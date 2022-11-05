Biden will campaign for Governor Hochul in New York on Sunday

Get the latest Boston sports news
President Biden will campaign with Governor Kathy Hochul of New York on Sunday, making a last-minute midterm swing to try to save his party’s nominee amid a late push by his Republican opponent in one of the most liberal states in the country.
Mr. Biden will attend a rally in Yonkers in Westchester County with Ms. Hochul, Sen. Chuck Schumer and other Democrats to try to boost lackluster enthusiasm among the party base in the early vote.
Ms. Hochul’s campaign confirmed the event, which was first reported by Capitol Pressroom.
The intervention of Mr. Biden and other top Democratic surrogates at the 11th hour is more typical of a swing state than New York, but it underscores how tight the race has become in its final days.
Ms. Hochul appears to be maintaining a modest lead over Rep. Lee Zeldin, a four-term Republican from Long Island. Still, Mr. Zeldin has made significant inroads across the state in the final weeks of the race, and pollsters say there are signs Republican enthusiasm is growing across the country, making it one of the closest contests for governor New York has seen in two decades.
Mr. Biden, whose approval rating in recent polls appears to be roughly even at slightly above water in New York, will be the centerpiece of a concerted all-star push by Ms. Hochul to transform his base. The governor is scheduled to campaign Saturday with former President Bill Clinton in Brooklyn, home to the state’s largest Democratic voting bloc.
On Thursday, she appeared with Hillary Clinton, the former New York senator and Democratic presidential hopeful, and Vice President Kamala Harris, at an event in Manhattan. Former President Barack Obama also cut a radio ad for Ms. Hochul, but is not expected to appear on the campaign trail in New York.
Mr. Zeldin has brought in his own high-profile Republican surrogates in recent days, including Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia. On Saturday, he was scheduled to appear with Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii who recently quit her party.
One prominent supporter of Mr. Zeldin has been conspicuously absent: former President Donald J. Trump. Mr. Trump helped the Republican candidate raise funds earlier this fall, but he has not appeared on the campaign trail in his home state, where he remains deeply unpopular.
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — The remains of Alexis Gabe, an Oakley woman missing since January, have been found, the City of Oakley confirmed Friday.
The partial remains belonging to the 24-year-old man were located in the city of Plymouth on Thursday, and the identity was confirmed by a forensic odontologist on Friday.
Gabe disappeared in January, where she was last seen leaving the Antioch home of her former boyfriend, Marshall Jones.
Her car was found in Oakley but there was no sign of her.
Investigators say they determined that Jones traveled to the area where Alexis’ remains were found within hours of her disappearance.
Jones was killed in a Seattle suburb in June when police moved in to arrest him.
Officials say a press conference will be scheduled for early next week.
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
College Sports
“That game for me, I really felt the same throughout the week,” Morehead said. “My preparation was the same, as it always has been.”
Morehead did everything he could, but it marked the fourth straight loss for the struggling Eagles (2-7, 1-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), who fell to UConn for the first time last week. The opponents have beaten the Eagles 125-52 in that stretch, as their season has come and gone since a one-point win over Louisville on Oct. 1.
There were some bright spots Friday, highlighted by play from Morehead and rookie Joe Griffin Jr. (5 catches, 103 yards, 2 TDs) and Alex Broome (74 total yards), but the Blue Devils (6 -3, 3-2 ACC) had too much firepower.
Duke struck first when quarterback Riley Leonard fumbled for a 60-yard springboard three minutes into the game. BC coach Jeff Hafley said he tackled the slow start defensively against UConn, but Friday was more or less the same.
“Looks like we took a turn to settle down,” linebacker Vinny DePalma said. “It’s on us as players.”
BC responded four minutes later as Morehead hit Zay Flowers for a 2-yard touchdown to tie the score at 7. Duke’s Todd Pelino drilled a 39-yard field goal four minutes later for a 10-7 for a quarter.
Boston College was in danger of letting the game slip away before Morehead found Griffin Jr. for a 2-yard score with 50 seconds left in the first half. They developed a relationship early in their career and Hafley said “the connection felt real”.
The Eagles looked flat and out of shape defensively to start the second as well, as Duke extended their lead on a 7-yard run from Jordan Waters. Sahmir Hagans added an 8-yard TD reception, as the lead grew to 24-7.
Boston College was in danger of letting the game completely slip away before Morehead found Griffin Jr. for a 2-yard score with 50 seconds left in the first half.
The Eagles had regained some momentum, but Duke took a 24-14 halftime advantage after dominating the possession battle, 18:07 to 11:53. The Blue Devils outscored British Columbia, 254-145, in total yards and averaged 7.4 yards per carry.
BC’s shorthanded offensive line had its hands full. A unit that has been decimated by injuries lost Nick Thomas and Jude Bowry for Friday’s game and potentially longer.
