After a nearby college in Lincoln, Illinois, announced its intention to downsize, Aundrae Williams and her friends joked that their school could be next. Then he saw his teachers crying.
News
Friday’s scores, updated schedule – Orange County Register
Scores from the CIF-SS Women’s Tennis Qualifiers on Friday, November 4 and the updated schedule for the next round.
CIF-SS GIRLS TENNIS PLAYOFFS
OPEN DIVISION
Quarter-finals, Friday
San Marino 15, Arcadia 3
Peninsula 9, Portola 9 (Peninsula won on games, 75-69)
Palos Verdes 17, Corona del Mar 1
Mater Dei 14, Westlake 4
Semi-finals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
San Marino Peninsula
Palos Verdes to Mater Dei
DIVISION 1
Second round, Friday
Los Osos 12, Camarillo 6
Mira Costa 10, Santa Margarita 8
Marlborough 10, La Canada 8
Aliso Niguel 14, Santa Barbara 4
Huntington Beach 11, Foothill 7
Harvard-Westlake 12, San Marcos 6
Tesoro 10, JSerra 8
University 15, Yorba Linda 3
Quarter-finals, Monday, 2 p.m.
Los Osos in Mira Costa
Marlborough to Aliso Niguel
Huntington Beach to Harvard-Westlake
University of Tesoro
DIVISION 2
Second round, Friday
Palm Desert 11, Troy 7
Corona Santiago 12, Foothill Tech 6
San Juan Hills 15, Crescenta Valley 3
Fountain Valley 13, Archer 5
Los Alamitos 16, Long Beach Wilson 2
Sunny Hills 9, Oak Park 9 (Sunny Hills won on plays, 74-66)
Valencia 10, Mayfield 8
Beverly Hills 13, Whitney 5
Quarter-finals, Monday, 2 p.m.
Corona Santiago in Palm Desert
Fountain Valley in San Juan Hills
Los Alamitos in Sunny Hills
Valencia to Beverly Hills
DIVISION 3
Second round, Friday
Sage Hill 13, Oxford Academy 5
Eastvale Roosevelt 9, Chadwick 9 (Roosevelt won on plays, 76-62)
Hacienda Heights Wilson 10, Arroyo 8
Sainte-Marguerite 10, Cerritos 8
Vista Murrieta 12, Capistrano Valley 6
Agoura 12, Walnut 6
Room 10, Rowland 8
Northwood 16, South Pasadena 2
Quarter-finals, Monday, 2 p.m.
Eastvale Roosevelt at Sage Hill
Hacienda Heights Wilson in St. Margaret’s
Vista Murrieta in Agoura
The Hall at Northwood
DIVISION 4
Second round, Friday
Keppel 14, Ridgecrest Burroughs 4
Webb 13, Chaffey 5
Maranatha 11, Redlands East Valley 7
Ontario Christian 9, Paloma Valley 9 (Ontario Christian won in games, 82-75)
Xavier Prep 12, Carpinteria 6
Louisville 10, Katella 8
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 12, Highlands 6
Santa Barbara Providence 12, Valley View 6
Quarter-finals, Monday, 2 p.m.
Webb at Keppel
Maranatha in Ontario Christian
Xavier Prep in Louisville
Santa Barbara Providence to Newport Beach Pacifica Christian
California Daily Newspapers
News
Lincoln College closure leaves some students struggling to adjust
“Lincoln was the first place in my life where I had peace,” said Bolden, who grew up going around houses with relatives. “When the school closed, I had nowhere to go.”
Six months after Lincoln closed in May, many are still wondering if more could have been done to save the college. In the aftermath, students struggled to adapt, sometimes returning to places they had hoped to leave. And Lincoln’s story is becoming more mainstream. According to Higher Ed Dive, nearly 30 nonprofit colleges have merged or closed permanently since the pandemic. What happened to those who remain?
Lincoln College was a small, private college in a rural town – the only institution of higher learning named after the American president during his lifetime. But instead of attracting local students, it attracted plenty from three hours north: “Lincoln College was like a Chicago neighborhood,” said Willie Spratt, a 2022 graduate and former class president. Even though the city is 95% white, the college was registered as a predominantly black institution. More than 40% of its students were the first in their families to attend college, and 58% came from households with annual incomes of less than $30,000. Three out of five students were eligible for the Pell Grant.
