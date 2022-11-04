News
University of Chicago investigates after several students say their drinks were spiked – NBC Chicago
The University of Chicago has received several reports in which undergraduate students say they suspect their drinks were spiked at parties.
Since September, the University has received seven different complaints from students who say the incidents happened at parties.
In one case, an undergraduate student reported that he was likely sexually assaulted in a hall of residence after attending a party that took place on October 28. The student suspected that a drug had been added to his drink without his knowledge, according to a report from the school.
“The University takes every report of misconduct seriously; such behavior is unacceptable, not tolerated within this community and may be criminal,” the university said in a statement.
The school advises that if you think you or someone you know has used a drug without consent and might need help, go to the nearest emergency room or call 911.
Twitter, Lyft, Stripe announce massive layoffs; experts explain what’s behind massive cut amid tech slowdown
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Economists are calling it a truly unusual day for layoffs. The Bay Area’s big tech giants are announcing layoffs that total thousands of laid-off workers.
On Thursday, Stripe, a Bay Area-based fintech company, announced it would lay off 1,000 people.
On the same day, ride-sharing giant Lyft announced it was laying off 700. Both companies said they had cut their workforces by 14%.
RELATED: Elon Musk’s Twitter Warns Staff Layoffs Set to Begin Friday, Reports Say
More and more companies are cutting staff, saying it’s due to economic conditions, a market downturn or restructuring.
“It’s an unusual day. I’ve never seen so many layoffs announced on the same day before,” said Ted Egan, chief economist for the city and county of San Francisco.
And don’t forget Twitter. Owner Elon Musk announced plans to start cutting 3,700 jobs on Friday. That’s half of the company’s workforce.
Since January, the San Francisco Standard has been tracking cuts with its “layoff tracker”
To date, 16,772 workers have been made redundant in 138 companies.
Many of them happen to be technology companies.
“California is known for its tech industry. We have to be careful. We don’t want to destroy our economy,” said economics professor Daniel Vencill of San Francisco State University.
ABC7 News asked him about the Bay Area global layoffs and what led to them.
“This is a recession deliberately created by the Federal Reserve. This is the only way to end inflationary expectations. This is just one of the tragedies of monetary and fiscal policy. We have the tools , but it’s like using a shotgun to kill a mosquito. It’s a shame it’s the only tool in our armoury,” Prof Vencill said.
Even though there are worries about the slowing economy, new data on Thursday shows that companies are still hiring – that there are two jobs for every worker.
The data shows that unemployment remains stable at 2% and that there are many jobs.
“It’s because there are different sectors. Some companies may hire temporary labor, for the holiday season,” Professor Vencill said.
“The reality is that technology is a major driver of our region and our region’s economy and if you have thousands and thousands of layoffs it will have ripple effects on other industries and unemployment will not will not stay at an all-time high,” chief economist Egan said.
Egan says September was the first month the San Francisco/San Mateo area has lost tech jobs since the pandemic began.
LAFC on the verge of winning the MLS title since its launch
LOS ANGELES — The people. Energy. The city. The winner.
Five years after the project that is the Los Angeles Football Club began, one of the city’s most successful residents stood last Sunday in the cavernous Field Club at Banc of California Stadium and lingered long enough to soak up another successful company he helped create.
“When people believe and work together,” said Peter Guber the day after LAFC’s decisive win over Austin FC, “magic can happen.”
Whether or not anyone else celebrating in the premium area on the ground floor of the South Los Angeles stadium identifies with the 80-year-old LAFC executive chairman, who is among the 29 members of the large group ownership of the club, had nothing to do with their non-existent financial participation. The jubilant scene in this mix space, which has become arguably the most diverse place in town on game days, is perhaps the purest example of what LAFC wants to represent.
Making residents of the Los Angeles area care about anything is never a guarantee, but in a short time and in various ways, the ownership of LAFC – a mix of private equity heavyweights, d entertainment icons, marketing gurus, tech and social media entrepreneurs, star athletes and actors – has orchestrated a product that resonates with every neighborhood, regardless of background, education, record banking or other societal dividing lines of a person.
All that matters, all that matters since 2018 for those few hours when LA fills the Bench, is their stoked passion for a team that is one win away from winning its first Major League Soccer championship in its fifth season.
