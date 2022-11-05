News
Dolphins elevate offensive lineman from practice squad ahead of game vs. Bears
The Miami Dolphins opted not to sign undrafted rookie safety Verone McKinley to the active roster on Saturday, ahead of Sunday’s game at the Chicago Bears and elevated offensive lineman Kion Smith.
McKinley, the former college teammate of fellow safety Jevon Holland at Oregon, had recently become a vital piece to the Dolphins defense with strong safety Brandon Jones out for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in a knee.
In last week’s win over the Detroit Lions, McKinley earned his first NFL start and played 80 percent of defensive snaps, mostly at free safety off the ball while the versatile Holland switched to Jones’ former role of playing down in the box.
The Dolphins had already used the three practice-squad elevations allotted to McKinley, calling him up against the Lions, the week before against the Pittsburgh Steelers and in the opener against the New England Patriots. McKinley also saw snaps late in the win over Pittsburgh on Oct. 23 when Jones initially was injured.
McKinley has two tackles on the season. His one against the Lions prevented tight end T.J. Hockenson from scoring a long touchdown.
Passing on McKinley against Chicago likely means veteran safety Eric Rowe will be back in the mix at Soldier Field. Rowe was a surprise healthy scratch against the Lions when McKinley got heavy playing time.
Smith had been elevated once before this season, for the Week 6 loss to the Vikings. Smith provides depth on an offensive line that will be without Liam Eichenberg, who landed on injured reserve for his knee injury last week. Miami has activated Austin Jackson off injured reserve, but he is doubtful for Sunday’s game.
News
Vodafone Idea CEO
New Delhi:
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) said telecom tariffs in India remained at “unsustainable levels” and the industry needed a “tariff correction” to support continued investment.
VIL has seen average revenue per user (ARPU) growth for five consecutive quarters now. Its average revenue or achievement per user at Rs 131 in the second quarter of FY23 was 19.5% higher than in the prior year period, helped mainly by price hikes and system upgrades. subscribers.
ARPU for the September quarter was also higher sequentially, compared to Rs 128 in Q1 FY23.
“However, it is important to note that despite the price intervention carried out over the past year, tariffs in India continue to remain at unsustainable levels. And we believe the industry needs further correction tariff to support continued investment going forward,” Vodafone Idea CEO Akshaya Moondra said on the company’s second-quarter FY23 earnings call Friday.
Over the past year, the company has made several pricing interventions, including for entry-level plans, he said, adding that VIL continues to focus on getting more customers on the 4G and unlimited plans.
Citing previews of digital and futuristic 5G use cases presented by the company at the recent India Mobile Congress, Akshaya Moondra said, “We are ready for the next journey of 5G technology where the world connected with Unlimited digital solutions will soon be new. standard, and we will play a vital role in it. To a specific question, Akshaya Moondra admitted that expanding 4G coverage and rolling out 5G will depend on funding and fundraising.
The company is ready with its plans and “engaged” with vendors, and once funding is in place, it will be able to deploy 5G and run it quickly.
“We think once the funding is in place we should be able to roll out fairly quickly. I understand the competition has already started to roll out, so we will be behind them…but given how the 5G handset ecosystem has now started to evolve and it will take time, we don’t think it will be a significant disadvantage if we are able to secure funding within months and roll it out on that basis.” On what is holding back the government’s proposed conversion of telecom operator dues into shares, VIL’s top executive said he was unaware of the exact reasons why things are not moving.
“We are in discussion with the government… I also don’t know exactly why this is not happening. The government is taking time. We had exercised this conversion option in January, after having had a discussion with the Ministry of Telecom (DoT), they had sent us a letter in March and we had confirmed the conversion amount,” he said.
Since then, VIL has had “no communication from the DoT regarding this.”
“So we continue to be engaged with the DoT and expect that to happen soon,” Akshaya Moondra said.
The debt-ridden telecom operator earlier this week reported a widening of its consolidated loss to Rs 7,595.5 crore in the second quarter ended September 2022.
The company had recorded a loss of Rs 7,132.3 crore during the same period a year ago.
VIL’s service revenue, however, increased by 12.8% to Rs 10,614.6 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year. A year ago, the same amount stood at Rs 9,406.4 crore.
