Chiliz (CHZ) Scores 24% Increase In The Last Week

Chiliz
The leading blockchain for sports and entertainment Chiliz has scored 29% gains in the last week. Most of October saw CHZ trade below the $0.2 mark. However, the last few days of the month saw the token break past this barrier. It established a new local high of $0.2524 today. This is the first time CHZ is reaching this high in the last 30 days.

Several developments are responsible for CHZ’s recent growth. First, the blockchain recently released Cayenne, its Scotville testnet’s fourth and final phase. Plus, the FIFA world cup is scheduled to kick off this November. Being the football organization’s official crypto token, market participants expect an increase in demand during the period.

Upcoming FIFA World Cup Tournament Causes CHZ To Soar

The next edition of the FIFA World Cup will be the tournament’s 22nd iteration and will be held in Qatar. The tournament will last for 28 days, beginning from November 20 to December 18. As the world cup draws closer, fan tokens are seeing a price surge, looking to outperform meme coins like SHIB. Demand for CHZ on the Chiliz network may remain strong thanks to the tournament’s offers.

Chiliz is a platform where sports fans can get involved with their favorite teams. This is achieved by providing them with a variety of incentives, including monetary bonuses, event tickets, and access to exclusive sales. The value of Chiliz’s native cryptocurrency, CHZ, has increased by 29% over the past week. This is mostly due to the growing acceptance of blockchain technology in the sports business. The CHZ token functions as both an internal currency and a means of exchanging fan tokens among users.

In the context of the FIFA World Cup 2022, CHZ is the only cryptocurrency that will be utilized directly by the fan community. However, there are other cryptocurrencies that will be present, although in the capacity of sponsors. Crypto.com was the first to introduce itself to the public by announcing its tournament sponsorship in March 2022. Crypto.com is already well-known as a brand sponsor of several sports, including Formula 1 and the Italian Serie A.

CHZ’s price is currently trading at $0,.2632. | Source: CHZUSD price chart from TradingView.com

What the Charts Say About Chiliz Next Price Movement

Chiliz is currently worth $0.2524, and there was $460 million worth of trades in the last 24 hours. The token has seen a 4.04% gain in the last day. It started the day trading at $0.2613, establishing a local high. Traders expect a price increase in the days ahead. This is because the token converted its $0.2345 resistance level to support, keeping the currency steady at its current levels. The CHZ/USD 4-hour chart has been trending upwards, suggesting that the positive momentum for CHZ will continue.

The CHZ/USD pair has finished a 23.6% Fibonacci retracement. Thus, a bearish breach below $0.2345 might reduce the price to the 38.2% Fib level. There is some uncertainty in the market as both the RSI and MACD indicators are in conflicting buying and selling zones. Thus $0.2345 is a key level that will affect buying and selling decisions in the coming days.

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com

Blockchain

Bitcoin Price Surges As U.S. October Jobs Data Comes To Light

November 5, 2022

Bitcoin Price Surges As U.s. October Jobs Data Comes To Light
The level of price fluctuation in Bitcoin and crypto market is sometimes very discouraging. Many cryptos in 2022 have continually lost value, while others record more pullbacks than rallies. This situation has been the bane of the market since the start of the inflation growth.

Currently, bad news in the macroeconomic environment might affect crypto prices. For instance, releasing inflation data usually leads to a price crash. That’s why the general market usually dreads the days when the Feds make the announcements.

Latest US Data Affects Crypto Prices

As usual, a new report on the US job data has also affected crypto prices. But this time, the market witnessed price rallies in many cryptocurrencies.

The data released in the US relates to unemployment. According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in the country rose to 3.7%. The total non-farm payroll increased by 261,000 last month, while the estimate was 200,000.

The percentage increase in the US unemployment data was 0.2%, pushing the total to 3.7% in October, while September data showed 3.5%. This increase went the number of those without employment to 6.1 million.

Also, the non-farm payroll figure rose by 261,000 in October, while the estimate was 200,000. The report also showed that those who gained employment were in technical, health care, manufacturing, and professional services. According to analysts, these figures showed that the US labor market was tighter in the past few months.

The US Dollar Index data declined to 112.22 after October’s job data release. Also, the stock market futures shows a more than 1% rise in S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones.

The next part is the CME FedWatch Tool data. According to the report, there is a 47% probability that the Feds will release a 50-basis point hike in December. There is also a 52% probability of a 75-basis point interest rate hike.

How Bitcoin And Others Reacting

After the October data for US jobs went live, the crypto market recorded interesting price rallies. BTC immediately gained close to 4%, while ETH rose by 5%. Currently, the price of Bitcoin is $21,332 depicting an increase in 24 hours.

The number one crypto has tested the $21K mark today, and it keeps gaining. Ethereum has also grown by 7.14%, now above $1,600 in 24 hours. Others, including BNB and XRP, have gained 8.82% and 9.4%, respectively.

Bitcoin bullish momentum continues l BTCUSDT on Tradingview.com

Other altcoins, such as Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, Shiba Inu, UNI, Avalanche, etc., have recorded more than 5% growth at press time. Even Litcoin LTC has grown by 9.69% in 24 hours. But among all, the top gainer right now is Polygon MATIC, with a price gain of 22.54% in 24 hours.

Featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview

Blockchain

Vitalik Buterin Dispensed Updated Ethereum Roadmap Featuring “The Scourge”

November 5, 2022

Scammers Impersonating Vitalik Buterin On Rise Following Merge
9 seconds ago |