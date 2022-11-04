Vikings De Dalvin Tomlinson Won’t Play Sunday At Washington Due To Calf Injury

Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Vikings on Friday ruled out defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson for Sunday’s game at Washington due to a right calf injury.
Tomlinson, who was hurt in the third quarter of last Sunday’s 34-26 win over Arizona, did not practice all week. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Tomlinson is “doing a great job with his rehab” but the Vikings want to make sure that he’s at his “full capacity” when he returns.
Tomlinson has been one of the Vikings’ top defensive players during their 6-1 start. O’Connell said Khyiris Tonga will see increased playing time with Tomlinson out but was not sure yet if he will start.
“Tonga last week did some good things in the game, played strong,” O’Connell said. “His play strength showed up. … So he’ll be part of the rotation.”
Other players who could get increased snaps with Tomlinson out are Jonathan Bullard, who has started three games this season at the other defensive end spot, James Lynch and Ross Blacklock.
It will be the first game in his six-year career that Tomlinson misses due to injury. He sat out one game last season while on the COVID-19 reserve list but otherwise has played in all 87 possible regular-season games entering Sunday.
Also Friday, O’Connell said tight end Irv Smith Jr., who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Cardinals, likely won’t have surgery. O’Connell speculated Smith could be out for four to eight weeks but said that timetable is unofficial. He must sit out at least four games due to being on injured reserve.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s Inaugural Committee Chairman Tom Barrack was acquitted of all charges Friday in a federal trial in which he was accused of using his personal access to the former Republican President to covertly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates. .
The jury deliberated three days before finding Barrack not guilty of acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, obstructing justice and making false statements. Barrack had vehemently denied the charges.
Barrack, 75, is an old friend of Trump’s and a California billionaire who chaired Trump’s inaugural committee. He was part of a long line of Trump associates to face various criminal charges.
In his closing arguments on Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Harris told jurors that Barrack had conspired to become the “eyes, ears and voice” of the Emirates in a criminal plot to manipulate the foreign policy of the Emirates. Trump. At a time. he used his background connections to get the UAE to funnel tens of millions of dollars into an office building he was developing and into one of his investment funds, he said. he adds.
The prosecutor pointed to what he said was a steady stream of shady texts and other communications showing that Barrack was under the direction and control of Rashid al Malik, a UAE businessman who served as a conduit for the rulers of oil-rich Persia. Gulf State.
Barrack “presented himself as politically connected. Someone who could open doors in the UAE. Someone who could provide access to Donald Trump. … He was going to be their inside man,” Harris said.
Al Malik asked Barrack “to do things again and again for the UAE”, he said.
Defense attorney Randall Jackson said Barrack made no attempt to conceal his dealings with Al Malik, someone in a network of business connections he had cultivated throughout the Middle East. . He also said it “didn’t make sense” for his client to try to infiltrate the Trump campaign on behalf of the UAE at a time when Trump’s chances of winning the presidency were considered low.
“He was involved in the campaign because he is loyal to his friends – perhaps wrongly so,” the lawyer said.
Last week, Barrack testified that “dozens” of people had asked him for help in securing the former president’s pardon. He also said he never asked for forgiveness for himself, even after learning he was under investigation.
When asked why, he replied, “I never did anything wrong.”
Barrack, a Lebanese-born Arabic speaker, also described efforts to get Trump to meet with UAE national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other officials from more moderate governments in an effort to to persuade Trump to tone down his anti-Muslim. rhetoric.
“I was trying to find common ground, trying to push him back from what he didn’t believe,” he said.
The defense called former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to testify that there was nothing suspicious about his interactions with Barrack over Trump’s position on relations with the United Arab Emirates. Mnuchin described Barrack as a friend who was among hundreds of businessmen offering “thoughts and advice” to him while he served in Cabinet. During those discussions, “I would never share anything…that I thought was confidential,” he testified.
Before being indicted, Barrack attracted attention by raising $107 million for the former president’s inaugural celebration after the 2016 election. The event has come under scrutiny both for its lavish spending and for drawing in foreign officials and businessmen seeking to put pressure on the new administration.
Copyright © 2022 The Washington Times, LLC.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
The Jets will be without one of their top receivers for the second straight week.
Corey Davis, who injured his knee during the Jets’ victory against the Broncos on Oct. 23, will not play Sunday against the Bills. The 27-year-old WR did not practice all week.
Jets coach Robert Saleh is optimistic that Davis will return for Gang Green’s next game against the Patriots on Nov. 20 after their bye next week. The team also listed tackle Duane Brown (shoulder), safety LaMarcus Joyner (hip) and right guard Nate Herbig (hand) as expected to play against Buffalo.
In seven games this season (five starts), Davis has recorded 19 catches for 351 yards and two touchdowns. Without Davis, the Jets will likely rely more on Denzel Mims, who has played the last two weeks after he was inactive for the first six weeks of the season.
