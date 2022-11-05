News
76-Year-Old Cher Rumored To Be Dating Amber Rose’s Cheating Ex-Partner Alexander Edwards
There is a seeming romance going on between Cher, 76, and Alexander Edwards, 36, as they appeared at Craig’s holding hands and engaging in wild PDAs. Someone says perv! Eeew! Cher was born in 1946, how the hell do they look at each other during intercourse? Don’t tell me age is just a number because… Read More »76-Year-Old Cher Rumored To Be Dating Amber Rose’s Cheating Ex-Partner Alexander Edwards
Gophers’ Mo Ibrahim was already good; film study made him even better
It’s dark inside Gophers offensive line coach Brian Callahan’s office on Monday mornings, but silhouettes inside show it is not empty. Assistant coaches are just watching game film in a movie theater-like setting.
Last year, one special guest was among those obscured figures: Mo Ibrahim.
After the star running back’s season ended with a torn Achilles tendon in the opener against Ohio State, running backs coach Kenni Burns invited Ibrahim into the strategy sessions for how Minnesota’s running game will approach its opponent that week. He got a behind-the-scenes look at game-planning, the dialogue between Burns and Callahan and how that blends into what schemes and plays they will take to offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and eventually run on Saturday.
“That helped (Ibrahim) sit back and be like, ‘Holy cow,’ ” Burns told the Pioneer Press this week. “There’s so much that goes into this, that maybe (he) didn’t even know about because you always see it through your lens.”
Burns extended a similar invitation to Rodney Smith when the now-former Gophers running back tore his ACL in 2018. “That was really beneficial for Rodney,” Burns said. “He kind of started that trend.”
Ibrahim set a new program record for total touchdowns (46) with a three-TD game in last week’s 31-0 win over Rutgers. He goes into Saturday’s game against Nebraska only 164 yards behind Smith for second on the Gophers’ all-time rushing list. Darrell Thompson, whom Ibrahim passed in the TD category last weekend, sits in first with 4,654 yards.
Ibrahim is averaging 136.4 yards a game and would need to put up just slightly more (139.2 per game) over his final five games — assuming Minnesota reaches a bowl game — to challenge Thompson’s once-untouchable record.
Smith and Ibrhaim have contrasting styles, Smith elusive and faster, Ibrahim more powerful. But they shared a studious nature. Smith has seen that from afar.
“Mo takes pride in breaking down film and understanding his opponents,” Smith told the Pioneer Press. “I think that shows up for him a lot in the game because we all know Mo is Mo. He’s not the biggest, but he always finds a way to make that play that you need. I think that ultimately comes down to sound study. He knows where the opponent will be. And he knows how to set stuff up.
“I think that his how we were similar. We both take pride in understanding the game (and) having a high football IQ.”
As the 2020 Big Ten running back of the year, Ibrahim was already an elite tailback before exclusive access to those chalk-talk sessions a year ago, but the sixth-year player used those meetings to take his understanding to a graduate level. He joined the coaches on Mondays, the players’ off day, after Trey Potts went down with his own season-ending injury last October, knowing he would be called on for more answers from the freshmen who found themselves at the top of the depth chart.
“I was asking questions like, ‘Why is that play going to work? Why is that on the call sheet?’ ” Ibrahim said. “Just understanding the play calling. … The looks they want when they call it. It all goes together, and I think last year that was what I focused on, and then going into this year, it all rolled over.”
This season, Ibrahim will share midweek plays he would like to run, and by Friday, Ciarrocca and staff will produce the call sheet. Ibrahim said his 28-yard touchdown run against Rutgers came on a sought-after look.
“It was the play I was looking for throughout the whole game and it finally happened,” Ibrahim said. “So, all that preparation leading up to that one play and that is probably the only play you see (on highlights from) the whole game. You have to execute when the play actually happens.”
So. what was the look?
“He saw a big hole,” Ciarrocca deadpanned. “… We knocked them back off the ball and they were overplaying the cutback, and he took it out the front door. He did the rest.”
Ciarrocca said Burns — the U’s associate head coach who has been a candidate for head coaching vacancies — does a “great job” of not only teaching fundamentals but the big picture. So, when his running backs get the ball, they are decisive.
“You can never assume at the running back position what is going to happen, but you can anticipate,” Ciarrocca said. “(Ibrahim) does a great job of helping set up the blockers, but that is because he understands the scheme and who everybody is supposed to block and how they are supposed to do it.”
Ciarrocca calls them “assists.”
