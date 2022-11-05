News
Amid big trades and Super Bowl proclamations, Dolphins, with Bears next, still must win games they should
“And when you say Miami, you’re talking Super Bowl …”
The famous line from the Dolphins’ longtime fight song probably hasn’t been closer to being true in two decades.
It started with ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky on Tuesday in his immediate reaction to Miami dealing for star Denver Broncos edge defender Bradley Chubb ahead of the trade deadline. Then, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa proclaimed Wednesday neither he nor his team shy away from Super Bowl talk or expectations. Chubb himself mentioned he believes his new team can compete at that level at his introductory press conference Thursday.
Super Bowls, however, aren’t won in early November.
So, the immediate task for the Dolphins (5-3) is to handle the games in front of them, beating teams they should beat through the end of the month.
It begins with the Chicago Bears (3-5) in a 1 p.m. kickoff at Soldier Field on Sunday before they come home for the Cleveland Browns (2-5) and, after a bye week, the Houston Texans (1-6-1).
Miami will be favored in each of those matchups. Nothing’s ever guaranteed in the NFL, but if this team has Super Bowl aspirations, then they should go into December at 8-3. That’ll put the Dolphins in prime position for the playoff push in a stretch that involves a West Coast swing at the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers, divisional road games in frigid Buffalo and New England and home tilts with the Green Bay Packers on Christmas and New York Jets in the finale.
“Miami can win the Super Bowl now,” said Orlovsky, the former quarterback turned analyst, on Tuesday, minutes after the news on Chubb broke. “I did not feel that way this morning. Miami can absolutely win the Super Bowl right now.”
Tagovailoa, coming off what was likely his best overall performance in last week’s win over the Detroit Lions, manifested his confidence in how deep the Dolphins can go.
“We’re not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here,” Tagovailoa said Wednesday. “We’re not afraid to talk about going to a playoff game, having an opportunity to go to one and then hopefully winning one. … I have full belief that we are capable.”
“I see the sky’s the limit,” Chubb said Thursday. “I’m just glad I could come in and fall to a good position where guys are winning, guys care, and we can get after this playoff run and Super Bowl and accomplish all the goals we go out there and fight for.”
What a difference a year makes. At this same point last season, the Dolphins had fallen to 1-7 after a seventh consecutive defeat. Although organizational faith was expressed in Tagovailoa, no one really believed it when former coach Brian Flores repeatedly said “Tua’s our quarterback.” Miami was in continuous pursuit of embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson. Now, there’s no question after trading the last of what was once two first-round picks in the 2023 draft.
From that moment at the trade deadline last year, the Dolphins are 13-4. Tagovailoa is 12-1 in games he starts and finishes, including 5-0 this year. And, maybe deservedly so, this team is indeed being mentioned in the championship conversation.
But adding Chubb and former San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. — after dealing fellow back Chase Edmonds in the trade that brought Chubb to Miami — doesn’t improve the Dolphins’ record today. To add to the win column this week, all Miami can do is win against the Bears.
And that’s the approach Mike McDaniel took, even in going through a busier-than-usual trade deadline.
“Right now, I’m exclusively a football coach,” McDaniel said Monday, a day before Miami’s coup to land Chubb and Wilson. “We have conversations, but I’m focused on our team as it stands and the Chicago Bears, who are going to be trying to beat us.”
That said, general manager Chris Grier noted Wednesday that McDaniel may have had a tad bit of influence in bringing in Wilson, his former player with the San Francisco 49ers. And McDaniel has said in the past that edge defender is his favorite position, so he was sure to be all in on adding one of Chubb’s caliber.
More so than the pass rush, which was previously lacking and hopes to be improved with Chubb’s presence, on Sunday, Miami will have to key in on stopping the run. Chicago has the league’s top-ranked rushing offense, splitting backfield carries between former American Heritage High standout Khalil Herbert and David Montgomery, while quarterback Justin Fields is right behind Lamar Jackson in terms of rushing at his position.
“He’s starting to just understand how disruptive he can be to NFL defenses,” McDaniel said of the second-year signal-caller. “Hopefully, he doesn’t further go on that learning curve here this Sunday, because it puts coaches and players in a nervous spot.”
Tagovailoa aims to build off his 29-of-36 performance for 382 yards and three touchdowns in Detroit. He faces a Bears defense that already ranked toward the bottom in several categories and recently traded away top defenders in linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive end Robert Quinn. But former Boyd Anderson High star Eddie Jackson is still a menace in the secondary.
With Wilson and former 49ers teammate Raheem Mostert reunited in the Dolphins backfield, Miami looks have the ground game complement the high-flying aerial attack. Robert Jones, in a Chicago homecoming, is likely to start at left guard for the injured Liam Eichenberg.
If the Dolphins are going to compete for a Super Bowl, they’re likely to have to win January playoff games on the road as a wild-card team if they can’t catch the Buffalo Bills (6-1) in the AFC East.
Winning in cold weather late in the year can help prove they’re capable of that. Miami lucked out in Chicago in terms of temperatures, which project to be around 60 degrees, but the Dolphins do figure to see winds in the double-digit miles per hour in the Windy City, giving Tagovailoa a chance to show he can throw in those conditions.
()
News
Elon Musk’s Past Tweets Reveal Clues About Twitter’s New Owner
He may be good with rockets and electric cars, but don’t look to Elon Musk for public health predictions.
“Probably close to zero new cases in the US as well by the end of April,” the world’s richest man tweeted of COVID-19 in March 2020, just as the pandemic escalated.
