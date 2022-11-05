News
10 Best Indian Classical Dancers To Look Out For
Indian classical dance forms are some of the oldest dance styles still in practice today, dating back to ancient history when performing these dances was used to tell stories and explain myths from around the world. Indian classical dance as we know it today comes from Bharat Natyam, Odissi, Kathakali, Kathak, and Kuchipudi, all of which have their origins in Indian culture. The following 10 Indian classical dancers are considered some of the best in their field by audiences and critics alike – take a look at them to see if you agree!
Best Indian Classical Dancers To Look Out For
1) Mrinalini Sarabhai
One of the most prominent figures in Indian classical dance is Mrinalini Sarabhai. She had training in Bharatnatyam, Kathakali, and Mohiniattam and Indian classical dance before focusing on choreography and dance instruction. She is renowned for her distinctive approach to both traditional dance traditions and for using her art to address social issues.
2) Pandit Birju Maharaj – Indian Classical Dancers
Birju Maharaj was born into a prominent family of kathak dancers. As a young child, he started performing with his father, Acchan Maharaj. When Birju was nine years old, his father passed away, and he started training with his uncles, the dancing masters Shambhu and Lacchu Maharaj. At the age of 13, he started teaching dance.
3) Rama Vaidyanathan
Rama Vaidyanathan is a Delhi-based Indian Bharatnatyam performer. One of the greatest Bharatanatyam schools in the nation, Ganesha Natyalaya, has her as one of its directors. Bharatanatyam entered a new phase of conscious thinking under Rama Vaidyanathan. She was unique in the world of Indian classical dance because she could perceive the universe via her Bharatanatyam compositions.
4) Saswati Sen – Indian Classical Dancers
Indian traditional dance style Kathak is performed by Saswati Sen. She is the late Pandit Birju Maharaj’s most senior disciple. Even in the most isolated regions of India, Saswati has held workshops and master courses.
5) Alarmel Valli
In the Indian classical dance genre of Bharatanatyam, Alarmel Valli is a well-known dancer and choreographer who specializes in the Pandanallur style. Alarmel Valli received one of India’s highest civilian honors, the “Padma Bhushan,” from the Indian President in 2004 in appreciation of her contributions to dance.
6) Aditi Mangaldas – Indian Classical Dancers
Kathak performer and choreographer Aditi Mangaldas uses the classical repertoire of the dance form. She was a previous pupil of Kumudini Lakhia and Birju Maharaj and spent a number of years as one of the principal dancers in his company before founding her own dance school in Delhi, the Drishtikon Dance Foundation, where she currently serves as artistic director and principal dancer.
7) Kelucharan Mohapatra
One of the most recent of the many gems that Odisha has produced throughout the ages in a variety of artistic mediums is unquestionably the Guru of Odissi Dance Sri Kelucharan Mohapatra, who was born on January 8, 1926, in Raghurajpur, Puri. He is the first recipient of Odisha’s Padma Vibhushan.
8) Leela Samson – Indian Classical Dancers
India-born Leela Samson is a Bharatanatyam dancer, choreographer, teacher, author, and actress. She has been instructing Bharatanatyam at Shriram Bhartiya Kala Kendra in Delhi for many years and is renowned for her technical virtuosity as a soloist.
9) Gopika Varma
Mohiniyattam dancer and teacher Gopika Varma was born in Kerala and now resides in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. She won numerous honors, including the Kalaim and Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards. When Gopika was 10 years old, Girija and Chandrika Kurup taught her Mohiniyattam. Later, Kalyanikutty Amma and her daughter Sreedevi Rajan gave her specialized instruction.
10) Geeta Chandran – Indian Classical Dancers
Indian singer and dancer Geeta Chandran specializes in Bharatanatyam. Geeta Chandran has worked with dancers, musicians, authors, writers, poets, painters, theatre figures, academicians, philosophers, linguists, costume and fashion designers, and others to further her horizons in the classical arts. In 2001, she was given the Millennium Award and the Dandayudhapani Pillai Award for Bharatanatyam.
