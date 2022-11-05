Connect with us

News

Biden and Obama will campaign together in midterm elections

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

14 seconds ago

on

By

Biden And Obama Will Campaign Together In Midterm Elections
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

US President Joe Biden alongside former President Barack Obama during an event on the Affordable Care Act, the former President’s major legislative achievement, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, USA United, April 5, 2022.

Leah Millis | Reuters

President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama will appear together on the campaign trail Saturday for the first time since Biden took office.

The former president and vice president will meet in Philadelphia in a last-ditch attempt to energize swing-state voters ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro will join the presidents at the event.

Former President Donald Trump is also campaigning in Pennsylvania on Saturday in Latrobe, outside of Pittsburgh. Trump has endorsed famed doctor and Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz as well as Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.

One of Pennsylvania’s incumbent senators, GOP Sen. Pat Toomey, is retiring, meaning the state could determine which party currently controls the Senate 50-50. Whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate will likely define Biden’s ability to execute on his agenda over the next two years.

Polls show a tight race between Senate candidates Oz and Fetterman.

In their lone debate in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the Senate candidates answered questions about abortion rights, raising the minimum wage, gun reform and fracking. Each candidate accused the other of lying and did not hesitate to attack the personal life of his opponent.

Oz won over Fetterman in the polls as Fetterman recovered from a debilitating stroke in May that kept him off the campaign trail for three months. The Oz campaign launched attacks on Fetterman’s health and questioned whether he was physically fit to take office. Fetterman’s primary care physician wrote that the candidate “has no work restrictions and can work full-time in public service,” while noting that he has ongoing auditory processing issues.

In turn, Fetterman’s campaign lambasted Oz, a wealthy television star, as an out-of-touch New Jersey upholsterer who made his fortune promoting sometimes questionable health information to his audience.

—CNBC’s Kevin Breuninger contributed to this report.

cnbc

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Iran says it supplied drones to Russia before Ukraine conflict — RT World News

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 5, 2022

By

Iran Says It Supplied Drones To Russia Before Ukraine Conflict — Rt World News
google news

Tehran admits supplying Moscow with ‘small number’ of drones but denies ever supplying missiles

Iran has for the first time acknowledged handing over military drones to Russia, but said the deliveries were completed before the Ukrainian conflict erupted in late February. Tehran has meanwhile denied allegations that it supplied Moscow with missiles.

On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said: “This story made by some Western countries, that Iran supplied missiles and drones to Russia to help the war in Ukraine – the missile part is completely false.”

Iran’s state news agency IRNA quoted the diplomat as adding that the “The drone part is true, and we supplied Russia with a small number of drones months before the war in Ukraine.”

Amirabdollahian also claimed that Tehran and Kyiv agreed two weeks ago to hold talks over alleged cases of Russian troops using Iranian weapons. According to the minister, however, the Ukrainian delegation withdrew from the scheduled meeting at the last minute.

The diplomat also assured that Tehran “not to remain indifferent” whether evidence has been presented that proves that the Russian military is using Iranian drones in Ukraine.


Ukrainian-Made Part Found In 'Iranian Drone' – Kyiv

Reuters reported that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In early October, Russia launched a massive campaign of airstrikes targeting major Ukrainian cities, with particular emphasis on power plants and other critical infrastructure. These attacks involved missiles as well as so-called “kamikaze” drones.

The Ukrainian government says the Russian military is increasingly relying on Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones to carry out such strikes – which Moscow denies.

kyiv was making similar claims about alleged Tehran involvement as early as September, with Ukraine downgrading diplomatic ties with Iran later that month.

In mid-October, Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba offered to completely sever ties with the Islamic Republic.

The EU and the UK quickly sided with Ukraine on the issue and last month imposed additional punitive measures on the already heavily sanctioned Iran.

You can share this story on social media:

RT

google news
Continue Reading

News

UA and ASU unions demand $25 an hour minimum wage and stronger teaching contracts

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 5, 2022

By

Ua And Asu Unions Demand $25 An Hour Minimum Wage And Stronger Teaching Contracts
google news

Nataly Reed’s landlord has increased her rent by $300 over the past year. As a faculty member of the University of Arizona Department of English, she teaches a full-time course load on a short-term contract. Now, the inflated cost of living in Arizona has her wondering how far she can stretch her salary.

“I’m happy to still be able to pay my rent, but I’m at my limit. You’re not supposed to allocate more than 30% of your income to housing and I’m here,” Reed said. “It’s money that I don’t save. I don’t plan to retire tomorrow, but I wonder if I will ever be able to.

