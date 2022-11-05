The alleged Taiwanese head of a major telecommunications fraud syndicate was set to be extradited from Poland to China last month – a coup for Beijing’s international policing operations and its extensive efforts to track down the fugitives.
Football Crean Lutheran avoids being tripped by Aliso Niguel in Game 1 of the playoffs – Orange County Register
IRVINE — Crean Lutheran football coach Rick Curtis was concerned about Aliso Niguel’s running game ahead of Friday’s CIF-SS playoff game, but the Saints were surprised by Jarett Sabol once the game started.
The Wolverines sophomore, primarily a backup player this season, rushed for 333 yards on 27 carries with four touchdowns.
But Crean Lutheran managed to earn a 35-34 victory in the first round of the Division 8 playoffs, thanks in large part to wide receiver Ty Benefield’s performance in the second half.
Benefield, who didn’t have a reception in the first half, caught six passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns over the past two quarters.
Crean Lutheran (10-1) will host Vista del Lago in the quarterfinals on Friday, November 11.
“We didn’t know the number 24 (Sabol) at all. He’s a hell of a ball carrier,” Benefield said. “He’s a tough ball carrier. We didn’t know it, but it was a question of mentality. We ended up locking ourselves in.
Post-game interview with Crean Lutheran’s Ty Benefield. 190 receiving yards and 2TDs as the Saints hang on!@ocvarsity @CLHS_Athletics @CreanFootball @creanlutheranhs pic.twitter.com/eSHZbfmfAZ
— Manny Alvarez (@MAlvarez02) November 5, 2022
The Saints got the first two scores of the game thanks to field goals from 23 and 33 yards from Connor Stephans.
Crean Lutheran scored another goal on a 26-yard touchdown by Andrew Duberow.
After doing nothing in the first quarter, Sabol picked up the pace with 63 yards rushing on Aliso Niguel’s first scored drive, which culminated in an 11-yard touchdown run.
Sabol led Wolverines in another first-half practice but ran out of time with the ball inside Aliso Niguel’s 10-yard line.
The Wolverines (5-6) trailed 13-7 at halftime.
The Wolverines took their first lead of the game after some big runs from Sabol, which led to an 11-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Najm to Dylan Kissen.
The Saints fought back with Duberow’s second touchdown, this time from 10 yards out.
Sabol tied the game with his second touchdown, but the Saints came right back with Benefield’s first touchdown of the night, a 68-yard pass from Gavin Rogers.
Post-game interview with Crean Lutheran coach Rick Curtis as the Saints hang on to this instant classic! @ocvarsity @CLHS_Athletics @CreanFootball @creanlutheranhs pic.twitter.com/m1TJ8eOJUT
— Manny Alvarez (@MAlvarez02) November 5, 2022
Sabol responded with a pair of 59-yard touchdown passes to give Aliso Niguel a 34-28 lead.
Wolverines fell short on a 2-point conversion, and it haunted them towards the end of the game.
“I trust my defence,” said Aliso Niguel’s coach Michael Calahan. “We played well the whole game and if we go up seven points we just have to stop. Obviously, we didn’t get that stop. They kicked up one, but we had the ball with time to win. We wanted to have a chance to win in the end, but we just didn’t make the games.
The Saints tied the game on the ensuing practice with a 19-yard touchdown catch from Benefield and took the lead with the point kick after.
As time ticked away, Aliso Niguel raced up the field with short passes, but Najm’s pass was intercepted by Ben Byszewski inside the 20-yard line to seal the Saints victory.
“We had a really hard time stopping the race,” Curtis said. “Tonight was offensive. My offensive coordinator called big plays to try and get the ball to Benefield with people covering him in doubles. He did a great job of making the calls on the go. We got the break when they missed the point after.
Rogers completed 9 of 20 passes for 245 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Justin Dominguez rushed for 117 yards on 10 carries.
Carter Jones led all tackles with 21 while Mason McCullough had 15 tackles for Crean Lutheran.
European court ruling makes extraditions to China more difficult
The European Court of Human Rights ruled in October that Liu should not be handed over to Chinese authorities because they had failed to provide sufficient guarantees that he would not be ill-treated upon arrival. The ruling will make extraditions from Europe to China much more difficult, if not nearly impossible, according to lawyers, human rights activists and jurists. The Madrid-based non-governmental organization Safeguard Defenders called the decision a “momentous decision” to protect human rights on the continent.
decision undermines a decade-long effort by Beijing to normalize the repatriation of suspects wanted under Chinese law. But it also signals growing distrust of Chinese security operations in Europe. Multiple governments have launched investigations in recent weeks after Chinese police ‘petrol stations’ were discovered in dozens of cities from Dublin to Milan, reigniting debates over whether China and Europe can get together. hear about basic law enforcement protocols.