While every Indian classical dancer is unique and has their own style, there are a few Indian classical dance forms that you should keep your eye on in the next few years. These were some of the best Indian Classical Dancers to watch out for! If you liked this article, share it with your friends so they can see what the future holds for them too!
Previewing Ravens vs. Saints: 8 things to watch, including Isaiah Likely, Taysom Hill and a Devin Duvernay record
The Ravens packed a lot of news into their longest layoff of the season.
They gained a star inside linebacker in Roquan Smith on Monday, then confirmed they’d lost a potential star wide receiver in Rashod Bateman three days later. They activated outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo on Tuesday, but practiced without tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards on Thursday, a week after both left an impressive win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
With a third straight victory Monday night over the New Orleans Saints (3-5), the Ravens (5-3) could head into their bye week feeling good about their playoff chances. With a loss inside the Caesars Superdome, they’d have to stew over their season’s misfortunes and missed opportunities for longer than they’d like. Here’s what to watch in the teams’ Week 7 matchup.
Offense
1. In their 24-0 win last Sunday over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Saints sacked starting quarterback Derek Carr three times and backup Jarrett Stidham once. On all four sacks, New Orleans needed just four pass rushers to get home.
It was a fairly typical game plan from the Saints’ defense, one of the NFL’s least aggressive units. According to Pro Football Reference, New Orleans ranks No. 29 in the NFL in blitz rate, sending five or more pass rushers on just 15.2% of opponents’ drop-backs. The Saints also have one of the NFL’s lowest pressure rates (17.2%, 26th overall).
They might not change things up against Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Against four or fewer pass rushers this season, he’s completing 64.4% of his passes but averaging just 6.4 yards per attempt and taking a sack on 8% of his drop-backs, according to Sports Info Solutions. He’s also thrown six touchdowns and four interceptions on 146 attempts.
2. After the best game of his rookie season, tight end Isaiah Likely could have the toughest test of his rookie season.
With the All-Pro Andrews sidelined at practice this week, the fourth-round pick is in line to make his first career start Monday. Likely earned a game ball after catching six of his seven targets for 77 yards and his first career touchdown in the Ravens’ win over Tampa Bay. Awaiting him in New Orleans is a Saints defense, led in the middle by All-Pro inside linebacker Demario Davis, that’s first in the NFL in pass defense efficiency against tight ends, according to Football Outsiders.
“There’s a lot about this NFL game that rookies have to learn on the fly,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Friday. “As a tight end in this offense, you have to learn a lot. He’s doing a nice job with that, but someone goes down, someone has to step up. That’s the name of this game, so he did a great job with that, and we look forward to working with him and him developing moving forward.”
3. Since Week 3, the Ravens have averaged 6 yards per carry on third and fourth down and converted those runs into first downs 64.5% of the time, according to TruMedia.
The Saints, meanwhile, have allowed just 3.2 yards per carry on third- and fourth-down runs this season, the fourth-best mark in the NFL. Only 30.8% of those attempts have been converted into first downs, by far the league’s best rate. In its loss to New Orleans last Sunday, the Raiders attempted just one run on third and fourth down — a third-and-1 end-around to wide receiver Davante Adams that lost a yard.
Defense
4. Over his nine seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and one-year cameos with the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears, quarterback Andy Dalton is a respectable 8-10 against the Ravens despite substandard play. His passer rating (78.3), completion percentage (.568), yards per attempt (6.8) and touchdown-to-interception ratio (1.3) in those 18 meetings are all lower than his career averages.
In his first season with New Orleans, where he’s replaced Jameis Winston, the 35-year-old Dalton is now enjoying a late-career resurgence. His QBR (55.0) would be his highest over a season since 2018, and he’s finished with a completion percentage better than his current mark (.652) just once in his career.
