Disability rights icon Lois Curtis dies: NPR
John Poole/NPR
Attorney Sue Jamieson was visiting a grim Georgia state hospital three decades ago when she was introduced to a young woman, Lois Curtis, who had spent much of her teens and early twenties in state institutions.
“As we always say, ‘What do you think we could do for you? I work in legal aid. And I’m a lawyer,” Jamieson recalled for an oral history for her employer, the Atlanta Legal Aid Society. “And she was like, ‘Get me out of here. Will you please get me out of here? When am I getting out of here?’”
Curtis, who had a developmental disability and had been diagnosed with a mental illness, kept calling Jamieson from the hospital, asking when she could be released.
The lawsuit Jamieson filed on behalf of Curtis and another woman – LC v. Olmstead – led to a landmark Supreme Court ruling to benefit the elderly and disabled, and ultimately helped Curtis move out of institutional care into her own home.
Curtis, 55, died Thursday at her own home outside of Atlanta. The cause was pancreatic cancer.
The Supreme Court ruled in 1999, in a ruling by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, that Curtis, his co-plaintiff Elaine Wilson, and other disabled people had the right under the Americans with Disabilities Act to live in a “less restrictive framework”. .”
The landmark civil rights case gave people with disabilities and the elderly the right to seek long-term care services in their own homes, rather than in an institution like a nursing home or mental hospital.
Curtis “has created a sea change in the way our service systems look,” said Alison Barkoff, the top federal aging and disability policy official.
“We have moved from a system in 1999 where the only places where most people with disabilities and older people could get services were in institutions like nursing homes and psychiatric hospitals, to systems that are primarily focused on supporting people with services in their own homes,” says Barkoff, the acting administrator and assistant secretary of aging at the Administration for Community Living at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
After Olmstead’s ruling, state Medicaid budgets changed. Today, more money is used to pay for home care. Fewer public funds are spent on paying for residential care.
Federal law makes nursing home care a right for people who qualify for Medicaid. Home care, although more popular and made a right under the Olmstead decision, is not a right.
As a result, waiting lists for home care are long – at least 700,000 people are waiting in some 40 states. But the Olmstead decision requires every state to move toward providing more of that home care.
The Olmstead decision is cited in numerous lawsuits seeking to get others out of institutional care. And its use has spread. The US Department of Justice in the Obama administration applied language from the ruling that people with disabilities have the right to live in a “less restrictive environment” to sue to end separate work programs that pay people with disabilities less than the minimum wage. Now parents are using Olmstead to argue that their children should be in integrated classrooms.
The argument behind the Olmstead decision was that when people live fully integrated into their communities, they live better and more fulfilling lives.
Curtis proved it. She moved into a series of homes, needing the help of a caregiver for things like cooking, shopping and other care. And there she discovered her talent as an artist, a talent that she could not develop when she lived in public hospitals.
Curtis made pencil and pastel drawings of animals and flowers. And sometimes she drew people whose pictures she saw in magazines and books, like a serious Martin Luther King with his arms folded or a young Muhammad Ali shirtless.
In 2011, she was invited to the White House on the anniversary of the Olmstead decision. She presented President Barack Obama with a framed photo which she titled “Girl in Orange Dress.” It was part of a series of self-portraits Curtis made of herself as a young girl, as she had no photographs from the years she lived in public mental hospitals.
Curtis used his artwork to meet people, says Lee Sanders, who was first hired to help Curtis find work and then became a friend. Curtis, wrote Sanders, “created works of art as she lived: her lines drawn without hesitation, her colors bold and saturated, her images simple and bouncy.”
Curtis was very outgoing and, with her quick smile, was good at making friends. They bought her art supplies and helped her sell her artwork.
When Curtis died Thursday, she was surrounded by many of those friends.
In a video she made for the National Disability Rights Network in 2020, Curtis said, “My name is Lois Curtis…I’m happy to be free.”
Former Chicago Bulls player charged for allegedly hitting security guards during disturbance
A former Chicago Bulls player was arrested early Friday morning for allegedly punching a security guard in the face and throwing another to the ground when they tried to escort him from a McDonalds, officials said.
Ben Gordon, 39, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery causing bodily harm and battery making physical contact.
Police said shortly before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of North Clark Street for a call of a disturbance at a business. A man was being escorted out of the business when he struck a 29-year-old man in the face and threw him to the ground. He also pushed another man, 21, to the ground, police said.
Both men refused medical help.
Gordon was arrested at the scene, police said.
COP27: Thousands of diplomats from around the world visit a chic resort in Egypt to solve the problem of global warming
The latest annual United Nations climate change conference, COP27, is due to begin Monday in the luxurious resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where thousands of leaders will engage in broad policy discussions.