Vodafone Idea recently received board approval to settle dues of Rs 1,600 crore to equipment supplier ATC Telecom Infrastructure by converting the amount due into equity.
When asked if the telecom company could use a similar agreement with other parties, the CEO of VIL said the company had offered the option to some large providers. “We’ve offered this to some big vendors. It’s also governed by regulatory requirements, and of course it also depends on the vendor’s policy and what they’re interested in,” Akshaya Moondra said.
The Telecommunications Bill – circulated by the government for industry comment – is a step in the right direction, he added.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
News
NAACP sues Pennsylvania election officials for accepting undated ballots
But the six justices were split on whether their rejection violated federal civil rights law voting protections. Three court-elect Democrats said it violated federal law, while a fourth Democrat, Kevin M. Dougherty, joined the court’s two Republicans in saying it did not. (The court typically has seven members, but Chief Justice Max Baer, a Democrat, died in September.)
Pennsylvania is where two of the nation’s most watched elections will be decided next week. In the gubernatorial race, Josh Shapiro, the state’s Democratic attorney general, is up against State Senator Doug Mastriano, the right-wing Republican candidate who refuses the election. And control of the US Senate could hinge on the outcome of the contest between famed physician Dr Mehmet Oz, a Republican, and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, a Democrat.
The issue of undated ballots was a major point of contention in Dr. Oz’s primary in May, which was decided by less than 1,000 votes and prompted an automatic recount.
Dr Oz had objected to the counting of approximately 850 undated ballots in this race. His opponent, David McCormick, sued to include the ballots, calling the date requirement irrelevant. He then conceded the race.
And last year, a Republican candidate who lost a court race in Lehigh County sued to block the counting of undated ballots in that contest, a case that escalated to court. Supreme of the United States.
In May, the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in Philadelphia ruled against that nominee, David Ritter. The Supreme Court ruled in June that Pennsylvania election officials could count mail-in ballots received by the deadline but not dated. But in early October, the Supreme Court overturned the appeals court’s decision.
County Boards of Elections must receive absentee ballots by 8 p.m. on Election Day; otherwise, they will not be counted.
News
‘It’s clearly fictional’: Crown actress Elizabeth Debicki launches into Netflix plot dispute
‘It’s clearly fictional…I feel like the public knows that’: Elizabeth Debicki – who will play Princess Diana in The Crown – argues over how the Netflix drama portrays royal intrigues
- Those who watch The Crown know it’s ‘clearly fiction’, says Elizabeth Debicki
- The 32-year-old Australian actress will play Diana, Princess of Wales in the new series
- She defended the program but added that she understood the ‘backlash’
- It comes as former prime ministers John Major and Tony Blair criticized the show
Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki said those watching the Netflix drama knew it was “clearly fictional”.
The actress, 32, playing Diana, Princess of Wales, has come to the defense of the fifth series after weeks of criticism, including from former Prime Ministers Sir John Major and Sir Tony Blair as well as the veteran actress Lady Judi Dench.
Dench said the show had begun to border on “raw sensationalism” and called for a disclaimer to be added to each episode. Netflix confirmed earlier this week that no disclaimer would be added despite growing outcry.
The Australian actress was asked in an interview with The Guardian if she felt defensive about the criticism the show had received in recent weeks.
Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Diana in the upcoming series of The Crown, said those who watch the Netflix drama know it’s “clearly fictional”. Pictured: Debicki playing Princess Diana in the fifth season
She said, “I don’t really know. I understand what the show is and what it’s trying to do. I also understand the reaction to that.
“I think this is a time that has been told many times and will continue to be told, and I know the degree of care and respect with which people go into these stories.”
The backlash from the two former prime ministers, who both served in the 1990s while filming the final season of The Crown.
Debicki said she understood the “reaction to this”, but added that she knew “the level of care and respect with which people go into these stories”.
The show is set to show a scene where King Charles, played by Dominic West, cuts his holiday with Diana short to arrange a secret meeting with Sir John at Highgrove in 1991 where they discuss the Queen’s ouster.
The former Prime Minister wrote in a letter to the Telegraph ‘will be deeply hurtful to a family who still mourn the very person on whose life all the drama was based’.
