Fetterman recreated the “Mean” Joe Greene Coke ad in the Odd Ad
Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman recreated the classic 1979 Coca-Cola ad featuring football legend “Mean” Joe Greene in a bizarre video during his failed U.S. Senate campaign in 2016.
The original Coca-Cola commercial began with Greene, a Pittsburgh Steelers legend, hobbling through the tunnel after a game when a child approaches him to offer him a Coke. Greene accepts it and throws his jersey at that kid saying “thanks, kid”.
In an attempt to use the classic ad and the popularity of the Steelers to woo voters in western Pennsylvania, the Democrat recreated the ad in 2016 in a shoddy video titled “‘Mean John’ Fetterman.”
Fetterman stumbles down a hallway, clinging to the wall for support as a boy wearing a Steelers jersey asks if he needs help.
“I’m running for US Senate, kid. I need all the help I can get,” Fetterman replies.
Perplexed, the child asks: “Where is your costume, your flag and your hair?”
The child then offers Fetterman a soda in a glass bottle, which the contestant accepts and swallows while the “Have a Coke and Smile” jingle from the Greene ad plays.
“Hey, kid, grab it,” the Democrat says and tosses the kid a t-shirt that reads “Trump is a Jagoff.”
“What is a jagoff?” The boy asks.
“I will tell you when you are older,” replies the candidate.
The original ad can be seen below:
Fetterman’s newly discovered video made the rounds on Twitter on Friday morning, where many users mocked her.
“You have to be either a Steelers fan (or a Browns fan who knows that schtick) to get it,” radio host Hugh Hewitt wrote. “But I know all about Mean Joe Greene. I watched Mean Joe Greene. John Fetterman is not bad Joe Greene.
You have to be either a Steelers fan (or a Browns fan who knows this schtick) to get it. But I know all about Mean Joe Greene. I watched Mean Joe Greene. John Fetterman is not bad Joe Greene.
— Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) November 4, 2022
WHAT ON EARTH is this Fetterman ad… pic.twitter.com/xNdMP8gm0P
— Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) November 4, 2022
“This Fetterman commercial sounds like a fever dream,” Ashley St. Clair tweeted.
This Fetterman ad looks like a fever dream pic.twitter.com/uxU9gt6J0m
— Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) November 4, 2022
“Honestly, I thought it was a parody, but no, it’s actually a John Fetterman commercial,” said journalist Jack Posobiec.
Honestly, I thought it was a parody, but no, it’s actually a John Fetterman commercial pic.twitter.com/kg78vytS4T
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 4, 2022
Drake Disses Megan Thee For Lying About Being Shot By Tory Lanez In New Song Titled ‘Circo Loco’
Though Megan Thee Stallion‘s alleged shooting incident is still awaiting trial, Drake appears to know the truth and has made that known in his song titled ‘Circo Loco‘ on his current album dubbed ‘Her Loss‘ with 21 Savage. Drake says Megan Thee Stallion is a liar. The rapper in his recent album sparks controversies when… Read More »Drake Disses Megan Thee For Lying About Being Shot By Tory Lanez In New Song Titled ‘Circo Loco’
The post Drake Disses Megan Thee For Lying About Being Shot By Tory Lanez In New Song Titled ‘Circo Loco’ appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Nets GM Sean Marks calls Kyrie Irving’s apology ‘a step in the right direction,’ but ‘not enough’
Nets general manager Sean Marks said Kyrie Irving’s apology on Instagram for posting antisemitic material on his social media platform was “a step in the right direction,” but “not enough.”
Marks, who spoke to a group of reporters in Washington, D.C. ahead of the Nets’ three-game road trip, said he hopes there is a change both in Irving’s feelings and his attitude.
“Per his apology [Thursday] night, that is a step in the right direction,” Marks said. “Again, as we stated, actions speak louder than words. The apology is a step in the right direction. It’s not enough.
“There is going to be some remedial steps and measures that have been put in place for him to obviously seek some counseling … from dealing with some anti-hate and some Jewish leaders within our community,” Marks said. “He’s going to have to sit down with them, he’s going to have to sit down with the organization after this, and we’ll evaluate and see if this is the right opportunity to bring him back.”
Irving, who faces a minimum five-game suspension and must satisfy “a series of remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct,” issued his first acceptable apology on Instagram after the suspension came down.
“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize,” he wrote in the Instagram caption. “I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary. I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against (antisemitism) by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with. I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate.”
Marks said there wasn’t enough communication between Irving and Nets management during this process.
“There was some; I would say there wasn’t enough,” he said. “Circumstances like this when you’re dealing with an issue that is far greater than honestly the game of basketball, I think that’s what we need to keep in perspective here.
“We all play a game of basketball for a living, manage the game, coach the game and so forth. When you touch subjects like this and you don’t show remorse for them immediately, that’s when people start asking questions. That’s why we’re here doing this right now.”