Creating more job security for contingent faculty is why Reed, who is also an organizer for the United Campus Workers of Arizona chapter at UA, joined hundreds of other UA faculty members. and Arizona State University by signing a petition calling on both campuses to raise the minimum wage for all campus workers to $25 per hour by 2025.

People also read…

The union is also circulating a petition at both universities calling for “job security, high salaries and avenues of promotion” for contingent faculty.

“Job security, good wages”

As of fall 2022, contingent faculty made up 51% of AU’s teaching staff, part of a decades-long nationwide trend toward colleges and universities relying more on nontenured faculty.

“So many of our students have no idea that the professors who come in and teach their classes have no job security, don’t really earn a decent salary, and often struggle a lot,” Marcia Klotz said. , Assistant Professor of English at UA. representative of the department and faculty on the executive committee of the union.

Despite being a tenured member, Klotz said that from the union’s perspective, providing that kind of job security to all UA faculty members would benefit the campus as a whole. “To the extent that we can defend the working conditions of our faculty, we defend the learning conditions of our students,” she said. “It’s a completely direct correlation.”

Currently, the minimum salary for a full-time faculty member is $32,000 for one academic year, but actual salaries can vary widely from department to department. Many of these contingent faculty are hired on one-year or even one-semester contracts, as opposed to tenure-track faculty who work for tenured positions. Casual professors who do not have a full-time teaching load are paid around $5,000 per class and usually work on one-semester contracts.

“When people are hired to teach part-time and without job security, professors disappear,” said Reed, who explained that from what she has seen, these inconsistencies can hurt students who may not be able to take a key course. or build strong relationships with their teachers. Receiving low pay and little job security to do the job of teaching a full-time course load, she added, also lowers morale in the class, which is why she and others Petition signatories are calling for multi-year contracts and clearer promotion pathways that recognize merit.

According to UA spokesperson Pam Scott, the university is already making progress in meeting these demands.

“We have been working to increase the number of career faculty on multi-year contracts,” she said in an email. “It has been steadily increasing for the past few years and after this semester’s surge, we are likely to see substantial multi-year contract growth in the following year’s data.”

Scott added that while career faculty, who are casual employees eligible for benefits, already have avenues to promotion, adjunct faculty, who are generally not eligible for benefits, do not.

$25 by 2025

But even though there is a possibility of eventual promotion, the $32,000 minimum salary for contingent full-time faculty set by the AU, Reed said, is a key reason for the appeal of the union to a minimum hourly wage of $25 by 2025.

“When you’re salaried, you work as many hours as you’re willing to give,” Reed said. “So many people are working on the fumes.”

According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Living Wage Calculator, a single adult with one child living in Pima County would need to earn $30.73 an hour to earn a living in Tucson. In Maricopa County, where ASU is located, that same person would need to earn $32.73 an hour to earn a living.

Neither AU nor ASU minimum wages come close to this wage.

Currently, the UA minimum wage for student workers is $13 per hour, which matches Tucson’s new minimum wage schedule, and $13.50 for staff. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the AU will increase its minimum hourly wage to $13.85 for its 27,000 workers, consistent with the increase planned by the state.

“We agree that it is important to continue to increase the wages of our lowest paid employees in view of the current high inflation and an increasingly competitive labor market,” said said Scott, AU spokesman. Scott also added that the UA intends to raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025, when the city will require all employers to offer a $15 minimum wage, as a measure. ballot approved by voters last year.

In Tempe, where the cost of living is higher than in Tucson, ASU raised the minimum hourly wage for its roughly 16,500 workers to $20 “to stay competitive in today’s job market,” said one. spokesperson for the university in an email. However, ASU, where 61% of its teaching staff are contingent faculty, did not respond to further questions about the details of its contingent faculty contracts or any plans to adjust them.

The union is working to garner more support from workers, students and the community before sending the petitions to the leadership of the UA, ASU and Arizona Board of Regents, which is sending budget requests to the Arizona State Legislature for approval.

But his message is already clear and uncompromising.

“Universities encompass a large workforce, so they should lead and give their workers a living wage,” said Jessica Rodriguez, senior organizer for United Campus Workers of Arizona, which serves both ASU and the University. AU. “Workers are demanding $25 by 2025. We have three years ahead of us, so that governments, ABOR, and the legislature can begin to make proactive decisions that support higher education and university workers.

WATCH NOW: University of Arizona graduate student Kelli Lycke speaks during a rally dubbed “a health and safety funeral” Thursday, September 30, 2021 on the University of Arizona campus. Arizona to Tucson. Video by Kathryn Palmer.

