BNB Coin Surges By Over 20% During Market Pullback
While the crypto market faced a pullback, BNB coin has added substantial gain in the last 7 days. The native token of the world’s largest crypto exchange registered over 20% profit, joining the top gainers for the week besides Dogecoin.
The token has also enjoyed a 24-hour trading volume uptick. Specifically, over $1.1 million worth of BNB tokens have changed hands in the last day, representing a 9.45% increase. As of writing, BNB trades at $349, a 4.74% gain on the day.
There’s no major catalyst for the BNB token’s surge. However, its most likely caused by Binance’s participation in Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition. Recall that Binance also launched a ‘blue bird’ index containing BNB, Doge, and Mask. Some analysts took it as the crypto exchange hinting at tokens that would be supported on Twitter as payment methods.
After Twitter Acquisition, Binance Eyes Bank Purchase
While the BNB token started an uptrend thanks to the Twitter deal, its parent company seems to eye other ventures. According to a recent Bloomberg article, Binance may add a bank to its list of potential acquisitions. A deal of this nature has the potential to ease tensions between the Bitcoin sector and traditional banking. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao recently stated that the company was willing to spend more than $1 billion on acquisitions.
Despite the severe market downturn, Binance still sees a lot of potential and has invested in 67 projects this year alone. Zhao said the company is looking to invest in gaming, e-commerce, and other markets. It has broadened its scope to potentially include financial institutions in its purchase prospects. Zhao has yet to reveal which bank the crypto exchange is considering. However, he mentioned the possibility of Binance purchasing a minority share instead of a full takeover.
The cryptocurrency mogul believes Binance might help banks grow their user base and valuation. Back in July, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried mentioned the possibility of buying out Goldman Sachs. In light of the latest crypto meltdown, however, it is evident that cryptocurrency elites will never catch such massive fish. Regarding purchases, Bankman-Fried adopted a new tack, investing heavily in foreclosed properties and other troubled assets.
BNB Also Leads In the GameFi Sector
Binance Smart Chain has reportedly created more blockchain games than any other platform in GameFi. BNB now has a 36.6% advantage and is working to solidify its position as GameFi’s premier blockchain games supplier.
There has been a tremendous expansion in the present GameFi scene since its launch. As opposed to when it originally began, many Blockchain networks now annually contribute new games. BNB Chain, Ethereum, WAX, Solana, and Polygon are just some companies that have produced several unique blockchain games. These games include CryptoKitties, Axie Infinity, Alien Worlds, and many more.
A recent Binance analysis showed that it had contributed the most blockchain games to GameFI out of all these networks. In fact, BNB Chain, Ethereum, and Polygon are the three most important blockchain networks in the GameFi ecosystem. Currently, these three make up over 70% of all games available on Web3.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Solana (SOL) Continues To Lag In Price; SOL Must Do This One Thing To Rally
- SOL’s price fails to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards.
- SOL’s price continues to trend below key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price down.
- SOL’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades below the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
The price of Solana (SOL) has yet to show some good price action to the upside as the price has continued to stall in its price movement as the crypto market continues its course for relief bounces. The crypto market has enjoyed a bit of relief across all assets, with Bitcoin (BTC) showing great traction, rallying and dragging the market. Solana (SOL) has remained relatively slow in buy orders as there is little or no volatility propelling the price of Solana (SOL). (Data from Binance)
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The past week has seen many altcoins continue to produce over 200% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement, as many believe more hope could be settling into the crypto space once more.
The new week has looked a bit skeptical, but things are beginning to shape up and looking more promising for some altcoins, like BAND, rallying over 100% in less than 24 hours, showing the price action and volume for buy orders. The price of SOL has shown little sign of volatility as the price continues to stall in its price movement as the price aims to break out of its shell with a rally imminent.
After dropping from its high of $65 some months back, the price of SOL has had a great struggle to pull off a rally that has left many in euphoria.
