News
“£30m?! Did they receive a receipt? Gabby plays ‘Who Costs More?’ ahead of Everton v Leicester
VVD
Keown describes the only thing stopping Van Dijk from becoming ‘an all-time great’
WRONG
Fernandes called ‘bang out of order’ for calling out Garnacho on TV
TV
White and Jordan clash over idea of managers giving halftime talks
EUROPE
Gabby provides predictions for Arsenal, Man United and West Ham European games
JUDE
Agbonlahor says Liverpool ‘need Bellingham the most’ sees Man City land
LACK OF RESPECT
Jamie O’Hara blasts Brighton fans for booing ex-manager Graham Potter
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
‘THIS IS MURDER’: Georgia voters, tired of rising costs, say which party is best at tackling inflation
SAVANNAH, Ga. – Inflation remains a major consideration for Georgia residents heading into the midterm elections, but voters aren’t sure which party has the best plan to cut costs.
“It’s obviously the Republican Party this time,” Monty told Fox News in Columbus. “It was the Democrats who caused the problem by spending and printing too much money.”
He said inflation affects everything.
“It’s absolutely killer,” Monty said. “Food, gas prices. Inflation is terrible.”
Matthew said inflation was very noticeable and the price of a gallon of milk had definitely gone up since his grandparents’ days. But he couldn’t single out one side or another as having the best solution.
WATCH GEORGIA VOTERS BLAM ‘KILLING’ INFLATION:
WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE
“If someone is going to be in this office, do the right thing,” he said.
In the latest Fox News poll, 38% of Georgia voters said inflation was their biggest problem heading into the midterms. Abortion was the next priority at 18%.
FOX NEWS POLL: WALKER GAINING GROUND IN GEORGIA SENATE RACE
In Savannah, Rick said both sides contributed to the problem.
“I think a lot of short-term finger pointing really doesn’t do us any good,” he said. “I vote both ways, so I don’t really have the opinion that it’s the Democrats’ fault or that the Republicans have a good solution.”
CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP
Derrick said any solution will depend on lawmakers working together.
“If Republicans allow Democrats to try to do what they were set up to do, then maybe we can see some type of change,” he said.
To hear Georgian voters’ concerns about inflation, Click here.
Fox
News
Russia: 15 dead in the fire of a cafe after the unloading of a flare
MOSCOW — A fire at a cafe in the Russian town of Kostroma killed 15 people and injured five on Saturday, local authorities said.
The fire erupted in the early hours after someone apparently used a flare during a dispute, authorities said.
Rescuers were able to evacuate 250 people. Kostroma region governor Sergei Sitnikov said five people were lightly injured and received medical assistance.
The roof of the cafe collapsed during the fire.
A criminal investigation has been opened and the police are looking for the person who used the flare gun.
Kostroma, a riverside city of 270,000 people, is located about 340 kilometers (210 miles) north of Moscow.
It was not the first time that pyrotechnics caused a deadly fire in a Russian recreation area. In 2009, more than 150 people were killed in a fire at the Lame Horse nightclub in the city of Perm that broke out after someone set off fireworks.
ABC News
News
Twitter job cuts ahead of US midterm polls raise misinformation concerns
Washington:
Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk has promised the platform won’t turn into a ‘free-for-all hellscape’, but experts warn Friday’s mass layoffs could profoundly damage the network’s capacity society to fight misinformation.
Twitter has laid off around half of its 7,500 employees, just days before next week’s midterm elections in the United States, as a spike in fake content is expected on social media.
The cuts, which come after Musk bought the company for $44 million, hit multiple divisions, including trust and safety teams that handle content moderation as well as engineering and machine learning, according to US reports.
“I’ll be very careful on this platform in the days ahead…about what you retweet, who you follow, and even your own sense of what’s going on,” said Kate Starbird, disinformation researcher and assistant professor at the University of Washington.
Starbird warned in its own Twitter post of an increased risk of attempted “spoofing”, “coordinated misinformation by manipulators” and “hoaxes that attempt to trick you into spreading lies”.
Jessica Gonzalez, co-chief executive of the nonpartisan group Free Press, said she fears Twitter could potentially relax its content moderation efforts ahead of the election, “when we know social media is going off the rails to misinform, intimidate and hurt voters of color.”
“Twitter was already hell before Musk took over, and his actions…will only make it worse,” Gonzalez said.
“Deeply disturbing”
Free Press is part of a coalition of more than 60 civil society groups that on Friday called on advertisers to boycott the platform until it pledges to be a “safe place”.
Coalition members met with Musk earlier this week after academic studies showed a dramatic increase in hate speech, Nazi memes and racial slurs following his acquisition of the company.
A Montclair State University study found that Musk’s purchase had “created the perception among extremist users that content restrictions would be eased.”