It’s one of many tweets that offer a glimpse into the mind of Twitter’s new owner and chief moderator. Playful, aggressive and sometimes reckless, Musk’s past tweets show how he’s used social media to tout his activities, hit back at criticism and polish his image as a brash billionaire who isn’t afraid to speak his mind.
Musk joined Twitter in 2009 and now has more than 112 million followers – the third after former President Barack Obama and Canadian singer Justin Bieber. He had long considered buying the platform before the $44 billion deal was finalized last week.
Musk did not detail what changes he intends to make to Twitter, although he wasted no time in making widespread layoffs. But he said he wanted to make Twitter a haven for free speech. He said he disagreed with the platform’s decision to ban ex-President Donald Trump for inciting violence ahead of the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol.
“I hope even my worst critics stay on Twitter because that’s what free speech means,” Musk tweeted earlier this year when he announced his intention to buy the platform.
As CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Musk uses his Twitter account to make commercial announcements and promote his companies. He reflects on technology and business, but has also posted jokes about women’s breasts and once compared Canada’s prime minister to Hitler. He regularly intervenes on world events, as he did in March 2020 when he tweeted that “the coronavirus pandemic is stupid”.
That same month, he tweeted that children were largely immune to the virus and predicted cases would soon disappear.
Musk has also used his Twitter account to weigh in on other major news events – with mixed results.
This fall, Musk infuriated Ukrainian leaders when he took to Twitter to offer a potential peace deal. Under Musk’s plan, Russia would retain Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014, and Ukraine would have to drop its plan to join NATO.
Musk also suggested that people living in other areas illegally annexed by Russia vote on whether Russia or Ukraine should take control of the territories – a decision that Ukraine supporters say would reward Russia. for his unlawful assault.
“The danger here is that in the name of ‘free speech,’ Musk will backtrack and turn Twitter into a more powerful engine of hate, division and misinformation,” said disinformation researcher and director Paul Barrett. Fellow of the Stern Center for Business and Human Rights at New York University.
Stern called Musk’s comments about Ukraine particularly concerning. “It’s not going to be pretty,” he said.
Just days after buying Twitter, Musk was thrown into another firestorm when he posted a link to an article advancing a bizarre conspiracy theory about the attack on US President Nancy Pelosi’s husband. The article suggested that Paul Pelosi and her attacker were lovers, even though authorities said the suspect confessed to targeting the speaker and did not know her husband.
Musk later deleted the tweet without explanation.
Musk has long used the megaphone on his Twitter account to hit back at critics or people he opposes, such as when he attacked a diver working to rescue boys trapped in a cave in Thailand by calling him a “pedo”. short for pedophile. The diver previously mocked Musk’s proposal to use a submarine to save the boys. Musk, who won a libel suit brought by the diver, later said he never intended “pedo” to be construed as a “paedophile”.
Three days before Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter, the world’s richest man tweeted a picture of Bill Gates and used a rude sexual term while making a belly joke.
Earlier this year, he criticized the Twitter executive in charge of the platform’s legal, policy and trust divisions. In response to her tweets about the executive, many of Musk’s supporters launched misogynistic and racist attacks, in addition to calling on Musk to fire her when her Twitter buyout was approved.
Musk fired the executive on day one.
Musk’s use of Twitter has sometimes caused problems for his own businesses. In an August 2018 tweet, for example, Musk claimed he had the funds to take Tesla private for $420 a share, although a court ruled that was not true. This led to an SEC investigation that Musk is still battling.
Last year, another federal agency, the National Labor Relations Board, ordered Musk to remove a tweet that officials said illegally threatened to cut stock options for Tesla employees who had joined. the United Auto Workers union.
These tweets helped cement Musk’s reputation as a brash underdog. But that doesn’t mean it’s equipped to handle a social media platform with more than 200 million users, said Jennifer Grygiel, a Syracuse University professor who studies social media. Grygiel assigned Musk’s tweets as reading material for students.
“Look at the flow: it’s everywhere. It’s erratic. Sometimes it’s quite extreme,” Grygiel said. “It paints him as some kind of rebel leader who will take over the public square to save it. It’s a myth he built.
Copyright © 2022 The Washington Times, LLC.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
News
Evolution of QBs and NFL defenses behind historic rushing start to 2022 season
The NFL’s cyclical offensive evolution has brought the league back to where it started. Running the football is back in vogue.
This season’s historic pace for rushing success is helping teams win games in a league where passing has been crowned king.
At its core is a group of quarterbacks whose modern skill sets has prompted smart offensive coordinators to adjust and put defenses built to defend the pass on their heels.
The Giants (6-2), long behind the curve of NFL offensive innovation, suddenly are at the forefront of how the league’s most creative offenses are successfully deploying dual-threat QBs.
“What they’ve done is answer the question: what gives us the best chance to win?” former NFL GM Michael Lombardi said on the phone Thursday. “And the Giants have coaches like Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka who have enough experience to know what to do.”
Through Week 8, NFL teams are averaging 4.54 yards per rushing attempt, the highest at this point of any season since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. That would smash the NFL record for a full season (4.42 in 2018) if it sustains.
NFL games this season are averaging 240.7 total rushing yards, the most through eight weeks since 1987 (243.7). And this record-setting pace has everything to do with the quarterbacks.
Seven QBs are on pace for 100-plus rushing attempts this season, nearly double the record of four set in 2020, according to NFL Research. Five of those seven teams are in playoff spots. Four are in the NFL’s top eight, including the top two: undefeated Philadelphia (8-0) and Buffalo (6-1).
