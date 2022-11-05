ASK IRA: Do the Heat have to wean Tyler Herro off hero ball?

toggle caption Marco Bello/Reuters; Scott Olson/Getty Images; Mario Tama/Getty Images Marco Bello/Reuters; Scott Olson/Getty Images; Mario Tama/Getty Images

Voters in a number of states this midterm cycle face a stark choice: Do they want someone who denies the legitimacy of the 2020 election to oversee voting in their state?

In a different political universe, it might seem odd, given manual audits of paper ballots and legal challenges, the 2020 election was one of the most accurate and accessible in American history.

But in 2022, confidence in the election has eroded significantly among conservative-leaning voters, sending Republican candidates to follow their lead.

It’s a trend that has many election officials – and democracy experts – sounding the alarm.

“The fate of democracy really depends on whether or not the losers accept defeat and whether they recognize losses as losses,” said Amel Ahmed, professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. “If you have a worldview where every loss equals the other side cheating…that generally presents a challenge to the viability of democracy.”

Election deniers have used the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen as justification to remove voting access measures like ballot boxes and other forms of early voting, and to question some voting tools. electoral security such as the Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC.

In addition to practical voting changes an election-denying poll official could implement, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, said she’s worried about the possibility of disruption. of the 2024 election certification process and the misinformation issues it could present if a Holocaust denier is in a position of authority and able to make the lies about the vote more believable.

“We are truly in the midst of a national effort to discredit our elections,” Benson said during a Thursday press briefing. “There will be people who choose to be politicians first and election administrators second or not at all.”

In his reelection campaign this fall, Benson will face Kristina Karamo, a community college professor who rose to prominence after falsely claiming to have seen voter fraud in Detroit during the last presidential race.

Their clash is one of the bear races to watch this week when it comes to democracy and the scrutiny of the American vote.

Michigan

In a state that opted for Joe Biden in 2020 by more than 150,000 votes, Republicans in Michigan still decided to double down with their grassroots voters to choose candidates for secretary of state and attorney general.

Karamo, who previously filed a lawsuit this year based on mail-in voting conspiracy theories, and Matthew DePerno, the GOP attorney general’s nominee, were endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

DePerno is being investigated for an alleged conspiracy to seize and tamper with voting machines, and Karamo has come under scrutiny for his ties to the QAnon movement and past comments, including opposition to the teaching of evolution in schools.

“Evolution is one of the biggest frauds ever perpetrated on us,” she said in a July 2019 video, according to CNN.

While both candidates garnered majority support from party loyalists at a nominating convention in the spring, even then more mainstream Republicans worried about the candidates’ viability in a general election in a purple state.

“Each announcement of [now] until November is going to say ‘QAnon Karamo is too crazy for us’,” said State Rep. Beau LaFave, a Republican who ran for secretary of state against Karamo at the time.

DePerno faces current Attorney General Dana Nessel, who was first elected in 2018 and made headlines for refusing to enforce Michigan’s anti-abortion law. Nessel was the first LGBTQ person elected to statewide office in Michigan, and Republicans, including DePerno, have sought to attack him using culture warfare tropes. They seized on a joke she made at a press conference over the summer that there should be a “drag queen for every school.”

Benson was also first elected in 2018, after losing her initial bid for the position in 2010. She is the former dean of law school at Wayne State University and the author of a book about the role of Secretaries of State in American democracy.

Benson has come under scrutiny around the 2020 election, largely due to unfounded accusations Trump made about Michigan’s electoral system, but she is highly respected in the electoral community and has long prided herself on working closely with Republican (and Trump-endorsed) Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

Arizona

In many ways, Arizona has been the epicenter of election denial since 2020.

Shortly after voting ended in this election, one of the most notorious counting conspiracies, dubbed “SharpieGate”, blossomed in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Six months later, the Cyber ​​Ninjas began their widely discredited “audit” of the vote in Maricopa (which also confirmed that Biden had won).

And now Republicans who deny the 2020 election results are running for every state office that has a role in administering the election.

This has many worried about the future of voting in the state, should they win.

Former President Barack Obama rallied on behalf of state Democrats Wednesday night in Phoenix, warning that “democracy as we know it may not survive” if Republicans sweep those offices.

The race for Secretary of State pits a former election administrator, Adrian Fontes, against a far-right candidate, Mark Finchem, who is a self-proclaimed member of the far-right Oath Keepers and who was in the US Capitol on January 6 when rioters cut off certification of Biden’s victory.

In an interview with NPR earlier this year, Finchem said he didn’t enter the Capitol that day, but also continued to claim the 2020 election was stolen.

Trump endorsed Finchem last September and also endorsed the other candidates declining election in Arizona’s contests for governor and Senate.

In the race for governor, Holocaust denier Kari Lake, who previously filed a dismissed lawsuit based on election misinformation, faces current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

Nevada

The Silver State may be the most underrated state when it comes to election denial, but a move in rural counties toward manual ballot counting shows voting misinformation is taking hold here, too. .

Polls also show the race for returning leader is neck and neck, despite a substantial fundraising lead for unelected candidate, Democrat Cisco Aguilar.

Aguilar is an attorney who spent several years on the state athletic commission, and he says his first priority in his tenure would be to pressure the Nevada Legislature to make it a crime to harass or intimidate workers. electoral.

His opponent, Republican Jim Marchant, is a former state assemblyman who blames his 2020 defeat on voter fraud, though he has produced no evidence.

Marchant has Trump’s endorsement, and at a recent rally in Minden, Nevada, he noted their similar views.

“We have something in common: President Trump and I lost an election in 2020 because of a rigged election,” Marchant said. “I have been working since November 4, 2020 to expose what happened, and what I have discovered is horrific.”

Marchant, Karamo and Finchem all say they want to drastically reduce early voting, and Marchant has been a leading proponent of the grassroots movement toward manual ballot counting, even though that style of counting has proven to be time and time again less accurate and more resource-intensive.