Larry Berg, owner-manager of LAFC and senior partner at private equity firm Apollo Global Management, understands why Guber, whom he has called a mentor, or anyone else might fall in love with Black & Gold.
“Sport has a very interesting role in our society in terms of bringing people together,” Berg said. “I think whenever it all works – and of course it always works better when there’s ranking success – it’s magical to see the community come together. The diversity. The stadium full. The vibe.”
At the top of the long list of stated goals LAFC set out to accomplish, right there with winning titles and evolving into a brand known to fans around the world, tied locals to the club’s cultural identity.
“It became a full team affiliation by a city that saw the team start from scratch in a place that maybe wasn’t even safe,” Guber said as he watched the crowded Field Club over the weekend. end last. “It wasn’t dangerous but it was run down. The whole region came together. People protect our building and all sites. It’s really unbelievable. It’s a real community effort.
LAFC star captain Carlos Vela agreed to join the club in 2017 after being won over by the owners’ collective vision. Long before there was a place to play, teammates to play with, or even an office to visit, one of Mexico’s most talented players signed with a team that only existed on paper.
“Every part of the club is important because when you build a team you have to project something on the players and the people you want to sign,” Vela said. “If they come and say, ‘We’re a new team and you can come if you want, let’s see what happens’, of course you won’t sign with them. But that wasn’t the case. Every time I spoke with them it was like, ‘We want to create something special. We want to win. We want people to really engage with the team, the club, the culture.
Six years after opening the fairgrounds on the former site of the dilapidated LA Memorial Sports Arena, visions of what could be have increasingly become examples of what is.
Of the 29 MLS teams, including St. Louis, which enters the fray in 2023, LAFC is blessed with a reputation as a high-spending glamorous bunch with high-priced international stars.
Mid-season additions Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini, along with a big investment in Frenchman Denis Bouanga, highlighted LAFC’s financial means during the summer transfer window.
“He was on the more expensive side,” Berg said of Bouanga, who was a favorite of head of football operations John Thorrington before the signing.
Thorrington is often asked how he copes with LAFC’s strong ownership group while making player personnel decisions, meaning dealing with nearly 30 owners must be a cumbersome nightmare.
“It’s the furthest thing,” said Thorrington, who reports directly to Berg. “It’s a very effective working relationship.
As LAFC prepares to meet the Philadelphia Union for the MLS Cup, the two sides’ differing approaches to team building feature prominently in the scenarios ahead of Saturday’s game.
“They’ve brought in players that they think could have a big impact, and Carlos is certainly an example of that,” MLS commissioner Don Garber said. “I’m really impressed with everything they’ve done. It resonated with sell-outs and resonated with breaking away from the clutter. It’s a different approach to spending than other teams, but it works for them and the system provides for it.
“Philadelphia is really a model of how you can bring in people who understand a system and have a strategy and stick to that strategy and use all of these tools at your disposal that aren’t just about designated players and favoring Success. I think what they were able to do with their academy system is a model in our league. Frankly, I think he’s a role model in professional sports.
But attributing LAFC’s Day 1 competitiveness to deep pockets, said Berg, a football fanatic since age 8 while growing up just outside Philadelphia in Cherry Hill, NJ, misses a lot of what they tried to do.
“If you look at us compared to the rest of the league, we’re actually not at the top, so we didn’t go out there and break the bank of players and create new levels of spending that some others have” , Berg said. “And we haven’t spent in total what the others have.
“It’s not as simple as saying, ‘Hey, we have the biggest salary and we’re going to spend it. I don’t think that’s close to the truth.
Betr boss hits back at claims punters ripped off in Melbourne Cup 100-1 promotional stunt
The boss of controversial betting firm Betr REFUSES to deactivating punters’ accounts so they can’t claim Melbourne Cup payouts – as he reveals when he dodged a $50m bullet on an outrageous 101-1 stunt
- Matthew Trip, 47, launched the Betr agency two weeks before the Melbourne Cup
- He denied rumors that the company kept accounts if winning bettors
- His launch stunt controversially offered odds of 100 to 1 on every horse in the race
- Some 300,000 punters signed up but some were angry when accounts were locked
The owner of Australia’s newest and most controversial betting platform, Betr, has denied accusations he closed punters’ accounts to avoid paying them their winnings.
