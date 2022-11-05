Biden and Obama will campaign together in midterm elections

TAMPA, Fla. — Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford won’t be thinking about his heroic shots in last year’s thrilling playoff win when he returns to Raymond James Stadium on Sunday to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers again. from Tampa Bay.

“I’ve played that one in my head enough, I know him,” Stafford said. “I’ll just be ready to go play the game.”

Now is not the time for Stafford to appreciate his dazzling shots, including those in last week’s well-executed first half against the San Francisco 49ers before things fell apart in the final two. quarters.

Lately, Stafford has been focused on fixing the negatives, as the Rams’ offense has been among the worst in the NFL in the first two months of the season. The Rams had decent protection for Stafford last week, but still had another lackluster offensive performance for a team averaging 16.9 points per game, which ranked 28th in the NFL heading into Week 9. .

“I mean, it was still tough, it’s a long drive,” Stafford said after being asked what clicked for the attack in the first half last week.

Much like Stafford, Brady was only asked about his past accomplishments at the end of his weekly press conference, as the majority of his time with reporters was spent discussing the stagnant offense.

Brady will enter Sunday 164 yards away from becoming the first player in NFL history to record 100,000 career passing yards (regular season and playoffs combined), a once unattainable feat that may never happen again. But Brady probably didn’t spend too much time thinking about that milestone, and he probably doesn’t dwell on last January’s playoff loss to the Rams, when the Buccaneers erased a 27-3 deficit in the last minute before the exploits of Stafford.

The narrative that it would be a playoff rematch never materialized as both teams fell short of their Super Bowl expectations in the first half of the season. But there could still be playoff-like intensity on the field with the Rams (3-4) and Buccaneers (3-5) desperate for a win. The Buccaneers are on a three-game losing streak and the Rams have lost three of their last four games.

Both teams disappointed, but all they need is a wildcard spot in the NFC playoffs to possibly face the Philadelphia Eagles (8-0), Minnesota Vikings (6-1), Seahawks of Seattle (5-3) or the Atlanta Falcons. (4-4), the current division leaders and the top four seeds in the conference standings. These unproven teams with unproven quarterbacks would be at a disadvantage when it comes to playoff experience if, in January, they faced the Rams, the defending Super Bowl champions, or the Buccaneers, the 2020 champions led by the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

The Rams and Buccaneers are far from out of playoff contention, but the loser will be left with just three wins heading into Week 10 and a sizable hole to punch out.

“Yeah, technically it’s a long season, we have about 10 games left or whatever, but I want to win every game,” Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey said. “I don’t want to keep waiting and saying, ‘We have more time.’ I do not like it.

Ramsey joked during the offseason that he was glad Brady, 45, ended his retirement because he’s no longer the cornerback who allowed the last touchdown of his career. Brady threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mike Evans with Ramsey in coverage to spark the Buccaneers’ rally in the final four minutes of the memorable playoff game.

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald recalled how comfortable Brady was in the pocket while orchestrating his stunning comeback. Creating pressure on opposing quarterbacks has been a problem for the Rams this season, and they’ll have to find ways to apply it to a quarterback known for releasing the ball quickly.

“You know that’s the only thing you can do as a defence, as a defensive front, when they want to back up and pass, try to pressure him, try to get close to him, hurt him. comfortable,” Donald said. . “Make him feel like you, so he’s not out there and able to tear you apart. So obviously his career speaks for itself, the things he’s able to do. So as a that defensive front, for us to help the secondary, we have to find ways to affect it.

The Rams defense got 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo comfortable last week by rolling back their secondary coverage in hopes of coaxing Garoppolo into taking five- to 10-yard completions instead of use the racing game and shoot on the ground. Garoppolo took the yards and the 49ers consistently produced explosive plays and had a productive running game.

“I think going into this game against the Niners, you say, no disrespect to Jimmy, but you have to make Jimmy beat you and he absolutely did,” the Rams defensive coordinator said. Raheem Morris. “Credit to him.”

Morris likely won’t take that approach against Brady, especially with the Buccaneers ranked last in the NFL with an average of 61.9 rushing yards per game. The Rams will need outside linebackers Leonard Floyd, Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis to help Donald and build pressure on the quarterback, which hasn’t happened enough this season, which is why the Rams would have been looking for a star edge rusher before the trade. the deadline has arrived.

A Von Miller-like player isn’t coming this season to elevate the Rams’ defense. They’re going to have to make it work with what they have and against the most accomplished quarterback of all time on Sunday.

“It’s our job not to allow them to get comfortable,” Morris said. “But if you keep giving so many chances to the best player in the world, the ‘GOAT’, he’s going to get comfortable.”

The Rams and the rest of the NFL know what a comfortable Brady looks like.