Mims started in the Jets’ 22-17 loss to the Patriots last Sunday. He had two receptions for 76 yards, including a 63-yard pass play from Zach Wilson.
After having a trade request denied in August, Mims has kept quiet and worked his way back onto the field. With Elijah Moore’s trade request and Davis’ injury, Mims could continue to find playing time.
“His attitude has been awesome,” Saleh said about Mims. “I felt like three weeks ago, something flipped.
“From his daily approach to coachability, all of that just really amplified for him. He really has taken the bull by the horns and is showing a lot of maturity, not that he wasn’t mature before.
“I like where he is mentally, I like his mindset. So hopefully, he continues to grow. All you can ask for is to have the door just a crack and it is the individual’s job to blow it open.”
Along with Mims, rookie Garrett Wilson will likely start on the outside. Against the Patriots, the former Ohio State star recorded six catches for 115 yards.
Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith also received snaps against New England, while Moore only had 10 snaps last week.
Moore requested a trade after the Jets’ win against the Packers on Oct. 16. He was sent home from practice and made inactive for the next game against the Broncos.
With Davis out, this will leave Wilson without one of his primary weapons once again. Last weekend against the Patriots without Davis, Wilson completed 20 of 41 passes for 355 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Not only are the Bills one of the best teams in the NFL at 6-1, but they have one of the league’s best defenses. Buffalo is third in yards allowed (298.1) and first in points allowed per game (14.0).
“We have done good things, we have done not-so-good things,” Saleh said about where the Jets are at the midway point. “We have gotten a lot better, but we will need to get a lot better if we want to be in the conversation with some of the great teams in football.
“They’re stripes that we have to earn. But at the same time, the progress that these young guys are making and the things that we have been able to do in all three phases of football are exciting, but we have a long way to go.”
The Jets do have some positive news on the injury front as defensive end Jermaine Johnson is expected to play in his first game in nearly a month. Johnson injured his ankle in the win against the Dolphins on Oct. 9.
In rotational duty, Johnson has 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks in five games.
Johnson practiced last week, was listed as questionable for the game against the Patriots. But Saleh kept him out so he could have a ” clean, confident week of practice.” Johnson was not listed on the Jets’ injury report this week.
“He has done a really nice job,” Saleh said about Johnson. “It had been very quiet for him because we have a deep defensive line. We got a lot of guys on that defensive line.
“I joked with him that he fell into the perfect situation where there’s not a lot of pressure for him to produce. He was producing pretty well and then he got hurt.
“I’m excited for him to get back on track. He has got this game, he has the bye week to get charged and get going. I think he’s going to have a really cool second half.”
()
Crime
A Westport, Mass. man faces charges this week after Best Buy’s Geek Squad reported finding a bookmark on his computer containing child sexual abuse material.
In October, Richard Vohnoutka Sr. of 793 Gifford Road had his computer repaired by the Geek Squad, who discovered a bookmark they believed contained child pornography, police said in a Facebook post.
Detectives seized the computer and obtained a warrant to search the device, finding hundreds of images they determined to be child sexual abuse material, they said.
The police obtained an arrest warrant and a search warrant for Vohnoutka’s residence.
They arrested Vohnoutka, whose age has not been revealed, on Wednesday and found further child sexual abuse footage at his home, along with four unsecured firearms, police said.
An investigation is still ongoing with additional charges pending, the department added.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) ) {
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) && (onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Boston
Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft, who hasn’t practiced all week due to an illness, was the only player not seen during the portion of Friday’s practice reporters are allowed to watch. Cracraft missed last week’s game at Detroit, but overall the Dolphins’ health seems to continue to improve as far as players missing games due to injury or illness.
Fullback Alec Ingold and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who were both wearing red (no contact) jerseys Thursday, were in regular practice jerseys Friday.
Safety Clayton Fejedelem, who was working on the side Thursday, appeared to be participating in Friday’s practice.
Right tackle Austin Jackson, who hasn’t practiced all week due to ankle and calf injuries, appeared to be participating in Friday’s practice.
The official injury report will be released later Friday afternoon.
Left tackle Terron Armstead appeared on the injury report with an Achilles ailment Thursday, the first time he’s been listed with that problem. Armstead has been battling a toe injury most of the season, which required him to stay overnight in New York after the Jets game to see a specialist.
The Achilles injury is just another issue for a team that’s been hit hard by injury issues the last few weeks. But McDaniel said he’s not concerned because Armstead knows how to handle himself.
“It’s something he’s always managed,” McDaniel said of the Achilles problem. “It’s the wear and tear of the football season.”
Armstead was asked Thursday whether the toe injury is something he’ll be dealing with all season.