That magnificent seven includes the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts (88), the Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields (76), the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson (75), the Giants’ Daniel Jones (64), the Atlanta Falcons’ Marcus Mariota (55), the Bills’ Josh Allen (53) and the Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray (51).
The league has seen QBs explosive or historically productive in the running game before, including dynamic players like Cam Newton, Michael Vick and Robert Griffin III.
Total QB rushing attempts league-wide (1,003) through eight weeks are identical to last season’s, which saw an enormous increase from 963 in 2020. And QB rush attempts per game (8.15) are slightly below 2021 (8.21) overall.
But one coach said “a big reason” for the uptick in quarterback rushing recently is that QBs are entering the NFL with different skill sets than they used to. And the consensus is that this season, more teams are specifically installing offenses to use their QB as a regular runner.
It’s more than scrambling off broken pass plays. It’s scheming. And coaches and executives think it’s working because modern defenses aren’t built or practiced enough to stop it.
“When you play a team like the Ravens, it’s so different from all the other weeks,” one defensive coordinator said. “So it forces guys to do things they are not used to or comfortable with.”
Lombardi calls it “the Six-Back offense:” defenses have to account for six possible ball carriers, not five, when the quarterback is a constant running threat. And one offensive coordinator said defenses don’t typically practice tackling against that smashmouth attack — like fitting a hole against a fullback to stop a downhill run, something that used to be commonplace.
“There isn’t physical practice, and there are limited opportunities to work on that area of the game,” the OC said, alluding to collective bargaining agreement changes that limit on-field work.
It’s like when top NCAA football programs play against one of the service academies. They have to tear up their normal practice routine and pivot to punishing, assignment-driven football. Now imagine Army, Navy or Air Force running the option with five-star recruits.
One coach said teams mostly have “small defenses built for the pass” now, too, due to the game’s evolution and passing’s proven correlation to scoring more points. A defensive coordinator echoed that linebackers are smaller now than they used to be.
So Brian Baldinger, the NFL film guru and former lineman, said offensive coordinators are countering defenses’ smaller and speedy outside linebackers by sending their O-linemen downhill.
“They’re nullifying teams who load up on undersized pass rushers,” he said.
Another defensive coordinator said it’s not just as simple as recruiting heavier defenders, though, because receivers and passing games have never been more dangerous with explosive plays.
“I feel like people have so many weapons on the outside,” the DC said. “So it’s forcing defenses to play more 2-shell coverages [with two safeties high], and offenses are taking advantage by running it.”
Baldinger said offenses are also setting up defenses — and trying to take them out of those conservative looks — by “using a committed run game to take their shot pass plays” off of play action.
All of these variables explain why it’s not just the quarterbacks having success on the ground.
Four players are averaging more than six yards per carry through Week 8 with a minimum 75 attempts. It’s the Ravens’ Jackson (7.37) and three running backs: the Cowboys’ Tony Pollard (6.25), the Jaguars’ Travis Etienne (6.21) and the Bears’ Khalil Herbert (6.19).
That’s only happened 17 times since the 1970 merger. Four of them were this season. Jackson’s 7.37 yards per carry average is the highest ever by a player through eight weeks, per NFL Research.
Through six weeks, Football Outsiders’ rushing efficiency metric league-wide (7.3%) was the second highest it’s been in over a decade. There are 11 teams averaging over 4.9 yards per carry through eight weeks. There were only four at the same time this year.
The run-pass option (RPO) is one of the running schemes giving defenses fits and leads to a lot of stretch runs for big gains to backs on the outside.
On an RPO, the offensive line blocks as if it’s a run. The QB in the shotgun can hand the ball to the running back or pull it and throw. Off an RPO or on a read-option, the quarterback also might run himself instead of throwing when he pulls the ball away from the back.
Lombardi said a lot of defensive lines are now playing a “double sink” look to combat the handoff inside on RPOs, loading the middle to cover the center and offensive guards. So that leaves the outside off the tackle vulnerable.
One defensive coordinator said that RPO action “puts a lot of stress on linebackers to see run or pass” behind the line. That sometimes makes them a step slow in reacting to the play.
“Space, misdirection and movement,” former NFL wideout Bennie Fowler said of what the schemes create. “It’s the play calling, plus the athlete, plus the arm. The play calling isn’t just, ‘Hey we’re doing a QB draw.’ Now it’s, ‘Hey, we’re doing an RPO with Saquon [Barkley] in the backfield.’
“It’s not a college scheme,” Fowler added. “It’s not like the Chip Kelly scheme coming to the NFL. But now Baltimore has built the offense around Lamar and his talents and strengths. New York has built the offense around Daniel and Saquon.”
Lombardi notes that coordinators of the seven QB-run-heavy offenses are “trying to limit the QB from making a mistake.” In other words, the coaching staff doesn’t trust their quarterback as a natural thrower or true pocket passer.
Still, the sign of a good coach is adjusting to a player’s strengths.
The Bears are a great example. Fields always profiled as a better runner than a passer. But it wasn’t until Week 7 that Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy overhauled the offensive plan with Fields as a rusher at its center.
The result was a 33-14 road win over the New England Patriots, with Fields carrying the ball a career-high 14 times for 82 yards and a touchdown.
Fowler pointed out that defenses are trying to adjust on the fly, too. It’s not normal to see teams spend premium assets on inside linebackers. But the Ravens just traded second and fifth-round picks to Chicago for middle linebacker Roquan Smith at the NFL trade deadline.
The reason? Look where the league is going. Look what defenses now have to stop.
