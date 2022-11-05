Connect with us

African repeat rapist with deportation order arrested for sexual assault

African Repeat Rapist With Deportation Order Arrested For Sexual Assault

A Congolese migrant under an order of expulsion from France, several times convicted of rape since 2000, was arrested again for sexual assault, only two months after his release from prison.

The 43-year-old Congolese national, named Pablo T., was arrested on October 25 by Rennes police after he allegedly tried to sexually abuse a young woman in the lobby of a building after asking her for a cigarette.

According to information given to the local police, the African migrant tried to push the woman against a wall with the intention of raping her, but neighbors were alerted by her screams and the man fled after seeing them , reports CNews.

Following a description of the attacker by the victim, members of the Anti-Crime Squad (BAV) were able to locate and detain the migrant shortly afterwards as he was found following another woman in the hall of another building.

Pablo T. is said to have a long history of rape convictions starting in 2000, when he was convicted of rape. He served a short time in prison, was released in 2005 – and committed another rape of his cousin soon after.

Following this incident, he was sentenced to a still relatively light sentence of 15 years. That didn’t stop him from sexually assaulting another woman in 2018, who was visiting the prison where he was being held.

Despite this, the 43-year-old was released in August this year, supposedly under judicial supervision.

While initially placed in a deportation center and due to be expelled from France on August 4, he was released on September 30.

He was declared Angolan in 1992 when he arrived in France with his parents, who claimed to have fled Angola to Congo. Neither Angola nor Congo recognized him as a citizen and refused to take him back.

The case is yet another of a migrant arrested for a crime while facing a deportation order in France, a subject that has been discussed following the murder of a 12-year-old girl named Lola in Paris last month after it was revealed her suspected killer was also to be deported.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has pledged to do more to facilitate deportations, including floating the idea of ​​placing those subject to a deportation order on the wanted criminals list.

Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter at @TomlinsonCJ or by e-mail at ctomlinson(at)breitbart.com.

Breitbart News

Everton v Leicester: Premier League – live

November 5, 2022

Key events

The teams are out! Everton in royal blue, Leicester in second-choice black. The comforting sound of Z-Cars. Poppy wreaths are ceremonially placed in the center circle in remembrance of the dead. Applause, the last bell and a period of silence and reflection. We’ll be leaving in a few minutes.

Brendan Rodgers is up… and after reporting Caglar Soyuncu has a hamstring problem, and congratulating Dennis Praet, back home with his wife, who gave birth last night, thoughts turn to the game. “When you come here, you have to be competitive. In recent years we have done that, we have been physical and played very good football, and we have taken a chance. We have to play our game, press as often as possible and give our movement patterns to create chances.

Frank Lampard, whose program notes today are titled ‘How not to fall in love with this place?’, explains his emotional outpouring to Sky Sports. “I think I said it a bit. It’s no longer the break in the season, we won’t be here until Boxing Day, and we had a lot of support, incredible welcomes. The fans are really behind the club and the team, and myself, and that means a lot. When we get together, we can do really serious things. That’s why we were strong at Goodison, and it’s important that we move forward with that.

The 3 p.m. results are in!

Yes logo.

Nottingham Forest needed an injury-time goal to salvage a point at home to Brentford, while Wolverhampton Wanderers were beaten 3-2 at home by Brighton. Meanwhile, Leeds beat Bournemouth 4-3 in a thriller, while Manchester City left it extremely late to see Fulham, Erling Haaland slotting an added-time penalty not so much past Bernd Leno as through him. A window of opportunity for Arsenal is closing unceremoniously. The Premier League table now looks like the one below, and that’s not a good read for clubs in ATVLand (aka the Midlands, aka the home of Star Soccer).

Everton make a change to the XI selected to start the goalless draw at Fulham last weekend. Dwight McNeil replaces Anthony Gordon, who falls to the bench.

Leicester make two changes to the named squad for the 1-0 home defeat to Manchester City. Patson Daka replaces Jamie Vardy, who falls on the bench, while Boubakary Soumare replaces Caglar Soyuncu, the Turkish defender completely absent from the team.

The teams

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Onana, Gueye, Iwobi, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Gray.
Replacements: Patterson, Holgate, Keane, Gordon, Begovic, Doucoure, Maupay, Davies, Garner.

The City of Leicester: Ward, Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Justin, Soumare, Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Daka.
Replacements: Vardy, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Vestergaard, Mendy, Ndidi, Iversen, Thomas.