The court’s decision reflects “a changing view in Europe in terms of the rule of law and the protection of rights in China’s judicial and penal system,” said Katja Drinhausen, an analyst at the Mercator Institute for China Studies in Berlin.
This comes at a time when the European Union is rethinking its relationship with China. In recent years, ties have frayed on human rights issues, particularly in the Xinjiang region of northwest China, and in Hong Kong. Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February – which China has yet to condemn – was a stark reminder of the risks of authoritarian rule failing.
UN report: China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang
Miriam Lexmann, a member of the European Parliament from Slovakia, said Europe needed to learn from the invasion and reassess how it works with China, including on legal issues. “We need to rethink extradition treaties and any kind of cooperation with China,” said Lexmann, whom China sanctioned last year in retaliation for EU restrictions imposed on Chinese officials following the mass incarceration. in Xinjiang.
The unanimous decision of the European Court on Liu’s treatment drew heavily on research by human rights groups and notes China’s refusal to allow visits by representatives of international organizations who could, for example, inspect detention centers . This opacity was cited as one of the main reasons the tribunal could not take China’s informal safeguards at face value.
The defendant’s citizenship was irrelevant to the decision because it does not touch on sovereignty issues, according to Yu-Jie Chen, an assistant research professor at the Academia Sinica Institute of Jurisprudence in Taiwan. “It’s just to discuss whether this Taiwanese, as a person like everyone else, can be extradited to China,” she said.
Unless appealed, the decision will apply to any extradition requested by China from a European country. Lawyers say it is unlikely to be overturned. Liu, who is in his early 40s, is still being held in Poland.
“This decision is actually very simple,” said Marcin Gorski, a lawyer at the University of Lodz in Poland, who represented Liu. “If you are suspected of applying torture and if you close your country to international scrutiny, that is the result, because we do not extradite people from Europe unless we are fairly sure that they will not be killed or tortured.”
Lawyers involved in the ongoing extradition hearings expect the judgment to undermine ongoing and future proceedings, in part because the court addressed concerns about mistreatment in custody in China in such broad terms.
Enrico Di Fiorino, an Italian lawyer who has worked on extradition cases, also said the decision was important because the suspect is not political or part of a religious group. “What is being asked to change is – ultimately – China’s legal and judicial system, to avoid the use of torture and other forms of ill-treatment in its detention centers and penitentiaries. “, did he declare.
China’s aggressive efforts to bring back fugitives are getting more brazen
Recently launched investigations into the existence of these Chinese police stations – believed to operate in at least 50 locations around the world, according to a recent report by Safeguard Defenders – focus on a separate legal concern. However, the two problems highlight the challenges that China’s transnational policing tactics pose to democratic countries.
“China is acting as if it can implement its own sovereignty on our soils,” said Reinhard Bütikofer, a member of the European Parliament from Germany, who has also been sanctioned by Beijing. “It really speaks to the need to step up European self-defense against the Chinese export of oppression.”
Bütikofer’s calls for EU member states to suspend extradition treaties with China have gone largely unheeded, but he believes that the harsh political repression of leader Xi Jinping and his recently extended authority at the Chinese Communist Party Congress could “resurrect this conversation”.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Wednesday denied allegations that China is running illegal police stations, saying the service centers were run by volunteers from the overseas Chinese community. to carry out processes such as the renewal of driving licenses. “They are not Chinese police. There is no need to make people nervous about it,” he told a regular press briefing in Beijing.
Neither China’s Ministry of Public Security nor its National Supervisory Commission responded to requests for comment.
A high-profile global anti-corruption campaign called Sky Net has been the driving force behind China’s international policing efforts. The operation brings together law enforcement, anti-corruption gendarmes, diplomats and judicial services to track down fugitives. Since 2017, Sky Net has been responsible for sending more than 7,000 people back to China for trial, the party’s anti-corruption watchdog said last month.
Besides extradition treaties and Interpol Red Notices, Chinese authorities also rely on informal measures to “persuade” suspects to return to China. Fox Hunt, a smaller campaign, focuses primarily on people wanted for economic crimes.
At an October 24 press conference in Washington to announce charges against Chinese intelligence officers and officials in three cases, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray said the individuals involved had “harassed without pity a naturalized U.S. citizen in an attempt to force him to return to China against his will” as part of a Fox Hunt investigation.
