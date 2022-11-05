After a nearby college in Lincoln, Illinois, announced its intention to downsize, Aundrae Williams and her friends joked that their school could be next. Then he saw his teachers crying.
Bob Raissman: How much will the Nets’ bottom line suffer because of Kyrie Irving?
It would be giving the Nets disorganization too much credit for timing the firing of Steve Nash to coincide with, and take the heat off, the latest Kyrie Irving controversy.
Things got so bad for Brooklyn, Jay Williams, self-proclaimed Nets fan, oft Irving supporter and confidant, said on ESPN (one of the league’s national TV partners): “They are now the most unlikeable team in the NBA.” This dubious title will stick. For the controversy isn’t going away.
“With Kyrie Irving there is always going to be something,” said ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.
This became apparent Tuesday evening, hours after Nash was fired. TNT, the NBA’s other national TV partner, opened its pregame show with courtside reporter Jared Greenberg listing — incident by incident — how the coming of Irving and Kevin Durant adversely impacted the franchise. The list included the latest episode; Irving promoting a movie containing antisemitic tropes while selling preposterous conspiracy theories.
Rather than give the NBA a soft place to land, TNT’s crew spent a half-hour, prior to Bulls-Nets, digging into the controversy. This included Charles Barkley calling for Irving to be suspended. In case it didn’t know, Barkley reminded the Free World that NBA boss Adam Silver is Jewish. “… You gonna insult me, you have the right,” Barkley said. “But I [Silver] have the right to say: ‘You can’t take my $40 million and insult my religion.’”
Even the non-apology, apology Irving and the Nets issued Wednesday night was shaky. And by the time he issued a more direct apology late Thursday evening via his Instagram account, after the Nets hit him with an indefinite suspension (at least 5 games), the only thing certain about the Nets is the uncertainty surrounding the organization.
Has the team been irreparably damaged as a TV product? No matter when, if, or how, the Irving situation is eventually resolved, it will not be forgotten. Now, when it comes to likeability, the Nets don’t register. That’s not good for TV ratings. And how will NBA stars going mum on the Irving fiasco impact the league’s image and the ratings for its national TV package?
Last week, when given a chance by ESPN reporter Nick Friedell to put the fire out, to clarify or further explain why he was promoting the movie, entitled “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” Irving said: “I’m not going to stand down on anything I believe.” The Nets first cockeyed instinct was to not make Irving available to the media messengers, shielding him from boss scribes.
Could the negative reaction to Irving’s controversy, and fear of what’s next, cause eyeballs to exit Nets games on the Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network? More importantly, could current advertisers decide they don’t want to be associated with the Nets, a team that protected and coddled, a player who endorses antisemitism?
Could advertisers abandon Nets telecasts on YES for the same reason? The Nets’ bottom line, already impacted by sluggish season ticket sales, could be adversely affected by the continued presence of Irving, who once again generated self-centered controversy, and created a huge distraction for the Nets organization and the NBA.
Will the Nets’ internal woes drive more eyeballs to Knicks telecasts on MSG? Lately, the Knickerbockers have not offered up their familiar brands of chaos and dysfunction, although Knicks prez Leon Rose still reserves his right to maintain media silence — unless he’s speaking to an MSG voice.
The MSG Network now sells Knicks’ hope while YES waits for the Nets’ next shoe to drop. Those current YES promos featuring superstars Durant and Irving are more discouraging than encouraging potential viewers to watch Nets basketball. They don’t produce the same star shine they did when the pair first arrived in Brooklyn.
And now, besides Irving’s upcoming meeting with commissioner Adam Silver, all interested parties can look forward to the coming of coach Ime Udoka, who was sitting out a one-year suspension from the Celtics for an improper relationship with a female subordinate. Another Nets mess?
At least until Irving issues another proclamation. Or Durant plots to get another coach fired.
NOT GREAT, SCOTT
Never shy about critiquing the media, Bart Scott, accused Gang Green scribes of creating turmoil inside the Jets locker room based on Elijah Moore’s reaction to not being targeted by Zach Wilson.
Scott, who famously conducted a one-man boycott of the media while playing for the Jets, introduced his theory on SNY’s Jets postgame show last Sunday, after video of Moore’s interview aired. It was the wideout’s first media gab session since he was sent home by the organization after arguing with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.