Arizona Daily Star Kathryn Palmer


Kathryn Palmer covers higher education for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her by email at [email protected] or her new phone number, 520-496-9010.

Delaware

google news
Continue Reading

News

Rams look to rush to avoid Tom Brady and Buccaneers getting comfortable – Orange County Register

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 5, 2022

By

Rams Look To Rush To Avoid Tom Brady And Buccaneers Getting Comfortable – Orange County Register
google news

TAMPA, Fla. — Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford won’t be thinking about his heroic shots in last year’s thrilling playoff win when he returns to Raymond James Stadium on Sunday to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers again. from Tampa Bay.

“I’ve played that one in my head enough, I know him,” Stafford said. “I’ll just be ready to go play the game.”

Now is not the time for Stafford to appreciate his dazzling shots, including those in last week’s well-executed first half against the San Francisco 49ers before things fell apart in the final two. quarters.

Lately, Stafford has been focused on fixing the negatives, as the Rams’ offense has been among the worst in the NFL in the first two months of the season. The Rams had decent protection for Stafford last week, but still had another lackluster offensive performance for a team averaging 16.9 points per game, which ranked 28th in the NFL heading into Week 9. .

“I mean, it was still tough, it’s a long drive,” Stafford said after being asked what clicked for the attack in the first half last week.

Much like Stafford, Brady was only asked about his past accomplishments at the end of his weekly press conference, as the majority of his time with reporters was spent discussing the stagnant offense.

Brady will enter Sunday 164 yards away from becoming the first player in NFL history to record 100,000 career passing yards (regular season and playoffs combined), a once unattainable feat that may never happen again. But Brady probably didn’t spend too much time thinking about that milestone, and he probably doesn’t dwell on last January’s playoff loss to the Rams, when the Buccaneers erased a 27-3 deficit in the last minute before the exploits of Stafford.

The narrative that it would be a playoff rematch never materialized as both teams fell short of their Super Bowl expectations in the first half of the season. But there could still be playoff-like intensity on the field with the Rams (3-4) and Buccaneers (3-5) desperate for a win. The Buccaneers are on a three-game losing streak and the Rams have lost three of their last four games.

Both teams disappointed, but all they need is a wildcard spot in the NFC playoffs to possibly face the Philadelphia Eagles (8-0), Minnesota Vikings (6-1), Seahawks of Seattle (5-3) or the Atlanta Falcons. (4-4), the current division leaders and the top four seeds in the conference standings. These unproven teams with unproven quarterbacks would be at a disadvantage when it comes to playoff experience if, in January, they faced the Rams, the defending Super Bowl champions, or the Buccaneers, the 2020 champions led by the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

The Rams and Buccaneers are far from out of playoff contention, but the loser will be left with just three wins heading into Week 10 and a sizable hole to punch out.

“Yeah, technically it’s a long season, we have about 10 games left or whatever, but I want to win every game,” Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey said. “I don’t want to keep waiting and saying, ‘We have more time.’ I do not like it.

Ramsey joked during the offseason that he was glad Brady, 45, ended his retirement because he’s no longer the cornerback who allowed the last touchdown of his career. Brady threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mike Evans with Ramsey in coverage to spark the Buccaneers’ rally in the final four minutes of the memorable playoff game.

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald recalled how comfortable Brady was in the pocket while orchestrating his stunning comeback. Creating pressure on opposing quarterbacks has been a problem for the Rams this season, and they’ll have to find ways to apply it to a quarterback known for releasing the ball quickly.

“You know that’s the only thing you can do as a defence, as a defensive front, when they want to back up and pass, try to pressure him, try to get close to him, hurt him. comfortable,” Donald said. . “Make him feel like you, so he’s not out there and able to tear you apart. So obviously his career speaks for itself, the things he’s able to do. So as a that defensive front, for us to help the secondary, we have to find ways to affect it.

California Daily Newspapers

google news
Continue Reading

News

US military hits al-Shabab extremists in Somalia

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

30 mins ago

on

November 5, 2022

By

Tropical Storm Karl Forms In The Gulf Off The Southern Coast Of Mexico
google news

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The US military said it carried out an airstrike in support of Somali government operations against the extremist group al-Shabab that killed some of its fighters.