The backlash against Chinese methods and the Liu judgment should make extraditions to China more difficult, but it is unclear to what extent the separate governments will respect the judgment of the European Court of Human Rights, noted Eva Pils, an expert in Chinese law at King’s College London.
There are also questions about whether China will respond to the blocking of official channels by doubling down on off-the-books methods, Pils said, “where Chinese state agents are carrying out what they consider to be some kind of law enforcement activity, but without authorization.
Ellen Nakashima in Washington and Pei-Lin Wu in Taipei contributed to this report.
A terminated employee shares a message expressing his gratitude to the company; makes the buzz
Representative image. PA
Twitter’s massive layoff on Friday was a disheartening moment for about 50% of the total workforce. In an overnight move, the social media company alerted employees to their professional status, further cutting off their access to internal systems. While employees across all sections, including communications, engineering, product and content curation, among others, have been impacted by the move, it hasn’t broken the morale of a 25-year-old man. years, who was also among those fired from his job on Friday.
While the news came with disappointment for many employees, Yash Agarwal, 25, decided to take things another way as he was seen celebrating at his workplace. Stating it was an “honor and a privilege” to be part of the Twitter team, Yash took to the microblogging site and shared a wholesome message.
The ex-Twitter employee shared a photo of himself with two cushions bearing Twitter logos and further offered a happy smile to the camera. “I have just been fired. Bird App, it was an absolute honor, the greatest privilege to be part of this team, this culture,” reads his caption with the hashtags #LoveWhereYouWorked and #LoveTwitter.
Since being shared, the post has gone viral and caught the attention of many. People took to the comments section and liked the young man for his good humor and positive frame of mind. One user wrote, “There are so many things waiting for you! You are made for great things. Forward,” while another commented, “Super positive attitude #keepUpTheSpirit all the best. Reactions also came from some of his colleagues who praised him for being a good colleague.
Check out some other reactions:
my privilege to work with you, yash! I love you
— Puri Kencana Putri (@_purikp) November 4, 2022
You are an amazing person, yash. Twitter was lucky to have you! Please pay attention and know that I’m here if you want to talk or anything.
— Manvi Tyagi (she/her) (@ManviTyagi9) November 4, 2022
Yashhhh. It was so pleasant working with you! Thanks for all your help in building Re:Set. Forward and upward
— Aakanksha Tangri (@AakankshaT) November 4, 2022
Congratulations on the Yash relay and good luck in whatever you do next.
Will follow you for the usual interesting event in the political space.
— Soumojit (@Being_Max) November 4, 2022
I’m sending you positive vibes! All the best for the future
— Arsh Goyal (@arsh_goyal) November 4, 2022
Twitter lays off 50% of its workforce: report
After completing its acquisition last month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over Twitter and, in his first move, fired top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde. . Just a week after that, Musk continues to revamp the company by introducing a new moderation policy and offering subscriptions for blue tick verification.
Now that the new owner is eager to cut the company’s expenses and deal with declining revenues, the company is said to have laid off 50% of its employees.
When it comes to reducing Twitter’s strength, unfortunately, there’s no other choice when the company is losing over $4 million a day.
All those who left were offered 3 months of severance pay, ie 50% more than the legal obligation.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022
Speaking to Twitter, Musk said, “When it comes to reducing the strength of Twitter, unfortunately there is no other choice when the company is losing over $4 million a day. All those who left were offered 3 months of severance pay, ie 50% more than the legal obligation.
“£30m?! Did they receive a receipt? Gabby plays ‘Who Costs More?’ ahead of Everton v Leicester
VVD
Keown describes the only thing stopping Van Dijk from becoming ‘an all-time great’
WRONG
Fernandes called ‘bang out of order’ for calling out Garnacho on TV
TV
White and Jordan clash over idea of managers giving halftime talks
EUROPE
Gabby provides predictions for Arsenal, Man United and West Ham European games
JUDE
Agbonlahor says Liverpool ‘need Bellingham the most’ sees Man City land
LACK OF RESPECT
Jamie O’Hara blasts Brighton fans for booing ex-manager Graham Potter
‘THIS IS MURDER’: Georgia voters, tired of rising costs, say which party is best at tackling inflation
SAVANNAH, Ga. – Inflation remains a major consideration for Georgia residents heading into the midterm elections, but voters aren’t sure which party has the best plan to cut costs.
“It’s obviously the Republican Party this time,” Monty told Fox News in Columbus. “It was the Democrats who caused the problem by spending and printing too much money.”
He said inflation affects everything.
“It’s absolutely killer,” Monty said. “Food, gas prices. Inflation is terrible.”