“He assists the offensive line with their blocks, by pressing holes on an outside run, hugging the outside edge of a hole on an inside run or hugging the inside edge,” Ciarrocca said. “All the little things that (outside) people don’t really notice.”
It helps that Ibrahim also covers up missed blocks or can break through them at the second level. He has 955 rushing yards this season, with 649 after contact, per Pro Football Focus.
Pass-blocking is another overlooked category Ibrahim excels in. “He is one of the best pass-pro guys I’ve ever been around,” head coach P.J. Fleck said. “I thought Doug Martin was really good out of Boise (State) when we were in Tampa (Bay). I thought he was really good. Mo is really good.”
When Ibrahim will come to the sideline after offensive drives, Burns will ask him about the run fit on the sideline. Ibrahim’s feedback is exacting.
“When I come in on Sundays and I watch it, the dialogue is almost absolutely correct right now,” Burns said. “That’s outstanding. Because I can give information to coach Ciarrocca, and he could put us in the best play and be able to make adjustments on the sideline.”
Burns also doesn’t need to critique things from the last drive — Ibrahim, Trey Potts and Bryce Williams will do that among themselves. Burns had a similar situation in 2019 with Smith, Ibrahim and Shannon Brooks.
Smith returned to Minnesota for the season opener against New Mexico State. An NFL free agent seeking opportunities in the XFL or the USFL, he took time to catch up with many former teammates and coaches, including Aggies coach Jerry Kill, who recruited him to Minnesota in 2014.
Ibrahim’s mother, Latoya, suggested the trip. She wanted her son to make sure Ibrahim was doing well and not too nervous for his first game in a calendar year.
“You could tell he is focused,” Smith relayed. “He always wanted it, but I think whenever you get the game taken away from you, and you’ve got to sit down for a while and watch others, you learn a lot about yourself and you, of course, gain some appreciation for what you’re not having at moment.”
With Ibrahim, Burns has emphasized living in the moment, while Fleck has shown a willingness to look to the future, saying Ibrahim would make a great coach. He has said the same thing about quarterback Tanner Morgan and linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin.
For years, Fleck has had “Mo Mondays” on his schedule — one-on-one meetings between the two in his office. Now those get-togethers can fall on different days of the week based on when they “chirp” each other from their Apple watches.
Fleck’s office lights are on and they talk about pretty much anything but football: business/finance, life advice, the future.
“When you are really smart like that and you understand the big picture, I think that is when you can be a really good coach,” Fleck said. “If you know what to do, you can do pretty well in your job. If you know why, you can excel in your job. I think that is where he can be a really good running back coach. He sees everything for why you do it.”
An election to upset the elections
We’ve spent a lot of time this week talking about the midterm elections and which party is likely to take control of the House and Senate next year. But the election results could also change the way coming the elections are organised.
That’s because a majority of Republican candidates on the ballot for the House, Senate and major state offices that oversee the elections — 291 in total — denied or questioned the election result of 2020, according to a Washington Post analysis.
And if some of these Holocaust deniers win their elections, they will have the opportunity to oversee local and national elections – which election journalist Amy Gardner says could have huge consequences for American democracy:
“Where we are in our democracy is that we trust our elections unless our candidate loses. And this is not a winning model for a sustainable democracy.
Vikings’ Lewis Cine wants to ‘dominate rehab,’ be back on field in 2023
Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine, who suffered a serious leg injury last month, has set a goal to being back on the field next season.
Cine suffered a compound fracture in his lower left leg Oct. 2 against New Orleans in London and remained there to undergo surgery two days later. He returned to the Twin Cities on Oct. 8, and on Friday was walking around in the Vikings locker room at the TCO Performance Center.
“God willing, that is the goal not to miss any time coming back but it’s a day-to-day process with rehab, make sure I dominate in rehab, so I can come back,’’ Cine said of returning in 2023.
Cine, taken with the No. 30 pick in the first round last April out of Georgia, was in good spirits. He said he’s been getting plenty of support from teammates and coaches.
“I’m happy that I can walk,’’ he said. “It’s all positive advice from everyone, positivity, love outpouring of emotion and everything. … I feel good. Working on coming back healthy, strong.”
Cine was hurt while covering a play on a punt. He was taken by ambulance to a London hospital, but said it did not take long for him to set his mind on wanting to come back healthy.
“I made peace with it kind of the same day,’’ Cine said. “I was like, ‘All right, what’s next?’ After surgery, I placed my mind on I have to dominate rehab and that’s the only focus and that’s what I’ve been doing ever since.”
