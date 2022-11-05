Dolphins elevate offensive lineman from practice squad ahead of game vs. Bears

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The swing state of Pennsylvania is the scene of a presidential clash on Saturday as each party’s biggest stars scramble to energize voters just days before voting ends in a midterm election. – high-stakes mandate across the country.

Former President Barack Obama opens the day at a rally in Pittsburgh with Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor who represents his party’s best chance of overthrowing a Republican-held Senate seat tuesday.

Obama and Fetterman will appear alongside President Joe Biden and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro later today in Philadelphia.

Before arriving in Pennsylvania, Biden was facing fierce resistance from some members of his party for promoting plans to close fossil fuel plants in favor of green energy – especially for comments on Friday during a campaign appearance in California. The fossil fuel industry is a major employer in Pennsylvania.

Senator Joe Manchin, DW.Va. and chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said the president owed coal workers across the country an apology.

“To be cavalier about the loss of coal jobs for the men and women in West Virginia and across the country who are literally putting their lives on the line to help build and power this country is offensive and disgusting” , Manchin said.

Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, will end the day by courting voters in a working-class southwestern Pennsylvania region with Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. .

The flurry of presidential attention on Pennsylvania underscores the stakes in 2022 and beyond for a presidential battleground state staging crucial elections for the United States Senate, House and Governor on Tuesday. The Senate contest may well decide the Senate majority — and with it, Biden’s agenda and judicial appointments for the next two years. The governor’s race will determine the direction of state policy and control of the state’s electoral infrastructure ahead of the 2024 presidential contest.

Polls show a close contest between Trump’s preferred Senate nominee, Oz, and Biden’s pick, Fetterman, in the race to replace incumbent GOP Senator Pat Toomey.

In the gubernatorial race, Shapiro, the Democratic state attorney general, leads the polls over Mastriano, a state senator and retired Army colonel who some Republicans say is too extreme to win a general election in a state Biden narrowly won two years ago.

And while Democrats feel good about the race for governor of Pennsylvania, they enter the weekend deeply concerned about their narrow congressional majorities as voters grow wary of Biden’s leadership amid runaway inflation, crime problems and general pessimism about the direction of the country.

History suggests that the Democrats, as the ruling party, will suffer significant losses on Tuesday.

Obama’s appearance in Pittsburgh at noon marks his first campaign in Pennsylvania this year, though the former president was the Democratic Party’s top surrogate in the final sprint to Election Day. Obama has campaigned in recent days across Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona before hitting Pennsylvania.

As Biden’s approval numbers dwindle, the current president has been a much less visible presence in battleground states. He spends more time in Democratic-leaning states where he is more welcome.

Biden weighed in on the country’s transition from fossil fuels to green energy during a campaign stop in Southern California on Friday.

“It is also now cheaper to generate electricity from wind and solar than from coal and oil,” Biden said. “We’re going to shut down these plants all over America and have wind and solar.”

Pennsylvania has largely moved away from coal, but fossil fuel companies remain a major employer in the state.

The president’s Saturday afternoon stoppage in his home state of Pennsylvania marks his third appearance in three weeks there as he strives to bolster Fetterman’s prospects.

The White House has privately feared for weeks that concerns over Fetterman’s health could undermine his candidacy.

Fetterman is still recovering from a stroke he suffered in May. He mixed up words and struggled to finish sentences in his only debate against Oz last month, although medical experts say he is recovering well from the health scare.

Despite his challenges, Fetterman has relentlessly attacked Oz for his opposition to abortion rights and lambasted the former New Jersey resident as an ultra-wealthy porter who will say or do anything to get elected. Oprah Winfrey, who raised Oz on her TV show, endorsed Fetterman on Thursday.

Oz, meanwhile, worked to create a moderate image in the general election and focused his attacks on Fetterman’s progressive positions on criminal justice and drug decriminalization. Still, Oz has struggled to connect with some voters, including Republican voters who think he’s too close to Trump, too liberal or inauthentic.

Meanwhile, Trump will hold a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania to support Oz and Mastriano on Saturday night.

Oz barely won the GOP nomination even after winning Trump’s endorsement. The former Republican president is betting that the famed TV doctor, who counts former first lady Melania Trump among his fans, will help Republicans win over suburban women in the crucial state.

The event is part of a final flash rally that will also take Trump to Florida and Ohio – two critical presidential battleground states. He hopes a strong GOP presence this week will generate momentum for the 2024 race he is expected to launch in the days or weeks after the polls close.

Trump has been increasingly explicit about his plans.

At a Thursday night rally in Iowa, the traditional location of the first contest on the presidential nominating calendar, Trump repeatedly referenced his ambitions for the White House in 2024.

After talking about his first two presidential elections, he told the crowd: “Now, in order to make our country prosperous, safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again, okay? Very, very, very likely. Very, very, very likely.

“Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you. See you very soon,” he said.

The potential dynamics of the race are already spilling into public view.

On Sunday, Trump will headline a rally in Miami, Florida, in support of Senator Marco Rubio, a former rival. Uninvited: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is running for re-election and is widely seen as Trump’s most formidable challenger should the pair decide to run for president.

Trump’s rally schedule underscores both his undeniable popularity with the Republican base and his polarity. His aides agree that Trump is best deployed in races in which candidates try to turn the base.

Republicans in Westmoreland County, where Trump will speak on Saturday, hope the former president does just that on Saturday.

“The Trump bump is still a real phenomenon,” said Bill Bretz, who chairs the Westmoreland County GOP. “I’m sure that’s what he hopes to bring, to make sure everyone is aware of the importance of these races, to give both men a boost and to really chase that vote on Election Day. .”