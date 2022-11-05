News
Francisco Lindor named Marvin Miller Man of the Year
Mets’ shortstop Francisco Lindor has been honored by his peers by being named the 2022 Marvin Miller Man of the Year. One of the MLBPA Players Choice awards, this one is given annually to the player who excelled on the field and in the community and is voted on by other players. Marcus Semien of the Texas Rangers and Brent Suter of the Milwaukee Brewers were the other two nominees.
Lindor has long been active with the MLBPA as a representative with Cleveland, and he’s currently an alternate association player rep with the Mets. The Puerto Rico native is only the third Latin-American-born player to serve on the union’s executive subcommittee, following Carlos Villanueva and Elvis Andrus.
In his second season with the Mets, he became a valued clubhouse leader, helping guide the team through the highs and lows of a successful 101-win season. The culture of the clubhouse is important to Lindor as the Mets continue to build under new owner Steve Cohen, and the 28-year-old shortstop nicknamed “Mr. Smile” has been influential in helping foster positive change.
Lindor was one of the most valuable players on the field this season posting a 6.8 fWAR, the sixth-best in baseball and the fifth-best in the National League. He missed only a single game this season and slashed .270/.339/.449 with a .788 OPS and 26 home runs. Over the second half of the season, he was especially impactful, hitting .299 with a .830 OPS.
Off the field, Lindor has been active in helping with hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico. When the island that many MLB players call home was hit by Hurricane Fiona in September, the Amazin’ Mets Foundation partnered with Team Rubicon and Global Empowerment Mission to aid with relief efforts. Lindor donated $50,000 to Team Rubicon and Mets owner and president of the Amazin’ Mets Foundation, Alex Cohen, pledged to match the donation through the foundation.
Lindor has long been involved in mentoring young people through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Boys and Girls Clubs and his former school, Montverde Academy in Montverde Florida. Last year, and in 2021 he donated $1 million to Montverde Academy in Florida and established the Francisco Lindor Scholarship Fund.
The award has been given each year since 1997 and Lindor is the second Mets player to win, with retired outfielder Curtis Granderson winning his first of three Marvin Miller Man of the Year Awards in 2016.
Chinese stocks rise after Covid hopes reopen and US audit inspections end
Twitter layoffs raise questions about future of infrastructure and moderation | Twitter
The layoffs of hundreds of Twitter employees have raised alarm bells over the future of the platform as it continues to restructure under the ownership of Elon Musk, who bought the company for $44 billion last week. last.
Musk, after taking over as head of Twitter, made sweeping changes to the company, beginning massive layoffs across a number of sections on Friday – including marketing, product, engineering, legal, trust and Security.
The layoffs come as the company’s billionaire new owner scrambles to turn a profit on Twitter after buying the company at a cost well above its value, facing immediate pressure to repay around $13 billion in loans .
As of Friday afternoon, it was still unclear how many employees had been laid off, but Musk had planned to cut up to 50% of Twitter’s workforce, according to previous reports. That could mean thousands of lost jobs, as the company had more than 7,000 employees at the end of 2021 according to a regulatory filing.
Reports of affected teams also continued to come in, but combined with news earlier this week that Musk had asked Twitter teams this week to find up to $1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings, they signaled new directions for Twitter in terms of revenue streams. and raised questions about the future of critical infrastructure and content moderation on the platform.
With possible cuts in spending on critical resources such as cloud storage and servers, experts are particularly concerned ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, when more users than usual visit the platform to follow the latest news and share information.
An inside company source told Reuters the infrastructure cuts were “outrageous”, adding that when user traffic increases, the service can fail “dramatically”.
The layoffs also call into question Twitter’s ability to keep the platform secure, and come after a whistleblower accused the company of “gross” safety and security lapses. Several employees of content moderation teams announced their layoffs online on Friday.
“The firings of Elon Musk from Twitter’s policy enforcement teams will destroy the platform’s ability to stop the spread of hate speech, misinformation and disinformation at a time when the American public and voters need access to facts and civil discourse more than ever,” said Jim Steyer. founder and CEO of digital rights group Common Sense Media.
There are also Twitter reports drastically cut its communications team, raising fears the company could follow in the footsteps of other Musk companies like Tesla, which do not communicate with the press. Musk, who has always had an adversarial relationship with the media, disbanded the electric car company’s public relations department in 2020 in an unprecedented move.