Scott was miffed over reporters repeatedly asking Moore the same questions (Why was he not being targeted?) in different ways. “It’s always where can we poke? Where can we pry?” Scott said on SNY. ”If all you can do is ask the same question, go kick rocks.”
Still, didn’t Moore’s own reaction trigger the controversy? Maybe Scott is not familiar with the old line: If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. On this occasion the scribes were doing their job They are paid to be persistent. Scott should know that. After all, he has been a media member (SNY, CBS, WFAN, ESPN) for quite a while.
THE NUMBERS LIE?
It’s so confusing?
On 1050-AM, the home of ESPN Radio’s national programming in NYC, a promo often airs saying “The Michael Kay Show” (ESPN-98.7) “is the number one rated (sports talk) show in afternoon drive” in the New York market.
But history shows, WFAN’s Craig Carton and Evan Roberts program holding an edge over the Kay show on 98.7. Nielsen Audio’s recently released Fall book shows that trend continuing. Carton/Roberts notched a 6.8 share while the Kay soiree recorded a 3.5 share.
Either ESPN suits are not monitoring 1050-AM for stale promos or they are bending the truth.
ON THE MOVE
It’s not like they have been sent to Nosebleed City to call Knicks games on MSG, but Mike Breen and Walt (Clyde) Frazier have moved.
Anyone watching can see the two veteran voices positioned at a small table near the Knicks bench. For many moons they had been stationed on the opposite side at mid-court. Turns out the Knicks took the opportunity to sell seats in the former mid-court broadcasters’ location.
While the voices can likely now hear the chatter on the Knicks bench, we’ve noticed Breen, in order to see what’s going on, being forced to peak around an official who winds up in front of him. A small price to pay for being voice of the Knicks.
AROUND THE DIAL
Congratulations to Suzyn (Ma Pinstripe) Waldman and Christopher (Mad Dog) Russo for being officially inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame Tuesday night in Chicago. In the time they had to speak, both voices emotionally captured the ups and downs of their careers. Memorable stuff. … Give 98.7′s Don La Greca credit for not only saying he was sick of talking about Kyrie Irving, but vowing to stop yapping about the Nets beleaguered star. “I’m out!” DLG proclaimed. … Pat McAfee is so steamed over the NFL charging his company $$$ to use its logos, he is vowing to shine a light on the dark side of NFL football. Wasn’t he supposed to be doing that on his show anyway — before he got into business with the NFL? … After Zach Wilson threw another interception against New England, CBS’ Ian (The Bird) Eagle said: “There’s been a sense of panic around the quarterback position for the Jets.” Will Eagle be forced to be less diplomatic, take a more direct shot at Wilson Sunday, when he works Bills-Jets with Charles Davis/Evan Washburn?
DUDE OF THE WEEK: RICHARD JEFFERSON
His ability to frame his thoughts on the latest Kyrie Irving controversy, and express them in a meaningful soundbite on Saturday night, signals he is a full-time commentator, not an ex-player hanging out for kicks.
DWEEB OF THE WEEK: AUBURN UNIVERSITY
A school wants to dismiss its football coach halfway thru a season. Fine. But to omit Bryan Harsin’s name from Auburn’s official press announcement is sad, stupid and classless. And not any way to do business.
DOUBLE TALK
What Mike LaFleur said: “We’ll continue to incorporate Elijah [Moore] in some of the stuff, along with [Braxton Berrios], along with our run game, along with our tight ends. We’re trying to get all these guys involved.”
What Mike LaFleur meant to say: “At least I’ve succeeded in having all these guys ticked off at me.”
Former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall is almost unrecognizable as he follows UFC legend Conor McGregor in shaving his beard, but he is no longer interested in boxing
Eddie Hall is a new man after becoming the latest high profile star to shave off his iconic beard.
Every year, men around the world use the month of November to grow mustaches to raise awareness of male health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and male suicide at an event dubbed “Movember”.
Hall – winner of the World’s Strongest Man award in 2017 – decided to take part this year, but before he started growing a moustache, he documented the removal of his famous beard and had fun in the process.