The price of SOL saw its trade at a low of $24 on the weekly chart; the price swiftly bounced from this region as the price rebounded to a region of $45, where it was rejected to a region of $30. Still, the price bounced from here after forming a range as the price was locked into its range movement for weeks.
Weekly resistance for the price of SOL – $35-$45.
Weekly support for the price of SOL – $30.
Price Analysis Of SOL On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of SOL continues to look strong as the price broke out of its long-range price movement to a high of $33, recapturing the key support of $30 the price lost a few days back as the price aims for a rally to a daily high of $35-$45, where the price could face a major resistance to break higher.
SOL’s price needs to reclaim $45 for more bullish recovery bounces, as this has proven to be a tough region for SOL; if the price fails, we could retest $30.
The price of SOL trades at $33.5 above the 50 EMA, which indicates a good relief sign for SOL’s price on the daily timeframe. The price of $30 corresponds to the 50 EMA supporting SOL values.
Daily resistance for the SOL price – $45.
Daily support for the SOL price – $30.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
What Happens To Dogecoin If Twitter Fails To Implement Crypto Plans?
The price of Dogecoin has been rallying in tandem with the bullish news of Elon Musk purchasing Twitter. It continues to maintain such high values even in a bear market due to the expectations that Musk, who has publicly expressed support for the meme coin in the past, would incorporate the crypto into the social media platform. However, Musk has not shown any indication of doing this so far, so what happens if crypto is not implemented into Twitter?
Twitter Dropping Its Crypto Plans
Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter has come with a lot of expectations, especially among crypto investors. At first, it did look like the billionaire planned to move forward with its plans for implementing and making crypto a prominent part of the platform. But this has changed with news coming out of the market on Friday.
Twitter has reportedly officially stopped its plans to develop its crypto wallet feature. This product would have allowed users to send, receive, and store cryptocurrency on the social media platform, but it has now been shelved following massive layoffs by the company.
On Thursday, the social media platform reduced its workforce by 50% and is reportedly focusing its manpower on other products including the $8 verification fee proposed by Musk. The platform apparently wants to get this feature launched in November, alongside a product previously called “Super Follows.” The latter would be relaunched as “subscriptions” allowing creators to put their content behind a paywall.
DOGE down 25% from Tuesday highs | Source: DOGEUSD on TradingView.com
Naturally, the products that Twitter has chosen to move forward with, (or not move forward with), will have an impact on the price of Dogecoin, which is already apparent given the meme coin’s performance early Friday.
Dogecoin Now Follows Twitter
Elon Musk’s standing in the Dogecoin community and his ownership of Twitter has now effectively made it so the performance of the meme coin is now closely tied to that of Twitter. It was proven following the acquisition and now following Twitter’s announcements.
On Friday, the price of Dogecoin dropped 10% after it was reported that Twitter would be pausing its crypto wallet development. So while the majority of the market was seeing green, DOGE had plunged in tandem with the Twitter stock price which sits at $53.85 ahead of the start of the trading day.
DOGE would likely see more decline in its price if there are no definitive crypto plans for Twitter made public in the coming weeks. This also extends to the addition of DOGE as a payment method in the “Tip Jar” feature. The meme coin has already shed more than 25% of its Tuesday highs and could see more downside as the market enters the weekend.
Featured image from Capital.com, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Chainlink (LINK) Breaks Out Of Range; Will Bulls Push The Price To $12?
- LINK rallies with high volume as the price breaks above its range channel of $8 after a while as bulls eyes $12.
- LINK’s price continues to trend higher with strong volume as the market looks promising for many altcoins.
- LINK’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
of over 180 days old as the price eyes a major rally after having a tough time breaking this region with good volume. The crypto market has enjoyed a bit of relief across all assets, with Bitcoin (BTC) showing great traction, rallying and dragging the market. Chainlink (LINK) rallies with strength as the price could reward LINK marines. (Data from Binance)
Chainlink (LINK) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The past week has seen many altcoins continue to produce over 200% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement, as many believe more hope could be settling into the crypto space once more.
