part of the scene,” Gibbons said.
Do you think you have a chance of winning the lottery? Well, you do! But it’s a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you.
Not everyone agrees.
Bob Endsley is not a fan of Powerball. He says Alaskans shouldn’t have the ability to buy tickets. “It’s a waste of money,” Endsley said, also finding fault with the taxes that have to be paid on winnings and the increased jackpots.
Taking a break from shoveling snow from his sidewalk, the Anchorage man said he once won $10,000 in a Canadian lottery. But that was so long ago, he said, that he doesn’t remember what he did with the windfall other than “pay taxes”.
Hawaii joins Utah as two states prohibiting all forms of gambling. Measures to establish a Hawaii state lottery or permit casinos are periodically introduced in the Legislature, but consistently fail in committee.
Opponents say legalizing gambling would disproportionately harm low-income communities in Hawaii and encourage gambling addiction. Some argue that the absence of casinos allows Hawaii to retain its status as a family destination. Gambling is popular among Hawaii residents, however, with Las Vegas being one of their top vacation destinations.
Wearing a University of Alabama cap, John Jones of Montgomery, Alabama, bought a Powerball ticket Thursday in Georgia. He voted for a lottery in Alabama in 1999 and said he hoped lawmakers would try again. A retired painter, Jones said he doesn’t usually buy lottery tickets, but decided to give it a shot.
He said many Alabamians seemed to be doing the same at the Georgia store. “I’ve even met some friends here,” Jones, 67, said.
