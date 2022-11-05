Disability rights icon Lois Curtis dies: NPR

toggle caption John Poole/NPR John Poole/NPR

Attorney Sue Jamieson was visiting a grim Georgia state hospital three decades ago when she was introduced to a young woman, Lois Curtis, who had spent much of her teens and early twenties in state institutions.

“As we always say, ‘What do you think we could do for you? I work in legal aid. And I’m a lawyer,” Jamieson recalled for an oral history for her employer, the Atlanta Legal Aid Society. “And she was like, ‘Get me out of here. Will you please get me out of here? When am I getting out of here?’”

Curtis, who had a developmental disability and had been diagnosed with a mental illness, kept calling Jamieson from the hospital, asking when she could be released.

The lawsuit Jamieson filed on behalf of Curtis and another woman – LC v. Olmstead – led to a landmark Supreme Court ruling to benefit the elderly and disabled, and ultimately helped Curtis move out of institutional care into her own home.

Curtis, 55, died Thursday at her own home outside of Atlanta. The cause was pancreatic cancer.

The Supreme Court ruled in 1999, in a ruling by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, that Curtis, his co-plaintiff Elaine Wilson, and other disabled people had the right under the Americans with Disabilities Act to live in a “less restrictive framework”. .”

The landmark civil rights case gave people with disabilities and the elderly the right to seek long-term care services in their own homes, rather than in an institution like a nursing home or mental hospital.

Curtis “has created a sea change in the way our service systems look,” said Alison Barkoff, the top federal aging and disability policy official.

“We have moved from a system in 1999 where the only places where most people with disabilities and older people could get services were in institutions like nursing homes and psychiatric hospitals, to systems that are primarily focused on supporting people with services in their own homes,” says Barkoff, the acting administrator and assistant secretary of aging at the Administration for Community Living at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

After Olmstead’s ruling, state Medicaid budgets changed. Today, more money is used to pay for home care. Fewer public funds are spent on paying for residential care.

Federal law makes nursing home care a right for people who qualify for Medicaid. Home care, although more popular and made a right under the Olmstead decision, is not a right.

As a result, waiting lists for home care are long – at least 700,000 people are waiting in some 40 states. But the Olmstead decision requires every state to move toward providing more of that home care.

The Olmstead decision is cited in numerous lawsuits seeking to get others out of institutional care. And its use has spread. The US Department of Justice in the Obama administration applied language from the ruling that people with disabilities have the right to live in a “less restrictive environment” to sue to end separate work programs that pay people with disabilities less than the minimum wage. Now parents are using Olmstead to argue that their children should be in integrated classrooms.

The argument behind the Olmstead decision was that when people live fully integrated into their communities, they live better and more fulfilling lives.

Curtis proved it. She moved into a series of homes, needing the help of a caregiver for things like cooking, shopping and other care. And there she discovered her talent as an artist, a talent that she could not develop when she lived in public hospitals.

Curtis made pencil and pastel drawings of animals and flowers. And sometimes she drew people whose pictures she saw in magazines and books, like a serious Martin Luther King with his arms folded or a young Muhammad Ali shirtless.

In 2011, she was invited to the White House on the anniversary of the Olmstead decision. She presented President Barack Obama with a framed photo which she titled “Girl in Orange Dress.” It was part of a series of self-portraits Curtis made of herself as a young girl, as she had no photographs from the years she lived in public mental hospitals.

Curtis used his artwork to meet people, says Lee Sanders, who was first hired to help Curtis find work and then became a friend. Curtis, wrote Sanders, “created works of art as she lived: her lines drawn without hesitation, her colors bold and saturated, her images simple and bouncy.”

Curtis was very outgoing and, with her quick smile, was good at making friends. They bought her art supplies and helped her sell her artwork.

When Curtis died Thursday, she was surrounded by many of those friends.

In a video she made for the National Disability Rights Network in 2020, Curtis said, “My name is Lois Curtis…I’m happy to be free.”