The 34-year-old shaved off his facial hair in several styles before it all came loose and he could be seen bare-faced for the first time by many of his fans.
And he got the backing of his pals, with strongman contender Luke Stoltman commenting below: “That’s class.”
Hall’s decision to shave off his iconic beard comes just days after UFC star Conor McGregor did the same in order to make his Halloween costume look as authentic as possible.
A fresh-faced ‘Notorious’ uploaded several photos that showed him celebrating the holidays with his family while dressed in pilot gear, alongside his longtime partner Dee Devlin, who wore an air hostess outfit.
The Irishman clarified that he posed as Frank Abagnale, a convicted con man played by Leonardo DiCaprio in 2002’s Catch Me If You Can.
BE CAREFUL
UFC superstar Conor McGregor shows off his multi-million dollar watch collection
strong test
Poirier vs Chandler date: UK start time, fight card and how to watch UFC 281 clash
big apple
Everything you need to know about UFC 281 as Adesanya and Pereira clash for the world title
barely
Joe Rogan reveals he once saved an uneducated fan from the beating of Leon Edwards
shocked
Francis Ngannou wowed as the strawweight star easily lifts him over his shoulder
legit
Popular MMA trainer says Daredevil actor is ‘serious’ as he prepares for new series
It comes after McGregor recently joked about bulking up to 265lbs as he has been putting on muscle in recent months.
The 34-year-old recently filmed his film debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dominican Republic but will soon return to training ahead of his highly anticipated comeback fight.
McGregor hasn’t fought since suffering a broken tibia and fibula in his third fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, but wants to return in the first quarter of 2023.
Meanwhile, Hall is unlikely to fight again after losing to Strongman rival Hafthor Bjornsson earlier this year in a fight dubbed “the heaviest boxing match in history”.
Hall came out early but was eventually dropped twice and outclassed by Thor who he could face at some point after their wildly popular matchup.
Hall said: “I don’t think so. Doing this fight with Thor was literally the only reason it was a good time for me.
“Covid had just kicked off, all TV production stopped and then I got a seven figure contract under my nose to fight Thor.
“I’ve been offered more big name fights for big money and I’m just not interested.”
Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears
DOLPHINS (5-3) at BEARS (3-5)
Kickoff: 1 p.m., Sunday, Soldier Field
TV: CBS (Chs. 4 in Miami-Dade, Broward; 12 in Palm Beach); RADIO: WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish)
Coaches: The Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel is 5-3 in his first season as a head coach; Matt Eberflus is 3-5 in his first season as Bears coach.
Series: The Dolphins lead the all-time series with the Bears, 9-4, including four of the last five since the turn of the millennium and four of five in Soldier Field.
Weather: 62 degrees, 50 percent humidity, 13 mph winds, 1 percent chance of precipitation.
Line: The Dolphins are a 4 1/2-point favorite; the over/under is 45 1/2.
Injuries: Dolphins — Out: WR River Cracraft (illness); Doubtful: OL Austin Jackson (ankle/calf); Questionable: T Terron Armstead (toe/Achilles), OLB Jaelan Phillips (quadriceps), S Eric Rowe (hip), TE Tanner Conner (knee); Reserve/PUP: CB Byron Jones (lower leg); Injured reserve: S Brandon Jones (knee), OL Liam Eichenberg (knee), CB Nik Needham (Achilles), DE Trey Flowers (foot), TE Cethan Carter (concussion), CB Trill Williams (knee), TE Adam Shaheen (knee), FB John Lovett; Bears — Questionable: OL Ja’Tyre Carter (illness); Injured reserve: OL Lucas Patrick (toe), WR Byron Pringle (calf) among seven players on IR.
