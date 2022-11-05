News
Biggest Lottery Jackpots: 10 Biggest Powerball, Mega Millions Lotto Prizes Ever Won
Lottery fever strikes again, as the record Powerball jackpot hits $1.6 billion, the biggest prize in US lottery history.
This exceeds the previous record prize won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida and Tennessee.
An overview of the 10 biggest US jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:
1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, October 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
3. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
4. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
5. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
6. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
7. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)
8. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)
9. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)
10. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)
___
Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com
ABC-owned television stations contributed to this report.
Dancehall Artist Spice’s Booking Agent Denies Rumors Of Spice Being In a Coma Due to A BBL Complication
For every rumor, there’s an iota of truth. And the fact that Spice is not denying the allegations herself is sus as f—k. Dancehall artist Spice‘s booking agent Ray Alexander took to social media to deny the rumors that Spice suffered complications during a BBL procedure and was rendered numb. According to Ray, the rumor… Read More »Dancehall Artist Spice’s Booking Agent Denies Rumors Of Spice Being In a Coma Due to A BBL Complication
The post Dancehall Artist Spice’s Booking Agent Denies Rumors Of Spice Being In a Coma Due to A BBL Complication appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Kevin Durant reacts to Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Nets: ‘I just don’t like none of it’
After initially saying Friday he wished the Nets had “kept quiet as an organization,” Kevin Durant took to Twitter to try and clarify those comments.
“I see some people are confused,” Durant tweeted about his shootaround comments he made when discussing the firestorm over Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic controversy. ”I don’t condone hate speech or anti-semetism, I’m about spreading love always. Our game Unites people and I wanna make sure that’s at the forefront.”
Hours after the Nets suspended Irving for a minimum of five games for failure to issue a legitimate apology after posting the link to “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” — a film filled with hateful antisemitic rhetoric — on his social media channels last week, Durant shared his thoughts for the first time.
“I ain’t here to judge nobody or talk down on nobody for how they feel, their views or anything, it’s just … I just didn’t like anything that went on. I feel like it was all unnecessary,” he told reporters. “I felt like we could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet as an organization. I just don’t like none of it.”
Durant called it “an unfortunate situation.”
“It just sucks all around for everybody. Hopefully, we can move past it,” he added. “That’s just the way of the NBA now. Media, so many outlets now and their stories hit pretty fast now. That’s where all the chaos is coming from, from everybody’s opinions. Everybody has an opinion on this situation and we’re hearing it nonstop.
“But once the balls start bouncing and we get into practice none of that stuff seeps into the gym. So that’s the cool part about being in the league. But once you step off the court, everyone got the microphones out and the microscopes looking at you asking you what you feel about it. That’s been difficult. But the game is the constant for us.”
When asked whether or not he thought the five-game suspension was warranted, Durant said he trusts the organization “to do what’s right.”
The Nets issued a statement Thursday night saying Irving “is currently unfit to be associated” with the franchise after Irving held a press conference and refused to apologize.
The team said Irving must complete “a series of objective remedial measures” before he is eligible to be reinstated with the team.
“We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify,” the Nets said in a statement.
After the penalty has handed down, Irving then took to Instagram to try and offer the type of apology both the Nets and the NBA had been looking for all week.
“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary,” he wrote. “I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against antisemtism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with.
“I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate.”
In addition to Irving’s ban, the Nets (2-6) are in the hiring process to find Steve Nash’s replacement and have also left Ben Simmons at home for at least the first two games of a three-game road trip as he battles soreness in his left knee.
That leaves Durant as the sole star to captain a Nets team set to play the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks before returning home to host the New York Knicks.
Coast Guard crew rescues three men clinging to hull of capsized ship
A Coast Guard crew from Charleston, South Carolina, on Thursday rescued three men clinging to the hull of their capsized boat five miles east of Charleston Harbor.
The Coast Guard learned of the incident through a report from a Good Samaritan, who called the three men around 7:27 a.m. local time.
The search and rescue team pulled the three men from the water and provided them with emergency services at the Coast Guard Station in Charleston, although no medical issues were noted by authorities.
“This is a great example of how quickly things can go wrong in seconds. It is important that sailors check their vessel for all necessary safety equipment on board and monitor weather conditions before getting on board. ‘water,’ Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Harry Seibert said in a Coast Guard statement.
The owner of the sunken vessel is now in contact with a commercial salvage company to recover the ship, according to the coast guard.