In response to Musk’s changes to the platform, advocates are calling on advertisers to step down. The large number of laid-off employees at Twitter will make it “impossible for the company to meet critical brand safeguards and content moderation standards,” said the #StopToxicTwitter Coalition, a group of more than 60 rights groups. civics formed to sound the alarm on the company’s direction.
“Elon Musk demonstrated that it was not possible for him to maintain the brand safeguards that existed on Twitter,” said Angelo Carusone, president of Media Matters for America, which is part of the coalition. “There is no time for trust anymore but verifying is the time for escalation.”
The group had publicly urged Twitter’s top 20 advertisers to quit the platform if Musk followed through on his plans to undermine content moderation practices. After Friday’s layoffs, he encourages those companies to track and remove advertising from Twitter.
Several companies have already done so, with Volkswagen AG’s Audi, General Mills and General Motors all suspending advertising spending on Twitter indefinitely. Musk responded to the effort in a tweet on Friday morning, saying “Twitter has seen a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers.”
Advertising accounted for 90% of Twitter’s revenue last year, making the ongoing battle over the platform’s brand perception critical to Musk’s business plan. He assured advertisers at an earlier meeting that Twitter would not become a “free-for-all hellscape”, and said he would not reinstate any accounts or make major content decisions before convening a new one. “content moderation advice”.
The billionaire also floated a number of ideas for other revenue streams, including a billing plan for ‘verified’ badges and creating an ‘everything app’ that would combine multiple platforms into one, but took no concrete action on either. these companies.
Audio reveals Georgia’s Kirby Smart going wild on defense ahead of game against No. 1 Tennessee
This Saturday will host what will likely be the biggest game in regular season football this year, as top-ranked Tennessee heads to No. 3 Georgia for a showdown with the SEC and what could very well be preview of the national championship in January. .
It’s sure to be a tense environment at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, with an opportunity for the Bulldogs to steal the No. 1 ranking from the Volunteers.
But the sounds of training seem to indicate that the preparation has not gone well.
A video filmed by a Tennessee fan caught head coach Kirby Smart tearing up defensive back Kelee Ringo.
“Kelee, all those pointing bulls – t? All the other teams in America, you know what they do? They say, ‘It’s his fault!’ It’s his fault! It’s his fault! “,” Smart said. “Why are they doing fucking layups? Because people don’t focus! We’re trying to fake this shit like a game and you won’t cover the shit up!”
FORMER TENNESSEE QB NOT IMPRESSED WITH GEORGIA’S GAMEDAY ATMOSPHERE: ‘CERTAINLY NOT INTIMIDATING’
The Bulldogs’ defense has been solid all year, as they’ve allowed more than 20 points only twice this season — they’ve allowed 22 to Kent State and Missouri — while giving up 20 to Florida.
Surely, at this point, Smart expects his defense to be great, but the Vols’ offense has excelled all year – they haven’t scored less than 34 points so far this season and haven’t have scored less than 40 only twice.
The defending champions have beaten the Vols in five straight games.
Saturday’s game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Magic team up with OCPS, make impact with Pick, Read & Roll reading program
A sold-out crowd of 18,846 screaming and uplifting fans helped give the Orlando Magic the boost they needed to pull out their comeback home win over the Golden State Warriors Thursday.
Less than 24 hours later, a group of nearly 3,600 Orange County Public School fourth- and fifth-graders made the atmosphere at the Magic’s home arena feel similar.
Not because Jalen Suggs made game-winning plays. Or because of a Wendell Carter Jr. dunk.
But because of Friday’s event the Magic and OCPS hosted at Amway Center as part of their Pick, Read & Roll program, which incentivizes local kids to improve their reading skills.
“For us to be able to come out here and put smiles on kids’ faces and help them have a good time, that’s what it’s all about,” Suggs said.
“[The kids] were almost as loud as [Thursday] night when we were getting ready to walk out, which is crazy.”
Suggs and Carter were among Magic players who answered questions, shared their favorite books/magazines and participated in academic-related basketball activities.
The annual program, which is open to fourth-grade OCPS students, rewards those with the greatest reading improvements over the course of the 2021-22 school year.
“My biggest thing growing up — basketball was never a need-be or all,” Carter said. “It wasn’t like something that if it didn’t happen, I wasn’t going to be successful. My parents put me in a situation where I was going to be good regardless. Basketball can end for anybody any day, but when you got your mental, you got your smarts, you are very wise and intelligent, can’t nobody take that away from you. That’s really what I like to preach to kids — be able to study something or do something that nobody can take away from you.”
