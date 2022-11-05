Former Chicago Bulls player charged for allegedly hitting security guards during disturbance

The latest annual United Nations climate change conference, COP27, is due to begin Monday in the luxurious resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where thousands of leaders will engage in broad policy discussions.

The conference comes a year after COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, where world leaders, including the highest-emitting nations, signed a non-binding climate agreement resembling previous pacts. Shortly after the deal, however, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres downplayed the accord and cleared the way for COP27.

“It’s an important step, but it’s not enough,” he said at the time. “It’s time to go into emergency mode.”

Groups including Greenpeace International have also criticized the deal, calling it a “polite request”.

Ahead of this year’s summit, which is due to start on Monday and end on November 18, senior officials in the United States and other Western countries reiterated the importance of solving global warming, which they called a great threat to humanity.

“Among all the centrifugal forces of the past 20 years, all vying to tear the world apart in many ways, the climate crisis still looms large as an issue that will change lives in unchanging ways. Now it can sound grandiose, but it’s not exaggeration,” the president’s special climate envoy John Kerry, who will lead the U.S. delegation at the event, said in October.

“Existential means existential. This requires that we all work together, because no country can solve this crisis alone,” he continued. “It is therefore particularly fitting to be here, just 12 days before the hammer falls at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh – and with it, a moment of major responsibility on this pressing issue.”

Kerry added that nations must “repair the planet at the rate science demands” and increase their ability to adapt to cataclysmic global warming.

A key focus of the conference will be to deliver solutions that reduce carbon emissions and limit global warming to just 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. World has already warmed about a degree above pre-industrial levels, says UN

“I have no expectations for COP27 because there have been 27 of these meetings and they have not resolved climate change in any of them,” said Anthony Watts, senior environment and climate researcher. at the Heartland Institute, to Fox News Digital in an interview. “It’s literally nothing more than a trade show.”

“Even with the Paris Accords in 2015, they’re supposed to have made a breakthrough,” Watts added. “Well, this breakthrough will only be a few hundredths of a degree lower in temperature by 2100 if everyone follows through on the promises they’ve made and the completely voluntary thing is done here.”

Steve Milloy, senior legal officer at the Energy & Environment Legal Institute, noted that the UN itself has projected carbon emissions to rise by at least 10% by 2030, suggesting that previous pledges have been relatively ineffective.

“Even if you think the shows are going to destroy the world, nobody’s really doing anything about it,” he told Fox News Digital in an interview. “So all of this is just useless.”

Another conference priority will be securing additional climate finance deals that allow developing countries to pay for complex renewable energy technologies and clean energy development. Western nations are far from meeting the UN commitment in 2009 to give $100 billion a year to poor countries for climate change mitigation through 2025.

Although the Trump administration has pulled out of climate finance deals, President Biden has pledged more than $11 billion a year to the developing world for climate change mitigation.

A group of African and Arab countries banded together to form the so-called COP27 coalition ahead of the conference to issue a series of demands for wealthy nations. Among the demands, the coalition said the West should “provide funding, technology and capabilities to developing countries”.

“We are telling developing countries that we don’t want them to go through the development process, we don’t want them to have coal or natural gas or even nuclear,” said Daniel Turner, executive director of Power The Future, told Fox News Digital in an interview. “We want them to use wind and solar, which are intermittent, which are inefficient, which are incredibly cost prohibitive.”

“With climate finance, there’s a lot of energy poverty and we’re very comfortable pushing certain sectors of the world, even certain sectors of the American population, into energy poverty,” he said.

Overall, the two-week summit is expected to host around 40,000 participants – including 24,000 diplomats and 13,000 observers – matching last year’s total, according to the UN.

In addition to Kerry, President Biden and several senior administration officials are expected to travel to Egypt for the conference. And UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reversed his decision not to attend COP27, saying climate action was key to long-term prosperity and energy security.

However, China and India, two of the world’s largest emitters, are expected to send a leaner delegation compared to previous conferences, casting doubt on whether a deal reached could have a significant impact. China accounts for about 27% of total global emissions — almost triple the total of the United States, the world’s second largest emitter, according to Rhodium Group — and continues to approve and build large numbers of coal-fired power plants.

“That should be the first priority, or maybe the first item on the conference agenda. If the climate is a global issue and two of the biggest emitters in the world are not participating, then all the rest of our cuts, or our promises, are absolutely meaningless,” Turner said.

“China is putting more coal online. They are putting more coal online than we currently have in the United States,” he continued. “Why would America go to great lengths to cut something like coal, when it’s completely offset, or exacerbated, by what China is doing?”

In recent months, European consumers and businesses have been hit with massive energy bills due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has disrupted global oil and gas markets due to producer dominance. Russians, and an aggressive transition to green energy sources like wind and solar, pushed by several major European nations.

Amid the crisis, Europeans were forced to take drastic measures to save energy and cut bills while governments imposed rationing rules and introduced relief programs.

In the United States, energy prices jumped due to a similar crisis. Residential heating costs alone are expected to increase by 17.8% this winter compared to last year.

“The green agenda is kind of a sectarian, quasi-religious movement,” Benny Peiser, director of the London-based Global Warming Policy Foundation, told Fox News Digital. “They will go as long as governments push this program and there is currently no indication in Europe or the United States that this will go away.”

“There is, of course, a growing realization that energy policies in Europe over the past 20 to 30 years have been a total disaster,” he added. “But are our governments, our ministers, going to recognize that and say, ‘Sorry, we got it wrong’? No.”