Controversial Nba Star Apologizes For Anti-Semitism — Rt Sport News

Kyrie Irving admitted the film he was promoting on Twitter contained ‘false anti-Semitic claims’

NBA star Kyrie Irving has apologized for sharing a link to a movie he admitted to containing “false anti-Semitic statements” after being suspended by his team, the Brooklyn Nets, for at least five games.

Irving tweeted a link to “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” ​​last Thursday, which sparked a row of anti-Semitism that saw him condemned by his team, his owner and the NBA.

At first he acted defiantly and defended his right to publish the post before deleting it, then pledging to donate $500,000 to the Anti-Defamation League as the controversy escalated.

After the Nets suspended custody for at least five games for refusing “to state unequivocally that he has no anti-Semitic beliefs, nor to acknowledge specific hateful elements in the film”, Irving took to Instagram to finally issue a direct apology to the Jewish community.

Irving said he was sorry for anyone who might have been offended by the film, which he acknowledged contains “certain false anti-Semitic statements, stories and language that were false and offensive to the Jewish race/religion”.

“To all Jewish families and communities who are hurt and affected by my message, I am deeply sorry for causing you pain, and I apologize.”–– Kyrie Irving apologizes via Instagram pic.twitter.com/Ox58s3Aaug — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 4, 2022

“I initially reacted out of emotion at being unfairly labeled an anti-Semite, instead of focusing on the healing process for my Jewish brothers and sisters who were hurt by the hate speech in the documentary,” he said.

“I want to clear up any confusion about my position in the fight against anti-Semitism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the documentary with which I agreed and disagreed. .”

The Nets said Irving would only be allowed to play for them again after suffering “corrective actions”.

The franchise said it was “dismayed” that Irving, when given the opportunity, “refused to state unequivocally that he held no anti-Semitic beliefs, nor to acknowledge specific hateful elements in the film.”

Due to his suspension, Irving will not return to action for the Nets until they face the Lakers in Los Angeles on November 13, provided the ban lasts only five games.





NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who is Jewish, criticized Irving on Thursday and said he made “a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive anti-Semitic material.”

The 2022/2023 season will likely be Irving’s last in Brooklyn, given his growing list of controversies and the fact that he will become a free agent next summer.

In addition to expressing his support for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, he also missed most games last season due to his refusal to get vaccinated, which is against New York’s Covid vaccination mandate.