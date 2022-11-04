News
Why no Powerball winner? It’s More Than Bad Luck – NBC Chicago
Puzzled that it looks like no one can win the gigantic $1.5 billion Powerball prize?
A big reason is that people aren’t buying as many tickets for each draw as they did five or six years ago.
When fewer people buy tickets, a smaller percentage of the millions of possible number combinations are covered and the probability of a winner decreases. The next draw will take place on Saturday evening.
Of course, many people still play Powerball and Mega Millions, the other lottery game offered in most of the country. It’s the ticket sales of these Powerball players that fund the prizes and helped the jackpot soar by $300 million after there was no big winner on Wednesday night.
In the last draw for a $1.2 billion jackpot, 46.6% of the 292.2 million possible number combinations were covered. That was up from the 36.3% of all possible number combinations that were chosen for Monday night’s draw, reflecting that ticket sales increase as jackpots increase.
But the percentage remains much lower than it was when a record $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot was in play on January 13, 2016. At the time, ticket sales were so strong that 88.6% possible combinations were covered, according to Urbandale, Iowa-based Multistate Lottery Association. Days before that record 2016 draw, there was 77.8% coverage for a Powerball prize of $900 million.
The association notes, however, that Powerball drawings now take place three times a week, so even though tickets sold for individual drawings are fewer, overall sales may be roughly comparable due to the extra play each week.
“It’s very difficult to make a comparison between now and five years ago because it’s not really an apples-to-apples comparison,” said Drew Svitko, executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery and chairman of the Powerball product group.
Although no one hit the jackpot by matching the five white numbers and the red Powerball, several came painfully close.
Powerball officials note that 19 tickets matched the five white balls and missed the Powerball – earning players $1 million, or $2 million if they paid extra for a “prize multiplier”. And 238 tickets corresponded to four white balls as well as the Powerball.
There have been 39 straight draws without a Powerball winner, since August 6, and if that winless streak reaches 40 draws after Saturday night, the jackpot is sure to become the largest ever in the United States and the world.
The record number of consecutive Powerball draws without a winner is 41, which ended on October 4, 2021, with a winner of $699.8 million in California.
Until someone wins this time, the biggest prize remains a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016 by three ticket holders in California, Florida and Tennessee. This is just ahead of a $1.537 billion Mega Millions prize won in 2018 by a ticket holder in South Carolina.
The $1.5 billion prize on Saturday night is for winners who take an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners choose cash, and for the next draw, that would be $745.9 million.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.
News
Kyrie Irving finally issues apology after Nets suspension
All it took for Kyrie Irving to apologize was an indefinite suspension, an appeal from the Anti-Defamation League, two press conferences and a week of public pressure.
Following a storm of criticism Thursday after Irving’s chaotic press conference, the Nets point guard finally issued an apology for retweeting an anti-Semitic film via his Instagram account, although he continued to say he was agree with some of the points made in the film. .
“While researching YHWH, I released a documentary containing false anti-Semitic statements, stories and language that were false and offensive to the Jewish race/religion, and I take full responsibility for my actions,” said writes Irving. . “I’m grateful to have a great platform, to share knowledge and I want to move forward having an open dialogue to learn more and grow from this.
“To all the Jewish families and communities who are hurt and affected by my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion at being unfairly labeled an anti-Semite, instead of focusing on the process of healing my Jewish brothers and sisters who were hurt by the hateful remarks made in the documentary.
“I want to clear up any confusion about my position in the fight against anti-[Semitism] apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the documentary with which I agreed and disagreed. I had no intention of disrespecting any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuating hatred. I learn from this unfortunate event and hope that we can find understanding between all of us. I am no different from any other human being. I am a seeker of truth and knowledge, and I know who I am.
Hours before the apology, Irving was suspended indefinitely and for a minimum of five games by the Nets for failing to apologize at a Thursday press conference. Speaking to reporters for the second time since retweeting the documentary, Irving not only didn’t say he was sorry, but didn’t respond directly when asked if he had any questions. anti-Semitic beliefs or whether he believed the Holocaust had taken place.
This led to the suspension, as well as backlash from the Anti-Defamation League, whose CEO Jonathan Greenblatt rejected a $500,000 donation from Irving.
News
Joe Biden complains oil companies should drill more
President Joe Biden has complained that oil companies are not drilling enough oil, despite his long history of trying to block oil and gas production in the United States.
“We haven’t slowed them down at all, they should be drilling more than they are doing right now,” Biden said. “If they drilled more, we would have more relief at the pump.”
The president spoke about high gas prices while on a trip to New Mexico to campaign for Democratic candidates.
Biden, however, acted repeatedly in his first two years in office to drive down US oil and gasoline production.
Biden has leased fewer acres for oil and gas in his first two years than any other administration at the same time since the end of World War II, according to the The Wall Street Journal.
In January 2021, Biden also issued an executive order freezing oil and gas leases, a decision that has been embroiled in court.
It also suspended oil production leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, after former President Donald Trump opened the vast oil reserves to production.
Biden also ordered the shutdown of the Keystone XL pipeline, which would have transported 830,000 barrels of crude oil from Canada to the United States.
Oil companies have had less incentive to invest in long-term oil production since the president campaigned on the idea of ending fossil fuels.
“No more subsidies for the fossil fuel industry. No more drilling including offshore. No ability for the oil industry to continue drilling,” Biden said in March 2020. “It’s over.
Joe Biden in 2020: “No more subsidies for the fossil fuel industry. No more drilling, including offshore. No possibility for the oil industry to continue drilling the period. It’s over.” pic.twitter.com/90MVJevPmv
— Dan O’Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) March 8, 2022
The president complained during his campaign speech in New Mexico that the oil industry had failed to deliver on its commitment to the American people by overcharging for gas and making billions of dollars in profits.