Noteworthy: The Dolphins go into Chicago looking to win a third straight after a three-game losing streak, which followed a three-game winning streak to start the season. …
While Miami made moves to upgrade its roster at the trade deadline, adding star edge rusher Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson Jr., the Bears went further into rebuild mode. They have traded away standout defenders in linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive end Robert Quinn in the past two weeks, but Chicago did add a wide receiver for quarterback Justin Fields in Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers. …
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks to double down on what many consider the best game he’s had in his three-year career. He went 29 of 36 for 382 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Miami’s 31-27 victory over the Detroit Lions. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is on record pace with 961 yards through eight games. He and Jaylen Waddle have the most receiving yards two NFL teammates have accounted for through eight games (1,688). …
With Fields the NFL’s second-leading rushing quarterback (Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson), the Bears own the league’s top-ranked rushing offense. Running back Khalil Herbert, an American Heritage High grad, splits carries with David Montgomery and leads the team with 563 rushing yards. …
Dolphins backup offensive lineman Robert Jones, a Chicago native, could be in line for his first start of the season with left guard Liam Eichenberg on injured reserve. Jones, who started one game as an undrafted rookie in 2021, finished off the Lions game for Eichenberg after his knee injury. …
Along with Herbert, the Bears have safety Eddie Jackson (Boyd Anderson High), defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (University of Miami) and defensive lineman Trevon Coley (Miramar High, FAU) as those with South Florida connections.
Kathy Hochul’s falling polls could propel her campaign for New York governor
“When the Democrats come out, we win,” Hochul said Friday morning on CNN. “I think what’s not captured in the polls is that there is really, finally, energy on the pitch. It doesn’t show up any earlier, but you just have to peak on Election Day.
Polls show Hochul leading by 4 to 11 points – a narrower-than-expected margin that has Democrats on edge. A recent internal Hochul poll bumped it up to single digits, with less than 50% of the vote, according to a Democratic consultant briefed on the results.
Democrats hope the polls will serve as a wake-up call to their base — whose mere recruitment eclipses Republicans and independents combined.
In another unusual turn for deeply blue New York, the race for money also tightened on the final stretch of the campaign. While Hochul has the fundraising advantage overall, independent groups have pumped in $20 million through two super PACs to help Zeldin in recent weeks, according to campaign fundraising records.
As a result, ad spend is close, with Zeldin and its groups losing $9.3 million in ads since Oct. 18, compared to $9 million by Hochul and its allies, according to AdImpact data. Most of the money was spent on the expensive New York media market.
“Having the polls tighter than expected gives both sides a great opportunity and a great message to excite their constituents with, ‘It’s close, we could win. It’s close, we could lose,’” said Siena College poll spokesman Steven Greenberg, who has managed several statewide Democratic races.
The race will come down to the regional benchmarks that have long been New York’s election recipe: Republicans must win upstate, suburban areas and more than 30% of the vote in New York. Democrats need to increase the score in the heavily blue city and then break even or emerge slightly ahead in the rest of the state.
Zeldin recognized the winning balance, which a statewide Republican has not achieved since George Pataki won a third term as governor in 2002.
“If you get less than 30% in New York, you can’t win,” Zeldin said in an interview last week. “If you get over 35% in New York, it starts to get really tough to lose, depending on what that number is north of 35%.
State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs told reporters Tuesday that the competitive race will boost turnout and help Democrats, especially in the city.
“We have a strong field program across the state and especially in the city,” he said.
But he also warned that Hochul could struggle in suburban New York, including Long Island’s Zeldin Territory, which has nearly 2.2 million voters, or about 18% of the state’s total. .
“We may be lacking in the suburbs, but we’re fighting hard for the suburbs,” said Jacobs, who is also the Democratic chairman in one of Long Island’s two counties.
Hochul, a Buffalo native, will fare better on his home turf than other recent gubernatorial candidates, Jacobs predicts.
“She’s very well-liked, especially in western New York, not just in her home county,” he said.
A battle for New York voters
Zeldin is making inroads into the city, where high voter turnout has supported Democrats across the state for generations. Polls show Hochul continues to lead in all five boroughs, where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than seven to one.
A Quinnipiac University poll on Oct. 18 found it led Zeldin 59% to 37% in the city, but only edged it by 4 points overall – one of the closest public polls. A Siena College poll released the same day showed him with a much better advantage for the city: 70% against 23% and an overall victory of 11 points.
Both polls would have stunned Democrats four years ago, when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo beat Republican opponent Marc Molinaro in the city by 84% to 16%.
Zeldin fights on the fringes, hoping to pick up enough voters frustrated with the ruling party over crime and inflation.