Matthew said inflation was very noticeable and the price of a gallon of milk had definitely gone up since his grandparents’ days. But he couldn’t single out one side or another as having the best solution.
“If someone is going to be in this office, do the right thing,” he said.
In the latest Fox News poll, 38% of Georgia voters said inflation was their biggest problem heading into the midterms. Abortion was the next priority at 18%.
FOX NEWS POLL: WALKER GAINING GROUND IN GEORGIA SENATE RACE
In Savannah, Rick said both sides contributed to the problem.
“I think a lot of short-term finger pointing really doesn’t do us any good,” he said. “I vote both ways, so I don’t really have the opinion that it’s the Democrats’ fault or that the Republicans have a good solution.”
Derrick said any solution will depend on lawmakers working together.
“If Republicans allow Democrats to try to do what they were set up to do, then maybe we can see some type of change,” he said.
Russia: 15 dead in the fire of a cafe after the unloading of a flare
MOSCOW — A fire at a cafe in the Russian town of Kostroma killed 15 people and injured five on Saturday, local authorities said.
The fire erupted in the early hours after someone apparently used a flare during a dispute, authorities said.
Rescuers were able to evacuate 250 people. Kostroma region governor Sergei Sitnikov said five people were lightly injured and received medical assistance.
The roof of the cafe collapsed during the fire.
A criminal investigation has been opened and the police are looking for the person who used the flare gun.
Kostroma, a riverside city of 270,000 people, is located about 340 kilometers (210 miles) north of Moscow.
It was not the first time that pyrotechnics caused a deadly fire in a Russian recreation area. In 2009, more than 150 people were killed in a fire at the Lame Horse nightclub in the city of Perm that broke out after someone set off fireworks.
Twitter job cuts ahead of US midterm polls raise misinformation concerns
Washington:
Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk has promised the platform won’t turn into a ‘free-for-all hellscape’, but experts warn Friday’s mass layoffs could profoundly damage the network’s capacity society to fight misinformation.
Twitter has laid off around half of its 7,500 employees, just days before next week’s midterm elections in the United States, as a spike in fake content is expected on social media.
The cuts, which come after Musk bought the company for $44 million, hit multiple divisions, including trust and safety teams that handle content moderation as well as engineering and machine learning, according to US reports.
“I’ll be very careful on this platform in the days ahead…about what you retweet, who you follow, and even your own sense of what’s going on,” said Kate Starbird, disinformation researcher and assistant professor at the University of Washington.
Starbird warned in its own Twitter post of an increased risk of attempted “spoofing”, “coordinated misinformation by manipulators” and “hoaxes that attempt to trick you into spreading lies”.
Jessica Gonzalez, co-chief executive of the nonpartisan group Free Press, said she fears Twitter could potentially relax its content moderation efforts ahead of the election, “when we know social media is going off the rails to misinform, intimidate and hurt voters of color.”
“Twitter was already hell before Musk took over, and his actions…will only make it worse,” Gonzalez said.
“Deeply disturbing”
Free Press is part of a coalition of more than 60 civil society groups that on Friday called on advertisers to boycott the platform until it pledges to be a “safe place”.
Coalition members met with Musk earlier this week after academic studies showed a dramatic increase in hate speech, Nazi memes and racial slurs following his acquisition of the company.
A Montclair State University study found that Musk’s purchase had “created the perception among extremist users that content restrictions would be eased.”
“We sat down with Elon Musk earlier this week to express our deep concerns about some of his projects and the surge in toxic content following his acquisition,” said the coalition, which uses the hashtag “Stop Toxic Twitter.”
“Since that time, hate and misinformation have steadily proliferated, and Musk has taken steps that make us fear the worst is yet to come,” the group said in a statement.
But Musk dismissed that assessment, tweeting that “we’ve actually seen hate speech at times this week drop *below* our past standards,” although he didn’t provide any data to back up that claim.
“To be clear, Twitter’s strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged,” Musk wrote on Friday.
Separately, Yoel Roth, Twitter’s chief security and integrity officer, said tackling harmful midstream misinformation was a “top priority” for the company.
Musk, a self-proclaimed free-speech absolutist, had promised to reduce Twitter’s content restrictions and, since the acquisition, has announced plans to create a “content moderation board” that will review Twitter’s policies. company.
“While Musk has publicly committed to transparency, his decision to fire staffers dedicated to this work is deeply troubling,” said Zeve Sanderson, executive director of the University’s Center for Social Media and Politics. from New York.
Musk insisted the layoffs were necessary because the company was losing more than $4 million a day.
Twitter has long struggled to generate profits and failed to keep pace with Facebook, Instagram and TikTok in gaining new users.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