Debicki pointed out that in his mind, the show is a TV drama – based on real events.
Dame Judi Dench said the show had begun to border on “gross sensationalism” and called for a disclaimer to be added to each episode. Netflix confirmed earlier this week that no disclaimer would be added despite growing outcry
She said, “I mean, it’s clearly fictional. I feel like the audience knows that, because there are actors playing roles.
“I’ve never watched The Crown and thought, ‘this is a documentary’ or ‘this is obviously true’.
Another scene set to be shown in the new season would show King Charles trying to recruit Sir Blair as an ally to protect his future and pave the way for him to marry Camilla, shortly after his election.
The former Labor Prime Minister said: ‘It should come as no surprise that this is complete and utter rubbish.
Former Labor Prime Minister Tony Blair kicked off the show saying some of the performances were ‘complete and utter rubbish’
For the upcoming fifth and sixth series, Debicki will reprise the role of Diana, whom Emma Corrin played in the fourth series.
The fifth series will document the events leading up to Diana’s death, but the tragic accident won’t be revealed until season six.
It will, however, dramatize sensitive scenes, including Diana’s divorce from Charles and Panorama’s infamous interview with former BBC journalist Martin Bashir.
Debicki said that despite the sensitivity of the role and knowing it would bring her scrutiny, she never shied away from joining the show.
She said: “I fell on my instincts and didn’t give it too much thought. I watched this show and loved it for years.
“I knew that I was starting to work with people who were extremely intelligent and very sensitive to the way they went about creating the script and making decisions.
“So I never felt like I jumped on unstable ground.”
News
Demotion sends Evan Fournier to the Knicks bench for the first time: ‘I’m going to do the best with what I have’
Tom Thibodeau’s shakeup left Evan Fournier out of the lineup with limited minutes Friday night, and the Frenchman — who only two summers ago represented the Knicks’ top free agency signing — said he took the demotion in stride.
“It is what it is. I’m in Year 11. So I know a lot of things can happen,” Fournier said. “We see it every year. Last year with Kemba Walker [being removed from Thibodeau’s rotation]. So I’m going to do the best with what I have. Try to impact winning and be a good teammate. That’s all you can ask for. Just do my best. Be a pro and take it from there.”
Fournier was replaced by Quentin Grimes as the starting shooting guard for the victory over the Sixers, and his minutes were cut to just 14 — Fournier’s lowest since joining the Knicks.
It was also the first time Fournier didn’t start in his 88 games with the franchise. The 30-year-old, who has two years and $36.9 million remaining on his contract, was informed of the move to the bench Friday morning.
Fournier’s working through the responsibilities of his new role.
“That’s what I’m going to have to figure out with a little bit more time. So I can’t tell you right now,” he said. “Obviously playing with different players. I’ll most likely play small forward now instead of shooting guard. So it’s definitely going to be a few things.
“I’m about to find out. I’m thinking I’m going to be on the left side of the floor instead of the right side of the floor. I’m going to be in different spots and I’m going to be against bigger guys.”
The starting lineup has been an issue since last season for the Knicks, but the addition of Jalen Brunson was sold as a cure-all to the offense and structure. After encouraging signs in the opening four games, a three-game losing streak last week and Grimes’ recovery from a foot injury prompted Thibodeau to shift.
Fournier, who was shooting under 40% heading into Saturday against the Celtics, believes the demotion was more about uplifting Grimes than the lineup’s issues.
“I thought we were doing OK [as a starting group]. The problem wasn’t starting the game at all compared to last year,” Fournier said. “Honestly I thought we were doing well. [Grimes] is back healthy. I think he wanted to give him an opportunity.”
But Fournier also didn’t ask Thibodeau for an explanation.
“He doesn’t need to explain himself. He made a decision. We’re a team and have to move forward,” Fournier said.
The Knicks won Friday but the new lineup was hardly effective. In fact, the Knicks were outscored by 20 points in Grimes’ 15 minutes. Thibodeau closed the comeback with Cam Reddish at the wing over Fournier and Grimes.
