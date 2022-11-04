Blockchain
Why Cardano (ADA) Could Be Gearing Up For A Rally
Cardano (ADA) price has struggled tremendously since it hit its all-time high price of $3.10 back in 2021. Even now, with the crypto market recovery, ADA has not made as many gains as others in the market as indicators point largely toward bearishness for the digital asset. However, a new development could see a recovery in the price ofCa Cardano.
FTX Plans To List ADA
FTX remains the only one of the largest crypto exchanges that are yet to list Cardano. Obviously, this has not gone over well with members of the community who have continued to inquire why the exchange was yet to list the digital asset for trading.
One of such inquiry was recently targeted at FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) who gave an explanation as to why this was the case. The tweet asked why the exchange was listing lesser-known tokens for trading and yet continued to pass up ADA, which is currently a top 10 cryptocurrency by market cap.
SBF’s response to this was that the crypto exchange was actually working on adding Cardano for trading. However, he referred to the blockchain as being “new”, so they were still working on integrating it into the platform in the near future.
working on ADA! It’s a new blockchain which takes some time to implement but we’ll be there soon
— SBF (@SBF_FTX) November 2, 2022
The FTX CEO further clarified that he did not mean that the blockchain was actually “new” but that he meant that it was “new” because it was not yet on the platform.
Why This Is Good For Cardano
For any cryptocurrency, listing on an exchange can trigger a rally in the price of the digital asset. For Cardano, it is no different because a listing on FTX would bring more liquidity and thus, lead to a surge in price due to the hype that follows such as listing.
ADA price trending at $0.39 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com
If the FTX crypto exchange, does stick to its promise and lists the digital asset soon, then it is possible that ADA could rally in line with the rest of the market. This would definitely put it above the $0.4 level while registering support as well.
The bull case for Cardano seems to be shared by investors in the asset. According to Coinmarketcap’s Price Estimates feature, investors expect the price of the cryptocurrency to reach as high as $0.5 before the end of November. A listing on FTX would definitely help to solidify this bull case for the digital asset.
ADA is currently trading at $0.39 at the time of this writing. It remains the ninth largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $13.7 billion.
Featured image from Crypto News, chart from TradingView.com
Coinbase Releases Third Quarter 2022 Shareholder Letter
REMOTE FIRST COMPANY/LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Coinbase”) announced today the release of its third quarter 2022 shareholder letter. The letter, including the Company’s financial results, can be found on its Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com.
The Company will hold a question and answer session to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. PT.
To register for the webcast, please use this link. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com. Following the call, a replay of the call, as well as a transcript, will be available on the same website.
Disclosure Information
Coinbase uses the investor.coinbase.com and blog.coinbase.com websites, as well as press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, our Twitter feed (@coinbase), our Facebook page, our LinkedIn page, our YouTube channel, and Brian Armstrong’s Twitter feed (@brian_armstrong) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
About Coinbase
Coinbase is building the cryptoeconomy – a more fair, accessible, efficient, and transparent financial system enabled by crypto. The company started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin. Today, Coinbase offers a trusted and easy-to-use platform for accessing the broader cryptoeconomy.
Ethereum Price Holds at $1,500, Why There’s Hope For The Bulls
After yesterday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Ethereum price and the crypto market have held their ground. Those market participants expecting a return to the previous range might be disappointed as macro-economic forces
At the time of writing, the Ethereum price trades at $1,540 with a 2% profit in 24 hours and a 2% loss in the previous seven days. Other cryptocurrencies in the top crypto top 10 by market capitalization follow this trend, but the majority record positive momentum.
Ethereum Price Sustains Positive Outlook
The current Ethereum price action has come as a shock for many market participants. As mentioned, market participants expected downside pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) reiterated its hawkish stance.
However, the financial institution raised rates by 75 basis points (bps) within market expectations. The Fed and its Chairman Jerome Powell offered no surprise and will likely stay on their current course for 2022.
Therefore, the crypto market can sustain its levels even as equities see losses. All major narratives in the nascent asset class have been suspended, at least until tomorrow, when the U.S. government will release new economic data.
Talking about the recent price action in the crypto market, analyst Justin Bennet said:
It would be ironic if markets rallied after Powell’s attempt to squash any hope at Wednesday’s FOMC. I’m not ruling it out. And to be honest I’m eyeing a few areas during this pullback in case we get it (…) Waiting for markets to digest FOMC and avoiding Friday’s NFP volatility for now.
A separate report from trading firm QCP Capital indicates that the Ethereum price remains bullish in the long run. The first believes that “The Merge” impact on the ecosystem will become palpable in the coming months.