A U.S. Africa Command statement on Saturday described the airstrike as being carried out on Thursday in “collective self-defense” and at the request of the Somali national army near the town of Cadale in the Middle Shabelle region.

washingtonpost

google news
Continue Reading

News

Pickleball options expand in Roseville, Mendota Heights

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

36 mins ago

on

November 5, 2022

By

Pickleball Options Expand In Roseville, Mendota Heights
google news

Picklers, perk up. Pickleball is the nation’s fastest-growing sport according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, and businesses are working to match rising interest in the community. The Twin Cities will house multiple new pickleball courts in the next year, both located in the east metro. 

The first, Drop Shot LLC, recently received approval for a conditional use permit to open a nine-court facility, Twin Cities Racquet & Social Club, in Mendota Heights. In addition to pickleball courts, the 24,000-square-foot space will offer space for squash and padel courts. The club will operate on a pay-to-play basis, according to Glenn Baron, a partner at Drop Shot.

“It’s the kind of sport that you can have fun playing 10 minutes after you start, yet it’s also a sport that is not that easy to master. So I think it also retains interest for people and for better athletes,” Baron said.

According to Baron, there is a strong demand in the area for spaces to play the sport. He says that the new facility, in vacant warehouse space at 1415 Mendota Heights Road, could be operational in around five months.

Additionally, Smash Park — an Iowa-based entertainment venue combining pickleball with entertainment and craft food and drinks — is set to open their first Twin Cities location in Roseville. Construction is set to begin in the spring with an anticipated opening in fall 2023. Smash Park’s original location opened in 2018 in West Des Moines. Their second opened this year in Pella and future locations include Omaha and the Twin Cities. 

“Enthusiasm for pickleball and ‘eatertainment’ seems to grow by the day. We plan to delight area residents with fun recreation and entertainment options for every age with top-notch scratch food and drinks,” Smash Park CEO Monty Lockyear said in a statement. 

The 50,000-square-foot venue will offer an indoor/outdoor space for entertainment with the capacity to host private events of up to 500 people. Amenities will include a pickleball court, duckpin bowling, ax-throwing, a private karaoke suite, live events and a 21-plus “Paddle Club,” complete with a rooftop bar. Visitors will find over 100 TVs, available for sports watch parties and pay-per-view events, both indoors and outdoors. Smash will be located in Twin Lakes Station, 1743 County Road C West, about one mile north of Rosedale Center.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Rishi Sunak speaks of pride at being Britain’s first Hindu Prime Minister

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

43 mins ago

on

November 5, 2022

By

Rishi Sunak Speaks Of Pride At Being Britain'S First Hindu Prime Minister
google news

<!–

–>

Rishi Sunak has won the race to replace Liz Truss as prime minister

London:

According to an interview published on Saturday, Britain’s first Indian-born prime minister, who is also a practicing Hindu, believes the monument reveals something important about the state of diversity in Britain.

Sunak, 42, also revealed he refused to step down from ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson in last month’s leadership battle, believing his track record as finance minister meant that “He was the right person to lead the country through its cost-of-living crisis.

Sunak won the race to replace Liz Truss as prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party on October 24, the same day India celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights.

The new Prime Minister’s first official event in Downing Street was a Diwali reception.

“It was obviously wonderful. It meant a lot to a lot of people,” said Sunak, who as Johnson’s finance minister would have traditional Diwali decorations on the doorstep of his official residence at 11 Downing Street. .

Sunak’s grandparents were from Punjab and emigrated to Britain from East Africa in the 1960s.

“As Chancellor I was able to light my Diwali diyas (lamps) on the steps of Downing Street. It said something wonderful about our country that it was possible, but also that it didn’t matter.

“It was in a way my goodness it’s great, but it’s also just Britain,” he told The Times newspaper in his first major interview since taking office.

“I hope it’s a source of collective pride across the country,” he added.

“Best person” for the job

Sunak said he never considered dropping out of the leadership race to make way for Johnson or a “joint ticket” with his former boss.

Johnson had considered a comeback attempt but dropped the offer after failing to persuade Sunak to share power.

“I was very clear with him that I had strong support from my colleagues in parliament and I thought I was the best person to do the job,” he said.

Sunak avoided direct criticism of his short-lived predecessor Truss, whose disastrous economic policies he described as “mistakes”, it was his job to “fix”.

Truss’ botched October tax cut budget rattled markets, pushed up borrowing costs and sent the pound plummeting.

As Britons face a winter of rising food, energy and housing prices, Sunak tried to calm markets by hinting at tax hikes in a new budget on November 17.

But he warned of “difficult decisions ahead”, while promising measures to bring inflation down “with compassion and fairness”.

Featured Video of the Day

‘I didn’t expect a massive layoff in the Indian team’: ex-Twitter India chief

ndtv

google news
Continue Reading

Trending