TikTok is back online after an hour-long outage that affected hundreds of thousands of people around the world
TikTok is back online after an hour-long outage that affected hundreds of thousands of users worldwide – and it was the SECOND time the app has crashed this week
- TikTok fell around 1 p.m. ET and is impacting users around the world
- It was not refreshing and users were unable to scroll aimlessly through videos
- The app told many users that there was no internet connection
TikTok was down for tens of thousands of users worldwide, marking the app’s second crash in a week.
Friday’s outage hit around 1pm ET and impacted server connection, which is telling some users there is no internet connection – others were unable to refresh their feed .
DownDetector, a website that monitors online outages, showed that more than 50,000 people in the United States had reported problems with TikTok as of 1:19 p.m. ET. The cause of the problem is unclear, but it appears to be shortly after 2 p.m. ET.
The previous crash happened last Tuesday and also lasted an hour.
Users have flocked to Twitter to see if others are having trouble and some are sharing how they hope this is the end of the video-sharing app.
TikTok was down for tens of thousands of users worldwide, preventing them from logging into the app
TikTok has become the go-to app for mindless scrolling and users are in an uproar with no access.
Many Twitter users shared an image of a man looking confused staring at a computer server – noting it must be “TikTok HQ employees right now”.
And of course, there were the classic tweets that said, “I’m coming to Twitter to see if everyone’s TikTok is down.”
Many users who tried to use TikTok received a notification that their internet was not working properly
One user joked that TikTok was down, that’s such a shame. Many people would rather see TikTok banned in the US
While other people were thrilled that TikTok could be “unavailable forever,” and one user jokes that the outage is such a shame.
Tuesday’s outage, although less intense, affected tens of thousands of users worldwide and most were in the UK.
Twitter user Ethan Ormeo suggested that TikTok being down is a perfect opportunity for TikTok’s new owner Elon Musk to “bring Vine back”.
This tweet refers to news that spread this week that Musk is working with engineers to revive the six-minute video-sharing platform that Twitter bought in 2012 but killed five years later because there had too much competition in the market.
Users are flocking to Twitter to see if others are having trouble and some are sharing how they hope this is the end of the video-sharing app
Twitter user Ethan Ormeo suggested that TikTok being down is a perfect opportunity for TikTok’s new owner Elon Musk to ‘bring Vine back’
Musk shared a Halloween poll asking Twitter if they were interested in seeing Vine back from the dead — a platform known for creating stars like Logan Paul and Shawn Mendez.
One user suggested Vine’s relaunch could make it a competitor to TikTok and “that would be hilarious,” in which Chief Twit replied, “What could we do to make it better than TikTok?”
Shortly after Musk shared the poll, rumors started circulating that he was already planning to bring Vine back.
An image of Musk with Vine co-founder Rus Yusuppov was posted in April 2022 by Yusuppov with a caption that reads, “Hey @elonmusk, was this meeting about saving Vine?” I forget….’
Alyssa Scott Shamelessly Confirms Lounge-lizard Nick Cannon Is The Father Of Her Unborn Child With A N-de Photoshoot With Nick Staring Deep In Her V-gina
The logic in this absurdity is beyond me! These 11 kids are likely to grow up with no love considering how reckless Nick Cannon and these b-tches are acting. Alyssa Scott lost her first child Zen with Nick Cannon in December last year. She shared an image of her pregnancy last week and we speculated… Read More »Alyssa Scott Shamelessly Confirms Lounge-lizard Nick Cannon Is The Father Of Her Unborn Child With A N-de Photoshoot With Nick Staring Deep In Her V-gina
Brian Cashman, in need of new contract with Yankees, speaks about Aaron Judge being in same position
As Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman eulogized the Yankees’ 2022 season on Friday afternoon with separate press conferences at Yankee Stadium, there was some definite melancholy in the air.
Boone called this period a “rough time” and said that the Yankees “need to slay that dragon” living in Houston. Cashman called the end of the season “frustrating.” He specifically pointed to Andrew Benintendi’s hamate bone injury (he had surgery to remove the bone in college, but it curiously grew back this year and snapped in September) as one of the things that derailed a previously unstoppable train.
But with respect to the 99-win season the Yankees put together, nobody cares about that anymore. Most people have accepted that the Astros were a significantly better team, and now the focus lies solely in the future. Particularly, whether free agent Aaron Judge will be part of that.