In that sense, “The Surge,” the next major milestone for Ethereum, will begin exercising more influence over the crypto market. This event will complete Ethereum’s transition to a more scalable ecosystem with a project transaction per second (TPS) almost twice as high as Visa and Mastercard at 100,000.
In addition, the trading firm noted a massive decrease in the ETH supply coming into the market. The amount of ETH supply issued stands at 7,000 versus 400,000 that would have been issued with the old consensus. All of these factors are poised to provide value for the ETH. Especially if macroeconomic forces mitigate their influence over risk assets.
Block Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results
DISTRIBUTED-WORK-MODEL/SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) has posted its results for the third quarter of 2022 on the Financials section of its Investor Relations website at investors.block.xyz and filed these results with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Block will host a conference call and earnings webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time/5:00 p.m. Eastern time today to discuss these financial results. To register to participate in the conference call, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Block’s Investor Relations website at investors.block.xyz.
About Block
Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is a global technology company with a focus on financial services. Made up of Square, Cash App, Spiral, TIDAL, and TBD, we build tools to help more people access the economy. Square helps sellers run and grow their businesses with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions, business software, and banking services. With Cash App, anyone can easily send, spend, or invest their money in stocks or Bitcoin. Spiral builds and funds free, open-source Bitcoin projects. Artists use TIDAL to help them succeed as entrepreneurs and connect more deeply with fans. TBD is building an open developer platform to make it easier to access Bitcoin and other blockchain technologies without having to go through an institution.
20 Visionary Korean Tech Companies Successfully Showcased at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechCrunch Disrupt resumed its in-person event in San Francisco from Oct. 18th-20th, 2022 after 3 years due to COVID-19. The conference’s purpose is to bring together the global startup community to collaborate and celebrate achievements from each founder’s journey.
A total of 20 great Korean tech companies actively sought suitable investors and local partners and tried to find an opportunity to build references in the U.S market at the TechCrunch Disrupt 2022. Korean tech companies demonstrated their innovative products and services at Korea Pavilion, co-hosted by KOTRA and KITRI. Along with their passion and efforts, the Korea Pavilion’s journey was successfully completed. Here is the program book containing a description of all 20 companies that may be viewed.
To prepare for the event, KOTRA and AI Yangjae Hub provided a mentoring program and an ‘Online Demo Day’ for the participating companies. Additionally, KOTRA and AI Yangjae Hub held a networking event with a total of 200 people including Korean tech companies, local investors, and invited attendees of TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 on the last day of Disrupt 2022. This event was held with the purpose of building a network between companies, investors and visitors to the Korea Pavilion. At the networking event, people connected and built relationships in a much softer atmosphere than a formal business meeting.
In addition to these activities, Korean tech companies held the Live Pitch Session hosted by Korea Pavilion in the morning of Oct. 18th and 20th. In the first Live Pitch Session delivered on the 18th, the Top 7 companies selected by judges from the Online Demo Day held in advance had a live pitch for 3 minutes about their technology and achievements. In the second session on the 20th, 6 companies also introduced their solutions during the live, fast-pitch session. Investors and related industry professionals who participated in the session showed their interest. After the session, they came to the companies’ booth to ask questions and many meaningful meetings were held successfully.
The summary and key content of each company’s presentation are as follows.
Live Pitch Session #1 by Korea Pavilion (October 18th)
- BANF (Real time tire diagnostic system, Sensor & SaaS for autonomous trucks)
- Business Canvas_‘Typed’ (Document platform that redesigns document files from folders and searches for knowledge networks with recent growth)
- Cochl (Sound AI platform specialized in ambient sound recognition)
- Nalbi (AI virtual full-body human live-streaming product using 3D motion capture works in real-time on a mobile device)
- Nuvilab (Developing AI food scanners that can analyze the type and amount of food to reduce food waste and food material cost)
- SiliconArts (Real-time ray tracing which is a photo-realistic 3D graphics rendering GPU Technology for Servers, Workstations, PCs, Mobile and VR/AR headsets)
- Willog (Cloud-based Real-time logistics monitoring solutions based on a sensor device & a visibility platform that logs temperature, humidity, light, and shock data during package transportation)
Live Pitch Session #2 by Korea Pavilion (October 20th)
- ALI (AI question-answering system that can learn any document content with low data dependency)
- Fliption (AI-driven face engine software developing virtual face synthesis)
- Platfarm ‘GALL3RY 3’ (A Dapp that automatically converts the crypto assets owned by NFT collectors to share on social media platform)
- Nota AI (AI model optimization SaaS Platform to develop a lightweight AI model and optimize it for the target device)
- VisualCamp (Lightweight algorithm AI based eye tracking software solution that has no hardware requirement and is available for commercial apps)
- Z-EMOTION (Provide one-stop real time 3D design solution that can be used in 3D fashion design, E-commerce for brands, and the metaverse)
About KOTRA
KOTRA (Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency) serves as a global business platform that facilitates trade and investment with 128 branches globally.