The Nets had hoped their joint donation with Irving of $500,000 each toward organizations that fight against hate speech would help ease the pressure on the franchise that, up until Thursday, hadn’t forcefully condemned Irving’s actions. And then Irving stood in front of reporters again and did not show remorse for his actions, even saying “I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from.”
The Anti-Defamation League subsequently declined Irving’s half-a-million-dollar donation with its CEO Jonathan Greenblatt making a pointed statement at the star guard.
“After watching the debacle of a press conference, it’s clear that Kyrie feels no accountability for his actions,” Greenblatt wrote. “ADL cannot in good conscience accept his donation.”
Irving posted the Amazon link to “From Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” — a documentary that has been widely denounced for promoting antisemitic falsehoods — on both his social media feeds on Oct. 27.
()
In difficulty, the French hospital is slow to reintegrate unvaccinated caregivers (VIDEO) – RT in French
RT France examines the reasons pushing the State not to reinstate suspended health professionals because they have not been vaccinated with Covid-19, despite the delicate situation of hospitals. Conversely, in Italy, 4,000 caregivers have been reinstated.
Unvaccinated health workers are still not reintegrated in France. For what reasons ? The government is sticking to the position of the High Authority for Health, although the last opinion of the latter dates from July and no other new one is on the agenda.
Nearly 12,000 health professionals were suspended, according to a study cited by the Ministry of Health in early July, while the French hospital is still in crisis. Six caregivers’ and patients’ organizations have also sued the State, which they consider responsible for “culpable failure” for having failed in its mission to “ensure the right to health of users, patients and those around them, and caregivers.
Conversely, Italy has ended a restriction of the same type, caregivers not vaccinated with Covid-19 having thus been able to find their way to hospitals since November 1. In 2021, Italy was the first European country to oblige doctors and nursing staff in the public and private sectors to be vaccinated, under penalty of being transferred to other functions or suspended without pay.
76-Year-Old Cher Rumored To Be Dating Amber Rose’s Cheating Ex-Partner Alexander Edwards
There is a seeming romance going on between Cher, 76, and Alexander Edwards, 36, as they appeared at Craig’s holding hands and engaging in wild PDAs. Someone says perv! Eeew! Cher was born in 1946, how the hell do they look at each other during intercourse? Don’t tell me age is just a number because… Read More »76-Year-Old Cher Rumored To Be Dating Amber Rose’s Cheating Ex-Partner Alexander Edwards
The post 76-Year-Old Cher Rumored To Be Dating Amber Rose’s Cheating Ex-Partner Alexander Edwards appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Gophers’ Mo Ibrahim was already good; film study made him even better
It’s dark inside Gophers offensive line coach Brian Callahan’s office on Monday mornings, but silhouettes inside show it is not empty. Assistant coaches are just watching game film in a movie theater-like setting.
Last year, one special guest was among those obscured figures: Mo Ibrahim.
After the star running back’s season ended with a torn Achilles tendon in the opener against Ohio State, running backs coach Kenni Burns invited Ibrahim into the strategy sessions for how Minnesota’s running game will approach its opponent that week. He got a behind-the-scenes look at game-planning, the dialogue between Burns and Callahan and how that blends into what schemes and plays they will take to offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and eventually run on Saturday.
“That helped (Ibrahim) sit back and be like, ‘Holy cow,’ ” Burns told the Pioneer Press this week. “There’s so much that goes into this, that maybe (he) didn’t even know about because you always see it through your lens.”
Burns extended a similar invitation to Rodney Smith when the now-former Gophers running back tore his ACL in 2018. “That was really beneficial for Rodney,” Burns said. “He kind of started that trend.”
Ibrahim set a new program record for total touchdowns (46) with a three-TD game in last week’s 31-0 win over Rutgers. He goes into Saturday’s game against Nebraska only 164 yards behind Smith for second on the Gophers’ all-time rushing list. Darrell Thompson, whom Ibrahim passed in the TD category last weekend, sits in first with 4,654 yards.
Ibrahim is averaging 136.4 yards a game and would need to put up just slightly more (139.2 per game) over his final five games — assuming Minnesota reaches a bowl game — to challenge Thompson’s once-untouchable record.
Smith and Ibrhaim have contrasting styles, Smith elusive and faster, Ibrahim more powerful. But they shared a studious nature. Smith has seen that from afar.
“Mo takes pride in breaking down film and understanding his opponents,” Smith told the Pioneer Press. “I think that shows up for him a lot in the game because we all know Mo is Mo. He’s not the biggest, but he always finds a way to make that play that you need. I think that ultimately comes down to sound study. He knows where the opponent will be. And he knows how to set stuff up.
“I think that his how we were similar. We both take pride in understanding the game (and) having a high football IQ.”