He has campaigned in the city’s few GOP strongholds in Staten Island and parts of Queens, while Hochul aims to energize a base in Democratic strongholds in Brooklyn and Manhattan that his supporters fear may not enthuse. She plans a unity rally with former President Bill Clinton in Brooklyn, Senate Majority Leader chuck schumerMayor Eric Adams and Attorney General Tish James on Saturday.
And President Joe Biden is expected to join her in Yonkers on Sunday to try to shore up support in the suburbs, according to The Capitol Pressroom, a public radio broadcast. It would be Biden’s third visit to New York since early October.
“At the end of the day, at the end of the day, I think it’s about making sure that you drive the turnout and that you make people pay attention to these elections – that they matter; they are consequential,” said State Sen. Jamaal Bailey (D-Bronx), who leads the Bronx Democratic Committee.
Republicans are showing “an enthusiasm we haven’t seen in four cycles,” according to City Councilman Joe Borelli, whose Staten Island district is heavily Republican. He’s also working on a pro-Zeldin PAC.
Building support across New York
Borelli said Zeldin’s almost singular focus on crime appealed to voters worried about safety on the city’s subways. He predicted that Asian and Orthodox Jewish New Yorkers would be won over by his positions on educational issues.
Zeldin — who would be New York’s first Jewish Republican governor — said he would not intervene with the yeshivas. Private religious academies have come under increased scrutiny due to allegations that many do not comply with state laws requiring adequate secular education. He has also aligned himself with many Asian voters, many of whom support keeping the entrance exam to the city’s specialized public high schools.
The Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods of Brooklyn turned out to be former President Donald Trump two years ago.
“People in my community usually go to the incumbent unless there’s a reason not to, and, in the case of Congressman Zeldin, he’s come to our community several times over the course of of the last year. It’s a known quantity,” City Council member Kalman Yeger, a conservative Democrat who has not officially supported the race, said in an interview.
Hochul has won the support of several prominent Jewish leaders, but Zeldin appears to be the favorite among the civically active community, based on endorsements.
Yeger said the excitement among Republicans in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods like Brooklyn’s Borough Park neighborhood hadn’t been seen in two decades: “Borough Park neighborhoods are significantly and almost exclusively supportive of Congressman Zeldin.”
City Council member Diana Ayala, a Democrat supporting Hochul, said her constituents would vote for Hochul, but they are not excited about the race.
“I believe the governor will do well in parts of my district, in East Harlem and the South Bronx, but I know we’ve seen a trend over the past two years where we’ve had Latino voters who were registered Democrats. change party lines,” Ayala said in an interview.
The number of early votes through Wednesday showed an increase on Long Island, a good sign for Zeldin, Newsday reported. Turnout is also expected to be strong in parts of the upstate where House races are tight.
The key for Hochul in the upstate is to massively win larger counties, such as Monroe, Onondaga, Albany and his home territory of Erie – the most populous upstate county. The suburb of Westchester County, upstate New York, is also key: Cuomo’s wins were boosted by strong wins in what was once his home county.
City-based Democratic consultant Jon Paul Lupo, who does not work for Hochul, said the governor was subject to national trends “not under his control” – such as a political shift to the right among some Latino and white voters .
“I don’t think his personal excitement is really the issue. The question is, do New York Democrats understand that this race is close enough to matter, and will they go and run? he said in an interview.
“Over the past two weeks, we have seen more actions from the Hochul campaign to achieve this.”
Anna Gronewold contributed to this report.
It’s time: summer time ends, winter time arrives
WASHINGTON (AP) — A transition is happening in most of the United States, and it has nothing to do with the election.
Summer time has passed, winter time has passed this weekend.
Standard time begins at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday and lasts until March 12.
Savor the chance to catch up on sleep and don’t forget to set the clocks back an hour before you go to bed on Saturday night. The time change means that darkness will arrive earlier in the evening but will be lighter earlier in the morning than today.
Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, and most of Arizona do not observe daylight saving time.
The twice-a-year ritual has led some members of Congress to push for DST to be made permanent.
The Senate in March passed a bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, to end the back and forth. The House did not act on the measure.
Proponents said the idea would have positive effects on public health and the economy and even reduce energy consumption.
