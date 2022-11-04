What is Spain’s national anthem and why don’t its players sing before games?

Facilities that manufacture engines and ammunition have been targeted, Defense Department says
The Russian Air Force struck rocket factories in eastern Ukraine and destroyed a mercenary headquarters, the Defense Ministry said.
The ministry said in its daily briefing on Friday that a missile engine factory in Pavlograd had been hit, along with three workshops at the Kommunar factory in Kharkov which made ammunition for multiple rocket launchers.
Russian aircraft and ground forces also struck five command centers and carried out a missile strike on the headquarters of “one of the foreign mercenary units” near the southern town of Nikolaev, the ministry said.
He added that nine rockets fired by US-made M142 HIMARS launchers and three fired by the BM-27 Uragan system were destroyed in flight in Russia’s Kherson region.
Moscow stepped up its strikes on Kyiv and elsewhere in Ukraine last month, hitting thermal power plants and power lines, among other targets.
President Vladimir Putin says intensified strikes are retaliatory measure against Kyiv “Terrorist attacks” on Russian soil, including a truck bomb that damaged the strategic bridge that connects the Crimean peninsula to the Russian mainland.
Emo rock band Paramore will return to the road next year on their first major tour in five years, which includes an Aug. 2 stop at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center.
Tickets, at prices to be announced, go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 through Ticketmaster.
Lead vocalist Hayley Williams formed Paramore as teenager with brothers Josh and Zac Farro. She was signed as a solo act to Atlantic Records, which hoped to promote her as a pop star, but she was able to convince the label to back her band.
Thanks in part to heavy touring, including several Warped Tour stints, Paramore built a strong, faithful following. Their 2007 sophomore album “Riot” went triple-platinum and spawned the hits “Misery Business,” “Crushcrushcrush” and “That’s What You Get.”
In the years since, Paramore has built an audience across Europe and Australia. The lineup has changed along the way, with Williams the only constant in the group. The core trio now consists of Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro, along with four more touring members who join them onstage.
In May 2020, Williams said the group’s upcoming sixth album would be more guitar-driven: “We’ve found ourselves listening to a lot of older music that we grew up being inspired by.” Last month, they played the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas, marking their first live performance in four years. This fall, they’re playing a handful of other festivals and theater shows, nearly all of which are sold out.
Paramore’s current single “This Is Why” is the title track of their sixth album, which is due out in February.
Q On highway 405 northbound, exit number 6 is totally ignored! It runs from Culver Drive, exit number 5, to Jamboree Road, exit number 7. Do you know why?
–Andy O’Connor, Foothill Ranch
A. Yes.
To build suspense, Honk will first throw in some context: Two decades ago, Caltrans announced that all freeway exit signs would eventually be numbered. The numbering is meant to help travelers unfamiliar with the area get around a little easier; motorists can also use the dial system to track mileage without having to look at the odometer.
Here’s how the system works and why some numbers are ignored:
Depending on the route, signs are numbered starting from the south end or the west end. The number on the panel indicates approximately the number of linear kilometers of the exit from which the count begins.
So, just past the Mexican border, the first exit on Highway 5 is for Camino de la Plaza, with an exit number of 1. The exit number for Hilt Road near the Oregon border is 796.
And, for example, Culver Drive is about 5 miles from the south start of the 405 and Jamboree Road is about 7 miles.
What happens if there is more than one exit ramp in the same kilometer?
Well, this is at the southernmost point of the southbound 405 Freeway – Lake Forest Drive is 1A, Bake Parkway is 1B, and Irvine Center Drive is 1C.
Can’t wait for next week’s Honk for traffic trivia? You can view the exit number for any exit ramp here: dot.ca.gov/programs/safety-programs/exit
Q I drive a few times a week through the Orange County Highway 405 construction project which is adding lanes. I noticed that the new Fountain Valley bridges all seem to have new lamp posts which look great at night, but the new Huntington Beach and Westminster bridges don’t have these lamp posts. Is this a choice of cities or will they eventually be added to all decks?