The conference comes a year after COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, where world leaders, including the highest-emitting nations, signed a non-binding climate agreement resembling previous pacts. Shortly after the deal, however, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres downplayed the accord and cleared the way for COP27.
“It’s an important step, but it’s not enough,” he said at the time. “It’s time to go into emergency mode.”
Groups including Greenpeace International have also criticized the deal, calling it a “polite request”.
UN EXPRESSES CONCERNS ABOUT ‘HUGE CARBON FOOTPRINT’ OF UPCOMING CLIMATE SUMMIT
Ahead of this year’s summit, which is due to start on Monday and end on November 18, senior officials in the United States and other Western countries reiterated the importance of solving global warming, which they called a great threat to humanity.
“Among all the centrifugal forces of the past 20 years, all vying to tear the world apart in many ways, the climate crisis still looms large as an issue that will change lives in unchanging ways. Now it can sound grandiose, but it’s not exaggeration,” the president’s special climate envoy John Kerry, who will lead the U.S. delegation at the event, said in October.
“Existential means existential. This requires that we all work together, because no country can solve this crisis alone,” he continued. “It is therefore particularly fitting to be here, just 12 days before the hammer falls at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh – and with it, a moment of major responsibility on this pressing issue.”
JOHN KERRY TO FLY COMMERCIAL AT UNITED NATIONS CLIMATE CONFERENCE FOLLOWING COUNTERFEITING FOR PRIVATE JET CARBON EMISSIONS
Kerry added that nations must “repair the planet at the rate science demands” and increase their ability to adapt to cataclysmic global warming.
A key focus of the conference will be to deliver solutions that reduce carbon emissions and limit global warming to just 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. World has already warmed about a degree above pre-industrial levels, says UN
“I have no expectations for COP27 because there have been 27 of these meetings and they have not resolved climate change in any of them,” said Anthony Watts, senior environment and climate researcher. at the Heartland Institute, to Fox News Digital in an interview. “It’s literally nothing more than a trade show.”
“Even with the Paris Accords in 2015, they’re supposed to have made a breakthrough,” Watts added. “Well, this breakthrough will only be a few hundredths of a degree lower in temperature by 2100 if everyone follows through on the promises they’ve made and the completely voluntary thing is done here.”
JUDICIAL OVERSIGHT SUES BIDEN ADMINISTRATOR OVER JOHN KERRY’S TRAVEL EXPENSES, SCHEDULE AND PERSONNEL INFORMATION
Steve Milloy, senior legal officer at the Energy & Environment Legal Institute, noted that the UN itself has projected carbon emissions to rise by at least 10% by 2030, suggesting that previous pledges have been relatively ineffective.
“Even if you think the shows are going to destroy the world, nobody’s really doing anything about it,” he told Fox News Digital in an interview. “So all of this is just useless.”
Another conference priority will be securing additional climate finance deals that allow developing countries to pay for complex renewable energy technologies and clean energy development. Western nations are far from meeting the UN commitment in 2009 to give $100 billion a year to poor countries for climate change mitigation through 2025.
Although the Trump administration has pulled out of climate finance deals, President Biden has pledged more than $11 billion a year to the developing world for climate change mitigation.
A group of African and Arab countries banded together to form the so-called COP27 coalition ahead of the conference to issue a series of demands for wealthy nations. Among the demands, the coalition said the West should “provide funding, technology and capabilities to developing countries”.
BIDEN COMMITS TO MOBILIZING THE PRESIDENCY TO FIGHT CLIMATE CHANGE: “CODE RED FOR HUMANITY”
“We are telling developing countries that we don’t want them to go through the development process, we don’t want them to have coal or natural gas or even nuclear,” said Daniel Turner, executive director of Power The Future, told Fox News Digital in an interview. “We want them to use wind and solar, which are intermittent, which are inefficient, which are incredibly cost prohibitive.”
“With climate finance, there’s a lot of energy poverty and we’re very comfortable pushing certain sectors of the world, even certain sectors of the American population, into energy poverty,” he said.
Overall, the two-week summit is expected to host around 40,000 participants – including 24,000 diplomats and 13,000 observers – matching last year’s total, according to the UN.
In addition to Kerry, President Biden and several senior administration officials are expected to travel to Egypt for the conference. And UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reversed his decision not to attend COP27, saying climate action was key to long-term prosperity and energy security.
However, China and India, two of the world’s largest emitters, are expected to send a leaner delegation compared to previous conferences, casting doubt on whether a deal reached could have a significant impact. China accounts for about 27% of total global emissions — almost triple the total of the United States, the world’s second largest emitter, according to Rhodium Group — and continues to approve and build large numbers of coal-fired power plants.
