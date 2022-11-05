News
Dwyane Wade Responds To His Ex-Wife Siohvaughn Funches’ Objection To Zaya’s Gender Change And Calls Her An ‘Absentee Mother’
Siohvaughn Funches dragged her ex-husband Dwyane Wade to court to reject his attempt to legally change their son/daughter Zaya's name from Zion to Zaya officially. Schiovaughn claims Wade's exploiting their child's gender change for money hence she wants him to hold on till the child is 18 to make his/her own decision. Wade has responded…
Chris Perkins: Dolphins’ undrafted rookies making bigger mark on team than rookie draftees
When cornerback Kader Kohou and safety Verone McKinley III started last week at Detroit, it confirmed a notion that had been brewing for the previous few weeks: the Dolphins’ undrafted rookies are better than the rookie draftees and have made a bigger contribution.
Take that any way you want.
The bottom line is it’s a nod toward those undrafted players, the guys who have the toughest path of any players to rookie success. These are the guys who get the fewest repetitions in practice, rarely get the benefit of the doubt when they make mistakes, and are the first ones on the chopping block when cuts are made.
But when you hit on them, coach Mike McDaniel said, “You get lots of great results from guys that have chips on their shoulder.”
Aside from starting Kohou and McKinley at Detroit, the Dolphins played wide receiver Braylon Sanders, an undrafted rookie who made his NFL debut a week after defensive linemen Ben Stille, another undrafted rookie, made his NFL debut against Pittsburgh.
Look for both Kohou and McKinley to be key contributors Sunday at Chicago whether or not they start.
The Dolphins’ 2022 draft class of linebacker Channing Tindall (third round, Georgia), wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (fourth round pick, Texas Tech), linebacker Cameron Goode (seventh round, California) and quarterback Skylar Thompson (seventh round, Kansas State) is still around, and they’re there for a reason.
“Drafted or undrafted, I feel they brought guys in because they felt like they could help them win in some way, shape or form,” Kohou said.
Tindall, who has two tackles, is a special teams contributor who was inactive once. Ezkuanma has been inactive for all eight games. Goode is on the practice squad, and Thompson played one game in relief (New York Jets) and made one start (Minnesota). He’s 26 for 46 for 255 yards, no touchdowns and one interception with a 63.2 passer rating.
Kohou, out of Texas A&M Commerce, has made four starts. Sam Madison, the Dolphins cornerbacks coach/pass game coordinator and a pretty darn good cornerback back in his playing days, called Kohou a “hard-nosed, tough little young corner.”
McKinley, who played college football at Oregon where he teamed with Dolphins safety Jevon Holland, has been elevated from the practice squad three times and made one start. Last week he started the game down in the box with Holland deep, but ended deep with Holland down in the box.
“The key point in all of it is to progress players as we’re going along, get other players a little bit more multiple as we’re going along,” Boyer said, “and then each week, you just choose what you feel is the best way for you to win that week.”
Sanders, out of Mississippi, had two receptions against Detroit, losing a fumble on his first.
Stille, out of Nebraska, played in a reserved role against Pittsburgh.
The process is the same for all of them regardless of whether they play offense or defense.
They initially turn heads in their few practice opportunities, then it continues in preseason games.
“Then you definitely see how they handle themselves off the field and all their preparation that goes into it,” defensive coordinator Josh Boyer said, “and then really, it’s like all of us — it’s a production business and comes down to when you get opportunities, can you produce?”
Kohou has played the biggest role among the undrafted rookies, basically filling the hole left by cornerback Byron Jones, who has yet to play this season after having Achilles surgery in March.
Kohou is seventh on the team with 27 tackles, including three tackles for losses, and an interception. He also has two passes defended.
McKinley is filling the hole left by safety Brandon Jones, who sustained a knee injury against Pittsburgh. He has two tackles.
Stille played nine snaps against the Steelers largely because defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah was inactive with a back injury. Stille has two tackles.
Sanders played 14 snaps last week because wide receiver River Cracraft didn’t play. Sanders ended with two receptions for 17 yards.
The rookie draft class has half a season to make a bigger contribution.
Ideally, every draftee but Thompson will do something meaningful during the second half of the season (if Thompson plays it likely means the Dolphins have quarterback issues — again.)
If that doesn’t happen for the draftees, at least the Dolphins will still know they got a good contribution from rookies this year, albeit undrafted rookies.
News
Biggest Lottery Jackpots: 10 Biggest Powerball, Mega Millions Lotto Prizes Ever Won
Lottery fever strikes again, as the record Powerball jackpot hits $1.6 billion, the biggest prize in US lottery history.
This exceeds the previous record prize won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida and Tennessee.
An overview of the 10 biggest US jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:
1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, October 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
3. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
4. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
5. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
6. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
7. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)
8. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)
9. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)
10. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)
Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com
ABC-owned television stations contributed to this report.
Dancehall Artist Spice’s Booking Agent Denies Rumors Of Spice Being In a Coma Due to A BBL Complication
For every rumor, there's an iota of truth. And the fact that Spice is not denying the allegations herself is sus as f—k. Dancehall artist Spice's booking agent Ray Alexander took to social media to deny the rumors that Spice suffered complications during a BBL procedure and was rendered numb. According to Ray, the rumor…
Kevin Durant reacts to Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Nets: ‘I just don’t like none of it’
After initially saying Friday he wished the Nets had “kept quiet as an organization,” Kevin Durant took to Twitter to try and clarify those comments.