–Kevin Christiansen, Westminster
A. Yes, and maybe.
“Typically, adding lights to new bridges is the choice of cities,” said Joel Zlotnik, a spokesperson for the Orange County Transportation Authority, which oversees this project. “OCTA is currently in discussions with the cities of Westminster and Huntington Beach regarding the potential addition of lights on new bridges in those two cities. These discussions relate to how the lighting would be paid for and maintained.”
The fountain valley floor lamps are indeed stunning, with a retro look that you would have seen in the 1940s.
Along the 16 miles of freeway improvements, between the 605 Freeway in Seal Beach and the 73 in Costa Mesa, 18 bridges will have been rebuilt. The overall project will cost $2.1 billion and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
HONKIN FACT: There are nearly 793,000 teen drivers in California, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles, a 6% increase from last year.
To ask Honk questions, contact him at [email protected] He only responds to those that are published. To view Honk online: ocregister.com/tag/honk. Twitter: @OCRegisterHonk
The mighty Mississippi River rolls through Minnesota’s capital city for 17 miles, but visitors to downtown St. Paul could be forgiven for overlooking its half-hidden overlooks or strolling right past key access points to existing river walks.
Eager to improve access to and appreciation for the nation’s second-longest waterway, the Great River Passage Conservancy has rolled out the finished schematic design for a new river balcony — a 1.5-mile promenade that could someday travel along downtown’s Kellogg Boulevard and Shepard Road.
The river balcony design, the culmination of 11 months of block-to-block planning, envisions eight new overlooks, nature walks and gathering spaces, large sandstone seating steps and canopy-covered benches and stairways.
Also in store is a pedestrian- and bike-only transformation of a segment of the little-used road known as the Second Street Connector, which currently leads down from Kellogg Mall Park to a weathered parking lot that could be activated into a farmers’ market, social area and bluff walk.
The Great River Passage Conservancy and a design team from New York-based James Corner Field Operations unveiled new renderings on Nov. 3, 2022 for St. Paul’s proposed downtown river balcony. (Courtesy of the Great River Passage Conservancy)
A bluff-top overlook at Science Museum of Minnesota. (Courtesy of the Great River Passage Conservancy)
The proposed welcome center at Lambert's Landing. (Courtesy of the Great River Passage Conservancy)
With the goal of improving river access for downtown visitors, the Great River Passage Conservancy and a design team from New York-based James Corner Field Operations unveiled new renderings on Nov. 3, 2022 for St. Paul’s proposed downtown river balcony, a 1.5-mile promenade overlooking the Mississippi River. Just below Shepard Road, a covered welcome center would greet visitors disembarking from Viking River Cruises at Lambert’s Landing, which would gain sandstone seating steps and canopied benches and other amenities to spruce up the concrete landscape. (Courtesy of the Great River Passage Conservancy)
Proposed seating steps at Lambert's Landing. (Courtesy of the Great River Passage Conservancy)
(Courtesy of the Great River Passage Conservancy)
A bluff walk along Second Street beneath Kellogg Mall Park. (Courtesy of the Great River Passage Conservancy)
Large seating steps form a connection between Kellogg Mall Park and the existing parking lot on Second Street, which would be converted to pedestrian-only uses such as a farmers’ market. (Courtesy of the Great River Passage Conservancy)
The bluff walk proposed beneath Kellogg Mall Park. (Courtesy of the Great River Passage Conservancy)
The Second Street bluff walk and seating steps. (Courtesy of the Great River Passage Conservancy)
An amphitheater within the Big Woods Walk by the Science Museum of Minnesota. (Courtesy of the Great River Passage Conservancy)
An overlook. (Courtesy of the Great River Passage Conservancy)
The proposed Big Woods Walk near the Science Museum of Minnesota. (Courtesy of the Great River Passage Conservancy)
Other potential elements taking shape on paper: an adventure playground, fire pits, a Lambert’s Landing welcome center, a tree nursery, beer gardens, sports courts, an outdoor reading room, sauna and and public art installations, including outdoor movies projected on the river’s industrial structures.
Connecting down to the river
If it all sounds a bit aspirational, organizers acknowledge that’s the point.
The designs from New York-based James Corner Field Operations were backed by some $500,000 in fundraising that roped in philanthropists, key downtown employers such as Ecolab and Securian, and the city, Ramsey County and the Metropolitan Council.