Duke pushed the margin to 31-14 on a 24-yard run from Jaquez Moore early in the third, then BC responded with an 18-yard strike to Flowers. He fought his way past several defenders to cut the deficit to 31-21 by three.
“We were down 17, and it could have gotten ugly,” Hafley said. “Sometimes it was like that, but our guys fought. They really fought.
Morehead, who became the first Eagle to throw four TD passes in his first career start since at least 1981, was ready and didn’t try to do too much, taking what the defense gave him and doing a simple game rather than spectacular. .
Hafley praised Morehead for his composure and leadership, but was not ready to name him the starter moving forward.
“I think that’s a good question,” Hafley said. “Phil is injured at the moment so there is no decision. Phil is our starter and Emmett did a really good job tonight.
Early in the fourth quarter, Moore delivered again, from 2 yards out, to extend the cushion again to 17. Tackles haunted the Eagles for much of the night.
Dino Tomlin helped BC downfield on the ensuing practice, then Morehead connected with Griffin for 26 yards to make it 38-28 with 12:07 remaining . Morehead called Griffin a “monster athlete” and said there wasn’t a corner that could match his 6-4 stature.
“He looked like one of the best players on the court tonight,” Hafley said of Griffin. “It was impressive to watch. I think it shows you a pretty bright future with those two, which is exciting.
BC fired a field goal in the last minute, but ran out of time.
WASHINGTON– President Joe Biden landed an envious jobs record, earning 10.3 million during his tenure. But voters in Tuesday’s midterm elections are much more focused on inflation near 40-year highs.
That left the president trying to convince the public that job gains mean better days are ahead, even as fears of a recession mount.
Presidents have long believed that voters will reward them for strong economic growth, but inflation has thrown a wrench into the already difficult likelihood that Democrats will retain control of the House and Senate.
Economic worries deepened as the Federal Reserve repeatedly raised its benchmark interest rates to reduce inflation and possibly increase unemployment. Mortgage costs soared, while the SThe &P 500 stock index has fallen more than 20% so far this year as the world braces for a possible downturn.
Biden is asking voters to look beyond the current financial pain, saying what matters are the job gains he thinks his policies are promoting. The government announced on Friday that employers created 261,000 jobs in October as the unemployment rate climbed to 3.7%.
About 740,000 manufacturing jobs have been added since Biden’s presidency began, a number the president says will continue to rise due to his funding of infrastructure projects, computer chip production and a shift to clean energy sources.
“America is reasserting itself – it’s as simple as that,” Biden said in a speech on Friday. “We also know that people are still struggling with inflation. That’s our number one priority.”
Yet the president also warns that a Republican majority in Congress could make inflation worse by seeking to cancel his programs and treating federal debt payments as a bargaining chip instead of an obligation to honor.
His challenge is that the ruling party typically faces skeptical midterm voters in the United States and that inflation weighs more on public sentiment than job growth.
“If you have a job, it’s kind of comforting to know that the labor market is strong if at the same time you feel like every paycheck is worth less and less anyway,” the pollster said. Kristen SoltisAnderson. “Inflation is such political poison because every day, every time they spend money, voters are reminded that this is a problem we have.”
As Biden tries to fend off fears that inflation could drag the country into a recession, his main proof of the economy’s resilience is continued job growth.
“As we see the economy as a whole, we don’t see it going into a recession,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters ahead of the latest jobs report.
Heading into the election, Biden and the Democrats are already at a disadvantage. Voters generally favor the party leaving the White House midterm, giving Republicans an automatic head start. When Yale University economist Ray Fair looked at past elections, his model predicted that Democrats would get just 46.4% of the national vote, largely because Biden was in the Oval Office.
Fair’s analysis suggests that inflation has essentially wiped out the political boost Democrats could have gotten from strong economic growth for three quarters in 2021. Even though the economy is a priority for many voters, the forces contradictions of past growth and high inflation cancel each other out.
That makes the Democrats’ vote share about the same as the historical trend suggests, Fair concluded.
But inflation is compounding the hurdles for a president who has tried to convey optimism as he travels the country ahead of the election. Research in social psychology and behavioral economics generally shows that people often focus on the negatives and can block out the positives.
“People pay more attention to bad news than good news and are more likely to retain and remember bad news,” said Matthew Incantalupo, a political scientist at Yeshiva University.
Incantalupo’s research examines how voters absorb economic news. When unemployment is low, as it is now, he said, voters generally see employment as a personal issue — rather than a systemic issue involving government policies. But most believe that inflation is a social problem beyond anyone’s control, unless that person runs the Fed.