“He’s capable in so many ways,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh, who’ll face Dalton for the fourth time in as many years Monday, said Thursday. “We’ve played him so many times; we’ve seen him on tape so much. We understand his game, and we understand how he can win for an offense. So our job is going to be to do everything we can to take those things away from their offense. That’s a challenge, because they have a lot of good players around him, but we have all the respect in the world for Andy Dalton. He’s made a big difference in their offense; they’re playing good offense, and he’s done a good job.”
5. If facing Lamar Jackson every day in practice has prepared the Ravens’ defense for anything, it’s a run threat like Taysom Hill.
The Saints’ gadget player, technically a tight end, has 39 carries for 337 yards (8.6 per attempt) and five touchdowns this season. Designed quarterback runs account for most of his production: According to SIS, he has 18 such carries for 210 yards and three scores this season, with 145 yards coming after contact.
Hill’s been especially dangerous on third down, with five designed quarterback runs for 124 yards and a touchdown. He had a 60-yard score on third-and-1 against the Seattle Seahawks and a 57-yard run on third-and-1 against the Atlanta Falcons. Both came on “QB power” plays, in which Hill takes a shotgun snap in a heavy formation and follows a pulling lineman into the second level.
“The key to stopping them is, you have to play really sound defense, and everyone has to do their job in a very physical way,” Harbaugh said Thursday. “It’s the same thing you talk about with our offense; it adds an extra blocker to the equation, and he can throw. So we have to just do a great job against that offense. We run a lot of those plays, too. So we’re practicing hard against it. It’s not just that; he’s a very good runner, he’s very physical, he’s a very smart player, a very tough player. All those things come into account.”
6. Saints running back Alvin Kamara specializes in outside-zone run concepts, in which offensive linemen move in unison toward one side of the field, responsible for blocking zones on the field, rather than specific defenders. From there, it’s up to the running backs. As they read the defense, looking for a crease, they can either “bend” back to the weak side of the play, “bang” into an open rushing lane or “bounce” the run outside the tackle.
According to SIS, Kamara has more outside-zone carries (29) than any other kind of run this season, averaging 4.9 yards per attempt and scoring three touchdowns. Against the Raiders, he had seven such carries for 31 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown to open the scoring.
The Ravens should be well prepared. Their defense has allowed just 2.8 yards per carry on 18 outside-zone runs this season, bolstered by solid production at all three levels, from defensive lineman Justin Madubuike to inside linebacker Patrick Queen to safety Chuck Clark.
Smith, acquired Monday, is expected to play, too. “We’ll see how much,” defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said Friday, praising the All-Pro’s grasp of the defense, “but he’ll be out there.”
Extra points
7. The Ravens are tied for second in the NFL in turnover differential (plus-six) and have forced a turnover in 10 consecutive games, a streak that dates to the end of last season. The Saints are last in turnover differential this season (minus-nine); they’ve forced just seven turnovers (two interceptions, five fumbles) and have committed 16 themselves (nine interceptions, seven fumbles).
8. Jackson needs 14 rushing yards to pass Steve Young for fifth place in career rushing yards by a quarterback. Young finished his Pro Football Hall of Fame career with 4,239 yards in 169 games. Jackson has 4,226 yards in 66 games.
With a punt return touchdown, Devin Duvernay would become the first player in modern NFL history to record a touchdown on a fumble recovery, kickoff return, punt return, catch and carry. The Saints have one of the NFL’s worst special teams units and rank No. 28 in punt efficiency, according to Football Outsiders.
This is the fight the superstarless Knicks need to show
PHILADELPHIA — Even though mediocre teams are never meant to win on the road against superior opponents, the Knicks had absolutely no choice but to win on Friday. They weren’t exactly facing the Julius Erving-Moses Malone 76ers.
In fact, they weren’t even facing the Joel Embiid-James Harden 76ers. With both Philadelphia franchise players out and with the deep and choppy Eastern Conference not offering free passes, the Knicks had to prove to themselves – and everyone else – that they could. at least sink a five-foot uphill putt after it had been practically conceded.
They didn’t hit that dead spot putt. No, he circled 360 around the cup before finally falling, leaving visitors to the Wells Fargo Center more relieved than joyful at the final horn on Friday night.