The new week has looked a bit skeptical, but things are beginning to shape up and looking more promising for some altcoins, like BAND, rallying over 100% in less than 24 hours, showing the price action and volume for buy orders. The price of LINK has shown some great signs, breaking out of its long accumulation zone as it aims to rally higher, holding off sell orders at a region of $7.6.
After dropping from its high of $50 some months back, the price of LINK has had a great struggle to pull off a rally that has left many in euphoria.
The price of LINK saw its trade at a low of $6 on the weekly chart; the price swiftly bounced from this region as the price rebounded to a region of $8, where it was rejected to a region of $7.3. Still, the price bounced from here after forming a range as the price was locked into its accumulation phase.
Weekly resistance for the price of LINK – $9.5-$10.8.
Weekly support for the price of LINK – $7.8.
Price Analysis Of LINK On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of LINK continues to look strong as the price broke out of its long-range accumulatio price movement to a high of $8.4 as the price aims for a rally to a daily high of $12, where the price could face a major resistance to break higher.
The price of LINK trades at $8.3 above the 50 EMA, which indicates a good relief sign for LINK’s price on the daily timeframe. The price of $7.3 corresponds to the 50 EMA supporting LINK values.
Daily resistance for the LINK price – $9-$10.5.
Daily support for the LINK price – $7.3.
Featured Image From Coin Culture, Charts From Tradingview
Algorand (ALGO) Continues To Shine With 19% Gains In 7 Days
Algorand, the pure proof-of-stake protocol continues to keep gains from seven days prior. The blockchain’s native token ALGO has retained over 21% of profits, joining top performers like Doge and BNB. In the past several weeks, the price of Algorand has been making a positive recovery. This coincides with a general resurgence in the value of cryptocurrencies.
Algorand’s price increased by 2.65% in the last day, reaching $0.411. This is consistent with its recent upward trend of over 21%, which began a week ago. At that time, it was trading at $0.411 and has carried it all the way up to its present price. Despite its impressive gains, Algorand is still far from its all-time high of $3.28.
World Cup Causes ALGO To Surge
The price of Algorand has a major driver that might send it soaring in November. Some time ago, Algorand signed a massive contract with FIFA. The agreement made Algorand the official blockchain partner for the international soccer governing body. This led to the development of FIFA’s NFT marketplace, FIFA+Collect. The marketplace allows fans to buy, sell, and trade NFT collections commemorating iconic moments in the history of soccer.
In addition, Algorand will be a major sponsor during this month’s World Cup. This will result in the introduction of Algorand to billions of individuals worldwide. Given that the World Cup is a massively popular event throughout the world, this is crucial for the blockchain’s adoption. Therefore, it is likely that the price of ALGO will increase before and during the World Cup.
This event comes a month after Algorand revealed a huge improvement that significantly increased its speed. With the latest Algorand 3.9 update, the block size may now be as large as 5 MiB. Also, typical round times have dropped to under 4 seconds. This means Algorand can process 6,000 tps or more than 26,000 transactions per block. Recent months have also seen a rise in Algorand’s DeFi TVL.
Where Can ALGO Go From Here
On the four-hour time frame, there’s been a clear positive trend in the ALGO price over the past few days. On October 21st, it had a low of $0.30. However, it has risen from there and established a local high of $0.396. This shows that it is possible to drive prices up further. The currency’s price is now higher than the 25-day and 50-day simple moving averages. It has also broken above the key pivot point. In addition, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has fallen below the overbought threshold.
Also, a reverse head-and-shoulders pattern may be seen developing in Algorand. The daily data for ALGO shows the price holding steady between $0.4 and $0.27. ALGO has broken past the $0.357 level, a strong resistance. $0.40 is the next major level of resistance for Algorand, so keep an eye on it. If prices fall below $0.3330, the positive outlook will be meaningless.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Anne Termine Joins Yuga Labs as Head of Policy
Former Bracewell partner and CFTC attorney will lead Yuga Labs’ public policy efforts
MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yuga Labs, the pioneering leader in web3, today announced Anne Termine has joined the company as Head of Policy in Washington, D.C. Termine brings to the role decades of experience in government policy and advocacy, and significant background in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries.