Betr boss Matt Tripp has denied ‘rubbish’ rumors that his company has avoided millions of dollars in payouts with its controversial offer of 100/1 odds on every horse in this year’s Melbourne Cup.
“I’ve read a few things that we deactivated accounts and all that kind of nonsense,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.
“There were a bunch of duplicate accounts trying to open multiple accounts which was not in the spirit of how things should be handled. It was a very small part of the 300,000 people who joined us. Less than one percent.
Betr agency founder Matthew Tripp (pictured with his family) has hit back at claims the agency closed punters’ accounts to avoid paying out their winnings after launching a controversial bid on all horses in the this year’s Melbourne Cup.
Betr caught the attention of Australian punters earlier this week by offering outrageous odds of 100 to 1 on all horses for the Melbourne Cup, even the favorite Deauville legend.
The agency is now facing possible fines from the gambling regulator and the ire of furious punters who claim their accounts have been disabled so they cannot collect their winnings.
Gold Trip’s landslide victory on Tuesday meant the News Corp-backed company dodged a disastrous $50 million payout.
Tripp has now revealed how he and other Betr executives coped with the stress of impending financial disaster on Melbourne Cup day.
Tripp and his managers felt intense pressure as Melbourne Cup favorite Deauville Legend (pictured) looked in fine form and threatened to win the race – which would have turned their 100-to-1 promotion into a financial disaster
When Gold Trip stormed into his home to win at Flemington, Tripp said Betr’s office was so happy it was ‘like a nightclub’
They were gathered in his office to watch the horses in the parade ring, hoping the favorite Deauville legend wouldn’t win and turn the 100-to-1 promotion into a disaster – but they grew concerned when pundits said that the horse looked fine.
“I thought the same thing,” admitted Tripp. ‘A few people also called me from the track and said it was looking good. I thought, “Damn, that’s all I need.”
The Deauville legend appeared to threaten to win the race as she chased the leaders with 450 meters to go, and Tripp – who said the maximum he had previously lost on a horse was $2-3million – felt even more pressure.
“When the horse appeared, I thought, ‘Let’s go. This is not a good way to start a business. They’ll all be there looking for me tonight,” he recalled.
The favorite finished fourth, however – and Tripp said Betr’s office was “like a nightclub” after the race.
He later hailed the launch as a masterstroke, saying “it’s literally the talk of every pub and bar in the country” after 300,000 punters signed up in just two weeks.
Desperate to take market share from rivals TAB and Sportsbet, Betr took a huge risk by offering odds of 100 to 1 on each horse – which would have backfired spectacularly had Deauville Legend won the biggest country race.
Mr Tripp celebrated at his upmarket Coda restaurant (pictured) after the Melbourne Cup with close friend and business partner Todd Buckingham, co-owner of the Gold Trip winning horse
Mr Tripp celebrated after the race with his close friend Todd Buckingham, co-owner of Gold Trip and managing director of Betmakers, which provides betting technology for Betr.
They dined and partied at Melbourne’s upscale Coda restaurant, which Mr Tripp owns with Tonka for the same price.
FBI warns of ‘broad’ threat to synagogues in New Jersey
HOBOKEN, N.J. — The FBI said on Thursday it had received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey, a warning that promoted some municipalities to send extra police officers to guard houses of worship.
The nature of the threat was vague. The FBI’s Newark office released a statement urging synagogues to “take all security precautions to protect your community and facility,” but wouldn’t say anything about who made the threat or why.
The alert was posted after officials discovered an online threat directed broadly at synagogues in New Jersey, a law enforcement official said. The posting did not target any specific synagogue by name, the official said. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
Messages left with the FBI’s Newark office weren’t returned.
Public warnings about nonspecific threats against Jewish institutions, made by a variety of groups including Christian supremacists and Islamist extremists, aren’t unusual in the New York City metropolitan area, and many turn out to be false alarms. But the area has also seen deadly attacks.
