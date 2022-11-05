Brit, 80, arrested for ‘stabbing his wife, 69, to death in a frenzied knife attack’ on the Costa del Sol

A British expat who brutally stabbed his wife to death in their Costa del Sol flat has been arrested three times for domestic abuse, it has been revealed today – but she has refused to press charges against the man in 80 years old, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease.

Police rushed to a property in the Benalmadena resort in Malaga on Friday night when the 69-year-old, also British, called frantically to say her partner had stabbed her four times – before the phone line went off the hook is suddenly cut off.

Officers arrived at the apartment, in the Maite-1 Building on Antonio Machado Avenue, to find her dead on the kitchen-dining room floor with more than 20 stab wounds, allegedly inflicted by a kitchen knife, while his alleged killer lay on their bed.

The husband, who has yet to be named, was questioned in the living room of the £130,000 home before being arrested. He is currently being held at the local national police station.

He is said to have Alzheimer’s disease, according to the respected national newspaper El Español.

Neighbors today recalled the dramatic moment police arrived on the scene as they tried unsuccessfully to break down the front door. Officers eventually entered through an emergency exit and the apartment’s first-floor terrace, which overlooks the idyllic beach just meters away.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, reportedly reported her husband to the police for domestic violence on three occasions.

According to DiarioSur, she filed a formal complaint, known as a ‘denuncia’, earlier this year. However, she did not follow up with the legal authorities, who could have seen her asking for police protection.

Neighbors today recalled the dramatic moment police arrived on the scene as they tried unsuccessfully to break down the front door before making their way through a back entrance.

The front door to the couple’s first floor apartment was sealed with police tape on Saturday, with a warning sign reading ‘Do not enter’.

The door frame was badly damaged, a clear sign that officers responding to the emergency call had attempted to force entry.

A neighbor of the couple in the 12-storey 1970s building, which overlooks Benalmadena’s seafront promenade, confirmed that police tried unsuccessfully to break down the door before gaining access via another entrance to the ‘back.

He added: “They’ve been living here for ages, probably around 30 years.

“I had heard that they were both heavy drinkers and that the police were already there to deal with what I presume were domestic disputes.

“A lot of foreigners live in this block and I know they used to help newcomers find their feet here.

“I never saw young people visiting who might have been parents and I was told they had already decided to donate their apartment to an animal sanctuary when they died.”

Another neighbor said: ‘I didn’t hear any shouting or arguing until the police arrived.

“They tried to break down the door but couldn’t get through it and ended up entering through a rear entrance.

“It’s so awful that it ends this way.”

The alarm was first raised around 10.30pm on Friday when the victim desperately called the police, saying she had been stabbed several times before the phone went off.

A well-placed source said: ‘She said she was stabbed by her husband and police were mobilized along with other emergency responders but found her dead inside the property at their arrival.”

“She was stabbed multiple times, apparently more than 20.”

Another said the suspect was suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, although there has been no official confirmation yet.

He is expected to be brought to justice within the next 48 hours so that he can be questioned again by a judge in a closed hearing.

The judge will have to decide whether to place him in pre-trial detention pending an ongoing investigation or send him to a secure psychiatric hospital if it is confirmed that he suffers from a mental or cerebral disorder.

There has been no official police comment on the incident yet.

A Malaga National Police spokesman said on Saturday: “Yesterday at around 10:30 p.m. an 80-year-old man allegedly killed his 69-year-old wife.

“The victim received several stab wounds with a bladed weapon. The alleged killer has been arrested.

“It would appear that he has a psychological illness with cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease.”

He added: “Over the past few months, the alleged killer has been arrested three times for domestic violence.

“According to police reports, he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

“His wife has decided not to ratify her complaints in court and the cases have been archived.

“She never asked for protective measures.”

Confirming the suspect did not resist arrest, the police spokesperson said: ‘The victim, a 69-year-old female, called for assistance.

“After finding it impossible to enter the property, the officers requested the assistance of the fire brigade who were also unable to enter through the front door and managed to gain access to the property through the terrace and an exit. rescue.”