As the 2020 Big Ten running back of the year, Ibrahim was already an elite tailback before exclusive access to those chalk-talk sessions a year ago, but the sixth-year player used those meetings to take his understanding to a graduate level. He joined the coaches on Mondays, the players’ off day, after Trey Potts went down with his own season-ending injury last October, knowing he would be called on for more answers from the freshmen who found themselves at the top of the depth chart.
“I was asking questions like, ‘Why is that play going to work? Why is that on the call sheet?’ ” Ibrahim said. “Just understanding the play calling. … The looks they want when they call it. It all goes together, and I think last year that was what I focused on, and then going into this year, it all rolled over.”
This season, Ibrahim will share midweek plays he would like to run, and by Friday, Ciarrocca and staff will produce the call sheet. Ibrahim said his 28-yard touchdown run against Rutgers came on a sought-after look.
“It was the play I was looking for throughout the whole game and it finally happened,” Ibrahim said. “So, all that preparation leading up to that one play and that is probably the only play you see (on highlights from) the whole game. You have to execute when the play actually happens.”
So. what was the look?
“He saw a big hole,” Ciarrocca deadpanned. “… We knocked them back off the ball and they were overplaying the cutback, and he took it out the front door. He did the rest.”
Ciarrocca said Burns — the U’s associate head coach who has been a candidate for head coaching vacancies — does a “great job” of not only teaching fundamentals but the big picture. So, when his running backs get the ball, they are decisive.
“You can never assume at the running back position what is going to happen, but you can anticipate,” Ciarrocca said. “(Ibrahim) does a great job of helping set up the blockers, but that is because he understands the scheme and who everybody is supposed to block and how they are supposed to do it.”
Ciarrocca calls them “assists.”
“He assists the offensive line with their blocks, by pressing holes on an outside run, hugging the outside edge of a hole on an inside run or hugging the inside edge,” Ciarrocca said. “All the little things that (outside) people don’t really notice.”
It helps that Ibrahim also covers up missed blocks or can break through them at the second level. He has 955 rushing yards this season, with 649 after contact, per Pro Football Focus.
Pass-blocking is another overlooked category Ibrahim excels in. “He is one of the best pass-pro guys I’ve ever been around,” head coach P.J. Fleck said. “I thought Doug Martin was really good out of Boise (State) when we were in Tampa (Bay). I thought he was really good. Mo is really good.”
When Ibrahim will come to the sideline after offensive drives, Burns will ask him about the run fit on the sideline. Ibrahim’s feedback is exacting.
“When I come in on Sundays and I watch it, the dialogue is almost absolutely correct right now,” Burns said. “That’s outstanding. Because I can give information to coach Ciarrocca, and he could put us in the best play and be able to make adjustments on the sideline.”
Burns also doesn’t need to critique things from the last drive — Ibrahim, Trey Potts and Bryce Williams will do that among themselves. Burns had a similar situation in 2019 with Smith, Ibrahim and Shannon Brooks.
Smith returned to Minnesota for the season opener against New Mexico State. An NFL free agent seeking opportunities in the XFL or the USFL, he took time to catch up with many former teammates and coaches, including Aggies coach Jerry Kill, who recruited him to Minnesota in 2014.
Ibrahim’s mother, Latoya, suggested the trip. She wanted her son to make sure Ibrahim was doing well and not too nervous for his first game in a calendar year.
“You could tell he is focused,” Smith relayed. “He always wanted it, but I think whenever you get the game taken away from you, and you’ve got to sit down for a while and watch others, you learn a lot about yourself and you, of course, gain some appreciation for what you’re not having at moment.”
With Ibrahim, Burns has emphasized living in the moment, while Fleck has shown a willingness to look to the future, saying Ibrahim would make a great coach. He has said the same thing about quarterback Tanner Morgan and linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin.
For years, Fleck has had “Mo Mondays” on his schedule — one-on-one meetings between the two in his office. Now those get-togethers can fall on different days of the week based on when they “chirp” each other from their Apple watches.
Fleck’s office lights are on and they talk about pretty much anything but football: business/finance, life advice, the future.
“When you are really smart like that and you understand the big picture, I think that is when you can be a really good coach,” Fleck said. “If you know what to do, you can do pretty well in your job. If you know why, you can excel in your job. I think that is where he can be a really good running back coach. He sees everything for why you do it.”
An election to upset the elections
We’ve spent a lot of time this week talking about the midterm elections and which party is likely to take control of the House and Senate next year. But the election results could also change the way coming the elections are organised.
That’s because a majority of Republican candidates on the ballot for the House, Senate and major state offices that oversee the elections — 291 in total — denied or questioned the election result of 2020, according to a Washington Post analysis.
And if some of these Holocaust deniers win their elections, they will have the opportunity to oversee local and national elections – which election journalist Amy Gardner says could have huge consequences for American democracy:
“Where we are in our democracy is that we trust our elections unless our candidate loses. And this is not a winning model for a sustainable democracy.