Cashman gave no comment when asked about conversations he’s had with Judge and his agent, and also would not reveal the years and dollar amount he is planning to offer. Technically, Cashman is also not under contract with the team right now, though his return feels like a formality.
“My contract expired October 31,” Cashman said. “We’ll obviously talk. [Hal Steinbrenner] expressed interest in having me back, and of course I’d like to stay. We have not had any further discussion on that.”
Bringing Judge back won’t be as simple as just giving him a mammoth sum of money. On the Yankee side, they’d like to keep a few dollars available to pursue other free agents, and for Judge, many have wondered whether the New York market is not as desirable as it used to be. Case in point being Yankee fans booing Judge during the postseason, just days after he finished inarguably one of the best seasons in franchise history. Getting him to come back will mean selling the Yankee brand to him, which has fallen down the pecking order a bit among Major League Baseball’s elite clubs.
“Ultimately the owner has to take everything into account,” Cashman said. “[Judge] checks all the boxes. He’s a fan favorite, he interacts with our fans extremely well, he’s respected in that clubhouse, he goes about his business as good as you possibly can, and he’s an elite performer. He’s one of the game’s best players, if not the best player. Those are the guys that you want to retain. It involves a lot of different categories.”
It behooves the Yankees to figure this out quickly. Getting strung out into the later parts of the offseason would leave them a bit handcuffed in their pursuit of other players, and it’s also hard to convince free agents to be a Yankee if they don’t know whether Judge will be one too. Cashman acknowledged that they’d like to get Judge locked up as soon as possible, but also knows that the man who just hit 62 home runs holds the power in these negotiations.
“It’s optimal to know what you’re dealing with,” Cashman said about getting a deal done early. “It helps you navigate the rest of [the offseason] if you know what you’re committed to already. He’s going to dictate the dance steps of his free agency because he’s earned the right to get there.”
Judge, simply put, has to be the No. 1 priority. Losing him not only makes the Yankees much weaker, it sends a message to the rest of the league that being a superstar in the Bronx isn’t very alluring anymore. Both parties know how important Judge is to the Yankees’ overarching business plans, and the rest of MLB’s executives will want that for their team as well.
“Certain individual players transcend the team,” Cashman said. “Everything stops when they’re at the bat or have the ball in their hand. He’s one of those talents. Ultimately, Hal Steinbrenner will collect all information from an industry standpoint. Things can get pretty crazy.”
Boone said he had a “nice conversation” with Judge after the final game of the ALCS, and when asked if that felt like a goodbye, the skipper replied, “I hope not.” The Judge free agency saga is going to dominate the offseason news cycle in a way that hasn’t been seen for years, and even though some would believe the Yankees have the upper hand due to familiarity and Judge’s success at Yankee Stadium, Cashman hinted at an already-present level of detachment.
“Free agents are free agents. Once they’re out in the atmosphere as such, they’re no longer on your roster. You’re going to have to evaluate all legitimate choices.”
TRUST THE PROCESS
The debate of process vs. results has become very popular in recent years. The argument goes, if you believe your process was sound, that should make it easier to live with bad or fluky results. The flip side says that results are king, and they should trump any sort of perceived bad process as long as things are going well. Boone thinks the Yankees have great internal processes, even if they haven’t gotten them to the World Series.
“I am comfortable with our process, with my process. You’re constantly trying to evaluate that and trying to be better at it. I think I’ve done that and I think we’ve done that. I think we’re a very well-run and buttoned-up organization.”
THREE TRUE OUTCOMES
Cashman may have learned a new phrase on Friday. While it seems extremely unlikely that the general manager of a supposedly analytically-driven organization wouldn’t be aware of it, Cashman had to stop and clarify when a reporter asked him about a fairly well-known idea.
“What’s the three true outcome rate?” Cashman asked.
The term refers to the three outcomes of a plate appearance (walk, strikeout and home run) that are unaffected by defense. Believers in the merits of the three true outcome approach posit that balls in play can be subject to poor luck, and home runs are the best outcome anyway, so eschewing contact by waiting out a walk or whiffing on a home run swing is fine. Haters say that putting the ball in play creates more chances for things to happen. Once Cashman was fed the definition, and told that his team led the league in three true outcome rate, he expounded.
“I know one of the areas of interest is to limit the strikeouts,” he said. “That’s why it was important for us to acquire a guy like [Anthony] Rizzo, and then Benintendi as well. We’ll continue to look at stuff like that.”