BRONX LEGEND HONORED
The 76ers unveiled a sculpture Saturday morning of Hall of Famer Dolph Schayes, a product of DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx and New York University.
Schayes’ sculpture became the eighth on the 76ers Legends Walk outside of the team’s training facility, joining Dr. J, Charles Barkley, Moses Malone, Mo Cheeks, Billy Cunningham, Wilt Chamberlain, Hal Greer and Bobby Jones.
Schayes played 14 seasons with the Syracuse Nationals — which moved to Philadelphia and became the Sixers in 1963 — and made the All-Star team 12 consecutive years.
He died in 2015 at age 87.
News
Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Donald Trump make their final midterm effort in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The swing state of Pennsylvania is the scene of a presidential clash on Saturday as each party’s biggest stars scramble to energize voters just days before voting ends in a midterm election. – high-stakes mandate across the country.
Former President Barack Obama opens the day at a rally in Pittsburgh with Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor who represents his party’s best chance of overthrowing a Republican-held Senate seat tuesday.
Obama and Fetterman will appear alongside President Joe Biden and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro later today in Philadelphia.
Before arriving in Pennsylvania, Biden was facing fierce resistance from some members of his party for promoting plans to close fossil fuel plants in favor of green energy – especially for comments on Friday during a campaign appearance in California. The fossil fuel industry is a major employer in Pennsylvania.
Senator Joe Manchin, DW.Va. and chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said the president owed coal workers across the country an apology.
“To be cavalier about the loss of coal jobs for the men and women in West Virginia and across the country who are literally putting their lives on the line to help build and power this country is offensive and disgusting” , Manchin said.
Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, will end the day by courting voters in a working-class southwestern Pennsylvania region with Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. .
The flurry of presidential attention on Pennsylvania underscores the stakes in 2022 and beyond for a presidential battleground state staging crucial elections for the United States Senate, House and Governor on Tuesday. The Senate contest may well decide the Senate majority — and with it, Biden’s agenda and judicial appointments for the next two years. The governor’s race will determine the direction of state policy and control of the state’s electoral infrastructure ahead of the 2024 presidential contest.
Polls show a close contest between Trump’s preferred Senate nominee, Oz, and Biden’s pick, Fetterman, in the race to replace incumbent GOP Senator Pat Toomey.
In the gubernatorial race, Shapiro, the Democratic state attorney general, leads the polls over Mastriano, a state senator and retired Army colonel who some Republicans say is too extreme to win a general election in a state Biden narrowly won two years ago.
And while Democrats feel good about the race for governor of Pennsylvania, they enter the weekend deeply concerned about their narrow congressional majorities as voters grow wary of Biden’s leadership amid runaway inflation, crime problems and general pessimism about the direction of the country.
History suggests that the Democrats, as the ruling party, will suffer significant losses on Tuesday.
Obama’s appearance in Pittsburgh at noon marks his first campaign in Pennsylvania this year, though the former president was the Democratic Party’s top surrogate in the final sprint to Election Day. Obama has campaigned in recent days across Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona before hitting Pennsylvania.
As Biden’s approval numbers dwindle, the current president has been a much less visible presence in battleground states. He spends more time in Democratic-leaning states where he is more welcome.
Biden weighed in on the country’s transition from fossil fuels to green energy during a campaign stop in Southern California on Friday.
“It is also now cheaper to generate electricity from wind and solar than from coal and oil,” Biden said. “We’re going to shut down these plants all over America and have wind and solar.”
Pennsylvania has largely moved away from coal, but fossil fuel companies remain a major employer in the state.
The president’s Saturday afternoon stoppage in his home state of Pennsylvania marks his third appearance in three weeks there as he strives to bolster Fetterman’s prospects.
The White House has privately feared for weeks that concerns over Fetterman’s health could undermine his candidacy.
Fetterman is still recovering from a stroke he suffered in May. He mixed up words and struggled to finish sentences in his only debate against Oz last month, although medical experts say he is recovering well from the health scare.
Despite his challenges, Fetterman has relentlessly attacked Oz for his opposition to abortion rights and lambasted the former New Jersey resident as an ultra-wealthy porter who will say or do anything to get elected. Oprah Winfrey, who raised Oz on her TV show, endorsed Fetterman on Thursday.
