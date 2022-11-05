Congressional investigators are searching for dozens of expensive souvenirs given to former President Donald Trump and his family members by foreign governments, according to three people familiar with the matter.
Ex-Savage middle school principal sentenced for trying to hire girl in police sex sting
A former south metro middle school principal was sentenced Friday to 30 days in the county workhouse and three years of probation for trying to hire for sex a 15-year-old girl who actually was an undercover police officer working a sex trafficking and prostitution sting.
Mohamed Ali Selim, 38, of Lakeville, was arrested in St. Louis Park on May 17 and charged in Hennepin County District Court two days later with prostitution of someone he believed to be between 13 to 16 years old. He pleaded guilty Sept. 9.
Judge Julie Allyn sentenced Selim in line with a plea agreement, also ordering him to complete 30 days in the county’s sentence-to-serve program and pay a $1,000 special assessment.
Selim’s attorney Eric Olson said after the hearing that it was a fair resolution. “My client accepted responsibility, and he’s trying to move on with his life now,” Olson said.
At the time of his arrest, Selim was the principal at Eagle Ridge, a middle school in Savage he joined in July 2021 following two years as principal at William Byrne Elementary in Burnsville. His last day of employment with the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school district was May 23.
According to the criminal complaint:
Selim responded to an online ad for prostitution on May 17 by texting the listed number. He connected with the undercover police officer posing as a 15-year-old girl as part of the sting set up by local and state law enforcement.
The undercover officer provided rates to Selim, who replied that he could, “head over now for a hhr,” or half an hour.” He then called the undercover officer, who didn’t answer and called him back.
In a recorded phone conversation, the undercover officer told Selim that she was 15 years old and said, “it’s not a problem for me if you’re fine with it,” the charges state. “Defendant laughed and stated, “OK, that’s fine” and then asked “So, you’re 15?”
Selim said that she was too young, but then asked the officer where she was located. When she said St. Louis Park, Selim asked if she was affiliated with the police.
Although noting that her age made him nervous, Selim said that he could meet her to “spend some time together.” The conversation shifted back to text messages, with Selim telling the undercover officer to “let me know if I can come see you now. Please send the address.”
The undercover officer gave Selim an address and once there he called her, then messaged when she didn’t answer. She told him where to pick her up and when he got there, he was arrested.
“Defendant was distraught and made comments that his life/career was over,” the charges read.
According to his now-deleted LinkedIn profile, Selim previously worked as a sixth-grade teacher and dean of students at Global Academy, a charter school in Columbia Heights at the time, and as a math coordinator for the Harvest Network of charter schools in North Minneapolis.
Trump gifts from foreign leaders under scrutiny of House Oversight Committee
The eclectic list ranges from golf clubs given to Trump by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to a 2018 World Cup soccer ball gifted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, a gold-plated necklace of Horus, the ancient Egyptian god with a falcon’s head, offered by the Egyptian president. , a large Trump painting of the president of El Salvador and a $6,400 necklace of King Abdulaziz al Saud, a ceremonial honor of Saudi Arabia, according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity. to discuss an ongoing matter. investigation.
The dozens of freebies are altogether worth around $50,000 or more, according to people familiar with the claim. The committee asked the archives to verify whether the gifts were among the items transferred from the White House at the end of Trump’s presidency, as required by law, according to people familiar with the request. The committee is also seeking records from Trump’s team about its record keeping, a Trump adviser said.
It is not clear why the Oversight Committee made the request for these specific items; a spokesperson for the committee declined to comment, except to say the investigation is ongoing. The Archives also declined to comment, and it’s unclear where the agency is trying to find these items and what gifts, if any, on the list were correctly accounted for.
A Trump spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment, nor did officials who have handled giveaways in the Trump administration.
The search comes as Trump faces an FBI investigation into whether he and his aides mishandled classified documents after agents recovered numerous documents from his Mar-a-Lago home, including highly detailed information. sensitive regarding China and Iran.
This summer, the The oversight committee launched its own investigation at the request of its chairwoman, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (DN.Y.), into whether Trump correctly followed the Foreign Gifts and Decorations Act, a 1966 law that prohibits presidents and other government officials from personally keeping gifts from strangers worth more than $415 unless they pay for them.
