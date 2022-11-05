Chiliz (CHZ) Scores 24% Increase In The Last Week

The leading blockchain for sports and entertainment Chiliz has scored 29% gains in the last week. Most of October saw CHZ trade below the $0.2 mark. However, the last few days of the month saw the token break past this barrier. It established a new local high of $0.2524 today. This is the first time CHZ is reaching this high in the last 30 days.
Several developments are responsible for CHZ’s recent growth. First, the blockchain recently released Cayenne, its Scotville testnet’s fourth and final phase. Plus, the FIFA world cup is scheduled to kick off this November. Being the football organization’s official crypto token, market participants expect an increase in demand during the period.
Upcoming FIFA World Cup Tournament Causes CHZ To Soar
The next edition of the FIFA World Cup will be the tournament’s 22nd iteration and will be held in Qatar. The tournament will last for 28 days, beginning from November 20 to December 18. As the world cup draws closer, fan tokens are seeing a price surge, looking to outperform meme coins like SHIB. Demand for CHZ on the Chiliz network may remain strong thanks to the tournament’s offers.
Chiliz is a platform where sports fans can get involved with their favorite teams. This is achieved by providing them with a variety of incentives, including monetary bonuses, event tickets, and access to exclusive sales. The value of Chiliz’s native cryptocurrency, CHZ, has increased by 29% over the past week. This is mostly due to the growing acceptance of blockchain technology in the sports business. The CHZ token functions as both an internal currency and a means of exchanging fan tokens among users.
In the context of the FIFA World Cup 2022, CHZ is the only cryptocurrency that will be utilized directly by the fan community. However, there are other cryptocurrencies that will be present, although in the capacity of sponsors. Crypto.com was the first to introduce itself to the public by announcing its tournament sponsorship in March 2022. Crypto.com is already well-known as a brand sponsor of several sports, including Formula 1 and the Italian Serie A.
What the Charts Say About Chiliz Next Price Movement
Chiliz is currently worth $0.2524, and there was $460 million worth of trades in the last 24 hours. The token has seen a 4.04% gain in the last day. It started the day trading at $0.2613, establishing a local high. Traders expect a price increase in the days ahead. This is because the token converted its $0.2345 resistance level to support, keeping the currency steady at its current levels. The CHZ/USD 4-hour chart has been trending upwards, suggesting that the positive momentum for CHZ will continue.
The CHZ/USD pair has finished a 23.6% Fibonacci retracement. Thus, a bearish breach below $0.2345 might reduce the price to the 38.2% Fib level. There is some uncertainty in the market as both the RSI and MACD indicators are in conflicting buying and selling zones. Thus $0.2345 is a key level that will affect buying and selling decisions in the coming days.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
The level of price fluctuation in Bitcoin and crypto market is sometimes very discouraging. Many cryptos in 2022 have continually lost value, while others record more pullbacks than rallies. This situation has been the bane of the market since the start of the inflation growth.
Currently, bad news in the macroeconomic environment might affect crypto prices. For instance, releasing inflation data usually leads to a price crash. That’s why the general market usually dreads the days when the Feds make the announcements.
Latest US Data Affects Crypto Prices
As usual, a new report on the US job data has also affected crypto prices. But this time, the market witnessed price rallies in many cryptocurrencies.
The data released in the US relates to unemployment. According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in the country rose to 3.7%. The total non-farm payroll increased by 261,000 last month, while the estimate was 200,000.
The percentage increase in the US unemployment data was 0.2%, pushing the total to 3.7% in October, while September data showed 3.5%. This increase went the number of those without employment to 6.1 million.
Also, the non-farm payroll figure rose by 261,000 in October, while the estimate was 200,000. The report also showed that those who gained employment were in technical, health care, manufacturing, and professional services. According to analysts, these figures showed that the US labor market was tighter in the past few months.
The US Dollar Index data declined to 112.22 after October’s job data release. Also, the stock market futures shows a more than 1% rise in S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones.
The next part is the CME FedWatch Tool data. According to the report, there is a 47% probability that the Feds will release a 50-basis point hike in December. There is also a 52% probability of a 75-basis point interest rate hike.
How Bitcoin And Others Reacting
After the October data for US jobs went live, the crypto market recorded interesting price rallies. BTC immediately gained close to 4%, while ETH rose by 5%. Currently, the price of Bitcoin is $21,332 depicting an increase in 24 hours.
