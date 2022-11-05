Christine Quinn strives to look like “a variant of a Barbie”: “She just has this impeccable aesthetic”

Former “Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn lives in a Barbie world.

Quinn recently revealed that her blonde hair and style choices are part of her larger goal of looking like the popular doll. Quinn explained that she had always been interested in skincare, makeup and hair since she was a teenager, noting that she often did her hair and makeup, but also those of her friends.

This love of creating an aesthetic has followed her into adulthood with the goal of always looking like a version of Barbie.

“It’s always some variation of a Barbie, you know, whether it’s a Golf Barbie or a Sharon Stone Barbie, whatever the Barbie was at the time,” she told Allure.

“He just has this flawless aesthetic that I always strive for.”

Part of achieving the Barbie aesthetic is platinum blonde hair, something Quinn has been able to achieve by bleaching her hair since she was 14.

“I have such a love-hate relationship with my blonde hair. I’ve been bleaching my hair for years, since I was probably 14 or 15…and it’s been damaging,” Quinn explained. “With ‘Selling Sunset,’ when I was filming, we were doing our hair every day, if not twice a day. And so it became a lot. And then I discovered ultra-lifting color, and I ‘ve done that ever since.”

When she was younger, Quinn said she was good at bleaching and dyeing her own hair, as well as knowing how to style it and even highlighting and coloring her friends’ hair. She was always trying to follow trends, recalling the trend of putting Wet ‘n Wild eyeliner on the waterline of her eyes.

Her passion for doing her own makeup continued into her adult life. Quinn said she would sometimes create her own look for big events and red carpets, like Paris Fashion Week.

“It’s something I still do to this day. Even when I was at Fashion Week recently, I did 90% of my makeup, and I probably did my hair a few times because I still love the TO DO.” she explained. “There’s nothing like doing it yourself if you know what look you want to achieve.”

As someone whose aesthetic is so important to her, Quinn is willing to try anything to keep her look youthful. Although she “can’t do anything to” age, she “thanks God for Botox and fillers” for helping her through the process.

“I was actually in France having dinner with Vogue’s Julia Hobbs who has the most beautiful glass skin I’ve ever seen,” Quinn said. “And I was like, ‘Tell me everything.’ And she says, “I do yellow light therapy three times a week. I was like, ‘Oh my God, on it.’ So I immediately went to Amazon. I got this light that I made sure had yellow therapy. And I’ll try to do it when I get home.

Since announcing she won’t be returning for the next season of “Selling Sunset,” Quinn has said she’s been trying to focus more on modeling and pursuing her career. She is signed to IMG Models and has deals with Marc Jacobs, Balenciaga, Amazon and Samsung.

“Fashion and beauty have always been my thing. … I love anything that’s glamorous and can make your life easier.” Quinn said. “I love the beauty industry because it’s constantly evolving and people feel like the best versions of themselves. I think that’s what’s so appealing.”