“That’s why you make a trade for Roquan Smith, a guy who can go sideline to sideline and make those plays,” Fowler said. “That’s why [the Eagles] traded for [defensive end] Robert Quinn, because you’ll be playing the Giants and need to rush the passer and make those plays against the run.”
It will be fascinating to watch what impact these schemes have on scouting, NFL drafts and team compositions starting in the spring of 2023. For now, defenses are still trying to figure out how to stop it, and some of the NFL’s best teams are winning because of it.
()
News
California police fight to replace Nancy Pelosi
According to reports, politicians in San Francisco are quietly preparing the departure of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is expected to retire if the Democrats lose their majority in the upcoming midterm elections.
Pelosi represented San Francisco in the U.S. House of Representatives for 35 years, and his retirement would open up a newcomer’s seat for what could be a lifetime in the deep blue neighborhood, experts said.
An impending Democratic primary could likely become one of the highest-profile and most expensive in the country, experts said.
“When someone shows up in New York or California, 14 newspapers cover them breathlessly,” Ryan Adams, a New York-based progressive political consultant, told The Post. “The attention economy races to replace people in New York and California in the big media market states, it’s spiraling out of control.”
Among the earliest potential contenders for the job is State Senator Scott Wiener, a progressive who became a minor Twitter star for his battles with high-profile conservatives. Wiener himself was careful to avoid the appearance of an open campaign.
“Nancy Pelosi is so respected and loved that no one is looking forward to seeing her go, and the last thing anyone wants is to be seen as insulting the speaker in the slightest,” said Todd David, former political director. for Wiener says Politico. “From a purely practical and political standpoint, no one wants to offend Nancy Pelosi.”
Pelosi too would dominate the primary and could try to steer the job towards a preferred successor. His daughter, Christine Pelosi, has also made a name for herself as a Democratic activist and frequently appears with her mother as a campaign surrogate, Politico reported.
Weiner and Pelosi did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.
Pelosi, 82, cares for her husband Paul, also 82, who suffered a fractured skull after authorities said David DePape bludgeoned him with a hammer inside the house family on October 28.
The speaker has started to face calls from even his most ardent supporters, who say it’s time to pass the torch.
“Politically, I think we need new faces and younger energy. That goes for many longtime Democratic politicians. I think people are ready to see something new,” Leo Rivera, real estate photographer, told the Los Angeles Times.
New York Post
News
Max Strus emerging as closer for Heat; Tyler Herro reflects on all-or-nothing approach
If there is to be additional time off this season for Jimmy Butler, as there has been with the Miami Heat’s leading man missing the past two games with hip soreness, it is becoming increasingly clear who will stand as the stand-in.
In each of the past two games, Max Strus has played all 12 minutes of the fourth quarter.
While there has been a split in those two, winning Wednesday against the visiting Sacramento Kings and losing Friday at the Indiana Pacers, Strus made his mark in each.
Friday, it was a personal 7-0 run against the Pacers that helped position the Heat for a last-second potential game-winner by Tyler Herro.
“There’s no doubt about it,” coach Erik Spoelstra said of Strus going to another level this season. “And not even just that seven-point skirmish that he had. It’s more about the all-around basketball that he’s displayed every night. And his game is growing on both ends of the court.
“He does a lot of things for us defensively. He can guard bigger guys. He can play really anywhere we want to in a zone. We also can put him in different matches in our man, and he’s really proficient, really good on the back side of our defense. And then offensively he’s just gaining confidence.”
With Butler out, more has been needed, with Strus starting the past two.
“He’s doing a lot more,” Spoelstra said of Strus, with the Heat next turning their attention to Monday’s 8:30 p.m. visit by the Portland Trail Blazers to FTX Arena. “He’s handling a little bit, getting in the paint, making some plays.”
The shot
After converting his winning 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left Wednesday against the Kings (a shot the NBA later ruled should have been a travel), Herro came up short on his potential game-winner against the Pacers.
Herro’s 3-pointer against the Kings came off an inbounds play with 12.5 seconds to play in a tie game. Friday, Herro’s final sequence came off an inbounds play with 7.6 seconds left and the Heat down two.
“Probably made my mind up probably a little too early, before I even stepped on the court,” Herro said of the preceding huddle. “Once I saw the play was for me, I decided I was going to go for the win. I saw the shot and the adjustments which I’ll make next time I’m in that position, already.”
The attempt bypassed the possibility to tie, get to the foul line, or create an offensive rebound for a second-chance opportunity.
“Ideally,” Spoelstra said, “you would like to get something going to the basket and go right away so you give yourself a chance for an offensive rebound. But he did get bottled up. There was a lot of pressure on the ball and it forced him to dribble out in the halfcourt.
“At that point, he was just trying to get whatever kind of space he could get.”
All while confident of the result.
“It felt good,” Herro said. “Obviously every shot I take I think’s going in. It felt good. It was just a little short. It was on line, though. Just short.”
Do it again
The Heat closed 26 of 26 from the foul line against the Pacers, two games after going 20 of 20 from the line in Tuesday night’s victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors.
The franchise record for free throws without a miss remains 30 for 30 against the Boston Celtics on March 24, 1993, with Friday’s performance now second in the team record book. …
While maintaining an understated approach to his final season, Heat captain Udonis Haslem exchanged jerseys after Friday’s game with former Heat teammate James Johnson. Neither played Friday.
()
News
Democratic campaign committee rushes to Maggie Hassan emergency aid
The Democratic Senate Majority PAC on Wednesday paid $1.2 million in emergency aid to Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) after a poll found Republican Gen. Don Bolduc was leading the Senate race. of New Hampshire with a small margin.
