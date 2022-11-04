Zelensky’s wife hopes Musk’s peace tweet was a ‘mistake’ — RT Russia and the former Soviet Union

General manager Chris Grier said the Miami Dolphins were trading for star edge rusher Bradley Chubb with the idea of signing him to a long-term extension. Sure enough, first thing Thursday morning, it happened.

The Dolphins and Chubb agreed to terms on a five-year extension, a league source told the South Florida Sun Sentinel and the team later announced. According to ESPN and multiple reports, the deal is worth $110 million, incentives can boost it to $111.25 million and the contract includes $63.2 million guaranteed.

Still on the final year of his rookie contract with the Broncos, the new contract keeps him in Miami through 2027. He is bound to make up to $119 million through that season.

“It’s huge. It’s just a testament to what I’ve been doing,” said Chubb on Thursday afternoon at his introductory press conference after getting through his second day and practice at team facilities. “I’ve just got to come out here and continue to do it. Can’t take a step back because I’ll make excuses for myself, ‘I’m in a different city’ or whatever, but just got to hit the ground running.”

In terms of average value per year of contract, the $22.25 million Chubb is set to make puts him right behind other elite edge rushers in the Steelers’ T.J. Watt, Chargers’ Joey Bosa ($27 million), Browns’ Myles Garrett ($25 million) Chargers’ Khalil Mack ($23.5 million) and Raiders’ Maxx Crosby (23.5 million).

Miami felt confident enough in Chubb to give him five years on his deal, which is one more than the four-year extensions Watt and Crosby recently received. Bosa also got a five-year extension when he signed his in 2020. Mack got a whopping six years with the Chicago Bears back in 2018. He has since been traded to the Los Angeles Chargers.

With the Dolphins now set to be Chubb’s team for the foreseeable future, he comes to Miami looking to fit in and build on what the team has established through a 5-3 start.

“It’s a lot of leaders on this team, and I’m just glad I could come in and fall into a good position where guys are winning, guys care,” he said. “We need to get after this playoff run and Super Bowl and accomplish all the goals we’ve got here and fight for it.”

That’s right. He wasn’t shy about mentioning a Super Bowl expectation, like quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did a day earlier.

“I see the sky’s the limit,” Chubb said. “Everybody in this organization, in this building cares, and they understand that, to play championship football, you got to go the extra mile.”

The Dolphins traded for Chubb on Tuesday ahead of the deadline, sending a 2023 first-round draft pick that is tied to the San Francisco 49ers’ finish, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds to the Broncos. The Dolphins also received a 2025 fifth-round pick from Denver. In an ensuing deal, Miami picked up 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. for a fifth-round pick.

Chubb’s presence can boost a pass rush that was lacking for the Dolphins (5-3) through the first half of the season. With him and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips, Miami can form one of the fiercest pass-rushing tandems in the NFL, alongside defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, linebackers Melvin Ingram, Andrew Van Ginkel and Jerome Baker and defensive tackles Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler.

“It’s a beautiful sight to see,” Chubb said, “and I’m glad I could just be a piece of that.”

The expectation is Miami’s defensive front can quickly get him incorporated as coach Mike McDaniel noted Wednesday he will play Chubb on Sunday at the Chicago Bears but was unsure just how much.

“We’ve been fast at work,” defensive coordinator Josh Boyer said, “getting him caught up with the terminology and things that we’re going to ask him to do. We’re very excited to get him out there on the field.”

Said defensive line coach Austin Clark: “He’s smart, tough, physical. [He can] set the edge, can rush well.”

Added Wilkins: “He’s going to add a lot to what we do.”

The Dolphins continue to throw big money at their top players. After trading for wide receiver Tyreek Hill, he got a four-year, $120 million extension. Left tackle Terron Armstead signed a five-year, $75 million deal in free agency this offseason. Cornerback Xavien Howard’s extension in the offseason put him at five years, $90 million.

Ogbah, who has just one sack this season, signed a four-year, $65 million contract with Miami right before he was set to hit free agency in March. The Dolphins hope to get him going, as well, to go with Chubb, Phillips, Ingram and others.

“We saw some flashes of what we want him to do,” Clark said of his recent play after returning from a back injury. “I think early on, [he had a] little bit of a fast start. Technique-wise, there’s some pad leverage things that we can clean up. But he had a great day [Wednesday]. He’s feeling great and we’re really excited about him this weekend.”

Chubb is wearing No. 2 with the Dolphins after sporting No. 55 with the Broncos.

“It’s Part 2 of my life,” he said Thursday.