No surprise there. As a general rule, nothing will come easily to this middle group. They’re the Knicks after all, and after seven games, the best thing that can be said about them is that they’re not the Nets, and maybe that’s not such a horrible thing at the end that they failed to sign Kyrie Irving (along with Kevin Durant) in the summer of 2019.
(The Knicks issued an apology to their fan base after that failure. Yes, that can be retracted now.)
But Game 8, a 106-104 win over Philly, could have done a lot more than bring the Knicks down to .500. They were down 12 points early in the fourth quarter and they didn’t know how to cover Tyrese Maxey, the emerging star who scored 27 points in the first 36 minutes. Watching Immanuel Quickley’s college teammate repeatedly huff through a parade of outclassed defensemen, it was hard not to think the Knicks ended up with Kentucky’s bad guard in the 2020 draft.
What else new, right? It felt like another night to whine about the Knicks’ lack of a true superstar, their inability to trade for Donovan Mitchell or Dejounte Murray, and the fact that Mitchell, Murray, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant – the four most responsible men of the four first losses for the Knicks – had combined for 138 points and 39 assists in those games, delivering performances you won’t see in Tom Thibodeau’s scoring side.
Only it didn’t turn out that way. Thibodeau’s decision to pitch Quentin Grimes proved to be a non-factor as Grimes scored two runs and was minus-20 in 15 minutes. The Knicks committed 13 turnovers before 14 minutes of basketball was played, they squandered a five-point halftime lead with an abysmal third quarter after Mitchell Robinson left the game with a bum knee , but they overcame everything.
“We fought,” said RJ Barrett. “It was beautiful to see.”
Yes, an ugly game can indeed be a beautiful thing. Obi Toppin was making games all over the floor – and making a compelling case for the Toppin-Julius Randle couple who keep Thibs awake at night – while Jalen Brunson reminded some crowd dwellers of what he had done for Villanova, cutting down the lane for a field goal, a foul shot and a three-point play with 1:05 to go which was one of the biggest streaks of the night.
Asked beforehand what Brunson brought to his new team, Sixers coach Doc Rivers said: “Leadership. Hardness. Maker of big shots. Winner. Other than that… [laughter]. No, really, I think he’s good at all of those things. I don’t think you look at him and see one thing that stands out, other than all the intangibles that make him a really good player.
Brunson led the Knicks with 23 points and seven assists against just one turnover. He’s not much to look at athletically, but he’s too smart and efficient with the ball to count.
“We were very resilient,” Brunson said. “We had a lot of chances in other games. We’ve been up and we’ve been down and we missed the last two. But we finally did enough to win.
It was the best part of the whole thing. Even with the addition of Brunson, the Knicks don’t have much talent. They have a number of good players, but not great ones. If they’re going to have any chance of making the real playoffs and staying out of the play-in tournament, they need to show consistent competitive hearts from now until spring.
“To me, you need it in everything in life,” said Barrett, who scored 22 points. “You have to compete in everything to try to do your best. We will definitely need it throughout the season.
The Knicks have no anchor. They don’t have a face of the franchise, and their hope that Barrett will become one is a 50-50 proposition at best.
They have to do all the little things to make up for the shortage of big names who can do the big things.
Thibodeau put it this way: “We’re asking everyone to sacrifice themselves and put the team first. If we do, we have a chance.
The Knicks fought for their chance to win Friday night. They better keep their boxing gloves laced tightly for the next five months.
Sainted & Tainted: What a friendly, happy and welcoming atmosphere! Mostly …
Sainted and Tainted
A huge sainted to all the homes in the Summit area that welcomed trick-or-treaters. What a friendly, happy and welcoming atmosphere!
We live downtown and have always used the governor’s mansion as a trick or treat go to. Thanks to the fabulous weather, it was a huge block party with the decorations and music.
A tainted to the one man who felt the need to yell at my son who is on the autism spectrum when I was standing right next to him.
Yes, I should have foreseen that Lego hands on his Ninjago costume were designed for scooping instead of taking one piece. Whoops! However, I corrected his behavior immediately.