“We sat down with Elon Musk earlier this week to express our deep concerns about some of his projects and the surge in toxic content following his acquisition,” said the coalition, which uses the hashtag “Stop Toxic Twitter.”
“Since that time, hate and misinformation have steadily proliferated, and Musk has taken steps that make us fear the worst is yet to come,” the group said in a statement.
But Musk dismissed that assessment, tweeting that “we’ve actually seen hate speech at times this week drop *below* our past standards,” although he didn’t provide any data to back up that claim.
“To be clear, Twitter’s strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged,” Musk wrote on Friday.
Separately, Yoel Roth, Twitter’s chief security and integrity officer, said tackling harmful midstream misinformation was a “top priority” for the company.
Musk, a self-proclaimed free-speech absolutist, had promised to reduce Twitter’s content restrictions and, since the acquisition, has announced plans to create a “content moderation board” that will review Twitter’s policies. company.
“While Musk has publicly committed to transparency, his decision to fire staffers dedicated to this work is deeply troubling,” said Zeve Sanderson, executive director of the University’s Center for Social Media and Politics. from New York.
Musk insisted the layoffs were necessary because the company was losing more than $4 million a day.
Twitter has long struggled to generate profits and failed to keep pace with Facebook, Instagram and TikTok in gaining new users.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
Imran Khan says he knew about the attack the day before: ‘I was hit by 4 bullets’
ndtv
News
Ivan Toney will destroy Nottingham Forest’s hopes of opting out of relegation
Nottingham Forest host Brentford at the City Ground hoping to secure back-to-back Premier League wins at home for the first time this season.
Despite struggling so far this season; winning two, losing eight and bottom of the league, Forest gave themselves a major boost with a surprising 1-0 win at home to Liverpool a fortnight ago.
Steve Cooper will do all he can to restart the process of dragging his side out of the danger zone, but it won’t be an easy task with Brentford’s opponents desperate to get back to winning ways.
Despite not winning in their last three matches, the Bees have won five of their last seven away league games against Forest, with both defeats coming in 2019.
On top of that, if Cooper’s side thought it would be easy to beat the west London club, then they clearly hadn’t considered Ivan Toney.
The 26-year-old prolific striker has scored four goals in his last four Premier League games against promoted sides, all coming from home.
Toney has also scored in his two league games against Forest, these coming into the 2019-20 league campaign.
Can Nottingham Forest avoid defeat and finally start to walk away from the prospect of relegation?
talkSPORT EDGE have a look…
- This is the first ever top-flight encounter between Nottingham Forest and Brentford. Forest have won three of their last five against them, but were winless in the two games the sides last met in the 2020-21 league campaign (D1 L1)
- Nottingham Forest have conceded 28 goals in their first 13 Premier League games this season, their highest at this stage of a league season since the 1960-61 campaign, when they dispatched 31.
- Brentford kept a clean sheet in two of their first three Premier League away games but have since kept only one in their last 22 on the road, scoring 49 goals.
- Nottingham Forest have the worst goal difference in the Premier League this season, scoring eight goals but conceding 28 with a GD of minus 20. Five of the six clubs to have had a goal difference of -20 or worse after 13 games were relegated , with Southampton in 1998-99 the exception
- Only Wolves (6) have scored fewer Premier League goals than Nottingham Forest this season (8), although 87.5% of Forest’s goals so far have come at the City Ground (7/8)
- Nottingham Forest have conceded 11 outside the box goals in the Premier League this season, three more than any other side. 15% of the shots they faced from outside the box were scored (11/71), also the highest percentage
- No team has scored more Premier League goals after a high turnover this season than Brentford (4), while Nottingham Forest have conceded more such goals than any other team so far (6)
- No team has managed fewer shots on target than Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this season (36). Between them, Taiwo Awoniyi and Brennan Johnson have been responsible for 33% of those (6 each), with the pair also scoring 63% of Forest’s eight league goals this season (Awoniyi 3, Johnson 2)
VVD
Keown describes the only thing stopping Van Dijk from becoming ‘an all-time great’
WRONG
Fernandes called ‘bang out of order’ for calling out Garnacho on TV
TV
White and Jordan clash over idea of managers giving halftime talks
EUROPE
Gabby provides predictions for Arsenal, Man United and West Ham European games
JUDE
Agbonlahor says Liverpool ‘need Bellingham the most’ sees Man City land
NUMBERS GAME
Can the ‘best feather taker in the world’ send Brentford back into the top half?
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Biden launches assault weapons ban at Dem fundraiser: ‘I don’t know a lot of deer wearing Kevlar vests’
At a Friday night fundraiser, President Joe Biden predicted Democrats would retain their majority in Congress and speculated what that might mean for his next two years in office, including tackling gun control fire and other initiatives.