The number one crypto has tested the $21K mark today, and it keeps gaining. Ethereum has also grown by 7.14%, now above $1,600 in 24 hours. Others, including BNB and XRP, have gained 8.82% and 9.4%, respectively.
Other altcoins, such as Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, Shiba Inu, UNI, Avalanche, etc., have recorded more than 5% growth at press time. Even Litcoin LTC has grown by 9.69% in 24 hours. But among all, the top gainer right now is Polygon MATIC, with a price gain of 22.54% in 24 hours.
Featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview
Vitalik Buterin’s The Scourge phase seeks to address MEV concerns.
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, released an updated Ethereum roadmap on Saturday. After the Merge, the following phases are Surge, Scourge, Verge, Purge, and Splurge. The Ethereum roadmap now includes a new phase named “The Scourge,” which focuses on assuring trustworthy and credible transaction inclusion. It also aims to address the issues of centralization and censorship that arose during the Merge by switching to proof-of-stake.
The Scourge Phase to Fix MEV Issues
The Verge will introduce verkle trees, which contain a bigger amount of data in a smaller proof, allowing for smaller node size. The phase now includes verification to make confirming blocks using SNARKs even easier. Each category has its own set of goals. The involvement of quantum proofs will be more evident as a required feature of the endgame protocol.
Vitalik Buterin‘s The Scourge phase seeks to address MEV concerns. Buterin has even proposed “partial block auctions” to minimize Ethereum censorship. He believes that “partial block auctions” can decentralize block manufacturing, limiting the power of builders. Furthermore, using a non-censoring MEV-Boost relay ensures Ethereum’s neutrality.
At the time of writing the price of Ethereum is $1,644.04, with a 24-hour trading volume of $19,919,157,257. In the previous 24 hours, Ethereum has gained 3.58% as per CoinMarketCap.
The Polygon network is now lit like Christmas lights following a number of positive MATIC news that involve some of the biggest names in social media and finance industry.
For starters, Instagram users will soon have the ability to mint, showcase and even sell non-fungible token (NFT) collectibles through the blockchain network.
Two days ago, Meta, the owner of the social media platform, announced it will soon test said functionality to a small number of creators in U.S. before expanding to other countries.
Meanwhile, financial services global leader JPMorgan Chase successfully executed its first ever live trade on blockchain in line with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Project Guardian.
The iconic financial institution took advantage of Polygon network’s cheap transaction fees to issue and trade tokenized assets in its first attempt in exploring the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) banking sector.
Polygon Responds Accordingly
MATIC, the native cryptocurrency of the blockchain system witnessed an unprecedented rally following the above-mentioned developments, going up by almost 30% over the last seven days.
According to tracking from Coingecko, the altcoin is changing hands at $1.21 at press time and has increased by more than 8% for the past 24 hours.
On its biweekly and monthly charts, the Polygon owned digital currency has gone up by 45.4% and 42%, respectively.
It has also witnessed significant capital inflow as it increased its overall valuation, which now currently stands at $10.73 billion, by more than 22% – enough for the asset to maintain its rank as the 11th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization.
MATIC also reduced its year-to-date losses to just 37.2% although it is still down by almost 59% from its December 27, 2021 all-time high (ATH) value of $2.92.
MATIC Whales Make Their Move
Over the last 24 hours, the Polygon network was in frenzy when transaction volumes involving whales soared, currently being considered as the highest in an eight-month time frame.
But a deep dive into related data revealed some of the whales may have started accumulating MATIC tokens as early as two weeks ago in anticipation of the massive surge being exhibited by the crypto right now.
It would appear that some of these investors timed their trades in order to gain bigger profit which, basically, is the ultimate goal in the crypto space.
This is evidenced by the sharp decline in supply of the cryptocurrency among major exchange platforms last October 11.
MATIC total market cap at $10.5 billion on the weekly chart | Featured image from Analytics Insight, Chart: TradingView.com
Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal understanding of the crypto market and should not be construed as investment advice.
A max of £1,000 in a single transaction and £3,000 in a rolling 30-day period has been set.
It will implement a block on real-time transactions to cryptocurrency exchanges from 2023.
Users of Santander will soon be unable to make cryptocurrency purchases. Customers of Santander have reportedly been sent an email statement, as reported by Reuters today. Moreover, the bank has stated that beginning 2023, it will implement a block on real-time transactions to cryptocurrency exchanges.
Santander stated:
“We intend to further protect customers by blocking all faster payments we identify to cryptocurrency exchanges from Santander accounts.”