Neither the identity of the three men nor the cause of the sinking had been revealed on Friday.
Class 3A boys soccer championship: Wayzata 3, Woodbury 2
Less than two minutes from the school’s first boys’ soccer title, Woodbury had to settle for second.
Joe Highfield scored an unlikely goal 4:22 into overtime, and Wayzata rallied past the Royals 3-2 Friday for the Class 3A title.
“This is a special group of guys … They have all the characteristics of a really special team,” said Woodbury coach John Engen. “As tough a loss as you can have, right?”
Off a Woodbury offensive zone turnover, Jackson Widman sped past a Royals defender and had a run down the left side. From about the 25-yard line, he centered to Highfield, who had slipped behind two defenders.
“I didn’t think it’d get through but it did, so I just had to take a touch,” said Highfield, who was aiming for a corner.
Woodbury netkeeper Eddie Puglisi slid to make a tremendous toe save, but the ball ricocheted right to — and off of — a retreating Woodbury defender and rolled into the net.
“It happened so fast, the kid was right there and it went off him,” Highfield said. “As soon as I turned back around and saw it was going in, then I saw everyone started cheering. It’s a feeling I’ve never really felt before and it was amazing.”
While Wayzata players celebrated with their nearby student section, Puglisi lay face down on the U.S. Bank Stadium turf while stunned teammates looked skyward, or off into the distance, in disbelief.
“We worked hard the entire season. … We deserved to be in the spot we were. It sucks, but we were this close,” said senior Davis Hallett holding his fingers about 2 inches apart.
Olin Franzwa scored twice for the Royals (15-2-3).
“I’m pretty mad,” said Woodbury’s Xander Anderson. “We were 1:42 away from winning. It’s just unfortunate, but we had a great season.”
Down 2-1, Wayzata controlled much of the second half before Joe Burica scored on a rebound.
“Big-time play. Always there when we need him,” said Mike Orlov, who scored Wayzata’s first goal.
Anderson said that by going into a more defensive mode, it opened up opportunities on net for Wayzata. “They made it happen.”
Franzwa’s second goal of the game gave Woodbury a 2-1 lead in the 36th minute. A throw-in from Matthew Benson arced the ball into the box where it went off the head of Hallett, off Anderson’s noggin and off Franzwa’s head into the net.
Woodbury’s first goal was similar, with a Benson throw-in ball off Anderson’s head, but the ball went off a Wayzata defender attempting to clear and Franzwa kicked it in during the 14th minute of action.
“I’m so proud of them. These guys are special. I don’t think I can console them because I’m just as disappointed,” Engen said. “I’m proud of this whole season; I’m proud of what they accomplished. They earned their spot here, for sure.”
The United States is on the razor’s edge. The enemy of Trump’s Republicans is democracy itself | Jonathan Freeland
AAs in all the best horror films, at first glance everything seems normal. It’s a classic scene of the American fall: campaign rallies outside community centers, battle buses sporting the smiling faces of candidates, children wearing badges and holding up signs, while television screens fill with debates, experts and an endless loop of targeted ads. Even the predicted outcome of Tuesday’s US midterm elections fits a pattern as familiar as falling leaves. Most pundits agree that the Democrats will take a hit, losing control of at least one or possibly both houses of Congress, because they are the incumbent — and the incumbents almost always suffer mid-term – and because times are exceptionally difficult. Inflation, interest rates, gas prices, fear of crime: everything is up. Add to that a president who is expected to turn 80 this month whose approval ratings have often reached the depths, and all the elements are in place for Democrats to take a mid-term beating, losing ground even in states they once considered firmly their own.
But look closer and you see something else. Because next week’s results will decide more than whether Team Red or Team Blue takes control of the House of Representatives and the Senate, what Joe Biden’s ability to get things done depends on it. Next week’s election will also help determine whether, and for how long, the United States will remain a true democracy.
It sounds hyperbolic and that too is an American tradition. Candidates are still telling crowds, ‘This is the most important election of my life’ and many will have heard Biden’s warning, delivered on Wednesday, that democracy itself is on the ballot in the same spirit. They will have assumed that when the president said, “In our bones, we know democracy is in jeopardy,” that was so much campaign rhetoric. But Biden was hardly exaggerating.
More than 370 Republican candidates for some of America’s highest offices have joined Donald Trump in his big election denial lie, casting doubt or outright dismissing the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential outcome. leaders refuse the most fundamental act of democracy: accepting the verdict of the voters.
