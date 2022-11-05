Francisco Lindor named Marvin Miller Man of the Year

The layoffs of hundreds of Twitter employees have raised alarm bells over the future of the platform as it continues to restructure under the ownership of Elon Musk, who bought the company for $44 billion last week. last.

Musk, after taking over as head of Twitter, made sweeping changes to the company, beginning massive layoffs across a number of sections on Friday – including marketing, product, engineering, legal, trust and Security.

The layoffs come as the company’s billionaire new owner scrambles to turn a profit on Twitter after buying the company at a cost well above its value, facing immediate pressure to repay around $13 billion in loans .

As of Friday afternoon, it was still unclear how many employees had been laid off, but Musk had planned to cut up to 50% of Twitter’s workforce, according to previous reports. That could mean thousands of lost jobs, as the company had more than 7,000 employees at the end of 2021 according to a regulatory filing.

Reports of affected teams also continued to come in, but combined with news earlier this week that Musk had asked Twitter teams this week to find up to $1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings, they signaled new directions for Twitter in terms of revenue streams. and raised questions about the future of critical infrastructure and content moderation on the platform.

With possible cuts in spending on critical resources such as cloud storage and servers, experts are particularly concerned ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, when more users than usual visit the platform to follow the latest news and share information.

An inside company source told Reuters the infrastructure cuts were “outrageous”, adding that when user traffic increases, the service can fail “dramatically”.

The layoffs also call into question Twitter’s ability to keep the platform secure, and come after a whistleblower accused the company of “gross” safety and security lapses. Several employees of content moderation teams announced their layoffs online on Friday.

“The firings of Elon Musk from Twitter’s policy enforcement teams will destroy the platform’s ability to stop the spread of hate speech, misinformation and disinformation at a time when the American public and voters need access to facts and civil discourse more than ever,” said Jim Steyer. founder and CEO of digital rights group Common Sense Media.

There are also Twitter reports drastically cut its communications team, raising fears the company could follow in the footsteps of other Musk companies like Tesla, which do not communicate with the press. Musk, who has always had an adversarial relationship with the media, disbanded the electric car company’s public relations department in 2020 in an unprecedented move.

In response to Musk’s changes to the platform, advocates are calling on advertisers to step down. The large number of laid-off employees at Twitter will make it “impossible for the company to meet critical brand safeguards and content moderation standards,” said the #StopToxicTwitter Coalition, a group of more than 60 rights groups. civics formed to sound the alarm on the company’s direction.

“Elon Musk demonstrated that it was not possible for him to maintain the brand safeguards that existed on Twitter,” said Angelo Carusone, president of Media Matters for America, which is part of the coalition. “There is no time for trust anymore but verifying is the time for escalation.”

The group had publicly urged Twitter’s top 20 advertisers to quit the platform if Musk followed through on his plans to undermine content moderation practices. After Friday’s layoffs, he encourages those companies to track and remove advertising from Twitter.

Several companies have already done so, with Volkswagen AG’s Audi, General Mills and General Motors all suspending advertising spending on Twitter indefinitely. Musk responded to the effort in a tweet on Friday morning, saying “Twitter has seen a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers.”

Advertising accounted for 90% of Twitter’s revenue last year, making the ongoing battle over the platform’s brand perception critical to Musk’s business plan. He assured advertisers at an earlier meeting that Twitter would not become a “free-for-all hellscape”, and said he would not reinstate any accounts or make major content decisions before convening a new one. “content moderation advice”.

The billionaire also floated a number of ideas for other revenue streams, including a billing plan for ‘verified’ badges and creating an ‘everything app’ that would combine multiple platforms into one, but took no concrete action on either. these companies.