Yelling at a child and then snapping at him about his “behavior issues” on Halloween is really more of a big humbug but a tainted will do.
Robin Feickert, St. Paul
Sainted and Tainted
Sainted: To all of the wonderful restaurants that struggled through and survived the Pandemic. I know that the last two-and-a-half years have been impossibly difficult for the hospitality industry. I am so grateful to be able to go out again and enjoy the social aspect of dining out, not to mention the outstanding service and cuisine. Thank you to restaurant owners and employees throughout the Twin Cities.
Tainted: Recently some of my favorite restaurants have begun to tack a 3%-3.9% surcharge onto my check for the use of a credit card. At some establishments they openly state that they will add on the credit card fee, while others discreetly print it on the menu.
I realize that, between Covid and inflation (food costs, labor costs etc.), restaurants are struggling to make a profit, and I truly appreciate their plight. I personally, however, would prefer that restaurants raise their menu prices rather than to “punish me” for using my credit card. Who wants to walk around with a wad of cash in their pockets these days?
I also fear that people will cut back on the amount they will tip their server to cover the 3.5% surcharge. Please, restaurant owners, don’t announce or sneak in a surcharge for the use of credit cards.
Laurie Platt, St. Paul
Sainted
Wanted to write in to Saint an individual. He is the owner of The Pizza Shop in West Saint Paul.
This gentleman is one of the nicest owners you will meet. Always has good conversations when you stop in and is actually interested in your life. Over the last sixth months, this place has turned in to one of our favorites. Have chatted with the owner every time we go in as he asks about life and what’s been going on.
Over the last sixth months, my fiancé and I have been trying to find our first home. Recently we found one, and that came up last visit. Went in last week, go to pick up and he asks about the house. He then proceeds to say, this is on me tonight for a house-warming gift.
Jordan Sprandel, St. Paul
Sainted
After spending an enjoyable couple hours at the Cracked Barrel Winery in Hudson with friends and relatives, when we got home my wife realized she had lost her wedding ring.
Sainted to the staff at the Cracked Barrel Winery. When my called they went through the trash, etc., and could not find it. Said they would keep looking. Couple of hours later they called and said they found it on the ground near where we were sitting.
Again, “Sainted” to them for the extra effort.
Mike O”Connell, Hudson
Sainted
On Oct. 30, Reformation Sunday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stillwater, our morning service was absolutely wonderful.
Our pastors Glen Bickford and Laurel Bernard spoke encouraging words to guide us spiritually.
A trio sang “Amazing Grace” and the chancel choir sang “Beautiful Savior” which were both beautiful.
Then our organist and musical director Andy Peterson gave an awe-inspiring, emotional organ interpretation of the 3rd verse of “A Mighty Fortress is Our God”.
The verse is: “Though hordes of devils fill the land, all threat’ning to devour us,
“We tremble not, unmoved we stand: they cannot over pow’r us.
“Let this world’s tyrant rage; in battle we’ll engage!
“His might is doomed to fail; God’s judgment must prevail!
“One little word subdues him.”
During Andy’s recital you could actually feel and picture the words of the verse.
It really gave me goose bumps.
We are so blessed to have such talented staff and are so thankful for them all.
I am so happy to be a member of St. Paul Lutheran.
Karen Celski, Oak Park Heights
“I don’t think we’re not going to win”
President Joe Biden expressed optimism Friday about Democrats’ chances in the midterm election, despite polls showing support shifting toward Republicans.
“I feel really good about our chances,” he told reporters, speaking briefly about the upcoming election before boarding Air Force One.
Biden expressed his confidence for the midterms after leaving a campaign event in California on Friday night for a trip to Chicago for another event.
The president predicted that Democrats would win a Senate seat and retain a majority in the House.
“I don’t think we’re not going to win – keeping the house,” he said. “So I’m optimistic. Really.”
Biden has complained to reporters about their coverage of crowds at his events.