Friday’s scores, updated schedule – Orange County Register
Scores from the CIF-SS Women’s Tennis Qualifiers on Friday, November 4 and the updated schedule for the next round.
CIF-SS GIRLS TENNIS PLAYOFFS
OPEN DIVISION
Quarter-finals, Friday
San Marino 15, Arcadia 3
Peninsula 9, Portola 9 (Peninsula won on games, 75-69)
Palos Verdes 17, Corona del Mar 1
Mater Dei 14, Westlake 4
Semi-finals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
San Marino Peninsula
Palos Verdes to Mater Dei
DIVISION 1
Second round, Friday
Los Osos 12, Camarillo 6
Mira Costa 10, Santa Margarita 8
Marlborough 10, La Canada 8
Aliso Niguel 14, Santa Barbara 4
Huntington Beach 11, Foothill 7
Harvard-Westlake 12, San Marcos 6
Tesoro 10, JSerra 8
University 15, Yorba Linda 3
Quarter-finals, Monday, 2 p.m.
Los Osos in Mira Costa
Marlborough to Aliso Niguel
Huntington Beach to Harvard-Westlake
University of Tesoro
DIVISION 2
Second round, Friday
Palm Desert 11, Troy 7
Corona Santiago 12, Foothill Tech 6
San Juan Hills 15, Crescenta Valley 3
Fountain Valley 13, Archer 5
Los Alamitos 16, Long Beach Wilson 2
Sunny Hills 9, Oak Park 9 (Sunny Hills won on plays, 74-66)
Valencia 10, Mayfield 8
Beverly Hills 13, Whitney 5
Quarter-finals, Monday, 2 p.m.
Corona Santiago in Palm Desert
Fountain Valley in San Juan Hills
Los Alamitos in Sunny Hills
Valencia to Beverly Hills
DIVISION 3
Second round, Friday
Sage Hill 13, Oxford Academy 5
Eastvale Roosevelt 9, Chadwick 9 (Roosevelt won on plays, 76-62)
Hacienda Heights Wilson 10, Arroyo 8
Sainte-Marguerite 10, Cerritos 8
Vista Murrieta 12, Capistrano Valley 6
Agoura 12, Walnut 6
Room 10, Rowland 8
Northwood 16, South Pasadena 2
Quarter-finals, Monday, 2 p.m.
Eastvale Roosevelt at Sage Hill
Hacienda Heights Wilson in St. Margaret’s
Vista Murrieta in Agoura
The Hall at Northwood
DIVISION 4
Second round, Friday
Keppel 14, Ridgecrest Burroughs 4
Webb 13, Chaffey 5
Maranatha 11, Redlands East Valley 7
Ontario Christian 9, Paloma Valley 9 (Ontario Christian won in games, 82-75)
Xavier Prep 12, Carpinteria 6
Louisville 10, Katella 8
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 12, Highlands 6
Santa Barbara Providence 12, Valley View 6
Quarter-finals, Monday, 2 p.m.
Webb at Keppel
Maranatha in Ontario Christian
Xavier Prep in Louisville
Santa Barbara Providence to Newport Beach Pacifica Christian
News
Lincoln College closure leaves some students struggling to adjust
“Lincoln was the first place in my life where I had peace,” said Bolden, who grew up going around houses with relatives. “When the school closed, I had nowhere to go.”
Six months after Lincoln closed in May, many are still wondering if more could have been done to save the college. In the aftermath, students struggled to adapt, sometimes returning to places they had hoped to leave. And Lincoln’s story is becoming more mainstream. According to Higher Ed Dive, nearly 30 nonprofit colleges have merged or closed permanently since the pandemic. What happened to those who remain?
Lincoln College was a small, private college in a rural town – the only institution of higher learning named after the American president during his lifetime. But instead of attracting local students, it attracted plenty from three hours north: “Lincoln College was like a Chicago neighborhood,” said Willie Spratt, a 2022 graduate and former class president. Even though the city is 95% white, the college was registered as a predominantly black institution. More than 40% of its students were the first in their families to attend college, and 58% came from households with annual incomes of less than $30,000. Three out of five students were eligible for the Pell Grant.