Arbitrator: David Coote (Nottinghamshire).

Preamble

On December 28, 1986, Everton hosted Leicester City at Goodison Park and proceeded to whip them 5-1. Adrian Heath, Paul Wilkinson and Kevin Sheedy all found the net, Steve Moran grabbed consolation for the visitors, Everton won the league and Leicester were relegated.

Different times, not just because on that same arbitrarily chosen day in history, Charlton Athletic beat Manchester City 6-0. The fact is, if you told someone at the end of this season that over the next 35 years, nine-time champions Everton would only win a solitary FA Cup, while the Foxes (at that time- there with only one League Cup on their list of honor) would win two more League Cups, their first FA Cup and a first English title, you would have been patted vigorously on the head and told to wait at the outside the pub as the adults finish their pints.

All of this is an unnecessarily long way of saying: welcome to a match between one of the worst performing clubs of modern times and one of the greatest overachievers. No postcard answers, no prizes. But things are slowly starting to turn around, as Frank Lampard’s side slowly emerge from the near-fatal wreckage of last season, with Everton heading in the right direction for the first time in a little while. Leicester, meanwhile, are in the bottom three, struggling with the old-school style, a wringer they haven’t suffered in several years. Will the Lampardian revolution continue? Can Leicester climb out of the relegation spots? Kick-off is at 5:30 p.m. GMT. It’s on!

theguardian

Taiwan jams jets and missile systems after detecting 11 Chinese planes and ships near the island

November 5, 2022

Taiwan Jams Jets And Missile Systems After Detecting 11 Chinese Planes And Ships Near The Island
Taiwan scrambled jets, naval responses and its missile systems on Saturday after detecting 11 Chinese planes and ships near the island.

Taipei’s Defense Ministry says two navy ships and nine Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) planes have been found in and around the Taiwan Strait, including one that passed through the identification zone. of Air Defense (ADIZ).

Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets taxi on a runway at an air base in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
(AP Photo/Johnson Lai)

G7 TARGETS KEY OPPONENTS, URGES FOR RUSSIA, CHINA PEACE FROM UN LEADERS

China has been waging war games in the region for months, though its latest deployment of military forces to the region comes just days after senior PLA officers said the military was “on full standby.” time” for the war in the strait, the South China Morning Post first reported on Saturday.

The disturbing message followed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s orders last month to “fully improve training and preparation for war”.

“We must be fully prepared to respond to outside interference and major incidents related to Taiwan independence through non-peaceful means and other necessary measures, always maintain a high state of readiness, and be ready for war at any time. “, said the head of the Central Military Commission’s research office, Major General Liu Yantong, wrote in a report delivered to the Chinese Communist Party congress.

Another senior official reportedly said Chinese forces would be “committed” to crushing any attempt by Taipei to seek independence or any foreign interference.

In This Photo Provided By China's Xinhua News Agency, A Member Of The People's Liberation Army Looks Through Binoculars During Military Exercises As The Taiwanese Frigate Lan Yang Is Seen Astern, Friday, August 5, 2022 .

In this photo provided by China’s Xinhua News Agency, a member of the People’s Liberation Army looks through binoculars during military exercises as the Taiwanese frigate Lan Yang is seen astern, Friday, August 5, 2022 .
(Lin Jian/Xinhua via AP)

US TO SEND B-52 BOMBERS TO AUSTRALIA ON THE MOVE

On Friday, top G7 Democratic leaders issued a joint statement warning China against changing the regional “status quo”.

“We remain gravely concerned about the situation in and around the East and South China Seas. We firmly oppose any move that increases tensions and undermines regional stability,” they said, referring to the position of the naval forces. Chinese.

Taiwan identifies itself as a sovereign nation with democratic values, but is officially recognized by China, the United Nations and the United States under the One China Policy.

Chinese Military Helicopters Fly Over Pingtan Island, One Of Mainland China's Closest Points From Taiwan, In Fujian Province On August 4, 2022, Ahead Of Massive Military Drills Off Taiwan After The Visit Of The United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi On The Self-Governing Island.

Chinese military helicopters fly over Pingtan Island, one of mainland China’s closest points from Taiwan, in Fujian province on August 4, 2022, ahead of massive military drills off Taiwan after the visit of the United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the self-governing island.
(HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Senior G7 diplomats pledged their commitment to the one-China policy, but called on China to “refrain from threats, coercion, intimidation or the use of force”.