Students, alumni and faculty described the community as tightly knit. And, for many, a “second chance”. “Lincoln was the first time in my life where I felt like I had a chance,” said former student Julia Figueroa. For some, it was also a haven from gun violence.
In February, Lincoln had just reported its second-highest spring enrollment in a decade. New employees were still being hired. But the school had been struggling with operating deficits for years. Between 2013 and 2018, its $40 million endowment was halved. The pandemic has wiped out recruitment, retention and fundraising efforts. Finally December, a ransomware attack blocked access to institutional data. By the time administrators regained access in March, fall enrollment projections were well below expectations. President Gerlach announced that the only way to keep the school open was to make a miracle gift of $20 million.
Dozens of students confronted Gerlach expressing their grief and frustration. In a video posted on Facebook, student Kewan Thomas told Gerlach: “We have children in this room who may die when they return to their town.
Three months later, Norvell Meadows, a frequent visitor to Lincoln College, was shot and killed outside his grandmother’s house in Chicago.
“I couldn’t even understand,” Bolden said. Meadows’ experience at Lincoln mirrored his own: they had spent a lot of time on campus even without being enrolled. “He was trying to stay away from the violence in Chicago,” she said.
His friends called him Vell. “We were all eating in the cafeteria and he would get up and start singing,” his friend Aundrae Williams said. “He was always laughing.” According to Williams, Meadows wanted to enroll the following semester to play basketball. He had also recently become a new father.
“Everyone on campus knew Vell, everyone knew he didn’t come here, and everyone loved him,” Bolden said. “He was part of Lincoln.”
After the closure was announced, Klaudia Blaszczyk, a swimming rookie from Warsaw, was one of 60 international students sent scrambling to keep their visas. “It was extreme pressure for me,” she said. And with the war in Ukraine so close to her sister and single mother, she worried what would happen if they were to evacuate and join her in the United States. Some of Klaudia’s teachers have offered to open their houses – a common experience in Lincoln.
Students and employees desperately organized to attract large donations in an effort to save the college. A social media campaign titled “I Bleed Purple” highlighted student stories that emphasized Lincoln’s sense of family on campus. “But as we started to gain ground, that goal post kept moving,” said Scott Raper, a faculty member who helped lead student fundraising efforts. Within weeks, the president raised the target to $50, then $100 million. “It’s really hard to set goals if you don’t know what the real goal of the fundraising campaign is,” Raper said.
Gerlach said he had to increase the goal after students and faculty began transferring to other schools, which made the college even more difficult to maintain. “I didn’t want to give false hope just to close in two or three years,” he said. Teachers such as Raper say they wish the school would fight harder. In March 2015, Sweet Briar College, a small campus near Lynchburg, Va., was saved from closing after alumni came together to raise nearly $29 million over several months.
Gerlach ceased all fundraising efforts after two weeks: “We could have operated another year. But that would have caused the plane to crash.
Months after closing, and with leaves now falling on empty lots, Gerlach is still sitting in University Hall waiting for a buyer for the campus. Among the dozens of pieces of Abraham Lincoln memorabilia, he often reads a poster that quotes the president: “The difference between history’s boldest achievements and its most staggering failures is often, quite simply, diligent will to persevere.
“We were leading the fight, persevering as a college,” Gerlach said. “But…we’re closed.”
According to the Illinois Council on Higher Education and Gerlach, a closing team helped transfer students throughout the summer. Now down to a part-time employee, they are waiting for a status report for all students.
Williams was part of Lincoln’s final promotion. He is now getting his master’s degree and coaching college basketball.
Blaszczyk transferred to Culver-Stockton College, the only institution that accepted her within the time limits of her visa. “You don’t feel at home here,” she says. “It wasn’t a choice we wanted to make.” She dropped out of competitive swimming since the college doesn’t have a team.
Bolden is now enrolled at National Louis University in Chicago, where she is studying criminal justice. But the effects of the pandemic compounded by the shutdown were too much for some of his friends, a number of whom are no longer enrolled in school. “They’ve lost faith,” Bolden said. “We didn’t drop out of school. The school has abandoned us.
