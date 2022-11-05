Erik ten Hag offers no guarantees to Harry Maguire as Manchester United star seeks to earn start against Aston Villa with World Cup in Qatar looming

The culling is part of Elon Musk’s effort to find ways to pay for the massive $44 billion contract. (Case)

San Francisco:

Twitter laid off half of its 7,500 employees on Friday as new owner Elon Musk launched his major overhaul of the struggling company just a week after its successful takeover.

An internal document seen by AFP indicates that “around 50%” of employees were affected and would immediately be denied access to company computers and emails.

Workers around the world have been kicked out and have taken to Twitter to express their frustration or disbelief and say goodbye to one of Silicon Valley’s most iconic companies.

“I woke up to the news that my time working at Twitter was over. Heartbroken. I’m in denial,” said Michele Austin, Twitter’s director of public policy for the US and Canada. .

Ahead of the layoffs, Twitter shut down access to its offices around the world, asking employees to stay home to await news of their whereabouts at the company.

The culling is part of Mr. Musk’s effort to find ways to pay for the mammoth $44 billion contract for which he took on billions of dollars in debt and sold $15.5 billion worth of Tesla stock, his electric car company.

Elon Musk, the head of Tesla and SpaceX, has been scrambling to find new ways for Twitter to make money after its mammoth takeover, including an idea to charge users $8 a month for verified accounts.

The moves would help weather the potential loss of advertisers, Twitter’s main source of revenue, with many big global brands suspending ad buying spooked by Mr. Musk’s notorious disregard for content controls.

The mercurial mogul complained on Twitter on Friday of a “massive drop in revenue” which he blamed on “militant groups” pressuring advertisers.

“We did everything we could to appease the activists. Extremely screwed up! They are trying to destroy free speech in America,” he added.

This appeared to refer to Mr Musk’s recent meeting with civil rights groups during which he heard concerns that Twitter would open the floodgates to hate speech a week before the midterm elections in the USA.

In an effort to soothe nerves, Elon Musk had sworn Twitter would not become a ‘free hellscape for all’, but his promise was quickly followed by a tweet relaying a conspiracy theory about an assault on the husband of the Speaker of the United States House, Nancy. Pelosi.

“We are witnessing the real-time destruction of one of the most powerful communications systems in the world. Elon Musk is an erratic billionaire who is dangerously unqualified to run this platform,” said Nicole Gill, director Executive of Accountable Tech.

She was part of a coalition of 60 rights groups calling on Friday for a boycott of advertisers on the Musk-owned platform.

“Elon Musk has demonstrated that it is not possible for him to maintain in place the brand guarantees that existed on Twitter. There is no longer time for trust but for verification, it is time to escalate”, has said Angelo Carusone, president and CEO of Media Matters for America.

While hugely influential with opinion makers and celebrities, the California-based company has long struggled to generate profits and failed to keep pace with Facebook, Instagram and TikTok in gaining new users.

Twitter employees have been bracing for this kind of bad news since Elon Musk finalized its acquisition late last week and quickly moved to disband its board and fire its chief executive and top executives.

Late Thursday, a group of five Twitter employees who had already been fired filed a class action lawsuit against the company on the grounds that they had not received the 60-day notice period required by law.

The suit refers to the US Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN), which grants workers the right to notice in the event of mass layoffs or plant closures.