“I see some people are confused,” Durant tweeted about his shootaround comments he made when discussing the firestorm over Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic controversy. ”I don’t condone hate speech or anti-semetism, I’m about spreading love always. Our game Unites people and I wanna make sure that’s at the forefront.”
Hours after the Nets suspended Irving for a minimum of five games for failure to issue a legitimate apology after posting the link to “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” — a film filled with hateful antisemitic rhetoric — on his social media channels last week, Durant shared his thoughts for the first time.
“I ain’t here to judge nobody or talk down on nobody for how they feel, their views or anything, it’s just … I just didn’t like anything that went on. I feel like it was all unnecessary,” he told reporters. “I felt like we could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet as an organization. I just don’t like none of it.”
Durant called it “an unfortunate situation.”
“It just sucks all around for everybody. Hopefully, we can move past it,” he added. “That’s just the way of the NBA now. Media, so many outlets now and their stories hit pretty fast now. That’s where all the chaos is coming from, from everybody’s opinions. Everybody has an opinion on this situation and we’re hearing it nonstop.
“But once the balls start bouncing and we get into practice none of that stuff seeps into the gym. So that’s the cool part about being in the league. But once you step off the court, everyone got the microphones out and the microscopes looking at you asking you what you feel about it. That’s been difficult. But the game is the constant for us.”
When asked whether or not he thought the five-game suspension was warranted, Durant said he trusts the organization “to do what’s right.”
The Nets issued a statement Thursday night saying Irving “is currently unfit to be associated” with the franchise after Irving held a press conference and refused to apologize.
The team said Irving must complete “a series of objective remedial measures” before he is eligible to be reinstated with the team.
“We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify,” the Nets said in a statement.
After the penalty has handed down, Irving then took to Instagram to try and offer the type of apology both the Nets and the NBA had been looking for all week.
“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary,” he wrote. “I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against antisemtism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with.
“I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate.”
In addition to Irving’s ban, the Nets (2-6) are in the hiring process to find Steve Nash’s replacement and have also left Ben Simmons at home for at least the first two games of a three-game road trip as he battles soreness in his left knee.
That leaves Durant as the sole star to captain a Nets team set to play the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks before returning home to host the New York Knicks.
Coast Guard crew rescues three men clinging to hull of capsized ship
A Coast Guard crew from Charleston, South Carolina, on Thursday rescued three men clinging to the hull of their capsized boat five miles east of Charleston Harbor.
The Coast Guard learned of the incident through a report from a Good Samaritan, who called the three men around 7:27 a.m. local time.
The search and rescue team pulled the three men from the water and provided them with emergency services at the Coast Guard Station in Charleston, although no medical issues were noted by authorities.
“This is a great example of how quickly things can go wrong in seconds. It is important that sailors check their vessel for all necessary safety equipment on board and monitor weather conditions before getting on board. ‘water,’ Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Harry Seibert said in a Coast Guard statement.
The owner of the sunken vessel is now in contact with a commercial salvage company to recover the ship, according to the coast guard.
Neither the identity of the three men nor the cause of the sinking had been revealed on Friday.
Class 3A boys soccer championship: Wayzata 3, Woodbury 2
Less than two minutes from the school’s first boys’ soccer title, Woodbury had to settle for second.
Joe Highfield scored an unlikely goal 4:22 into overtime, and Wayzata rallied past the Royals 3-2 Friday for the Class 3A title.
“This is a special group of guys … They have all the characteristics of a really special team,” said Woodbury coach John Engen. “As tough a loss as you can have, right?”
Off a Woodbury offensive zone turnover, Jackson Widman sped past a Royals defender and had a run down the left side. From about the 25-yard line, he centered to Highfield, who had slipped behind two defenders.
“I didn’t think it’d get through but it did, so I just had to take a touch,” said Highfield, who was aiming for a corner.
Woodbury netkeeper Eddie Puglisi slid to make a tremendous toe save, but the ball ricocheted right to — and off of — a retreating Woodbury defender and rolled into the net.
“It happened so fast, the kid was right there and it went off him,” Highfield said. “As soon as I turned back around and saw it was going in, then I saw everyone started cheering. It’s a feeling I’ve never really felt before and it was amazing.”
While Wayzata players celebrated with their nearby student section, Puglisi lay face down on the U.S. Bank Stadium turf while stunned teammates looked skyward, or off into the distance, in disbelief.
“We worked hard the entire season. … We deserved to be in the spot we were. It sucks, but we were this close,” said senior Davis Hallett holding his fingers about 2 inches apart.
Olin Franzwa scored twice for the Royals (15-2-3).
“I’m pretty mad,” said Woodbury’s Xander Anderson. “We were 1:42 away from winning. It’s just unfortunate, but we had a great season.”
Down 2-1, Wayzata controlled much of the second half before Joe Burica scored on a rebound.
“Big-time play. Always there when we need him,” said Mike Orlov, who scored Wayzata’s first goal.
Anderson said that by going into a more defensive mode, it opened up opportunities on net for Wayzata. “They made it happen.”
Franzwa’s second goal of the game gave Woodbury a 2-1 lead in the 36th minute. A throw-in from Matthew Benson arced the ball into the box where it went off the head of Hallett, off Anderson’s noggin and off Franzwa’s head into the net.
Woodbury’s first goal was similar, with a Benson throw-in ball off Anderson’s head, but the ball went off a Wayzata defender attempting to clear and Franzwa kicked it in during the 14th minute of action.
“I’m so proud of them. These guys are special. I don’t think I can console them because I’m just as disappointed,” Engen said. “I’m proud of this whole season; I’m proud of what they accomplished. They earned their spot here, for sure.”
