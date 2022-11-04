Why no Powerball winner? It’s More Than Bad Luck – NBC Chicago

Puzzled that it looks like no one can win the gigantic $1.5 billion Powerball prize?

A big reason is that people aren’t buying as many tickets for each draw as they did five or six years ago.

When fewer people buy tickets, a smaller percentage of the millions of possible number combinations are covered and the probability of a winner decreases. The next draw will take place on Saturday evening.

Of course, many people still play Powerball and Mega Millions, the other lottery game offered in most of the country. It’s the ticket sales of these Powerball players that fund the prizes and helped the jackpot soar by $300 million after there was no big winner on Wednesday night.

In the last draw for a $1.2 billion jackpot, 46.6% of the 292.2 million possible number combinations were covered. That was up from the 36.3% of all possible number combinations that were chosen for Monday night’s draw, reflecting that ticket sales increase as jackpots increase.

But the percentage remains much lower than it was when a record $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot was in play on January 13, 2016. At the time, ticket sales were so strong that 88.6% possible combinations were covered, according to Urbandale, Iowa-based Multistate Lottery Association. Days before that record 2016 draw, there was 77.8% coverage for a Powerball prize of $900 million.

The association notes, however, that Powerball drawings now take place three times a week, so even though tickets sold for individual drawings are fewer, overall sales may be roughly comparable due to the extra play each week.

“It’s very difficult to make a comparison between now and five years ago because it’s not really an apples-to-apples comparison,” said Drew Svitko, executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery and chairman of the Powerball product group.

Although no one hit the jackpot by matching the five white numbers and the red Powerball, several came painfully close.

Powerball officials note that 19 tickets matched the five white balls and missed the Powerball – earning players $1 million, or $2 million if they paid extra for a “prize multiplier”. And 238 tickets corresponded to four white balls as well as the Powerball.

There have been 39 straight draws without a Powerball winner, since August 6, and if that winless streak reaches 40 draws after Saturday night, the jackpot is sure to become the largest ever in the United States and the world.

The record number of consecutive Powerball draws without a winner is 41, which ended on October 4, 2021, with a winner of $699.8 million in California.

Until someone wins this time, the biggest prize remains a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016 by three ticket holders in California, Florida and Tennessee. This is just ahead of a $1.537 billion Mega Millions prize won in 2018 by a ticket holder in South Carolina.

The $1.5 billion prize on Saturday night is for winners who take an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners choose cash, and for the next draw, that would be $745.9 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.