“These outrageous profits are the windfalls of war,” he said, referring to soaring oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Biden has threatened to target oil companies with more taxes.
“Either invest in America or pay higher taxes on your excess profits and face restrictions,” he said.
News
Kyrie Irving suspended for at least 5 games for anti-Semitism, Nets say: NPR
Frank Franklin II/AP
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been suspended for at least five games for “releasing to the public a film containing deeply disturbing anti-Semitic hatred,” the organization said Thursday.
Irving is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets” as he has made several attempts in recent days to help Irving understand the adverse impacts of his words and actions through a joint committee, the Nets said.
Brooklyn Nets Statement pic.twitter.com/699px8XYpx
— The Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 4, 2022
“We were appalled today, when given the opportunity in a media briefing, that Kyrie refused to state unequivocally that he held no anti-Semitic beliefs, nor to acknowledge specific hateful elements in the movie,” the team said. “It was not the first time he had the opportunity – but failed – to clarify.”
The suspension, without pay, is for a minimum of five games and will be lifted once he “satisfies a series of objective corrective measures…”, the team said.
News
Astros edge Phillies in tense fifth game to reach World Series title threshold | World Events
Justin Verlander overcame an early jolt to claim the World Series victory that has long eluded him, rookie Jeremy Pena hit a home run and the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 Thursday night to head home with a 3-2 lead.
Buoyed by late defensive gems in Trey Mancini and Chas McCormick, the Astros came close to their second championship, the other was a scandal-tainted title in 2017.
Houston was only four shots ahead of Noah Syndergaard on Pena’s single. Next, Philly’s Kyle Schwarber homered to the bottom half lead, recalling the five-run lead Verlander lost in Houston’s first 6-5, 10-inning loss.
Pena had three hits, including an RBI single in the first and an eighth-inning single that set up Yordan Alvarez’s playing field. He made a bounding catch at shortstop to outsmart the Phillies in the third, then regained the lead an inning later with his fourth playoff homer. He is the first rookie shortstop to go far in the Fall Classic.
After Jean Segura’s RBI single against Rafael Montero in the eighth, Ryan Pressly escaped a first and third jam by taking out Brandon Marsh and Schwarber on a nearly 100mph jump that was hooked on first base by Mancini. The backup first baseman was hit with a pinch in the top half after 2021 Golden Glove winner Yuli Gurriel collided during a preview. Mancini fell into foul territory and reached out with his left foot to touch the bag.
Pressly finished for a five-out stoppage. McCormick backhanded the chainlink fence to center right on JT Realmuto for the second on the ninth. After Bryce Harper was hit by a pitch, Nick Castellanos retired, ending a 3h 57min thriller.
News
SEAN HANNITY: The Dems are ‘very scared’
Sean Hannity has explained how Democrats are in a “total state of panic” as races with Republican candidates tighten on “Hannity”.
SEAN HANNITY: DEMOCRATS ARE NOW PLAYING THE BLAMES GAME
SEAN HANNITY: No one can predict what will happen election day, but I know the Democrats are very scared. Now we know that tonight we are witnessing a state of total panic on the left. And of course, there was no panic when gas prices soared or when inflation exploded, which was supposed to be transitory. They told us it was no big deal and for months they didn’t even know there was a shortage of formula.
They often accuse us of overreacting to violent crime, CRT, Afghanistan, the border crisis, the fetanyl crisis. And yet they are utterly indifferent to the very real pain and suffering the American people are currently facing. 70% of Americans live full paycheck to paycheck, barely making ends meet. Many of these people can’t make ends meet and only for the bare necessities while they spend on their credit card.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE:
News
Homewood-Flossmoor High School students walk out in response to sexual assault allegations
FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (WLS) — Students at a southern suburban high school walked out of class on Thursday after a classmate allegedly sexually assaulted them.
Pupils at Homewood-Flossmoor High School came out in waves, starting shortly after 1 p.m. and continuing until leaving school for the day at 3 p.m.
Police shut down part of Kedzie at one point to give students time and space to speak out.
The walkout came in protest of the school administration’s handling of an alleged sexual assault that allegedly took place during an early Monday morning drama class.
“Last year we had the same incident and they didn’t handle it well at all. Same we went out. I feel like we go out but they don’t hear us at all,” said student Arianna Wright.
RELATED: Homewood-Flossmoor HS students walk out of class after blackface photo and video
The students said they felt it was now up to them to effect a culture change within the school and its leadership.
“I just came out of a meeting with the principal where we discussed solutions and next steps,” student ambassador Aaron McIntyre said. “We had these same conversations last year with the administration and things didn’t fall into place as we can see. So now it’s up to us to make that happen this year. .”
Although initially told they would not be allowed to leave school property during the walkout, the students were eventually allowed to cross the street where some of their parents were waiting to support them.
“It was a sexual assault, something you don’t play with. It could have been my daughter. Easily. Administration needs to be more transparent,” mother Cori Burgess said.
The mother of the student who was allegedly attacked was also present at the demonstration. She asked to go through Jennifer Doe to protect her daughter’s identity.
“The students organized it, and I just got here. It shows you how much of a problem it is,” she said.
The school district sent out a letter Thursday morning, saying in part, “We value student voices. At an open forum on Tuesday after school, we expressed to students the importance of their voice and participation while soliciting their input in order to plan their move. as a school and a community. A second opportunity for open dialogue with students and administration is planned for the near future. »
At this point, no one has been arrested in connection with Monday’s allegations. Investigators only say that for now they have released the boy, who is underage, into the custody of his father as the investigation continues.