“When it’s high, everyone experiences it at least a little bit, and there’s really no individual way to avoid it,” Incantalupo said. “Voters will look to government for solutions in these circumstances, and in many cases that will lead them to punish incumbents, even in the face of other positive economic news.”
Republican candidates specifically said Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package last year overheated the economy, causing prices to rise alongside job gains they say will would be produced anyway as the pandemic receded. They also said Biden should have eased restrictions on oil production, in order to increase domestic production and lower gasoline prices.
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy — who could become president if the GOP wins a majority in the House — hammered Biden on the high prices. As Biden warned that Republicans who deny the 2020 election result are a threat to democracy, the California congressman countered that what voters care about are gas and grocery costs. .
“President Biden is trying to divide and deflect at a time when America must unite – because he can’t talk about his policies that have driven up the cost of living,” McCarthy tweeted last week. . “The American people don’t buy it.”
Yet inflation is not just a domestic problem. After Russia invaded Ukraine, energy and food costs rose and suddenly turned the global momentum upside down as inflation rose faster in some parts of the world with less aggressive coronavirus relief than the United States Annual inflation in the euro zone is a record 10.7%, well above the 8.2% in the United States
Meanwhile, growth has slowed in China, the pace of global trade is slowing, and Saudi Arabia-led OPEC+ has cut oil production to support prices. And because the Fed is raising rates to reduce domestic inflation, the dollar has gone up in value and essentially exported higher prices to the rest of the world.
This has left American voters in the curious position of not necessarily blaming the president for inflation, even if they disapprove of his economic leadership.
An October poll by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs captured this split. More than half of voters say prices are higher due to factors beyond Biden’s control. But only 36% approve of his economic leadership.
Gaby Windey and Erich SchwerThe last rose of has withered.
the bachelorette couple split two months after getting engaged on season 19 of the hit ABC reality show. A source confirmed to E! News that the couple had split with a second source in Bachelor Nation, revealing that Gabby was the one who called things off earlier this week.
“She felt they weren’t aligned and weren’t on the same page,” the insider said. “Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work things out, but ultimately decided they had no future.”
On October 31, Gabby spoke to a Fox News reporter after Erich was notably absent from her Dancing with the stars performance that night, as did her engagement ring.
“I think life is really busy for both of us at the moment,” the 31-year-old explained after being asked if they were still together. “So I understand their concern, but we’re just going to kind of, you know, push forward with each of our individual interests and support each other from afar.”
—
Nike is suspending its relationship with Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, the company said in a statement emailed to CNN on Friday.
“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn all forms of anti-Semitism,” the statement read. “To that end, we have made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving with immediate effect and to no longer launch the Kyrie 8. We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone.”
Irving missed the first of at least five games for the Brooklyn Nets on Friday after being suspended for comments regarding his tweet relating to an anti-Semitic documentary.
The Nets suspended Irving on Thursday after initially doubling down on his decision to share the content on his Twitter account.
When asked Friday if there were any plans to release Irving from the team, Nets general manager Sean Marks told reporters, “No. Not at this exact moment.
“There are going to be corrective measures and measures that have been put in place for him to obviously seek guidance…in dealing with some anti-hate and some Jewish leaders within our community,” Marks said. “He’s going to have to sit with them, he’s going to have to sit with the organization after that, and we’ll assess and see if it’s the right opportunity to bring him back.”
The star NBA point guard issued an apology hours later on his verified Instagram account, in which he said he took full responsibility for his actions.
“To all Jewish families and communities who are hurt and affected by my message, I am deeply sorry for causing you pain and I apologize,” Irving wrote. “I initially reacted out of emotion at being unfairly labeled an anti-Semite, instead of focusing on the healing process for my Jewish brothers and sisters who were hurt by the hate speech in the documentary.
“I had no intention of disrespecting Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuating hatred. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between all of us,” he said.
Manchester United have reconfirmed their stance on flags protesting the owners of the Glazer family, after a supporter’s banner was taken from them.
Footage has since gone viral of an incident on Thursday night ahead of United’s clash with Real Sociedad.
It shows a Red Devils supporter with a ‘Glazer out’ flag taken from him by stewards outside the Reale Arena in San Sebastián.
The fan wrote on Twitter“United officials are taking my flag away from me to enter the stadium because there are Glazers on it.”
United have since said it was the local club that misinterpreted the anti-owner banner policy in a statement.
“Manchester United recognizes the right to peaceful and lawful protest, and the club has a clear position that anti-ownership flags are not banned at Old Trafford as long as they are not offensive,” it read.
“However, we do not control the policies of the clubs that host us when we travel, and the decision to ban certain flags at the Reale Arena last night was taken by our opponent and not by Manchester United.
“Our stewards are instructed to act in accordance with the home club under the rules of the host venue, and this included a rule prohibiting any political banners. The home club interpreted this to include anti-owner banners.