The New Hampshire Senate contest is one of seven fiercely contested states that will determine which party controls the Senate. To retake the chamber, the GOP must hold Wisconsin and Pennsylvania and retake Arizona, Nevada, Washington State, New Hampshire, or Georgia to have a one-seat majority in the Senate.
The emergency aid was sent to Hassan’s campaign amid a frantic race to retain the Senate seat against General Bolduc, who has jumped 13 points over the past six weeks in the polls to take a slim two-point lead, Politics reported.
General Bolduc attributed this momentum to his more than 75 town halls and more than a million contacts with voters. His campaign was also boosted by $2 million in super PAC ads in the final weeks of the campaign. On Wednesday, Citizens for Sanity, a Republican super PAC, forecast a $3.2 million TV ad buy in the final days of the campaign, a huge cash injection days before the Nov. 8 election.
“At an event with@SenWarren at UNH on Friday, won’t release details.”…I’m SHOCKED @Maggie_Hassan #NHPolitics #NHSen
— Kate Constantini (@KateConstantini) November 3, 2022
Dave Carney, a New Hampshire GOP strategist, said Politics that Hassan’s struggles only ripple red before Tuesday. Carney thinks Democrats have failed to address voter concerns about soaring inflation, high crime and illegal immigration.
“People my age and younger – we’ve never had the President of the United States, the leader of the free world, tell us to buy fucking generic grape bran. That’s his solution,” said Carney said, referring to President Joe Biden’s statement last week that Americans are struggling to afford branded series, such as “Kellogg’s Raisin Bran.”
General Bolduc gained momentum despite Mitch McConnell-backed funding of the $5.6 million New Hampshire race beginning in mid-October, effectively sabotaging the race.
He believes McConnell’s decision not to fund his campaign has increased donations from Granite Staters.
Republican Senate candidate Gen. Don Bolduc has increased his lead over Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) in New Hampshire, according to a Trafalgar Group poll Thursday.
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 4, 2022
“We get a lot of answers from that,” General Bolduc told WMUR ABC. “People donate online. They send us checks. They do things to help us. You go to DonBolduc.com, you can do it.
On Tuesday, RealClearPolitics reversed its forecast and predicted that New Hampshire’s Senate seat was a GOP takeover. Politics also changed its forecast on Friday from a “skinny” Democratic win to a “hit and miss.”
Follow Wendell Husebo on Twitter @WendellHusebo. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
Breitbart News
News
Tapas, jamon and sherry with a side of history: Pioneer Press travel group does Spain in a big way
Since I was old enough to understand a map, I have always wanted to go to Spain.
Its Mediterranean climate was part of its initial attraction as a kid growing up in a state with brutal winters. But as I grew older and studied Spanish, I knew that the country’s rich history, culture and cuisine were also reasons to visit.
This year, I finally got my wish. After a too-quick visit to Madrid in the spring, I couldn’t wait to return to explore more of this beautiful country with a group of Pioneer Press readers.
And the country, the people, the food? All were as wonderful as I had hoped, and made all the better by visiting with a new group of readers who are now friends.
We visited seven cities in 12 days, giving us a great sample of the southern region of the country. Here’s the rundown on what we saw, ate and experienced.
Days one and two: Madrid
After an uneventful overnight flight, we arrived in Spain’s capital, which is also its most populous city. Our room in the fabulous Riu Plaza Espana wasn’t quite ready yet, so my husband and I decided to wander around.
Because of the hotel’s central location, it was an easy stroll to Plaza Mayor, the city’s historic central square, where I had spent time people-watching and drinking cortados (the official coffee drink of Spain — espresso with a splash of hot milk) on my last visit.
It was as beautiful as I remembered, and we were glad to sit in the abundant sunshine and share our first of many jamon (ham) sandwiches, or bocadillos.
That evening, it was an early — by Spanish standards, they generally don’t eat until 9 or 10 p.m. — welcome dinner at Harry and Sally’s (yes, it’s named for the movie), just a few minutes’ walk from the hotel.
We filled the postage-stamp-sized restaurant, where they served us wine and a seemingly never-ending stream of tapas: Fresh, juicy pink tomatoes, kissed with sea salt and cumin, out-of-this-world house-made pastrami spiked with fresh anchovies, wild mushrooms topped with a poached egg, tender, braised calamari and a rich beef cheek for each of us. We ended with the best rice pudding I’ve ever tasted and the house vermut, which is vermouth, yes, but so much better than the Martini and Rossi versions you’ve used to make martinis or Manhattans. These fortified wines are everywhere in Spain, and they’re complex and usually dark in color — though this, which might have been my favorite of the trip, was white.
Though we really needed sleep, we decided to head up to the rooftop bar/restaurant of our hotel, which we had heard has one of the best views of Madrid. That rumor was true. We found a spot on a couch, sipped some wine and beer and peered at the city lights splayed out before us. Then it was time for bed, as our tour was set to start in earnest the next morning, for one of my favorite parts of the Madrid tour.
Day three: Madrid
I didn’t get a chance to visit what is probably Spain’s most famous art museum — The Prado — during my spring trip, so I was thrilled that it was on this tour’s itinerary.
One of the things I love best about Collette tours is that you don’t just get let loose in a huge museum. You get a guide who shows you a selection of pieces and interprets them for you.