“We strongly oppose any unilateral attempt to alter the status quo by force or coercion,” they added.

Caitlin McFall is a Fox News Digital reporter covering political, US and global news.

Fox

Biden and Obama will campaign together in midterm elections

November 5, 2022

Biden And Obama Will Campaign Together In Midterm Elections
US President Joe Biden alongside former President Barack Obama during an event on the Affordable Care Act, the former President’s major legislative achievement, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, USA United, April 5, 2022.

Leah Millis | Reuters

President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama will appear together on the campaign trail Saturday for the first time since Biden took office.

The former president and vice president will meet in Philadelphia in a last-ditch attempt to energize swing-state voters ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro will join the presidents at the event.

Former President Donald Trump is also campaigning in Pennsylvania on Saturday in Latrobe, outside of Pittsburgh. Trump has endorsed famed doctor and Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz as well as Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.

One of Pennsylvania’s incumbent senators, GOP Sen. Pat Toomey, is retiring, meaning the state could determine which party currently controls the Senate 50-50. Whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate will likely define Biden’s ability to execute on his agenda over the next two years.

Polls show a tight race between Senate candidates Oz and Fetterman.

In their lone debate in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the Senate candidates answered questions about abortion rights, raising the minimum wage, gun reform and fracking. Each candidate accused the other of lying and did not hesitate to attack the personal life of his opponent.

Oz won over Fetterman in the polls as Fetterman recovered from a debilitating stroke in May that kept him off the campaign trail for three months. The Oz campaign launched attacks on Fetterman’s health and questioned whether he was physically fit to take office. Fetterman’s primary care physician wrote that the candidate “has no work restrictions and can work full-time in public service,” while noting that he has ongoing auditory processing issues.

In turn, Fetterman’s campaign lambasted Oz, a wealthy television star, as an out-of-touch New Jersey upholsterer who made his fortune promoting sometimes questionable health information to his audience.

—CNBC’s Kevin Breuninger contributed to this report.

cnbc

Iran says it supplied drones to Russia before Ukraine conflict

November 5, 2022

Iran Says It Supplied Drones To Russia Before Ukraine Conflict
Tehran admits supplying Moscow with ‘small number’ of drones but denies ever supplying missiles

Iran has for the first time acknowledged handing over military drones to Russia, but said the deliveries were completed before the Ukrainian conflict erupted in late February. Tehran has meanwhile denied allegations that it supplied Moscow with missiles.

On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said: “This story made by some Western countries, that Iran supplied missiles and drones to Russia to help the war in Ukraine – the missile part is completely false.”

Iran’s state news agency IRNA quoted the diplomat as adding that the “The drone part is true, and we supplied Russia with a small number of drones months before the war in Ukraine.”

Amirabdollahian also claimed that Tehran and Kyiv agreed two weeks ago to hold talks over alleged cases of Russian troops using Iranian weapons. According to the minister, however, the Ukrainian delegation withdrew from the scheduled meeting at the last minute.

The diplomat also assured that Tehran “not to remain indifferent” whether evidence has been presented that proves that the Russian military is using Iranian drones in Ukraine.


Ukrainian-Made Part Found In 'Iranian Drone' – Kyiv

Reuters reported that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In early October, Russia launched a massive campaign of airstrikes targeting major Ukrainian cities, with particular emphasis on power plants and other critical infrastructure. These attacks involved missiles as well as so-called “kamikaze” drones.

The Ukrainian government says the Russian military is increasingly relying on Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones to carry out such strikes – which Moscow denies.

kyiv was making similar claims about alleged Tehran involvement as early as September, with Ukraine downgrading diplomatic ties with Iran later that month.

In mid-October, Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba offered to completely sever ties with the Islamic Republic.

The EU and the UK quickly sided with Ukraine on the issue and last month imposed additional punitive measures on the already heavily sanctioned Iran.

You can share this story on social media:

RT

UA and ASU unions demand $25 an hour minimum wage and stronger teaching contracts

November 5, 2022

Ua And Asu Unions Demand $25 An Hour Minimum Wage And Stronger Teaching Contracts
Nataly Reed’s landlord has increased her rent by $300 over the past year. As a faculty member of the University of Arizona Department of English, she teaches a full-time course load on a short-term contract. Now, the inflated cost of living in Arizona has her wondering how far she can stretch her salary.