CHINA STOPS MILITARY AND CLIMATE TALKS WITH US IN RETALIATION FOR PELOSI’S VISIT
“That should be the first priority, or maybe the first item on the conference agenda. If the climate is a global issue and two of the biggest emitters in the world are not participating, then all the rest of our cuts, or our promises, are absolutely meaningless,” Turner said.
“China is putting more coal online. They are putting more coal online than we currently have in the United States,” he continued. “Why would America go to great lengths to cut something like coal, when it’s completely offset, or exacerbated, by what China is doing?”
In recent months, European consumers and businesses have been hit with massive energy bills due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has disrupted global oil and gas markets due to producer dominance. Russians, and an aggressive transition to green energy sources like wind and solar, pushed by several major European nations.
Amid the crisis, Europeans were forced to take drastic measures to save energy and cut bills while governments imposed rationing rules and introduced relief programs.
In the United States, energy prices jumped due to a similar crisis. Residential heating costs alone are expected to increase by 17.8% this winter compared to last year.
“The green agenda is kind of a sectarian, quasi-religious movement,” Benny Peiser, director of the London-based Global Warming Policy Foundation, told Fox News Digital. “They will go as long as governments push this program and there is currently no indication in Europe or the United States that this will go away.”
“There is, of course, a growing realization that energy policies in Europe over the past 20 to 30 years have been a total disaster,” he added. “But are our governments, our ministers, going to recognize that and say, ‘Sorry, we got it wrong’? No.”
Gophers catch break with Nebraska’s quarterback to miss Saturday’s game
LINCOLN, Neb. — When an opposing Big Ten starting quarterback has came into Gophers week with an injury this season, he has ended up playing against Minnesota.
It happened against Purdue, Illinois and Penn State, but it appears to be ending with Nebraska on Saturday. Cornhuskers’ No. 1 quarterback Casey Thompson did not participate in early warmups at Memorial Stadium.
Thompson left the 26-9 loss to No. 17 Illinois last week with numbness in his throwing hand. Chubba Hubbard took the first reps, including taking snaps from starting center Trent Hixson, roughly an hour before kickoff.
Against the Illini, Hubbard went 3 for 8 for 15 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Logan Smothers also played against the Illini, going 1 for 1 for 1 yards.
Purdy is a Florida State transfer and younger brother of former Iowa State QB Brock Purdy. On the season, Chubba Purdy has completed 10 of 20 passes for 50 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.
In October, Boilermakers QB Aidan O’Connell (ankle), the Illini’s Tommy DeVito (ankle) and the Nittany Lions’ Sean Clifford (shoulder) each played and and went on to beat Minnesota.
Last week, Rutgers made a quarterback switch to Gavin Wimsatt to jumpstart a struggling offense and lost 31-0.
News
Companies still have way too much office space and they can’t sell it
Collin Madden, founding partner of GEM Real Estate Partners, walks through empty office space in a building they own that is for sale in the South Lake Union neighborhood of Seattle, Washington on May 14, 2021.
Karen Ducey | Reuters
Some things we know about commercial real estate: It’s a cost-cutting goal for businesses, but it’s also probably the last asset you want to sell now in a soft market.
How sweet? According to Elizabeth Ptacek, senior director of market analysis at commercial real estate information and analysis firm CoStar, there are currently 232 million square feet of excess commercial real estate available for sublease. To put those numbers into perspective, Amazon’s headquarters measures 8 million square feet. Even more telling, the 232 million square feet is double the pre-pandemic surplus level.
CFOs have told us that as their companies move to hybrid work and corporate hub models that make less, if any, use of satellite offices, there is real estate for sale. And they’re not selling it now. Ptacek says it’s the right decision.
The only real estate owners selling today are either strapped for cash or sitting on trophies. And these trophies are few and far between. Well-leased medical offices and labs with high-credit tenants and secure revenue streams still get a lot of investor attention, but that’s about it, according to CoStar. Any business that has given up a satellite office that was once essential for its current staff is sitting on a property that Ptacek says “no one will buy for anything less than a substantial discount.”
Between the commercial real estate shock from the remote work trend, followed by rising interest rates and the prospect of another recession, now is not the time to sell even though Ptacek says the Commercial real estate owners should expect the situation to get even worse. CoStar predicts the sublease glut will persist as companies fear they may have to lay off workers and make other cuts before a recession, and it goes further: Sublease square footage will never return to levels from before the pandemic, she said.
The slowdown in investment activity that Ptacek described as a gradual slowdown so far, will become a “dramatic slowdown” after the pipeline of deals signed in the second and third quarters closes before rates begin to rise . “The biggest impact is ahead of us, and the higher cost of borrowing will impact and in many cases eliminate leveraged investors,” she said.