Oz, meanwhile, worked to create a moderate image in the general election and focused his attacks on Fetterman’s progressive positions on criminal justice and drug decriminalization. Still, Oz has struggled to connect with some voters, including Republican voters who think he’s too close to Trump, too liberal or inauthentic.
Meanwhile, Trump will hold a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania to support Oz and Mastriano on Saturday night.
Oz barely won the GOP nomination even after winning Trump’s endorsement. The former Republican president is betting that the famed TV doctor, who counts former first lady Melania Trump among his fans, will help Republicans win over suburban women in the crucial state.
The event is part of a final flash rally that will also take Trump to Florida and Ohio – two critical presidential battleground states. He hopes a strong GOP presence this week will generate momentum for the 2024 race he is expected to launch in the days or weeks after the polls close.
Trump has been increasingly explicit about his plans.
At a Thursday night rally in Iowa, the traditional location of the first contest on the presidential nominating calendar, Trump repeatedly referenced his ambitions for the White House in 2024.
After talking about his first two presidential elections, he told the crowd: “Now, in order to make our country prosperous, safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again, okay? Very, very, very likely. Very, very, very likely.
“Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you. See you very soon,” he said.
The potential dynamics of the race are already spilling into public view.
On Sunday, Trump will headline a rally in Miami, Florida, in support of Senator Marco Rubio, a former rival. Uninvited: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is running for re-election and is widely seen as Trump’s most formidable challenger should the pair decide to run for president.
Trump’s rally schedule underscores both his undeniable popularity with the Republican base and his polarity. His aides agree that Trump is best deployed in races in which candidates try to turn the base.
Republicans in Westmoreland County, where Trump will speak on Saturday, hope the former president does just that on Saturday.
“The Trump bump is still a real phenomenon,” said Bill Bretz, who chairs the Westmoreland County GOP. “I’m sure that’s what he hopes to bring, to make sure everyone is aware of the importance of these races, to give both men a boost and to really chase that vote on Election Day. .”
News
African repeat rapist with deportation order arrested for sexual assault
A Congolese migrant under an order of expulsion from France, several times convicted of rape since 2000, was arrested again for sexual assault, only two months after his release from prison.
The 43-year-old Congolese national, named Pablo T., was arrested on October 25 by Rennes police after he allegedly tried to sexually abuse a young woman in the lobby of a building after asking her for a cigarette.
According to information given to the local police, the African migrant tried to push the woman against a wall with the intention of raping her, but neighbors were alerted by her screams and the man fled after seeing them , reports CNews.
Following a description of the attacker by the victim, members of the Anti-Crime Squad (BAV) were able to locate and detain the migrant shortly afterwards as he was found following another woman in the hall of another building.
Macron admits foreigners are responsible for half of crime in Paris
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) October 29, 2022
Pablo T. is said to have a long history of rape convictions starting in 2000, when he was convicted of rape. He served a short time in prison, was released in 2005 – and committed another rape of his cousin soon after.
Following this incident, he was sentenced to a still relatively light sentence of 15 years. That didn’t stop him from sexually assaulting another woman in 2018, who was visiting the prison where he was being held.
Despite this, the 43-year-old was released in August this year, supposedly under judicial supervision.
While initially placed in a deportation center and due to be expelled from France on August 4, he was released on September 30.
France in shock: Algerian migrants charged in the brutal rape and murder of a 12-year-old Parisian
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) October 18, 2022
He was declared Angolan in 1992 when he arrived in France with his parents, who claimed to have fled Angola to Congo. Neither Angola nor Congo recognized him as a citizen and refused to take him back.
The case is yet another of a migrant arrested for a crime while facing a deportation order in France, a subject that has been discussed following the murder of a 12-year-old girl named Lola in Paris last month after it was revealed her suspected killer was also to be deported.
French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has pledged to do more to facilitate deportations, including floating the idea of placing those subject to a deportation order on the wanted criminals list.
Media fact checks claim that up to 90% of evictions fail, and the actual stats are even worse
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) October 22, 2022
Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter at @TomlinsonCJ or by e-mail at ctomlinson(at)breitbart.com.
Breitbart News