Our local guide, whose complicated Spanish name loosely translates to Snow, was an absolute wealth of colorful knowledge who showed us most of the must-see paintings by Velazquez, Goya and Greco, including the utterly fascinating and fabulous black paintings from Greco, to which an entire room is dedicated. But the first painting we saw, Tintoretto’s “Christ Washing the Disciples’ Feet,” absolutely blew our minds. Tintoretto painted the work in such a way that depending on where you are standing, the perspective completely changes. People and objects that seem flat or in the background jump to the fore when you take a few steps and look again. I could have stared at that work all day.
After that, we were on our own for lunch and made our way to El Cisne Azul, a little neighborhood restaurant that my traveling companions had heard about that specializes in wild mushrooms.
There are just a few tables, but we were the first to arrive (Americans also eat lunch far earlier than Spaniards) so scoring one wasn’t an issue.
I couldn’t tell you the names of all the mushrooms we consumed, but I can tell you that they were properly prepared — sauteed until they got that perfect little caramelization and crisp that makes mushrooms irresistible to those of us who love them. We got a plate of mixed mushrooms topped with a soft egg, a full plate of meaty boletus mushrooms, which our fabulous tour guide David Sanchez said were in season at the moment, a plate of scallops, served in their shells, and a properly seasoned and seared rosy, beefy ribeye to share. The walk back to the hotel was a welcome thing, especially because we had a big dinner coming up.
After a quick siesta, a Spanish tradition I can definitely get behind, we met many of our fellow travelers for a walk through Madrid and a group dinner at Los Galayos, a traditional Spanish restaurant just a few steps from Plaza Mayor.
I was skeptical that the suckling pig could beat the one I tried in the spring at Botin, the oldest continuously operating restaurant in the world, which happens to be a few blocks away, but honestly, the shatteringly crisp skin and meltingly tender meat were a half-step up, in my opinion. As we noshed on an endless train of tapas, delivered before that pig (or lamb or salmon, depending on what diners chose), a tuna, or band of traditional Spanish street musicians, entertained us.
After dinner, the smart thing to do would have been to go back to the hotel and get some sleep, but a merry band of us were not quite ready to do so. I had been introduced to the wonders of Spanish sherry on my last visit to Madrid and was eager to find a place that specialized in it.
Sanchez and Google both recommended La Venencia, a sherry-only spot that offered sample sizes, so we set off.
The long, narrow space was full of young people (yup, sherry is hip in Spain) enjoying little glasses of the carefully oxidized wine. No photos are allowed, so I only have a shot of the outside, but we eventually scored a table and sampled a manzanilla, or white, sherry, an amontillado and a darker sherry, the name of which escapes me. In any case, most of us enjoyed the nutty, rich amontillado the best, and it was fun to taste and see the different types of sherry, many of which are hard, if not impossible, to find in the United States.
Day Four: Madrid and Toledo
First thing in the morning, we hopped on our clean, comfy coach and headed to Toledo.
This gorgeously preserved city was the capital of medieval Spain until 1560, and still maintains the craft of creating swords and other metal work, including beautiful medallions made of gold and silver inlaid into Damascus steel. Our first stop was at a factory that produces both, and after watching masters pound out blades and inlay medallions, I had to get a medallion for myself and one for my daughter.
Inside the city limits, we toured the Cathedral of St. Mary, a magnificent gothic building with an interior full of impressive carvings, paintings and an enormous, gilded backdrop to the altar that contains scenes from the Bible brought to life in 3-D sculpture and set in gold inlay frames. It is at once garish and beautiful and the sort of thing I could stare at for days.
That night, we returned to Madrid and wandered over to the San Miguel Market, a former food market turned food hall in a gorgeous, glass and cast-iron building, where we battled the crowds and sampled a variety of fun sangrias, some killer empanadas and a bunch of fresh seafood dishes, including little crostinis topped with roasted peppers and anchovies, which was hands-down our favorite tapas of the night.
After, we wandered to nearby Plaza Mayor for a nightcap and a plate of excellent fried eggplant, drizzled with honey, before a relatively early bedtime, because the next day it was time to hit the road again.
Day Five: Cordoba and Seville
About half of the group opted to upgrade to the extremely slick high-speed train, which meant we arrived in Cordoba a few hours before the rest of the group, who traveled by bus.
We were given a quick orientation, then set free to explore this former Roman settlement, which was occupied by Muslims from 711 A.D. until 1236, when Ferdinand III and his Catholic Castille-based empire raided the city and took over the government, and the mosque — more on that later.
We chose to walk across the stunning Roman bridge that crosses the Guadalquivir River, to get a better view of the town and peep some Roman ruins along the river.
We had lunch at El Churrasco, a restaurant recommended by our local guide. We had to sample the local version of gazpacho, which is infused with bread, blended until smooth and topped with chopped bacon and hard-boiled eggs. Our server insisted that we use the gazpacho as a topping for yet another round of fried eggplant — I seriously could not get enough of it in Spain — and it was delicious. We also noshed on fresh clams and prawns, all washed down with a local white wine.
Then it was time to meet up with the rest of the tour and see the inside of the Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba, which is a fascinating, gorgeous piece of history.
First, when the mosque was built in the 700s, the Muslims building it repurposed a gaggle of Roman columns, adding their own signature red-brick-and-white-stucco arches to the top of them. When the Catholics took over, instead of tearing down the mosque as was done in so many places in Spain, they instead converted the building into a cathedral.
Over the years, a massive altar, choir stalls, chapels and more were added to the structure, but much of the stunning original architecture remains. It’s quirky and beautiful, and worth getting a local guide to explain to you as you tour. Each little nook and cranny tells a different historical tale.