Under the law, there is no specific criminal penalty for someone who improperly retains gifts. But ethics experts said criminal action could be warranted depending on the circumstances.
“If you have an item of great value that you are required by law to turn over to the federal government and you don’t, I don’t know if that would preclude criminal action – we’ve never seen that done,” said Virginia Canter, chief ethics adviser at CREW, an ethics watchdog organization.
The Oversight Committee’s request to the records includes material that was received by members of Trump’s family but may not have been properly reported to the State Department; items that have been documented as potentially in the Trumps’ White House executive residence, West Wing, or other locations — for example, Trump Tower or Mar-a-Lago — near the end of the administration ; and items likely offered in 2020, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The New York Times first reported that the State Department could not fully account for the gifts Trump and other White House officials received during their final year in office because the White House did not provide the agency with a list of what officials received from foreign governments before leaving. Desk. The office was in “total disarray”, according to testimony collected by the committee.
Now, Maloney’s committee is looking to report on specific donations. The sprawling request sent to the Archives also includes an antique framed signed photo of Queen Elizabeth II; a marble slab commemorating the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem; dresses from Oman; a bust of Mahatma Gandhi; an Afghan rug; a crystal ball; and various jewelry, including diamond and gold earrings, depending on who is familiar with the request.
Typically, the White House Gifts Unit records all domestic and foreign gifts received by the president and first family, along with the valuation of the gift, according to a 2012 congressional research report. If an official wishes to keep a gift, he has the option of paying the full value.
Otherwise, the donation is transferred to the Archives where it is kept for the presidential libraries. Gifts intended for the White House residence are referred to the Parks Department of the Department of the Interior, and gifts not sent to the Archives or not retained by the President are sent to the General Services Administration.
In addition, the State Department’s Office of Protocol publishes an annual list of all gifts from a foreign government to a federal employee. According to information provided by the State Department, Trump “failed to comply with the law governing the reporting of foreign gifts” during his last year in office, Maloney wrote in June in a letter requesting a review of gifts from Trump to Acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall.
“The Department of State noted that during the Trump administration, the Office of Chief Protocol did not request from the White House a list of foreign gifts received in 2020. The Department is no longer able to obtain the required documents,” Maloney wrote to the Archives.
In that letter, Maloney requested all documents and information relating to gifts received by Trump or his family members during the last year of the Trump administration – including the location and value of gifts, identity of the donor and any reports on the gifts — as well as all communications between the Archives and Trump, his family members, and White House staff regarding foreign gifts.
The failure to account for gifts is part of a pattern of record-keeping practices by the Trump administration.
Numerous items identified as “gifts” were seized by the FBI during their search of the club and Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in August. It is unclear whether the seized gifts were given to Trump by foreign governments during his tenure and improperly transferred to Mar-a-Lago.
The Washington Post previously reported that White House officials in the final days of the Trump presidency raised concerns that some of the gifts Trump received as president still remained in the White House rather than to be properly delivered to the National Archives.
Trump took a number of items with him when he left the White House, including a model of the Air Force One redesign he had proposed and a mini model of one of the black slats of the border wall that featured an engraved plaque on top, The Post previously reported. When the National Archives recovered 15 boxes of Mar-a-Lago documents in January, they recovered correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Trump had once described as “love letters.”
“This president was very keen on keeping things clean,” said a former Trump White House staffer who was involved in handling the records and spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. “Memories and gifts are a big thing with him. Throughout his life, he created memories.
Former White House chief of staff John Kelly said that when he worked for Trump, the president always wanted to keep gifts from foreign leaders. Kelly said that although he instructed staff to follow the process for registering gifts from foreign leaders, when Trump was given the opportunity to purchase the gifts, he was adamantly against paying for them.
“He said, ‘They gave me this, these are my gifts,’” Kelly said, recounting her conversation with Trump. “But I would say, ‘No sir, they gave that to the President of the United States. You should consider this as an official gift from a country. He would be totally against it. He was adamant that these were his gifts and he couldn’t understand why he couldn’t keep these gifts.
“I never remember him buying anything,” Kelly added.
