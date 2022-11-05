Everton v Leicester: Premier League – live | premier league

Nataly Reed’s landlord has increased her rent by $300 over the past year. As a faculty member of the University of Arizona Department of English, she teaches a full-time course load on a short-term contract. Now, the inflated cost of living in Arizona has her wondering how far she can stretch her salary.
“I’m happy to still be able to pay my rent, but I’m at my limit. You’re not supposed to allocate more than 30% of your income to housing and I’m here,” Reed said. “It’s money that I don’t save. I don’t plan to retire tomorrow, but I wonder if I will ever be able to.
Creating more job security for contingent faculty is why Reed, who is also an organizer for the United Campus Workers of Arizona chapter at UA, joined hundreds of other UA faculty members. and Arizona State University by signing a petition calling on both campuses to raise the minimum wage for all campus workers to $25 per hour by 2025.
People also read…
The union is also circulating a petition at both universities calling for “job security, high salaries and avenues of promotion” for contingent faculty.
“Job security, good wages”
As of fall 2022, contingent faculty made up 51% of AU’s teaching staff, part of a decades-long nationwide trend toward colleges and universities relying more on nontenured faculty.
“So many of our students have no idea that the professors who come in and teach their classes have no job security, don’t really earn a decent salary, and often struggle a lot,” Marcia Klotz said. , Assistant Professor of English at UA. representative of the department and faculty on the executive committee of the union.
Despite being a tenured member, Klotz said that from the union’s perspective, providing that kind of job security to all UA faculty members would benefit the campus as a whole. “To the extent that we can defend the working conditions of our faculty, we defend the learning conditions of our students,” she said. “It’s a completely direct correlation.”
Currently, the minimum salary for a full-time faculty member is $32,000 for one academic year, but actual salaries can vary widely from department to department. Many of these contingent faculty are hired on one-year or even one-semester contracts, as opposed to tenure-track faculty who work for tenured positions. Casual professors who do not have a full-time teaching load are paid around $5,000 per class and usually work on one-semester contracts.
“When people are hired to teach part-time and without job security, professors disappear,” said Reed, who explained that from what she has seen, these inconsistencies can hurt students who may not be able to take a key course. or build strong relationships with their teachers. Receiving low pay and little job security to do the job of teaching a full-time course load, she added, also lowers morale in the class, which is why she and others Petition signatories are calling for multi-year contracts and clearer promotion pathways that recognize merit.
According to UA spokesperson Pam Scott, the university is already making progress in meeting these demands.
“We have been working to increase the number of career faculty on multi-year contracts,” she said in an email. “It has been steadily increasing for the past few years and after this semester’s surge, we are likely to see substantial multi-year contract growth in the following year’s data.”
Scott added that while career faculty, who are casual employees eligible for benefits, already have avenues to promotion, adjunct faculty, who are generally not eligible for benefits, do not.
$25 by 2025
But even though there is a possibility of eventual promotion, the $32,000 minimum salary for contingent full-time faculty set by the AU, Reed said, is a key reason for the appeal of the union to a minimum hourly wage of $25 by 2025.
“When you’re salaried, you work as many hours as you’re willing to give,” Reed said. “So many people are working on the fumes.”
According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Living Wage Calculator, a single adult with one child living in Pima County would need to earn $30.73 an hour to earn a living in Tucson. In Maricopa County, where ASU is located, that same person would need to earn $32.73 an hour to earn a living.
Neither AU nor ASU minimum wages come close to this wage.
Currently, the UA minimum wage for student workers is $13 per hour, which matches Tucson’s new minimum wage schedule, and $13.50 for staff. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the AU will increase its minimum hourly wage to $13.85 for its 27,000 workers, consistent with the increase planned by the state.
“We agree that it is important to continue to increase the wages of our lowest paid employees in view of the current high inflation and an increasingly competitive labor market,” said said Scott, AU spokesman. Scott also added that the UA intends to raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025, when the city will require all employers to offer a $15 minimum wage, as a measure. ballot approved by voters last year.
In Tempe, where the cost of living is higher than in Tucson, ASU raised the minimum hourly wage for its roughly 16,500 workers to $20 “to stay competitive in today’s job market,” said one. spokesperson for the university in an email. However, ASU, where 61% of its teaching staff are contingent faculty, did not respond to further questions about the details of its contingent faculty contracts or any plans to adjust them.
The union is working to garner more support from workers, students and the community before sending the petitions to the leadership of the UA, ASU and Arizona Board of Regents, which is sending budget requests to the Arizona State Legislature for approval.
But his message is already clear and uncompromising.
“Universities encompass a large workforce, so they should lead and give their workers a living wage,” said Jessica Rodriguez, senior organizer for United Campus Workers of Arizona, which serves both ASU and the University. AU. “Workers are demanding $25 by 2025. We have three years ahead of us, so that governments, ABOR, and the legislature can begin to make proactive decisions that support higher education and university workers.
Kathryn Palmer covers higher education for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her by email at [email protected] or her new phone number, 520-496-9010.