“I know you don’t think so, but I think we have good crowds,” he said. “Pretty enthusiastic. You don’t write it that way, but they are.
The president had a short campaign this week in New Mexico and California, but avoided states where the races are much tighter.
Biden plans to campaign Saturday with former President Barack Obama on behalf of Democratic Senate nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is in a close race with Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz.
ASK IRA: Do the Heat have to wean Tyler Herro off hero ball?
Q: The most amateur last play call for an obvious Tyler Herro dribble-the-clock-out prayer to win. Where’s the back screens and cuts to the basket? They still get paid for overtime games. Disappointing. – Marc, Arlington, Texas.
A: This is where I ran into trouble after Friday’s game, first when I asked Erik Spoelstra, then when I again in the locker room mentioned the lack of something to the basket at the close. The answer I basically got was along the lines of. “That’s Tyler.” And, yes, Tyler Herro’ courage and confidence should be applauded. But a three wasn’t required in that situation. It’s one thing to do it in a tie at the end, as with his winning 3-pointer against the Kings. There, the penalty would have been no worse than overtime. But here you had to have points, and Tyler had just gone to the line and converted a pair of free throws with 8.4 seconds to play. I agree that with 7.6 seconds left on that final play there was opportunity for more. Then again, as someone mentioned in the locker room, if Jimmy Butler had been on the court, he likely would have gone for the 3-pointer, as well.
Q: Three games in a row, three iso plays at the end. No ball movement. But I guess the Heat did win two of the three. – Stuart.
A: I wouldn’t necessarily call Jimmy Butler’s key plays down the stretch isos against the Warriors on Tuesday. The Heat worked to get him the ball in those positions. The other two were more like getting Dwyane Wade the ball in space. And the reality is Dwyane also often settled for the jumper instead of the attack play. So it’s not as if Tyler Herro’s plays were Heat outliers.
Q: I figure it will take at least 46 wins to have home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. I know it’s early, but the Heat would have to go 42-30 the rest of the way to make it to that number. That’s asking a lot from this offensively challenged group. – Ray, Deerfield Beach.
A: It is early. And too early for that. I think more troubling is when you look at the standings at the end of the season and then get a read on the toll exacted by the losses to the Kings and the Pacers. But the Heat had bad losses last season and still finished with the best regular-season record in the East.
Secretary of State Candidates Denying Elections in Arizona, Nevada, Michigan: NPR
Voters in a number of states this midterm cycle face a stark choice: Do they want someone who denies the legitimacy of the 2020 election to oversee voting in their state?
In a different political universe, it might seem odd, given manual audits of paper ballots and legal challenges, the 2020 election was one of the most accurate and accessible in American history.
But in 2022, confidence in the election has eroded significantly among conservative-leaning voters, sending Republican candidates to follow their lead.
It’s a trend that has many election officials – and democracy experts – sounding the alarm.
“The fate of democracy really depends on whether or not the losers accept defeat and whether they recognize losses as losses,” said Amel Ahmed, professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. “If you have a worldview where every loss equals the other side cheating…that generally presents a challenge to the viability of democracy.”
Election deniers have used the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen as justification to remove voting access measures like ballot boxes and other forms of early voting, and to question some voting tools. electoral security such as the Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC.
In addition to practical voting changes an election-denying poll official could implement, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, said she’s worried about the possibility of disruption. of the 2024 election certification process and the misinformation issues it could present if a Holocaust denier is in a position of authority and able to make the lies about the vote more believable.
“We are truly in the midst of a national effort to discredit our elections,” Benson said during a Thursday press briefing. “There will be people who choose to be politicians first and election administrators second or not at all.”
In his reelection campaign this fall, Benson will face Kristina Karamo, a community college professor who rose to prominence after falsely claiming to have seen voter fraud in Detroit during the last presidential race.
Their clash is one of the bear races to watch this week when it comes to democracy and the scrutiny of the American vote.
Michigan
In a state that opted for Joe Biden in 2020 by more than 150,000 votes, Republicans in Michigan still decided to double down with their grassroots voters to choose candidates for secretary of state and attorney general.