Kanye West Says He Was Mentally Misdiagnosed By A Jewish Friend Following His Twitter Comeback
Kanye West is back on Twitter and he is not done dragging Jewish people. I mean he lost his billionaire status because of them. So knowing Kanye, this rant will take a while. Kanye is known for saying crazy sh-ts with no damning consequences. Well, the Jewish community stopped that trend and made him lose…
The post Kanye West Says He Was Mentally Misdiagnosed By A Jewish Friend Following His Twitter Comeback appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Patrick Peterson wants to play at least three more years, all in Minnesota
When cornerback Patrick Peterson signed a one-year deal with the Vikings in March 2021, some thought he was coming to Minnesota to play out the string.
That hardly has been the case.
Now in his second season with the Vikings and 12th overall in the NFL, Peterson, 32, has been rejuvenated. He broke up three passes in last Sunday’s 34-26 win over Arizona, his former team. Entering Sunday’s game at Washington, Peterson is rated by Pro Football Focus as the NFL’s 10th-best cornerback out of 122.
As far as Peterson is concerned, he’s just getting started in Minnesota. He told the Pioneer Press on Friday he wants to play at least three more seasons to make it 15 for his career — and finish up with the Vikings. He wants to add to his eight Pro Bowls and the five All-Pro nods he had during his 10 seasons with the Cardinals.
“At least one more Pro Bowl, one more All-Pro,’’ said Peterson, whose last Pro Bowl nod was in 2018 and last All-Pro selection in 2015. “That would be a nice, satisfying way for me to end off my career, for sure.”
Whenever Peterson does end his career, he wants it to be in purple.
“No doubt about it,” Peterson said. “I don’t want to go anywhere else. I’m not trying to go anywhere but Minnesota. I love everything around here. I would love to stay put.”
Peterson initially signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Vikings for 2021. He re-signed last March on a one-year deal worth $4 million, and can earn up to $1 million more in incentives. Could he be a candidate next spring for a multi-year from Minnesota? It’s certainly possible.
“I feel like I’m built to last. I’m built to go through any weather, any storm, no matter what the case might be,” Peterson said. “… I’m just very durable. It’s the way I go about my training in the offseason to make sure my body is ready to take the beating. … I feel like if you have the mentality to strive to be the best at all times, I don’t think you ever lose that drive.”
Peterson, all but assured of a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, said he has looked at the careers of some hall of fame cornerbacks who had long careers and wants to follow in their path. He pointed to Darrell Green, who played 20 seasons, Charles Woodson, who played 18, and Champ Bailey, who played 15.
Woodson finished his career playing safety, but Peterson said he won’t do that.
“I’m strictly an outside corner, and I feel like I can move well enough,” he said. “When it’s time to change positions, that’s when it’s time for me to retire.”
As for this season, Peterson believes he can make another Pro Bowl and perhaps also All-Pro. “I think I’m playing at a very high level week in and week out,” he said.
Vikings safety Harrison Smith, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, and edge rusher Danielle Hunter, a two-time selection, said Peterson is playing at a Pro Bowl level. And Smith, in his 11th year, has little doubt that Peterson could play another three NFL seasons to make it to 15.
“He can still run and move,” Smith said. “He can play as long as he wants.”
Twitter lays off ‘about 50%’ of staff as Elon Musk launches overhaul
San Francisco:
Twitter laid off half of its 7,500 employees on Friday as new owner Elon Musk launched his major overhaul of the struggling company just a week after its successful takeover.
An internal document seen by AFP indicates that “around 50%” of employees were affected and would immediately be denied access to company computers and emails.
Workers around the world have been kicked out and have taken to Twitter to express their frustration or disbelief and say goodbye to one of Silicon Valley’s most iconic companies.
“I woke up to the news that my time working at Twitter was over. Heartbroken. I’m in denial,” said Michele Austin, Twitter’s director of public policy for the US and Canada. .
Ahead of the layoffs, Twitter shut down access to its offices around the world, asking employees to stay home to await news of their whereabouts at the company.
The culling is part of Mr. Musk’s effort to find ways to pay for the mammoth $44 billion contract for which he took on billions of dollars in debt and sold $15.5 billion worth of Tesla stock, his electric car company.