“I’m happy to still be able to pay my rent, but I’m at my limit. You’re not supposed to allocate more than 30% of your income to housing and I’m here,” Reed said. “It’s money that I don’t save. I don’t plan to retire tomorrow, but I wonder if I will ever be able to.

Creating more job security for contingent faculty is why Reed, who is also an organizer for the United Campus Workers of Arizona chapter at UA, joined hundreds of other UA faculty members. and Arizona State University by signing a petition calling on both campuses to raise the minimum wage for all campus workers to $25 per hour by 2025.

People also read…

The union is also circulating a petition at both universities calling for “job security, high salaries and avenues of promotion” for contingent faculty.

“Job security, good wages”

As of fall 2022, contingent faculty made up 51% of AU’s teaching staff, part of a decades-long nationwide trend toward colleges and universities relying more on nontenured faculty.

“So many of our students have no idea that the professors who come in and teach their classes have no job security, don’t really earn a decent salary, and often struggle a lot,” Marcia Klotz said. , Assistant Professor of English at UA. representative of the department and faculty on the executive committee of the union.

Despite being a tenured member, Klotz said that from the union’s perspective, providing that kind of job security to all UA faculty members would benefit the campus as a whole. “To the extent that we can defend the working conditions of our faculty, we defend the learning conditions of our students,” she said. “It’s a completely direct correlation.”

Currently, the minimum salary for a full-time faculty member is $32,000 for one academic year, but actual salaries can vary widely from department to department. Many of these contingent faculty are hired on one-year or even one-semester contracts, as opposed to tenure-track faculty who work for tenured positions. Casual professors who do not have a full-time teaching load are paid around $5,000 per class and usually work on one-semester contracts.

“When people are hired to teach part-time and without job security, professors disappear,” said Reed, who explained that from what she has seen, these inconsistencies can hurt students who may not be able to take a key course. or build strong relationships with their teachers. Receiving low pay and little job security to do the job of teaching a full-time course load, she added, also lowers morale in the class, which is why she and others Petition signatories are calling for multi-year contracts and clearer promotion pathways that recognize merit.

According to UA spokesperson Pam Scott, the university is already making progress in meeting these demands.

“We have been working to increase the number of career faculty on multi-year contracts,” she said in an email. “It has been steadily increasing for the past few years and after this semester’s surge, we are likely to see substantial multi-year contract growth in the following year’s data.”

Scott added that while career faculty, who are casual employees eligible for benefits, already have avenues to promotion, adjunct faculty, who are generally not eligible for benefits, do not.

$25 by 2025

But even though there is a possibility of eventual promotion, the $32,000 minimum salary for contingent full-time faculty set by the AU, Reed said, is a key reason for the appeal of the union to a minimum hourly wage of $25 by 2025.

“When you’re salaried, you work as many hours as you’re willing to give,” Reed said. “So many people are working on the fumes.”

According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Living Wage Calculator, a single adult with one child living in Pima County would need to earn $30.73 an hour to earn a living in Tucson. In Maricopa County, where ASU is located, that same person would need to earn $32.73 an hour to earn a living.

Neither AU nor ASU minimum wages come close to this wage.

Currently, the UA minimum wage for student workers is $13 per hour, which matches Tucson’s new minimum wage schedule, and $13.50 for staff. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the AU will increase its minimum hourly wage to $13.85 for its 27,000 workers, consistent with the increase planned by the state.

“We agree that it is important to continue to increase the wages of our lowest paid employees in view of the current high inflation and an increasingly competitive labor market,” said said Scott, AU spokesman. Scott also added that the UA intends to raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025, when the city will require all employers to offer a $15 minimum wage, as a measure. ballot approved by voters last year.

In Tempe, where the cost of living is higher than in Tucson, ASU raised the minimum hourly wage for its roughly 16,500 workers to $20 “to stay competitive in today’s job market,” said one. spokesperson for the university in an email. However, ASU, where 61% of its teaching staff are contingent faculty, did not respond to further questions about the details of its contingent faculty contracts or any plans to adjust them.

The union is working to garner more support from workers, students and the community before sending the petitions to the leadership of the UA, ASU and Arizona Board of Regents, which is sending budget requests to the Arizona State Legislature for approval.

But his message is already clear and uncompromising.