“It’s an unbelievably important and layered site,” said Mary deLaittre, the conservancy’s founding executive director, shortly before a celebratory unveiling Thursday evening at the downtown Union Depot. “The river balcony is making connections into downtown and beyond. We’re connecting down to the river, and reinforcing the connections over the bridges across the river.”
She said key feedback that came from months of community outreach was the importance of expanding the original vision beyond Kellogg Boulevard at the top of the river bluff to include improved pedestrian access along Shepard Road, which is situated closer to the river’s edge.
Presenters from James Corner Field Operations on Thursday raised the possibility of a “road diet” for segments of Shepard Road, including lane reductions in select areas, pedestrian refuges and other traffic-calming improvements.
“It’s wide, it’s fast, you have a lot of noisy truck traffic, and at some points pedestrian and bicycle walks are extremely narrow, so you’re up against the traffic,” deLaittre acknowledged.
To keep up momentum in the months ahead, the conservancy has hired HR&A Advisors to create a governance and financing structure while the conservancy explores applying for state bond funds and other funding sources.
After watching the nearly two-hour presentation on Thursday, Angela Thomas walked away impressed. Thomas, whose family has lived on the city’s West Side for three generations, said she grew up flying kites on the city’s High Bridge, and the river to her calls to mind more than nostalgia. It evokes a sense of community and hometown pride.
“It brings to heart what it means to be from St. Paul, because everybody thinks St. Paul is boring,” Thomas said. “People like to keep St. Paul boring. Let’s not keep it boring! It’s a beautiful city. I grew up raised by the Science Museum and raised by the river.”
Among the key design elements along the river:
Science Museum of Minnesota
An existing plaza by the Science Museum of Minnesota on Kellogg Boulevard already adjoins a long stairway that leads down toward Shepard Road, but the steps are closed in winter, and despite the commanding river view from the top of the bluff, it’s not immediately obvious that the plaza is the beginning of a direct link to the water’s edge.
Plans call for a new bluff-top overlook and an all-seasons canopy over the staircase. The steps would lead down to an outdoor amphitheater situated within a wooded nature walk — the “Big Woods Walk” — by Eagle Parkway and the base of the bluff, marked in part by a public observation tower.
The path to and across Shepard Road would be more fully defined, with a new stairway leading down toward the street from the base of the bluff, beginning at the same landing where the existing stairway ends.
Market Street
At Market Street and Kellogg Boulevard, a 2,300-square-foot river overlook would be installed in cooperation with Ramsey County, which hopes to develop the long-awaited RiversEdge housing, office and commercial development between Market and Wabasha streets, the former site of West Publishing.
The sizable overlook would have capacity for some 55 people, large enough to host an outdoor café or art installation.
A smaller overlook with capacity for 10 people would be developed at Kellogg Boulevard and St. Peter Street. Toward the base of the bluff, a pedestrian connection over railroad tracks would improve access across Shepard Road heading toward the river.
Kellogg Mall Park
The design envisions new programming for Kellogg Mall Park and the Ramsey County parking lot beneath it, which could entail converting the portion of the Second Street Connector that runs between Wabasha and Jackson streets from a vehicular road into a pedestrian- and bike-only corridor appropriate for farmers’ markets and outdoor activities.
Kellogg Mall Park’s Robert Street entrance would mark the beginning of a nature walk and picnic area. Throughout the park, visitors might find a restroom, beer garden, ample seating, a nature play area for kids, an interactive fountain at Cedar Street and two overlooks sized for nine people and 70 people, respectively.
In the center of the park, the Kellogg Cut, an amphitheater-style stairway, would lead down to the new pedestrian-only area along Second Street, which could feature basketball courts, a Hmong spinning top game known as Tuj Lub and other activities. Bluff seating steps could accommodate up to 100 people, and a Second Street overlook would accommodate up to 25 people.
Lambert’s Landing
Just below Shepard Road, a covered welcome center would greet visitors disembarking from Viking River Cruises at Lambert’s Landing, which would gain sandstone seating steps, canopied benches and other amenities to spruce up the concrete landscape.