Karamo, who previously filed a lawsuit this year based on mail-in voting conspiracy theories, and Matthew DePerno, the GOP attorney general’s nominee, were endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
DePerno is being investigated for an alleged conspiracy to seize and tamper with voting machines, and Karamo has come under scrutiny for his ties to the QAnon movement and past comments, including opposition to the teaching of evolution in schools.
“Evolution is one of the biggest frauds ever perpetrated on us,” she said in a July 2019 video, according to CNN.
While both candidates garnered majority support from party loyalists at a nominating convention in the spring, even then more mainstream Republicans worried about the candidates’ viability in a general election in a purple state.
“Each announcement of [now] until November is going to say ‘QAnon Karamo is too crazy for us’,” said State Rep. Beau LaFave, a Republican who ran for secretary of state against Karamo at the time.
DePerno faces current Attorney General Dana Nessel, who was first elected in 2018 and made headlines for refusing to enforce Michigan’s anti-abortion law. Nessel was the first LGBTQ person elected to statewide office in Michigan, and Republicans, including DePerno, have sought to attack him using culture warfare tropes. They seized on a joke she made at a press conference over the summer that there should be a “drag queen for every school.”
Benson was also first elected in 2018, after losing her initial bid for the position in 2010. She is the former dean of law school at Wayne State University and the author of a book about the role of Secretaries of State in American democracy.
Benson has come under scrutiny around the 2020 election, largely due to unfounded accusations Trump made about Michigan’s electoral system, but she is highly respected in the electoral community and has long prided herself on working closely with Republican (and Trump-endorsed) Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
Arizona
In many ways, Arizona has been the epicenter of election denial since 2020.
Shortly after voting ended in this election, one of the most notorious counting conspiracies, dubbed “SharpieGate”, blossomed in Maricopa County, Arizona.
Six months later, the Cyber Ninjas began their widely discredited “audit” of the vote in Maricopa (which also confirmed that Biden had won).
And now Republicans who deny the 2020 election results are running for every state office that has a role in administering the election.
This has many worried about the future of voting in the state, should they win.
Former President Barack Obama rallied on behalf of state Democrats Wednesday night in Phoenix, warning that “democracy as we know it may not survive” if Republicans sweep those offices.
The race for Secretary of State pits a former election administrator, Adrian Fontes, against a far-right candidate, Mark Finchem, who is a self-proclaimed member of the far-right Oath Keepers and who was in the US Capitol on January 6 when rioters cut off certification of Biden’s victory.
In an interview with NPR earlier this year, Finchem said he didn’t enter the Capitol that day, but also continued to claim the 2020 election was stolen.
Trump endorsed Finchem last September and also endorsed the other candidates declining election in Arizona’s contests for governor and Senate.
In the race for governor, Holocaust denier Kari Lake, who previously filed a dismissed lawsuit based on election misinformation, faces current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
Nevada
The Silver State may be the most underrated state when it comes to election denial, but a move in rural counties toward manual ballot counting shows voting misinformation is taking hold here, too. .
Polls also show the race for returning leader is neck and neck, despite a substantial fundraising lead for unelected candidate, Democrat Cisco Aguilar.
Aguilar is an attorney who spent several years on the state athletic commission, and he says his first priority in his tenure would be to pressure the Nevada Legislature to make it a crime to harass or intimidate workers. electoral.
His opponent, Republican Jim Marchant, is a former state assemblyman who blames his 2020 defeat on voter fraud, though he has produced no evidence.
Marchant has Trump’s endorsement, and at a recent rally in Minden, Nevada, he noted their similar views.
“We have something in common: President Trump and I lost an election in 2020 because of a rigged election,” Marchant said. “I have been working since November 4, 2020 to expose what happened, and what I have discovered is horrific.”
Marchant, Karamo and Finchem all say they want to drastically reduce early voting, and Marchant has been a leading proponent of the grassroots movement toward manual ballot counting, even though that style of counting has proven to be time and time again less accurate and more resource-intensive.