“I think we’re going to win, really,” Biden said, describing an upbeat election campaign where crowds were big and cheering.
He also talked about banning assault weapons and passing gun control legislation.
“I don’t know a lot of deer wearing Kevlar vests,” Biden said, noting that Democrats might consider banning assault weapons.
BIDEN EXPECTS DEMOCRATS TO TAKE SENATE AND HAVE CHANCE TO KEEP HOUSE MIDTERM
The fundraiser was organized for two Democrats in tough re-election races, Illinois Representatives Lauren Underwood, IL-14, and Sean Casten, IL-06.
The candidates could win, Biden said, if Democrats could more effectively convey the administration’s victories to the people.
“We’ve been through so many good things,” Biden said. “They’ve been so good that people haven’t realized how good they are yet.”
His administration’s achievements, including infrastructure and capping insulin costs, which he said were “for the people.”
Biden described the infrastructure legislation as a significant investment and said it would take years for people to see the completion of his long-term plans.
“You’re talking about hundreds of billions of dollars for infrastructure – well, it’s just getting started,” he said.
BIDEN TO VISIT DEEP-BLUE CHICAGO 4 DAYS BEFORE MIDTERM ELECTIONS
Biden also praised Democrats for capping insulin costs, which he praised Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, who was also in the room, for helping pass.
“Dick and I have been fighting drug companies since we came to Congress. Well, we finally beat them. It’s a big deal,” he said.
“Whenever I have a problem, I call Dick,” Biden joked.
If Republicans win majorities in the House of Representatives and the US Senate, Biden predicted it would be “two horrible years.”
He also said he would relax his veto power over legislation proposed by Republicans.
“The good news is that I will have a veto pen,” he said.
On the GOP platform, Biden added, “Everything they are is against everything we’ve done.”
CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The president also said Republicans would only make inflation worse, including by flouting former President Donald Trump’s tax cuts.
“Everything they want to do would make inflation worse. Every thing,” he said.
In Illinois, Rep. Underwood takes on Republican Scott Gryder, while Rep. Casten runs against Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau.
The Fox Power rankings have both races leaning towards Democrats.
Fox News’ Allie Simon contributed to this report.
Fox
News
Joe Fraser’s medal hopes soar in world championship all-around final | Gymnastic
Joe Fraser endured a tough night as his quest for a men’s all-around medal failed at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool.
Fraser, who qualified for the final in fourth place, made errors on four of his six apparatus to score 77.098 and finish a modest 22nd in the standings. In contrast, Fraser’s teammate Jake Jarman underscored his enormous potential for the Paris Olympics and beyond with a solid set of routines to score 82.865 and finish in a very creditable fifth place.
Jarman, 20, scored among the world’s best on floor and vault to continue his stellar year that had included a four-gold sweep at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August. For Fraser, however, the evening was a big disappointment as he missed the opportunity to use his home tournament to announce his arrival as one of the best all-around gymnasts in the world.
Fraser might have hoped history would repeat itself after slipping off the knob midway through his routine, making the same mistake that cost him the team final on Wednesday night.
But while his mistake two days ago sparked an extraordinary turnaround that saw him nail parallel and horizontal bars routines to lead Britain back to an unlikely podium finish, this time he didn’t. there will be no redemption.
An error landing his jump effectively ruled him out of the competition, and two errors on the parallel bars – the apparatus on which he won his first world title in 2019 – plunged him lower in the rankings .
In her final high bar routine, Fraser crashed face first onto the mat before bravely returning to the apparatus to complete her routine and receive sympathy from the home crowd.
Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto took gold with a total score of 87.198, dethroning defending Chinese champion Zhang Boheng at 86.765, with Japan’s Wataru Tanigawa taking bronze.
theguardian
“£30m?! Did they receive a receipt? Gabby plays ‘Who Costs More?’ ahead of Everton v Leicester
‘THIS IS MURDER’: Georgia voters, tired of rising costs, say which party is best at tackling inflation
Russia: 15 dead in the fire of a cafe after the unloading of a flare
Twitter job cuts ahead of US midterm polls raise misinformation concerns
Polygon (MATIC) Surged by Over 46% & Attained Six-Months High
Ivan Toney will destroy Nottingham Forest’s hopes of opting out of relegation
Biden launches assault weapons ban at Dem fundraiser: ‘I don’t know a lot of deer wearing Kevlar vests’
Joe Biden Utters Musk’s Twitter “Spews Lies Across the World”
Joe Fraser’s medal hopes soar in world championship all-around final | Gymnastic
FOX Bet Super 6: Win a $25,000 College Football Pick 6 Jackpot in Week 10
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News1 week ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
News3 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News1 week ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?