“£30m?! Did they receive a receipt? Gabby plays ‘Who Costs More?’ ahead of Everton v Leicester

Inflation remains a major consideration for Georgia residents heading into the midterm elections, but voters aren’t sure which party has the best plan to cut costs.

“It’s obviously the Republican Party this time,” Monty told Fox News in Columbus. “It was the Democrats who caused the problem by spending and printing too much money.”

He said inflation affects everything.

“It’s absolutely killer,” Monty said. “Food, gas prices. Inflation is terrible.”

Matthew said inflation was very noticeable and the price of a gallon of milk had definitely gone up since his grandparents’ days. But he couldn’t single out one side or another as having the best solution.

“If someone is going to be in this office, do the right thing,” he said.

In the latest Fox News poll, 38% of Georgia voters said inflation was their biggest problem heading into the midterms. Abortion was the next priority at 18%.

In Savannah, Rick said both sides contributed to the problem.

“I think a lot of short-term finger pointing really doesn’t do us any good,” he said. “I vote both ways, so I don’t really have the opinion that it’s the Democrats’ fault or that the Republicans have a good solution.”

Derrick said any solution will depend on lawmakers working together.

“If Republicans allow Democrats to try to do what they were set up to do, then maybe we can see some type of change,” he said.