In Jersey City, Mayor Steven Fulop said police would be posted at the city’s seven synagogues and foot patrols would be added in the broader Jewish community. In 2019, two assailants motivated by anti-Jewish hate killed a police officer, then drove to a kosher market in Jersey City and killed three more people, before being slain in a gun battle with police.
Police officers armed with rifles guarded a synagogue one city over, in Hoboken, where the public safety director also announced increased patrols in Jewish communities.
Five years ago, two New Jersey men were sentenced to 35 years in prison after being convicted for a series of attacks in 2012 that included the firebombings of two synagogues. They also threw a Molotov cocktail into the home of a rabbi as he slept with his wife and children.
In 2019, a man stabbed five people at a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home in an Orthodox Jewish community north of New York City, fatally wounding one person.
U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a New Jersey Democrat, said he was “concerned and outraged” by the latest threat against Jews.
“I am deeply concerned and outraged by today’s alert from the FBI,” Gottheimer said. “This is what happens after years of antisemitic comments from public figures,” he added, citing recent comments by Kanye West and a social media post shared by NBA star Kyrie Irving.
The FBI didn’t release any information suggesting the threat that prompted the warning was related to the public debate over those comments.
Balsamo reported from Washington contributed to this report. Associated Press writer David Porter contributed.
Mother of toddler shot in West Lawn Road Rage incident urges shooter to come forward – NBC Chicago
Three-year-old Mateo Zastro was the baby of his family. The sweet and smiling toddler was killed on September 30e.
“I can’t wake up to my baby, I can’t hear my baby’s voice or see him graduate,” his mother Veronica Zastro said through tears.
“I don’t see his new milestones.”
Veronica Zastro was driving when police say someone shot at her vehicle out of road rage. It happened in the West Lawn area, near the intersection of Marquette Road and Pulaski Road. Mateo was hit in the head. The rest of the family was not injured.
“I don’t know what was going through his head, but my truck wasn’t tinted,” Zastro said. “You could clearly see there were children in the car, in the front seat, they are women, so I don’t know why he felt threatened by us.”
The senseless shooting shattered the Zastro family. Every night, Mateo’s big brother sleeps with his urn. 30e of each month, his family and other loved ones walk to raise awareness of the crime.
“It’s more little ones dying, not even the older ones,” Zastro said. “It’s all babies dying.”
The family is calling on anyone with information to come forward and help detectives solve the case.
“I just want them to talk, to surrender already. We need peace, my baby needs justice,” Zastro said.
Mateo would have turned four on December 21. Zastro hopes his son’s killer will be found by then.
Chicago police are continuing to investigate the shooting and confirm no one is in custody.
Wild struggle to get anything going in 4-0 loss to Kraken
Wild coach Dean Evason asked for blue-collar before the matchup with the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center.
With the Wild missing number of key players — wingers Jordan Greenway, Marcus Foligno, Ryan Hartman and Brandon Duhaime have all suffered upper-body injuries in the past couple of weeks — Evason knew his team was going to have to work extremely hard if they wanted to have success. Especially considering the Wild decided to go with 11 forwards and 7 defensemen for the game.
Instead, the Wild spent pretty much the whole game fighting the puck in a 4-0 loss to the Kraken.
It was a rough start for the Wild as they failed to register a shot for more than 10 minutes. It got so bad that the crowd delivered a mock cheer when Mason Shaw fired a harmless puck at Kraken goaltender Martin Jones exactly 11 minutes, 40 seconds into the game.
Still, the Wild defended well enough in their own zone to keep the Kraken off the scoreboard.
That changed early in the second period when Kraken center Morgan Geekie snuck the puck past Marc-Andre Fleury to make it 1-0. The lead grew later in the frame when Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak pinched up in the play and finished off an odd-man rush to push his team in front 2-0.
Though the Wild seemed to wake up after that, Kraken center Alex Wennberg made it 3-0 a few minutes later when a puck ricocheted into the net off his back. The officials initially waved the goal off thinking Wennberg headbutted the puck past the goal line. They overturned the call after a brief video review.
In search of a spark in the third period, Evason decided to play Matt Boldy between Kirill Kaprizov on the top line. Not even that could ignite the Wild.
With the game well in hand down the stretch, Wennberg notched another goal, bodying Calen Addison in front and redirecting a shot from the point to finalize the score at 4-0.