“Universities encompass a large workforce, so they should lead and give their workers a living wage,” said Jessica Rodriguez, senior organizer for United Campus Workers of Arizona, which serves both ASU and the University. AU. “Workers are demanding $25 by 2025. We have three years ahead of us, so that governments, ABOR, and the legislature can begin to make proactive decisions that support higher education and university workers.

WATCH NOW: University of Arizona graduate student Kelli Lycke speaks during a rally dubbed “a health and safety funeral” Thursday, September 30, 2021 on the University of Arizona campus. Arizona to Tucson. Video by Kathryn Palmer.

Arizona Daily Star Kathryn Palmer


Kathryn Palmer covers higher education for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her by email at [email protected] or her new phone number, 520-496-9010.

Delaware

Rams look to rush to avoid Tom Brady and Buccaneers getting comfortable

November 5, 2022

Rams Look To Rush To Avoid Tom Brady And Buccaneers Getting Comfortable
TAMPA, Fla. — Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford won’t be thinking about his heroic shots in last year’s thrilling playoff win when he returns to Raymond James Stadium on Sunday to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers again. from Tampa Bay.

“I’ve played that one in my head enough, I know him,” Stafford said. “I’ll just be ready to go play the game.”

Now is not the time for Stafford to appreciate his dazzling shots, including those in last week’s well-executed first half against the San Francisco 49ers before things fell apart in the final two. quarters.

Lately, Stafford has been focused on fixing the negatives, as the Rams’ offense has been among the worst in the NFL in the first two months of the season. The Rams had decent protection for Stafford last week, but still had another lackluster offensive performance for a team averaging 16.9 points per game, which ranked 28th in the NFL heading into Week 9. .

“I mean, it was still tough, it’s a long drive,” Stafford said after being asked what clicked for the attack in the first half last week.

Much like Stafford, Brady was only asked about his past accomplishments at the end of his weekly press conference, as the majority of his time with reporters was spent discussing the stagnant offense.

Brady will enter Sunday 164 yards away from becoming the first player in NFL history to record 100,000 career passing yards (regular season and playoffs combined), a once unattainable feat that may never happen again. But Brady probably didn’t spend too much time thinking about that milestone, and he probably doesn’t dwell on last January’s playoff loss to the Rams, when the Buccaneers erased a 27-3 deficit in the last minute before the exploits of Stafford.

The narrative that it would be a playoff rematch never materialized as both teams fell short of their Super Bowl expectations in the first half of the season. But there could still be playoff-like intensity on the field with the Rams (3-4) and Buccaneers (3-5) desperate for a win. The Buccaneers are on a three-game losing streak and the Rams have lost three of their last four games.

Both teams disappointed, but all they need is a wildcard spot in the NFC playoffs to possibly face the Philadelphia Eagles (8-0), Minnesota Vikings (6-1), Seahawks of Seattle (5-3) or the Atlanta Falcons. (4-4), the current division leaders and the top four seeds in the conference standings. These unproven teams with unproven quarterbacks would be at a disadvantage when it comes to playoff experience if, in January, they faced the Rams, the defending Super Bowl champions, or the Buccaneers, the 2020 champions led by the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

The Rams and Buccaneers are far from out of playoff contention, but the loser will be left with just three wins heading into Week 10 and a sizable hole to punch out.

“Yeah, technically it’s a long season, we have about 10 games left or whatever, but I want to win every game,” Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey said. “I don’t want to keep waiting and saying, ‘We have more time.’ I do not like it.

Ramsey joked during the offseason that he was glad Brady, 45, ended his retirement because he’s no longer the cornerback who allowed the last touchdown of his career. Brady threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mike Evans with Ramsey in coverage to spark the Buccaneers’ rally in the final four minutes of the memorable playoff game.

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald recalled how comfortable Brady was in the pocket while orchestrating his stunning comeback. Creating pressure on opposing quarterbacks has been a problem for the Rams this season, and they’ll have to find ways to apply it to a quarterback known for releasing the ball quickly.

“You know that’s the only thing you can do as a defence, as a defensive front, when they want to back up and pass, try to pressure him, try to get close to him, hurt him. comfortable,” Donald said. . “Make him feel like you, so he’s not out there and able to tear you apart. So obviously his career speaks for itself, the things he’s able to do. So as a that defensive front, for us to help the secondary, we have to find ways to affect it.

California Daily Newspapers

