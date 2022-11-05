Class 3A boys soccer championship: Wayzata 3, Woodbury 2

AAs in all the best horror films, at first glance everything seems normal. It’s a classic scene of the American fall: campaign rallies outside community centers, battle buses sporting the smiling faces of candidates, children wearing badges and holding up signs, while television screens fill with debates, experts and an endless loop of targeted ads. Even the predicted outcome of Tuesday’s US midterm elections fits a pattern as familiar as falling leaves. Most pundits agree that the Democrats will take a hit, losing control of at least one or possibly both houses of Congress, because they are the incumbent — and the incumbents almost always suffer mid-term – and because times are exceptionally difficult. Inflation, interest rates, gas prices, fear of crime: everything is up. Add to that a president who is expected to turn 80 this month whose approval ratings have often reached the depths, and all the elements are in place for Democrats to take a mid-term beating, losing ground even in states they once considered firmly their own.

But look closer and you see something else. Because next week’s results will decide more than whether Team Red or Team Blue takes control of the House of Representatives and the Senate, what Joe Biden’s ability to get things done depends on it. Next week’s election will also help determine whether, and for how long, the United States will remain a true democracy.

It sounds hyperbolic and that too is an American tradition. Candidates are still telling crowds, ‘This is the most important election of my life’ and many will have heard Biden’s warning, delivered on Wednesday, that democracy itself is on the ballot in the same spirit. They will have assumed that when the president said, “In our bones, we know democracy is in jeopardy,” that was so much campaign rhetoric. But Biden was hardly exaggerating.

More than 370 Republican candidates for some of America’s highest offices have joined Donald Trump in his big election denial lie, casting doubt or outright dismissing the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential outcome. leaders refuse the most fundamental act of democracy: accepting the verdict of the voters.

It’s comforting to pretend they’re doing it only to appease Trump’s ego, to avoid angering him by admitting the ex-president lost to Biden fairly and squarely. Keeping Trump soft is a necessary tactic in a Republican party where he remains the dominant figure, who would be set to launch another presidential bid later this month whose approval or disapproval is enough to make or break a career. But Republican election denial is not limited to the past; this also applies in the future. Several party candidates declined to say they would accept the outcome of Tuesday’s vote if defeated. “I will win the election and I will accept this result”, is how Kari Lake, future governor of Arizona, puts it. Some might see this as mere optimism on the eve of elections, but without the consent of the losers, democracy cannot work.

Even more sinister, several of these democracy deniers are running for state-level positions that will oversee and certify future elections, including the 2024 presidential one. And they are brazen to admit that they will abuse the powers of these offices to boost their side and exclude their opponents. “Republicans will never lose another election in Wisconsin after I am elected governor” is the promise of one Tim Michels, who is seeking to lead this state – and it was not a promise that he would popular. It should be recalled that it was in Wisconsin two years ago that a group of Republican office holders decided to ignore the Democratic choice of voters in that state, who had backed Biden, and instead declare Wisconsin for Trump in the Electoral College. If they were to try this trick again in 2024, they might have an ally in the governor’s mansion.

If this all seems too abstract, consider the Republicans’ new attitude to political violence. Once upon a time, it would have been a matter of bland consensus that no political goal should ever be achieved by brute force. But only a handful of Republicans were able to bring themselves to occupy even this fundamental position after the seizure of Capitol Hill and the attempted insurrection of January 6, 2021. The others refused to vote for the impeachment of Trump for his role in fomenting this violence and, if they condemned the rioters themselves, it was usually in qualified, honeyed terms.

We saw him again last week, after the brutal assault at his home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband. Paul Pelosi had his skull fractured with a hammer, the alleged assailant a man whose head had been filled with far-right shibboleths, including the allegedly stolen 2020 election. And yet the likes of Lake saw the attack as a laughing stock, while other Republicans (and their ally Elon Musk) have concocted or spread conspiracy theories that cast doubt on the attack. This at a time when recorded threats against members of Congress have increased tenfold in the five years since Trump’s election in 2016.

The Republican Party’s drift away from democratic norms is no longer the preserve of one man, even if he embodies and accelerates it. It is now anchored in the spirit of the party. Reversing this trend is a daunting prospect because of another shift, apparent for some time but taking particularly vivid form in these midterm elections. It is the polarization of information, so that Americans now exist in two distinct spheres of knowledge, each barely touching the other.

I witnessed it this week, while covering a particularly intense senatorial race in Georgia. News came that, in earlier times, would have been devastating for a candidate. A second woman has come forward to say, on camera, that staunchly anti-abortion Republican Herschel Walker pressured her to have an abortion and paid for it. Yet when I broke the news to Republicans gathered at a Walker rally in Madison, none of them were fazed. They just assumed it was the fake “mainstream media” concoction.

This poses its own danger to democracy. Because there can be no collective decision-making – which is what democracy is – without a collective and agreed basis of facts. If we can’t first agree that the house is on fire, we can’t start talking about putting out the flames.

Whatever the outcome on Tuesday and in the long days of counting that may follow, it is a perilous time for the United States. The most powerful democracy in the world is losing the reflexes and habits that make democracy possible. And, as in all the most terrifying horror films, the threat comes from within the house.