As Head of Policy, Termine will engage with government and industry stakeholders to share the company’s vision for the future and advocate for the nascent web3 ecosystem. Her legal and business expertise will inform Yuga Labs’ policy priorities as the conversation surrounding web3 continues to evolve.
“We are thrilled to welcome Anne to the Yuga Labs team as the primary strategist shaping our policy priorities,” said Yuga Labs CEO Nicole Muniz. “Her breadth and depth of experience will be invaluable as we engage with government and industry stakeholders.”
“Yuga Labs is a leading voice in the world of web3,” said Anne Termine. “We are just scratching at the surface of this company and industry’s potential, and I look forward to working with government and industry stakeholders to help realize the vast opportunity ahead of us.”
Before joining Yuga Labs, Termine held senior positions in both public service and private legal practice, leading the Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Practice Group at Bracewell LLP, the Futures and Derivatives Practice Group at Covington & Burling LLP, and as Chief Trial Attorney for the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Division of Enforcement. She earned the Chairman’s Award for Excellence, the CFTC’s highest recognition, during her time with the agency.
About Yuga Labs
Yuga Labs is a web3 company shaping the future through storytelling, experiences, and community. Guided by the belief that the potential of web3 can be realized when we start with imagination, not limitations, Yuga’s initiatives aim to reinvent what real-world utility for NFTs look like and push the space forward as a whole. Since their launch in April 2021 with flagship collection Bored Ape Yacht Club, they’ve made headlines as one of the first companies to release IP licenses to their NFT holders, acquired and released rights to other top collections (CryptoPunks and Meebits), and made web3 history with record-breaking synchronized player participation in their newest initiative, Otherside. One of the most ambitious interactive metaverse projects to date, Otherside is built with the community, rebelling against traditional walled gardens in gaming spaces.
For more information on Yuga Labs visit www.yuga.com or email [email protected].
Contacts
Delaney Simmons
[email protected]
Hacker ‘Monkey Drainer’ Steals NFTs Worth $800K
- Monkey Drainer has stolen 7 CryptoPunks and 20 Otherdeed NFTs.
- Typically, Monkey Drainer will steal from NFTs holders by creating phishing assaults.
It was reported on November 4 by prominent blockchain security outfit PeckshieldAlert and on-chain sleuth ZachXBT that a phishing scammer using the alias Monkey Drainer has stolen 7 CryptoPunks and 20 Otherdeed NFTs.
ZachXBT, a self-proclaimed expert on 2D scams, was the first to break the incident. And he indicated that the stolen artefacts were valued at around $824,200, or 520 ETH. Moreover, this is the second theft the Monkey drainer has perpetrated in less than a week. Over the course of one day on October 25th, the exploiter stole 700 ETH, or $1 million, from multiple victims.
Hacking Spree Continues
Two of Monkey Drainer’s greatest victims lost a combined $370,000 after completing transactions on deceptive phishing sites. Furthermore, one victim lost almost $150,000 worth of BAYC, CloneX, $36,000 in USDC, and 12 other NFTs, while another victim, who had over $6.2 million in crypto at the time, lost about $220,000.
Typically, Monkey Drainer will steal from NFTs holders by creating phishing assaults that seem like legitimate cryptocurrency and NFT sites, such as Aptos and RTFKT. Moreover, the companies dealing with digital assets, meanwhile, are getting ready for Monkey Drainer. Furthermore, four addresses associated with the Hacker were recently reported by Web3 security company Chainabuse.
By tricking naive users into divulging vital information about their digital wallets and authorizing transactions, “Monkey Drainer” steals the victims’ funds.
Moreover, as far as crypto hacking goes, October has been the worst month on record. Recent data from Chainalysis indicates that crypto-related criminality caused over $718M in damages in only October. The blockchain data firm said that if current trends continue, 2022 would be the most malicious year on record.