It’s a bad situation, but she said that for business real estate owners, if the cost of real estate debt is cheap and the balance sheet is strong, sit on the real estate.
While companies are still in the early days of their hybrid working experiments, it is not just economic uncertainty, but also uncertainty about how office occupancy will change over time, that should encourage companies not to pull the trigger on asset sales. Leases that needed to be renewed were an easy call to make (end them), and businesses can always sign new leases (likely at even better rates) if and when they need to make that call.
“Everything is still shaking and you see it, you see big corporations one day completely remote and the next day signing huge leases and telling everyone, ‘Back in the office’, then the minute they do, the employees express their dismay and they say, ‘It’s okay.’ Everything is changing,” Ptacek said.
Uncertainty is the ultimate killer, she said. No one wants to buy assets with the risk of no demand unless rents fall by 50%. It’s difficult right now, she says, for either the buyer or the seller to achieve what would be defined as a “reasonable price.”
Businesses should expect the situation to be even worse a year from now.
“It’s probably a fair assumption that it’s not going to be much better in a year, in terms of demand,” she said. “There could be another leg down in transactions.”
The wave of struggling sales that typically occurs in downturns hasn’t happened yet, and it’s on schedule, as they tend to delay the onset of downturns by a few years. Ptacek noted that after 2008, the peak of the wave of distressed asset sales did not occur until 2010/2011.
“When the loans come due and they’re in trouble, it’s refinance or sell,” she said. And more borrowers will not be able to refinance, and the wave of distressed sales will ensue. “There will probably be some level of distress that will weigh on prices, so you as a landlord could find yourself in a position in a few years where the environment is even less favorable. But it’s not as if it was a good environment today,” she said. said.
Visiting kyiv, Biden adviser assures Ukraine of Washington’s “unwavering support” – RT in French
A few days before the midterm elections, US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser said during a surprise visit to kyiv that there would be “no weakening of support” from the United States. to Ukraine.
Close adviser to Joe Biden, Jake Sullivan went to kyiv on November 4 for a surprise visit. In the Ukrainian capital, he met Volodymyr Zelensky and Defense Minister Oleksiï Reznikov to express, according to the White House, Washington’s “unshakable support” in the face of the Russian military operation.
“The most important thing I came to say today […] is that the United States is going to be with Ukraine for as long as it takes in this fight. There will be no hesitation, no decline, no weakening of our support,” US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser told the media in kyiv. “We fully intend to ensure that the resources are there if needed. […] We’ll get votes from both sides [démocrate et républicain] for this to happen,” he added.
A way to reassure Ukraine as the mid-term elections approach on November 8, where the Democrats could lose control of both chambers of Congress. However, some Republican candidates have indicated that financial support for kyiv could be called into question in the event of victory, like the leader of the Republican minority in the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy who declared that his camp would not continue to grant a “blank cheque” to kyiv.
In any case, the message was well received on the kyiv side, with President Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, declaring after the meeting with Jake Sullivan that he had “received confirmation of unwavering support for victory [de l’Ukraine]“, before adding:” Our friends and partners are with us, they understand our situation perfectly.
New $400 million military aid package for Ukraine
Apart from Washington’s long-term support, the US national security adviser said Ukraine had an “acute need” for anti-aircraft defense equipment at “this critical moment” when Russia is striking its energy sites. “We recognize the acute need for air defense at this critical time when Russia and Russian forces are raining Iranian missiles and drones on the civilian infrastructure of this country,” Jake Sullivan said, although Tehran and Moscow have all both denied the use of Iranian drones on Ukrainian territory.
Jake Sullivan also presented a new $400 million military aid package to Ukraine, saying it would include “refurbished” T-72 tanks, drones, as well as the “handover nine Hawk surface-to-air missiles for possible transfer to Ukraine”.
Since the start of its special military operation, Russia has repeatedly denounced “the dangerous nature of the permanent ‘stuffing’ of Ukraine with Western weapons”, which according to it prolongs the conflict and presents “risks of destabilization of the situation and worsening of the humanitarian crisis”. In early June, Russian President Vladimir Putin also accused arms deliverers to Ukraine of having “only one goal: to prolong the armed conflict as long as possible”.
Wayfair 75% Off Deals: Get Sheets With Over 47,700 5+ Star Reviews
If you are looking for a high quality blender, Cuisinart is a brand you can always rely on. This one crushes ice and is great for smoothies, frozen drinks/desserts, purees and more.
One buyer said, “Wow! Crush the ice, do everything I’ve done so far, quietly, efficiently. Huzzah!”