The Pick, Read and Roll program has made a tangible impact since being created in October 2018 and the following year’s inaugural event.
Since 2019, students at participating Title 1 schools had a 30% increase in their reading scores compared to students at Title 1 schools that didn’t participate, according to Orange County Public Schools.
“The kids look up to the players and anything that a player says, they hang on their every word,” Magic CEO Alex Martins said. “When a player can say, ‘it’s important to read’, ‘it’s important to have favorite books and favorite subjects,’ it sticks with children and it helps motivate them. Having the players involved is an important component of the program and it’s a real motivator for the children overall.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Salt-N-Pepa reunites to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Oh baby baby, Salt-N-Pepa just got their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The hip hop group, consisting of Cheryl “Salt” James, Sandra “Pepa” Denton and Deidra “DJ Spinderella” Roper— reunited on November 4 to unveil their plaque on the historic Los Angeles sidewalk.
Upon receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Spinderella spoke of the “ups and downs” the trio have gone through together since forming Salt-N-Pepa in the ’80s.
“I have to thank you for those lessons because it wasn’t just the music for me,” she said, “it was our relationship and that means everything to me.”
Likewise, Salt and Pepa were grateful for the honor as they reflected on their decades-long career. “Keep the faith,” Salt told the crowd. “Your setback is preparation for your return.”
Meanwhile, Pepa said she “never thought” of getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “It was dedication. It was hard work,” she said. “I was in the studio for hours, days, nights, weeks.”
Jets WR Elijah Moore breaks his silence days after trade deadline passes
Days after the NFL trade deadline passed, Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore broke his silence.
“I feel good,” Moore said to reporters Friday. “Had a good day of practice, got a big week coming up, got the Bills coming up and I’m ready to play.”
The second-year pro out of Ole Miss remains on the team despite having been frustrated enough with his reduced role in the offense to ask for a trade. The Jets declined his request and now that the trade deadline has come and gone, the two sides need to figure out how to work together.
Hours after the Jets’ 27-10 victory against the Packers on Oct. 16, Moore quoted a tweet saying he was targetted zero times.
“If I say what I really wanna say… I’ll be the selfish guy…we winning,” Moore said in the tweet. “Grateful! Huge blessing! All I ever wanted. Bittersweet for me, but I’ll be solid. So I’ll just stay quiet. Just know I don’t understand either.”
While he practiced on Wednesday of the following week, the 2021 second-round pick was sent home the next day following a reported disagreement with Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. Then Jets coach Robert Saleh announced before the game against the Broncos on Oct. 23 that Moore would not travel with the rest of the team following his trade request.
Moore returned to the team following the win against the Broncos but played only 10 snaps in the 22-17 loss against the Patriots. Although he was not traded, Moore said it wasn’t easy to turn the page and start over fresh with the Jets organization.
“I’m a human, so it takes time,” Moore said. “Being the man that I am, I always try to reset my mind every time I go home. I go to the things that I believe in and that’s God.
“I just go to him in those moments and every day that I wake up, I’m just grateful to be up. Every day that I’m still here, it’s an opportunity to change.”
The Jets could undoubtedly use Moore this weekend against the mighty Bills, the third stingiest defense in the league in terms of yards, as they’re allowing 298.1 yards per game. Buffalo is also giving up just 14 points per game, which is tops in the NFL.
Gang Green will also be without Corey Davis this week as he is still dealing with a knee injury he suffered during the team’s win against the Broncos two weeks ago. In the loss against the Patriots, quarterback Zach Wilson struggled as he completed 20 of 41 passes for 355 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.
After the game, Moore said he didn’t know about his chemistry with Wilson because he didn’t get the ball. It seemed like his tune changed when asked about it on Friday.
“We had a great week of practice,” Moore said. “I feel good about the plan, so we are just ready to play on Sunday.”
LaFleur said the team used Moore in a limited role last week because they were in more 12 personnel, which means that there is one running back, two tight ends and two receivers on the field. The two receivers that were mainly on the field were rookie Garrett Wilson and Denzel Mims, who was inactive for the first six weeks of the season before playing the last two games.
“I thought Mims did a lot of really good stuff, not necessarily that fill up the stat sheet, although he had some good plays,” LaFleur said. “But he did a lot of stuff without the ball that was very crucial for different situations throughout the game.
“We’ll continue to incorporate Elijah in some of the stuff, along with Brax [Braxton Berrios], along with our run game, along with our tight ends. We’re trying to get all these guys involved.”