It’s comforting to pretend they’re doing it only to appease Trump’s ego, to avoid angering him by admitting the ex-president lost to Biden fairly and squarely. Keeping Trump soft is a necessary tactic in a Republican party where he remains the dominant figure, who would be set to launch another presidential bid later this month whose approval or disapproval is enough to make or break a career. But Republican election denial is not limited to the past; this also applies in the future. Several party candidates declined to say they would accept the outcome of Tuesday’s vote if defeated. “I will win the election and I will accept this result”, is how Kari Lake, future governor of Arizona, puts it. Some might see this as mere optimism on the eve of elections, but without the consent of the losers, democracy cannot work.
Even more sinister, several of these democracy deniers are running for state-level positions that will oversee and certify future elections, including the 2024 presidential one. And they are brazen to admit that they will abuse the powers of these offices to boost their side and exclude their opponents. “Republicans will never lose another election in Wisconsin after I am elected governor” is the promise of one Tim Michels, who is seeking to lead this state – and it was not a promise that he would popular. It should be recalled that it was in Wisconsin two years ago that a group of Republican office holders decided to ignore the Democratic choice of voters in that state, who had backed Biden, and instead declare Wisconsin for Trump in the Electoral College. If they were to try this trick again in 2024, they might have an ally in the governor’s mansion.
If this all seems too abstract, consider the Republicans’ new attitude to political violence. Once upon a time, it would have been a matter of bland consensus that no political goal should ever be achieved by brute force. But only a handful of Republicans were able to bring themselves to occupy even this fundamental position after the seizure of Capitol Hill and the attempted insurrection of January 6, 2021. The others refused to vote for the impeachment of Trump for his role in fomenting this violence and, if they condemned the rioters themselves, it was usually in qualified, honeyed terms.
We saw him again last week, after the brutal assault at his home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband. Paul Pelosi had his skull fractured with a hammer, the alleged assailant a man whose head had been filled with far-right shibboleths, including the allegedly stolen 2020 election. And yet the likes of Lake saw the attack as a laughing stock, while other Republicans (and their ally Elon Musk) have concocted or spread conspiracy theories that cast doubt on the attack. This at a time when recorded threats against members of Congress have increased tenfold in the five years since Trump’s election in 2016.
The Republican Party’s drift away from democratic norms is no longer the preserve of one man, even if he embodies and accelerates it. It is now anchored in the spirit of the party. Reversing this trend is a daunting prospect because of another shift, apparent for some time but taking particularly vivid form in these midterm elections. It is the polarization of information, so that Americans now exist in two distinct spheres of knowledge, each barely touching the other.
I witnessed it this week, while covering a particularly intense senatorial race in Georgia. News came that, in earlier times, would have been devastating for a candidate. A second woman has come forward to say, on camera, that staunchly anti-abortion Republican Herschel Walker pressured her to have an abortion and paid for it. Yet when I broke the news to Republicans gathered at a Walker rally in Madison, none of them were fazed. They just assumed it was the fake “mainstream media” concoction.
This poses its own danger to democracy. Because there can be no collective decision-making – which is what democracy is – without a collective and agreed basis of facts. If we can’t first agree that the house is on fire, we can’t start talking about putting out the flames.
Whatever the outcome on Tuesday and in the long days of counting that may follow, it is a perilous time for the United States. The most powerful democracy in the world is losing the reflexes and habits that make democracy possible. And, as in all the most terrifying horror films, the threat comes from within the house.
Ravens TE Mark Andrews, RB Gus Edwards missing for second straight day of practice
With tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards missing their second straight day of practice Friday, the Ravens could be without two of their top weapons in Monday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.
Andrews (knee/shoulder) and Edwards (hamstring) both left the Ravens’ win last week over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with injuries and didn’t practice Thursday. The team will practice again Saturday before leaving for New Orleans.
Andrews leads the team in receiving yards (488) and receiving touchdowns (five), while Edwards is averaging 4.9 yards per carry and is the team’s highest-graded running back, according to Pro Football Focus. If neither can play Monday, the Ravens will turn to rookie Isaiah Likely at tight end and Justice Hill and Kenyan Drake at running back, all of whom have had solid years.
Also missing Friday was cornerback Marcus Peters, who was limited Thursday with quadriceps and knee injuries and normally gets a rest day during the week of practice.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, defensive lineman Calais Campbell and outside linebacker Justin Houston all returned after getting Thursday’s session off.
This story will be updated.