Users Can Still Withdraw Funds
It added that the policy will be “implemented during the course of 2023.” The Faster Payments Service is widely used by British banks and their customers. Santander’s announcement does not indicate whether or not the bank intends to provide customers with alternative methods to transfer funds to cryptocurrency exchanges. The bank argues that banning transactions to exchanges is necessary to safeguard clients from cryptocurrency fraud.
Santander announced on Thursday that, starting November 15, it will limit transactions involving cryptocurrency exchanges. Customers can transfer a maximum of £1,000 in a single transaction and £3,000 in a rolling 30-day period.
Furthermore, this new regulation is restricted to deposits and does not affect withdrawals. Santander assures its customers that they can continue to receive funds from cryptocurrency exchanges.
The financial institution stated yesterday that “more changes to limit or prevent payments to crypto exchanges in the future” were forthcoming in an announcement. That’s why today’s reported limitations don’t come as a complete surprise.
Moreover, in response to a warning from the Financial Conduct Authority, Santander froze all transactions with the large cryptocurrency exchange Binance in 2021.
Recommended For You:
UK Passes Bill Recognizing Crypto as Regulated Financial Instruments
The bulk of the commerce is centered on y00ts NFT collection.
There are almost 15,000 individual profile pictures in the y00ts archive.
The original introduction of the popular profile picture (PFP) project, y00ts, in September contributed to a surge in NFT sales on the Solana blockchain that dropped by half in October. However, if today’s trade is any indicator, November might witness a return to intense activity with the delayed presentation of the y00ts artwork.
Trading volume for NFTs generated on Solana has surged 170% over the last 24 hours compared to the prior period, according to statistics from Tiexo, up to around 229,000 SOL throughout the market. That’s more than $7.50 million.
Revival of the Sluggish Momentum
The bulk of that commerce is centered on y00ts, the Solana-based successor to the widely-used DeGods project. There are almost 15,000 individual profile pictures in the y00ts archive, each with its own unique blend of aesthetic characteristics. After a high-profile allowlist campaign in early September, the project released its NFTs under the name y00ts mint t00bs.
In return for the genuine PFP NFT, each t00b NFT may be burnt (or otherwise permanently destroyed). This was supposed to begin shortly after the September mint, but the team behind it, led by the alias “DeGods” creator “Frank,” scrapped all of the previous artwork and started from scratch, delaying the project by about two months.
After much anticipation, the method to exchange t00bs for y00ts NFTs was made available this morning, unveiling the artwork and causing secondary trade activity to skyrocket. Both the unrevealed t00bs and y00ts avatars are witnessing increasing demand right now, according to statistics gathered by the top Solana marketplace, Magic Eden.
Recommended For You:
Will Solana Web3 Phone Able to Battle With Google & Apple?
Bullish JASMY price prediction is $0.012462 to $0.145660.
JasmyCoin (JASMY) price might also reach $0.01 soon.
Bearish JASMY price prediction for 2022 is $0.004282.
In JasmyCoin (JASMY) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about JASMY to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
JasmyCoin (JASMY) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of JasmyCoin (JASMY) is $0.00607499 with a 24-hour trading volume of $142,597,908 at the time of writing. However, JASMY has increased by nearly 6.2% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, JasmyCoin (JASMY) has a circulating supply of 4,754,930,780 JASMY. Currently, JasmyCoin (JASMY) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase Exchange, Gate.io, KuCoin, MEXC and Huobi Global.
What is JasmyCoin (JASMY)?
The JasmyCoin (JASMY) is the native token of the Jasmy protocol. The token is used as a payment method for network transactions. JASMY is an ERC-20 token that was built on the Ethereum network. JasmyCoin is an initiative of Jasmy Corporation, a Tokyo-based Internet of Things (IoT) provider.
Jasmy is a blockchain network that was first conceived in 2016. The Jasmy platform was created to restore and safeguard individual data sovereignty by merging IoT and blockchain technology and providing individuals with complete control over their personal information.
The project’s major purpose is to create a secure environment on the platform where users can communicate data in a non-dependable manner between IoT devices and decentralized protocols.
JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Prediction 2022
JasmyCoin (JASMY) holds the 592th position on CoinGecko right now. JASMY price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of JasmyCoin (JASMY) laid out the rounding bottom pattern. The price movements form a pattern that resembles a bow and hence is also known as the saucer bottom pattern. In general, the rounding bottom pattern indicates a long-term price reversal. This pattern also emphasizes the changes in the market sentiment as the trend seems to shift from bearish to bullish.