Elon Musk, the head of Tesla and SpaceX, has been scrambling to find new ways for Twitter to make money after its mammoth takeover, including an idea to charge users $8 a month for verified accounts.
The moves would help weather the potential loss of advertisers, Twitter’s main source of revenue, with many big global brands suspending ad buying spooked by Mr. Musk’s notorious disregard for content controls.
The mercurial mogul complained on Twitter on Friday of a “massive drop in revenue” which he blamed on “militant groups” pressuring advertisers.
“We did everything we could to appease the activists. Extremely screwed up! They are trying to destroy free speech in America,” he added.
This appeared to refer to Mr Musk’s recent meeting with civil rights groups during which he heard concerns that Twitter would open the floodgates to hate speech a week before the midterm elections in the USA.
In an effort to soothe nerves, Elon Musk had sworn Twitter would not become a ‘free hellscape for all’, but his promise was quickly followed by a tweet relaying a conspiracy theory about an assault on the husband of the Speaker of the United States House, Nancy. Pelosi.
“We are witnessing the real-time destruction of one of the most powerful communications systems in the world. Elon Musk is an erratic billionaire who is dangerously unqualified to run this platform,” said Nicole Gill, director Executive of Accountable Tech.
She was part of a coalition of 60 rights groups calling on Friday for a boycott of advertisers on the Musk-owned platform.
“Elon Musk has demonstrated that it is not possible for him to maintain in place the brand guarantees that existed on Twitter. There is no longer time for trust but for verification, it is time to escalate”, has said Angelo Carusone, president and CEO of Media Matters for America.
While hugely influential with opinion makers and celebrities, the California-based company has long struggled to generate profits and failed to keep pace with Facebook, Instagram and TikTok in gaining new users.
Twitter employees have been bracing for this kind of bad news since Elon Musk finalized its acquisition late last week and quickly moved to disband its board and fire its chief executive and top executives.
Late Thursday, a group of five Twitter employees who had already been fired filed a class action lawsuit against the company on the grounds that they had not received the 60-day notice period required by law.
The suit refers to the US Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN), which grants workers the right to notice in the event of mass layoffs or plant closures.
Megan Thee Stallion Drags Drake For Dissing Her In His Song ‘Circo Loco’ And Implying She Lied About Being Shot By Tory Lanez
Megan Thee Stallion is on full blast mode, dragging Drake in numerous tweets after Drake called her a liar on his song Circo Loco. Drake at the beginning of one of the songs in the Her Loss album titled Circo Loco says; "This b-tch lie 'bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don't even…
The post Megan Thee Stallion Drags Drake For Dissing Her In His Song ‘Circo Loco’ And Implying She Lied About Being Shot By Tory Lanez appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Ravens TE Mark Andrews, RB Gus Edwards miss 2nd straight day of practice; WR Demarcus Robinson limited
With tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards missing their second straight day of practice Friday, the Ravens could be without two of their top weapons in Monday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.
Andrews (knee/shoulder) and Edwards (hamstring) both left the Ravens’ win last week over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with injuries and haven’t practiced this week. The team will practice again Saturday before leaving for New Orleans.
Andrews leads the team in receiving yards (488) and receiving touchdowns (five), while Edwards is averaging 4.9 yards per carry and is the team’s highest-graded running back, according to Pro Football Focus. If neither can play Monday, the Ravens would turn to Josh Oliver and rookie Isaiah Likely at tight end and Justice Hill and Kenyan Drake at running back, all of whom have had solid years.
Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (groin), who had his best game of the season against Tampa Bay (six catches for 64 yards), was limited in practice Friday. The Ravens are thin at the position, having already lost top option Rashod Bateman to a season-ending Lisfranc (foot) injury.
Cornerback Marcus Peters, who was limited Thursday with quadriceps and knee injuries, missed practice Friday with a rest day. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (rest) was limited in his return to action.
Saints starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), who hasn’t played since Week 5, remained absent at practice, along with former Ravens running back Mark Ingram (knee) and reserve linebacker Chase Hansen (knee). Starting wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), starting right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee), starting center Erik McCoy (shoulder), starting defensive tackle David Onyemata (thigh) and reserve tight end Adam Trautman (ankle) were limited.