After, we got a walking tour of the city’s well-preserved Jewish quarter, also filled with fascinating religious history. It was especially fun to watch all the tourists touch the feet, book and beard of a bronze statue of Jewish philosopher Moses Maimonides, which many of us also did after our guide told us it was for good luck.
That night, we settled into our hotel in Seville before heading to a local restaurant for another delicious array of tapas, including house-made chorizo and the best pan con tomate of the trip — the addition of an aged cheese put it over the top for me.
A small group of us decided to take a detour on the way home, through the center of town, where we had a drink at one of the bars beneath The Mushrooms of Seville, a funky, modern wooden statue that looks like — you guessed it! — mushrooms. It claims to be the largest wooden structure in the world, and is lit up with colored lights at night, making for some pretty great photos.
Day Six: Seville
There were two choices for us this day, but Sanchez strongly recommended a walking tour of the city over a boat ride around the city, suggesting that we would see much more on foot.
We wandered through the winding, medieval Santa Cruz Quarter, which is lousy with fragrant orange trees and pretty white houses, all with charming indoor courtyards that you can sometimes see from the street. It also features the street Calle de los Besos, so named because the street is narrow enough that people on opposing balconies could kiss.
We also visited the impressive, sprawling Plaza De Espana, built in 1929 for the Ibero-American exhibition of 1929, and the pretty Parque de Maria Louisa adjacent to it. The park is full of beautiful water features, and therefore absolutely crawling with birds, including swans, red-masked muscovy ducks and the green parrots that chatter loudly throughout much of the southern part of Spain.
And of course, we had to visit the enormous Seville Cathedral, which is the largest Gothic church in the world. It also happens to be the location of Christopher Columbus’ grave. A wee bit of his remains — which our guide explained had been moved many times over the years — are contained within a giant monument of four men, representing the four kingdoms of Spain during the explorer’s life, holding his tomb aloft. My personal feelings about the genocidal historical figure aside, the tomb is impressive in its size and intricate detail.
After an included tapas lunch, which featured some unforgettably delicious beef cheeks, we stopped back at the hotel to freshen up before being treated to a fabulous flamenco show — if you’re in Spain, you have to see one, right? Then a group of us wandered through the city center again, stopping off for snacks and drinks along the way. Eight of us had a round of drinks at one local watering hole for less than $15! I still can’t get over how inexpensive it is to eat and drink in Seville.
Day Seven: Granada
On our way to the former Moorish capital, we stopped at Alhambra, a stone fortress overlooking the city that is one of the most visited places in the country.
The fortress, which is enormous, is a mixture of Spanish Renaissance and Islamic architecture. We had a fascinating guided tour of the grounds, which include the Royal Court of Ferdinand and Isabella, where Christopher Columbus signed his expedition contract.
Intricate carvings adorn nearly every wall and ceiling, and soaring pillars and ornate courtyards with running water features abound. It’s truly spectacular, and worth battling crowds for. A word of warning: You must buy tickets to the Alhambra well in advance, and they take your passport number when you do so — all in order to avoid scalpers reselling the tickets for more than face value.
After settling into our hotel, the entire group took a walking tour of the lively city on our way to a few tapas places, where we sampled more fried eggplant — drizzled with what Spaniards call cane sugar and I think is molasses — croquettes, and the best cracked green olives I’ve ever tasted. I called it a night early, though my husband and a few friends went out and met some locals, staying up late and drinking sherry. Suffice it to say, Granada is a fun place that I’m eager to visit again — this part of the tour was too short.
Days Eight and Nine: Valencia
We had a long drive — six hours on the bus — to Valencia, so upon arrival, we wandered around a bit before settling into the hotel for a siesta before freshening up.
For dinner, we knew we would be getting paella made in a fisherman’s hut the next day, but Sanchez had warned us that it would be chicken-based, not seafood.
So Sanchez recommended a place called Flor de Valencia near the hotel for dinner and made reservations for us so that we could try some seafood paella.
The space was lovely and modern, and a giant pan of paella, studded with mussels, clams, scallops and shrimp, was on the table in short order. We scooped rice and scraped the bottom of the pan to get at the coveted soccarat, or caramelized, crispy bits of rice, that were abundant in this preparation.
The next day, we got a bus and walking tour of the city, which is the third-largest in Spain, and is on the country’s eastern coast of the Mediterranean sea. A catastrophic flood of the Turia River in 1957 caused the city to re-route the river outside of the city center, leaving its bed behind. The city wisely filled it with a massive park and the futuristic City of Arts and Sciences, designed by Valencian architect Santiago Calatrava. The buildings contained within the park are a stark and dazzling contrast to the historic architecture in the old city.
We also visited the historic silk exchange market and a UNESCO World Heritage site that is a gorgeous example of Gothic architecture, and wandered through the current central market, a full-block-sized enclosure with stalls selling everything from produce to fish to rice, vinegar, spices, nuts, jamon and other Spanish foodstuffs. I was suffering from a little cold, and couldn’t get enough of the sweet, neon orange fresh-squeezed orange juice in Valencia. I stopped and got yet another in the market, but a few in our group instead chose to sample the local alcoholic beverage of choice, Agua de Valencia, which is that fresh-squeezed juice, spiked with gin, vodka and cava sparkling wine.
In the afternoon, one of the most anticipated parts of the tour — going to a fisherman’s hut, known as a barraca, for a paella lunch, did not disappoint.
Our bus passed miles of rice fields, where local bomba rice, used in paella, is grown, before stopping in Albufera, which is where the dish originated.