Students, alumni and faculty described the community as tightly knit. And, for many, a “second chance”. “Lincoln was the first time in my life where I felt like I had a chance,” said former student Julia Figueroa. For some, it was also a haven from gun violence.
In February, Lincoln had just reported its second-highest spring enrollment in a decade. New employees were still being hired. But the school had been struggling with operating deficits for years. Between 2013 and 2018, its $40 million endowment was halved. The pandemic has wiped out recruitment, retention and fundraising efforts. Finally December, a ransomware attack blocked access to institutional data. By the time administrators regained access in March, fall enrollment projections were well below expectations. President Gerlach announced that the only way to keep the school open was to make a miracle gift of $20 million.
Dozens of students confronted Gerlach expressing their grief and frustration. In a video posted on Facebook, student Kewan Thomas told Gerlach: “We have children in this room who may die when they return to their town.
Three months later, Norvell Meadows, a frequent visitor to Lincoln College, was shot and killed outside his grandmother’s house in Chicago.
“I couldn’t even understand,” Bolden said. Meadows’ experience at Lincoln mirrored his own: they had spent a lot of time on campus even without being enrolled. “He was trying to stay away from the violence in Chicago,” she said.
His friends called him Vell. “We were all eating in the cafeteria and he would get up and start singing,” his friend Aundrae Williams said. “He was always laughing.” According to Williams, Meadows wanted to enroll the following semester to play basketball. He had also recently become a new father.
“Everyone on campus knew Vell, everyone knew he didn’t come here, and everyone loved him,” Bolden said. “He was part of Lincoln.”
After the closure was announced, Klaudia Blaszczyk, a swimming rookie from Warsaw, was one of 60 international students sent scrambling to keep their visas. “It was extreme pressure for me,” she said. And with the war in Ukraine so close to her sister and single mother, she worried what would happen if they were to evacuate and join her in the United States. Some of Klaudia’s teachers have offered to open their houses – a common experience in Lincoln.
Students and employees desperately organized to attract large donations in an effort to save the college. A social media campaign titled “I Bleed Purple” highlighted student stories that emphasized Lincoln’s sense of family on campus. “But as we started to gain ground, that goal post kept moving,” said Scott Raper, a faculty member who helped lead student fundraising efforts. Within weeks, the president raised the target to $50, then $100 million. “It’s really hard to set goals if you don’t know what the real goal of the fundraising campaign is,” Raper said.
Gerlach said he had to increase the goal after students and faculty began transferring to other schools, which made the college even more difficult to maintain. “I didn’t want to give false hope just to close in two or three years,” he said. Teachers such as Raper say they wish the school would fight harder. In March 2015, Sweet Briar College, a small campus near Lynchburg, Va., was saved from closing after alumni came together to raise nearly $29 million over several months.
Gerlach ceased all fundraising efforts after two weeks: “We could have operated another year. But that would have caused the plane to crash.
Months after closing, and with leaves now falling on empty lots, Gerlach is still sitting in University Hall waiting for a buyer for the campus. Among the dozens of pieces of Abraham Lincoln memorabilia, he often reads a poster that quotes the president: “The difference between history’s boldest achievements and its most staggering failures is often, quite simply, diligent will to persevere.
“We were leading the fight, persevering as a college,” Gerlach said. “But…we’re closed.”
According to the Illinois Council on Higher Education and Gerlach, a closing team helped transfer students throughout the summer. Now down to a part-time employee, they are waiting for a status report for all students.
Williams was part of Lincoln’s final promotion. He is now getting his master’s degree and coaching college basketball.
Blaszczyk transferred to Culver-Stockton College, the only institution that accepted her within the time limits of her visa. “You don’t feel at home here,” she says. “It wasn’t a choice we wanted to make.” She dropped out of competitive swimming since the college doesn’t have a team.
Bolden is now enrolled at National Louis University in Chicago, where she is studying criminal justice. But the effects of the pandemic compounded by the shutdown were too much for some of his friends, a number of whom are no longer enrolled in school. “They’ve lost faith,” Bolden said. “We didn’t drop out of school. The school has abandoned us.
She thinks about how this semester could have been Meadow’s first at Lincoln. “We built our house there,” Jaylah said, “Vell was going to come with us.”