About KITRI
KITRI (Korea International Trade Research Institute) aims to create new paradigms in international trade through publications and pursuing academic activities.
About AI Yangjae Hub
AI Yangjae Hub is a specialized organization for nurturing AI startups to develop Yangjae as the center of artificial intelligence industry by the Seoul Metropolitan Government in Korea.
MATIC On The Move After Polygon Tapped By META
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos we are looking at MATIC following a more than 10% intraday move on the back of the announcement that META would use Polygon for Instagram NFTs.
Take a look at the video below:
VIDEO: Polygon Price Analysis (MATICUSD): November 3, 2022
MATIC Gives Golden Cross Signal On Daily
Technical indicators on the daily chart exhibit strength relative to the rest of the crypto market. For example, price is above the mid-Bollinger Band and tagging the upper band; it is well above the Ichimoku cloud, the tenkan-sen and kijun-sen; it has struck the Parabolic SAR; and pushed above the 50, 100, and 200-day moving averages.
Most importantly, there is a golden cross on the daily. The last time there was a daily golden cross on MATICUSD, the cryptocurrency rallied by more than 13,000%.
The Bollinger Bands are the tightest in five years | Source: MATICUSD on TradingView.com
Related Reading: Bitcoin And The Dollar Reach Inverse Inflection Points | BTCUSD November 1, 2022
Elliott Wave Theory Hints At Coming Polygon Rally
Low timeframe Elliott Wave Theory counting could suggest that MATIC has finished its wave 1 impulse and possibly a wave 2 correction, before it begins a larger move higher for a wave 3, 4, and 5. Adding in a channel shows that if this is the start of wave 3 of 5, the end of the 5th wave could terminate at the mid-point of the channel.
The channel appears valid throughout a series of different timeframes. On monthly timeframes, turning on the Fisher Transform shows a bullish crossover in the months past that could begin to pick up steam.
$3 Million Aptos Ecosystem Fund Launched by Blocto to Acquire New Users as Wallet Reaches 300k Users in First Week￼
Blocto, a crypto ecosystem, and multichain wallet has announced the creation of a $3 million Aptos Ecosystem Fund to assist projects in bringing new users to Aptos. In the wake of Blocto’s Aptos integration, which saw 300,000 new Aptos wallets created in the first week, this is encouraging.
Blocto and the Aptos community share the goal of accelerating the widespread use of Web3 technology, and the Ecosystem Fund is Blocto’s way of lending its financial backing to the community and helping to fund innovative Aptos initiatives.
Blocto co-founder and CEO Hsuan Lee stated:
“We’ve been on the lookout for promising blockchain ecosystems with long-term potential, and Aptos has caught our attention. It aims to make blockchain accessible for average users — a big focus for us at Blocto — and has accumulated a lot of momentum in the dev community, even in the current market situation.”
Blocto co-founder and COO Edwin Yen stated:
“We share the same vision with Aptos in aiming to bring blockchain applications to mass-market adoption. With the security and performance provided by Aptos, empowered by Blocto’s user-friendly onboarding UX and UI, we are expecting prosperous ecosystem growth in the future.”
Meanwhile, CEO and co-founder of Aptos Mo Shaikh said:
“Aptos places a laser focus on user experience, and we are happy to have Blocto join the Aptos ecosystem to reinforce this for the community.”
Blocto won’t only provide funding to great initiatives; they’ll also help with user acquisition, which may be challenging for many. Blocto will provide select Aptos teams with access to their internal and external investor networks, financial marketing support, and a direct line of contact to their dev team. This funding will allow these Aptos initiatives to flourish, bringing more people into the fold of the Aptos ecosystem as a whole, Blocto, and also the apps in question. Check out this link for more information.
Because of Blocto’s simple onboarding procedure, creating an Aptos wallet inside the app takes as little as 30 seconds. In October of 2022, Blocto had over 1.4 million users because of its ease of use even for crypto newcomers. In light of this, portto, Blocto’s parent business, continues to generate a profit despite the fact that the continuing bad market has reduced demand throughout the crypto sector.
Lee added some more thoughts on the present phase of the market cycle:
“Many from the Blocto team have been in the Web3 industry for several years already. We know this bearish market is the best time to build and refine products in preparation for the next wave of crypto adoption. Historically, those projects continuing development during downturns create the most impact when sentiment reverses.”