Parts of the freshwater lagoon have been designated as a wildlife reserve, and the former fishing huts here are now tourist attractions, offering freshly made, traditional paella to guests. We watched as the owner added rice and stock to a giant pan in a hut along the river, then settled into the site’s dining room to await our feast. The paella was unforgettably delicious, and after I told the staff that I was interested in the soccarat, they brought a plate of the crispy bits for us to pass around the table.
After lunch, we got a ride on the small wooden boats that putter around the lagoon, peeping the abundant tall grasses, birds and sea-green water. It was a relaxing end to a fantastic morning and afternoon.
That evening, we took a sunset stroll along the Valencia beach and sampled some of that delicious Agua de Valencia before stopping at an adorable tapas bar near our hotel for a cheese plate, some roasted vegetables and a crisp Verdejo.
Days 10 and 11: Barcelona
The next morning, it was back on the bus to travel about four hours to Barcelona, the final stop on this magical tour.
Upon arrival, we were set loose to wander around the city, and we chose to check out the narrow, historic streets of the Gothic Quarter, which was not far from our centrally located hotel.
We had a fabulous tapas lunch — including some local cava, which is the thing to drink in Barcelona — at a little spot on the edge of the quarter, and across the street from the whimsical Palau de la Musica, a famed concert hall built in the early 1900s.
Then we strolled about a half hour to the water, where we took in the sights of the harbor and crossed the bridge to the beach. It was sort of late in the day, so the beachgoers were packing up. We took our shoes off and walked to the water, just to put our feet in the Mediterranean Sea.
Four of us had dinner reservations at Cal Pep, a renowned tapas restaurant in the heart of the city. By far my favorite meal of the trip, we noshed on rich, nutty jamon iberico, sliced paper thin, tuna tartare, clams cooked with more ham, a mixed seafood platter, a slightly soft, incredibly flavorful Spanish tortilla, fried artichokes and foie gras sausage and white beans. We asked for a digestif after that giant meal, and were served the herbaceous orujo, which was strong and tasty and settled our full stomachs somewhat. We welcomed the walk back to our hotel. On the way, we ran into a few people from the tour, who were finishing up dinner. The waitstaff invited us to an opulent, underground speakeasy where we had some (very American-priced) craft cocktails before heading to bed.
In the morning, we had more free time to explore, so my husband and I set out for the food market in town, where we marveled at the pretty stalls, tried a Spanish burrito (weird) and purchased sherry vinegar, saffron and olive oil to bring home.
We also toured Palau Guell, a mansion designed by Barcelona’s most famous architect, Antoni Gaudi. The interior of the house had a lot of fun details, but the rooftop, which is covered in whimsical, tree-like statues, is the real treat.
That afternoon, we toured Gaudi’s most famous work, La Sagrada Familia, a basilica that remains unfinished, nearly 100 years after the architect’s death. Work continues on the outside of the towering, whimsical structure, but the inside is fully finished and breathtaking. I could barely hold back tears as we entered the soaring interior, filled with stone columns and arches that meet an ornate, gilded ceiling. Enormous stained glass windows paint the structure with rainbow-colored light, which changes depending on the time of day. I still can’t stop thinking about this magnificent building. If you are lucky enough to get the chance, go.
A panoramic bus tour followed, and after driving past a lot of Barcelona’s most famous attractions, we were taken to the Palau Nacional, the national art museum on a hill on the edge of town. We marveled at the cityscape, including La Sagrada Familia, still impressive from afar, and took lots of pictures.
Our farewell dinner, at a restaurant a few minutes’ walk from the hotel, featured, yup, tapas, including patatas bravas, croquettes, gyoza and entrees of our choice, the best of which was a rosy, beefy steak, sprinkled with crystally salt and served with fries, possibly the first I had seen in Spain.
It was a lovely meal with a lovely group of people, all of whom got to know each other a little better while surrounded with great food and drinks and a lot of magnificent history.
Interested in traveling with Jess?
Our next tour, to Southern Italy and Sicily in the spring, is sold out, so don’t delay in signing up for our fall 2023 trip to the French Riviera!
Join me for nine days in this sun-soaked region of France, where we will stay in beautiful Nice while visiting Monaco, Cannes, St.-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, and more. We’ll embark on tasting tours, visit a perfume workshop, a wine tasting and much more. And of course, I’ll write a story about it when the tour is over, giving you a unique memento.
This tour is great for those who like to set up a home base while traveling, because we stay in the same hotel the entire time.
Join us for a Zoom presentation on the trip, at 4 p.m. Feb. 9, or wait until April 3, when we will do it again, in person, time and place TBA.
For more information about the trip, or to sign up now, go to gateway.gocollette.com/link/1127773. Feel free to contact me at [email protected] with any other questions you may have.
Amid big trades and Super Bowl proclamations, Dolphins, with Bears next, still must win games they should
Elon Musk’s Past Tweets Reveal Clues About Twitter’s New Owner
Evolution of QBs and NFL defenses behind historic rushing start to 2022 season
California police fight to replace Nancy Pelosi
Max Strus emerging as closer for Heat; Tyler Herro reflects on all-or-nothing approach
Democratic campaign committee rushes to Maggie Hassan emergency aid
Tapas, jamon and sherry with a side of history: Pioneer Press travel group does Spain in a big way
Disability rights icon Lois Curtis dies: NPR
Former Chicago Bulls player charged for allegedly hitting security guards during disturbance
COP27: Thousands of diplomats from around the world visit a chic resort in Egypt to solve the problem of global warming
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News1 week ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
News3 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
News1 week ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Ripple (XRP) Price Keeps Rallying, Eyes for $1 Mark
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business