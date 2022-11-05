European court ruling makes extraditions to China more difficult

Twitter’s massive layoff on Friday was a disheartening moment for about 50% of the total workforce. In an overnight move, the social media company alerted employees to their professional status, further cutting off their access to internal systems. While employees across all sections, including communications, engineering, product and content curation, among others, have been impacted by the move, it hasn’t broken the morale of a 25-year-old man. years, who was also among those fired from his job on Friday.

While the news came with disappointment for many employees, Yash Agarwal, 25, decided to take things another way as he was seen celebrating at his workplace. Stating it was an “honor and a privilege” to be part of the Twitter team, Yash took to the microblogging site and shared a wholesome message.

The ex-Twitter employee shared a photo of himself with two cushions bearing Twitter logos and further offered a happy smile to the camera. “I have just been fired. Bird App, it was an absolute honor, the greatest privilege to be part of this team, this culture,” reads his caption with the hashtags #LoveWhereYouWorked and #LoveTwitter.

Since being shared, the post has gone viral and caught the attention of many. People took to the comments section and liked the young man for his good humor and positive frame of mind. One user wrote, “There are so many things waiting for you! You are made for great things. Forward,” while another commented, “Super positive attitude #keepUpTheSpirit all the best. Reactions also came from some of his colleagues who praised him for being a good colleague.

Check out some other reactions:

my privilege to work with you, yash! I love you — Puri Kencana Putri (@_purikp) November 4, 2022

You are an amazing person, yash. Twitter was lucky to have you! Please pay attention and know that I’m here if you want to talk or anything. — Manvi Tyagi (she/her) (@ManviTyagi9) November 4, 2022

Yashhhh. It was so pleasant working with you! Thanks for all your help in building Re:Set. Forward and upward — Aakanksha Tangri (@AakankshaT) November 4, 2022

Congratulations on the Yash relay and good luck in whatever you do next. Will follow you for the usual interesting event in the political space. — Soumojit (@Being_Max) November 4, 2022

I’m sending you positive vibes! All the best for the future — Arsh Goyal (@arsh_goyal) November 4, 2022

Twitter lays off 50% of its workforce: report

After completing its acquisition last month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over Twitter and, in his first move, fired top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde. . Just a week after that, Musk continues to revamp the company by introducing a new moderation policy and offering subscriptions for blue tick verification.

Now that the new owner is eager to cut the company’s expenses and deal with declining revenues, the company is said to have laid off 50% of its employees.

When it comes to reducing Twitter’s strength, unfortunately, there’s no other choice when the company is losing over $4 million a day. All those who left were offered 3 months of severance pay, ie 50% more than the legal obligation. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022

Speaking to Twitter, Musk said, “When it comes to reducing the strength of Twitter, unfortunately there is no other choice when the company is losing over $4 million a day. All those who left were offered 3 months of severance pay, ie 50% more than the legal obligation.