Improved lighting beneath an existing underpass off Sibley Street, public art and seating areas by the river dock would be designed to welcome visitors.
A 3,000-square-foot welcome center would have capacity for 74 people. A riverfront seating platform might host another 200 people, in addition to a sidewalk seating area and the cruise dock itself.
Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, Sarah Swain and Brian Hunter were awakened by a phone call from the fire department. The donut shop the couple owns in Tulsa had been targeted – again – just two weeks after they staged an art exhibit featuring drag queens.
Early that morning, a person wearing a dark hoodie, red cap and gloves was captured by security camera walking quickly towards the Donut Hole with a baseball bat and note in one hand and a bottle in the other. The assailant, who has yet to be apprehended by police, posted the note on the door of the nearby business and then stood in front of the Barbie pink facade of the donut shop. They thundered the glass door three times until it broke, then set fire to the bottle and threw it inside.
Damage from the molotov cocktail was minimal, the owners told The Washington Post. On Wednesday, the Donut Hole was open again and its employees were ready to serve hot cups of Joe and the fresh donuts that Swain decorates every day. But Swain said there was an unnerving sense of shock that someone took the violence for “something as small as having a ceramic donut show with drag queen waiters”.
“We just want to do donuts,” Hunter said. “We are just a small business. Like we’re just trying to make donuts and have fun. We do not understand.
Drag exploded in popularity. Then came the protests and the attacks.
The Oct. 15 event was filled with “overwhelming support, love and laughter,” Hunter said. That night, the donut shop transformed into “The Queens Dirty Dozens”, a concept dreamed up by artist Daniel Gulick. A drawn silhouette of Queen Elizabeth II decorated the shop. Instead of performing, drag queens dressed in their best 1950s housewife outfits served colorful ceramic donut sculptures. People lined up, down the block, hoping to take advantage of the pop-up.
But the day after the event, Swain and Hunter returned to the store to find pieces of broken glass where the front door once stood. Someone had smashed it overnight, Hunter said – although the motive for the vandalism was unclear.
“We weren’t able to work for a few days because the weather is affecting the indoor temperature and impacting donut making,” Hunter said. “Luckily we had so much support from the community to get everything back in place and back up and running.”
Locals helped clean up the mess and children used chalk to draw rainbows and hopeful messages outside the Donut Hole. Donors quickly exceeded the goal set on GoFundMe to replace the glass, and the remaining $3,500 was donated by Swain and Hunter to the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center in Tulsa, which supports the LGBTQ community. The shop reopened on October 19, serving Halloween-themed baked goods and pumpkin donuts with cream cheese frosting — Swain’s favorite.
But just when everything seemed to be taking a turn, the Donut Hole was targeted for a second time – just three days before Swain and Hunter planned to hand out free donuts as a thank you to their community. The molotov cocktail thrown inside did not break completely, but it left traces of smoke and ash. Investigators still don’t know who was behind the attack, but the person left “an envelope with anti-LGBTQ messages and writing,” Swain said.
Arizona GOP candidate who criticized drag was once a fan, drag queen says
The incidents at the donut shop in Tulsa’s Brookside neighborhood mirror the series of protests and attacks that have followed drag and LGBTQ events across the country this year. From California to New York, far-right groups and individuals have increasingly targeted events such as Drag Story Hour, often justifying their actions by presenting the normalization of discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity. genre as the “grooming” of children, The Post previously reported. .
“It’s very heartbreaking because it’s like a new thing for us that we’re going through,” Swain said. “But for the [drag] queens, it’s just their life and nothing really new to them. And it’s so sad because they feel guilty after what happened to us, and it’s not their fault in any way.
Still, despite shock and fear, Swain said she’s ready to get back to making donuts at the shop she and Hunter bought in May — the place where she’s able to “create, be artistic and to bring joy every day”.
Strangers and customers once again helped make this a reality. When the Donut Hole reactivated its original GoFundMe after Monday’s attack, hundreds of donations began pouring in, reaching more than $20,000, well past its goal of $2,500.
It’s also helpful that the same local company that replaced the store’s glass door after the first attack was able to make another copy after this week’s incident.
“Luckily they still had our measurements,” Swain said.