“I hope not,” he said. “I hope it continues to improve. It’s tricky, man. It’s a tricky injury, especially for a bigger guy. It’s been tough. It’s been challenging to deal with, but as long as it’s functional, I’m rolling.”
Now it’s Robert Jones’ turn. With safety Brandon Jones (knee) out for the season and cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles) still out for an undetermined amount of time, a new Jones steps into the spotlight.
Robert Jones, a Chicago native, will start at left guard in Liam Eichenberg’s place against the Bears. Eichenberg sustained a knee injury against Detroit and has been placed on injured reserve.
Robert Jones, who substituted for Eichenberg in the fourth quarter last week, got a full week of practice as a starter this week and it should make a difference.
“It’s definitely beneficial,” McDaniel said. “It’s not to the degree like when you’re talking about a quarterback working through a week calling plays and doping all those things.
“But, of course it’s advantageous.”
The Chicago game will mark the fifth offensive line starting combination — Armstead at left tackle, Jones at left guard, Connor Williams at center, Robert Hunt at right guard, Brandon Shell at right tackle — the Dolphins have used this season.
Wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, defensive lineman Ben Stille and linebacker San Eguavoen were wearing camouflage jerseys Friday, which are symbolic of players who have had the best week of practice.
()
LONDON — Just two weeks after Kevin Spacey was found not responsible for assault and battery in a sexual abuse lawsuit, the actor will receive the National Motion Picture Museum’s highest honor for lifetime achievement in acting .
The National Cinema Museum in Turin, Italy, announced on Thursday that Spacey will receive the prestigious Stella della Mole award “in recognition of his aesthetic and editorial contribution to the development of dramatic art throughout his filmography,” according to a statement. published by the museum.
Previous Stella della Mole award winners include director Dario Argento as well as acclaimed actors Isabella Rossellini and Monica Bellucci.
The event, which will take place on January 16, 2023, will see him give an acting masterclass before introducing a viewing of “one of the most acclaimed films of his successful career” which will be followed by the presentation of the Stella Award. della Mole. at the end of the evening.
The museum has not confirmed which of its films will play at the event and awards ceremony.
“The Oscar-winning actor for The Usual Suspects and American Beauty, who played such unforgettable characters as Frank Underwood in House of Cards, returns to meet his beloved audience,” the museum said. “The National Cinema Museum is pleased to pay tribute to the award-winning actor who, over his decades-long career, has put memorable faces on complex, enigmatic and dynamic characters such as – among countless others – his famous Frank Underwood from the famous series House of Cards.
Spacey will discuss “the most important milestones of his career as well as the countless characters viewers know by name” with museum director Domenico De Gaetano.
The museum also called Spacey a “chameleon star of contemporary world cinema” and said he was “unquestionably one of the most talented and celebrated actors of his generation”.
Despite his talents, Spacey has spent the past few years embroiled in controversy and lawsuits. In October, a jury determined that Spacey had not sexually abused Anthony Rapp, another actor, in 1986. Rapp was 14 at the time; Spacey was 26 years old. Rapp had filed a lawsuit seeking $40 million in damages.
ABC News
Heston Kjerstad spent much of this season making up for lost time, and that continued with his assignment to the Arizona Fall League.
The Orioles’ outfield prospect was named an AFL “Fall Star” in the American League on Friday alongside Baltimore pitching prospect Noah Denoyer. The second overall pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft, Kjerstad waited two years after that selection to make his professional debut because of the heart condition myocarditis and a strained left hamstring.
In addition to Fall Stars Game on Sunday, Kjerstad will participate the AFL Home Run Derby on Saturday. During his time in Arizona, the 23-year-old showed off the left-handed power the Orioles drafted him for, tying for the AFL lead with five home runs and ranking fifth with an OPS of 1.009.
The former Arkansas star was even more successful after joining Low-A Delmarva in June, hitting .463 with a 1.201 OPS in 98 plate appearances. He struggled after a move to High-A Aberdeen, with his batting average falling 230 points while his OPS dropped to .674, though that performance came in a challenging offensive environment.
In Baseball America’s latest ranking, Kjerstad was the Orioles’ No. 8 prospect, trailing two of the players Baltimore selected after him in 2020.
While one of the Orioles’ Fall Star selections comes with the pedigree of a first-round pick, the other went undrafted. Denoyer, a 24-year-old right-hander, signed with Baltimore after going unselected in 2019′s 40-round draft. Across three Orioles affiliates this season, Denoyer had a 2.89 ERA with 99 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings, allowing fewer than one base runner per inning while working mostly as a bulk reliever. Five of his six AFL outings were starts, and he had a 4.50 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 20 innings while limiting opponents to a .227 batting average.
Denoyer is eligible for next month’s Rule 5 draft if the Orioles do not add him to their 40-man roster, meaning another team could take him but be required to keep him in the majors all season to retain him.
()
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?