Investors generally have to stay cautious and time the market well. If the price breaks and moves past the resistance level, it will enter a confirmed bullish trajectory.
Currently, JasmyCoin (JASMY) is in the range of $0.005764. If the pattern continues, the price of JASMY might reach the resistance levels of $0.006868, and $0.010816. If the trend reverses, then the price of JASMY may fall to $0.005080 and $0.004179.
JasmyCoin (JASMY) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of JasmyCoin (JASMY).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for JasmyCoin (JASMY).
Resistance Level 1
$0.012462
Resistance Level 2
$0.028908
Resistance Level 3
$0.060587
Resistance Level 4
$0.145660
Support Level
$0.004282
JASMY /USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that JasmyCoin (JASMY) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, JASMY might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.145660.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of JasmyCoin (JASMY) might plummet to almost $0.004282, a bearish signal.
JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of JasmyCoin (JASMY) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of JASMY lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of JasmyCoin (JASMY) is shown in the chart above. Notably, JasmyCoin (JASMY) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, JASMY has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of JASMY at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the JASMY is 55.26. This means that JasmyCoin (JASMY) is in an overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of JASMY may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of JasmyCoin (JASMY). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of JasmyCoin (JASMY). Currently, the ADX of JASMY lies in the range of 33.2003 and thus, it indicates a strong trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of JasmyCoin (JASMY). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of JASMY lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, the RSI of JasmyCoin (JASMY) is at 55.26 thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of JASMY with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and JasmyCoin (JASMY).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price actions of BTC, ETH and JASMY are moving in a dissimilar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases, the price of JASMY decreases. Also, when the price of BTC and ETH decreases, the price of JASMY increases.
JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, JasmyCoin (JASMY)might probably attain $0.05 by 2023.
JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, JasmyCoin (JASMY) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, JASMY might rally to hit $0.1 by 2024.
JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Prediction 2025
If JasmyCoin (JASMY) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, JASMY would rally to hit $0.3.
JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Prediction 2026
If JasmyCoin (JASMY) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, JASMY would rally to hit $0.5.
JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Prediction 2027
If JasmyCoin (JASMY) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, JASMY would rally to hit $0.7.
JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Prediction 2028
If JasmyCoin (JASMY) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, JASMY would hit $0.9 in 2028.
JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on JasmyCoin (JASMY), it would witness major spikes. JASMY might hit $1.5 by 2029.
JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the JasmyCoin ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in JASMY for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, JasmyCoin (JASMY) might hit $3 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the JasmyCoin network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for JASMY. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of JasmyCoin (JASMY) in 2022 is $0.145660. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of JasmyCoin (JASMY) price prediction for 2022 is $0.004282.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the JasmyCoin ecosystem, the performance of JASMY would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $4.79 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.01 if the investors believe that JASMY is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is JasmyCoin (JASMY)?
The JasmyCoin (JASMY) is the native token of the Jasmy protocol. The token is used as a payment method for network transactions. JASMY is an ERC-20 token that was built on the Ethereum network.
2. Where can you purchase JasmyCoin (JASMY)?
JasmyCoin (JASMY) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Coinbase Exchange, Gate.io, KuCoin, MEXC and Huobi Global.
3. Will JasmyCoin (JASMY) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the JasmyCoin platform, JASMY has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of JasmyCoin (JASMY)?
On February 16, 2021 JasmyCoin (JASMY) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $4.79.
5. Is JasmyCoin (JASMY) a good investment in 2022?
JasmyCoin (JASMY) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of JasmyCoin in the past few months, JASMY is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can JasmyCoin (JASMY) reach $0.01?
JasmyCoin (JASMY) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then JasmyCoin (JASMY) will hit $0.01 soon.
7. What will be JasmyCoin (JASMY) price by 2023?
JasmyCoin (JASMY) price is expected to reach $0.05 by 2023.
8. What will be JasmyCoin (JASMY) price by 2024?
JasmyCoin (JASMY)price is expected to reach $0.1 by 2024.
9. What will be JasmyCoin (JASMY) price by 2025?
JasmyCoin (JASMY) price is expected to reach $0.3 by 2025.
10. What will be JasmyCoin (JASMY) price by 2026?
JasmyCoin (JASMY) price is expected to reach $0.5 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.