She thinks about how this semester could have been Meadow’s first at Lincoln. “We built our house there,” Jaylah said, “Vell was going to come with us.”
washingtonpost
News
‘Vande Mataram’ on par with national anthem: Center In Delhi Court
New Delhi:
The Center told the Delhi High Court that the national anthem “Jana Gana Mana” and the national song “Vande Mataram” “stand on the same level” and citizens should show them equal respect.
Although unlike the national anthem, there are no criminal provisions or official instructions on singing or playing ‘Vande Mataram’, the song holds a unique place in the emotions and psyche of Indians. and all directions from the High Courts and the Supreme Court regarding the song are to be followed, he said.
The submission was made by the Home Office on an affidavit filed in response to public interest litigation by lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay to ensure that the song “Vande Mataram” is also honored and given the same status as the national anthem.
Emphasizing that the national song and the national anthem have their own sacred character and deserve equal respect, the Center declared that the subject matter of this proceeding can never be the subject of a writ petition.
“Both Jana Gana Mana and Vande Mataram are on the same level and every citizen of the country should show equal respect to both. The national song holds a unique and special place in the emotions and psyche of the Indian people,” the “short film” said. counter affidavit” filed through central government lawyer Manish Mohan.
The court was told that the issue of the promotion of ‘Vande Mataram’ had already been dealt with by the highest court which had refused “to enter into a debate” because there was no reference to a national song in the Constitution.
Subsequently, the high court, the response added, dismissed another motion asking for directions to sing and perform “Vande Mataram” while noting that there could be no dispute that the song deserved credit. esteem and respect, which has been recognized by the authorities.
“The national anthem and the national song both have their sacredness and deserve equal respect. However, the subject matter of these proceedings can never be a subject matter requesting an order from the Honorable High Court, more particularly in view of the established position,” the Center’s response said.
The Center said the present case is “not adversarial” and that it will comply with “all instructions deemed necessary and expedient” by the court.
“In 1971 the act of preventing the singing of the national anthem or causing disturbance to any assembly engaged in such singing was made a punishable offense by enactment of the prevention of insults to national honour.
“However, similar penal provisions have not been made by the government in the case of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ and no instructions have been issued indicating the circumstances under which it may be sung or played,” the statement said. answer. The central government abides by the guidelines adopted by the High Courts as well as the Supreme Court of India from time to time, he added.
The response further states that certain assertions in the petition are in the nature of “individual suggestions that require administrative and judicial deliberation before they can be imbibed into the system, subject to constitutional or statutory mandate.”
The petitioner, who also called on the Center and the Delhi government to ensure that ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ are played and sung in all schools and educational institutions every working day, argued that in the absence of any guidelines or regulations to honor the song, ‘Vande Mataram’ is sung in an “uncivilized way” and misused in movies and parties.
The petitioner said the song has played a historic role in the Indian freedom struggle and should be honored as much as ‘Jana Gana Mana’ considering the statement made by the Speaker of the Constituent Assembly, Dr. Rajendra Prasad in 1950.
“To keep the country united, it is the duty of the government to develop a national policy for the promotion-dissemination of ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and ‘Vande Mataram’. There is no reason for it to evoke any other sentiment as both are decided by the Constitution makers.
“The sentiments expressed in ‘Jana Gana Mana’ were expressed with the state in mind. However, the sentiments expressed in ‘Vande Mataram’ denote the character and style of the nation and deserve equal respect,” says the petition.
The petition claimed that there should be no dramatization of ‘Vande Mataram’ and “it should not be included in any variety show because whenever it is sung or performed it is imperative on the part of all those present to show respect and honour.
“Order and declare that the song ‘Vande Mataram’, which played a historic role in the Indian freedom struggle, will be honored equally with ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and have equal status with it in the spirit of the declaration made by the Speaker of the Constituent Assembly, Hon. Dr. Rajendra Prasad, regarding the National Anthem, 24.01.1950,” the petition asks.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
‘Gave endless love from Gujarat’: AAP chief minister candidate
ndtv
News
As Pedro Grifol builds his Chicago White Sox coaching staff, communication skills are the ‘top of the top of the list’ of attributes
Pedro Grifol doesn’t have a specific timeline for completing his Chicago White Sox coaching staff.
“Being on the other side and knowing the potential of you losing a staff member, I think (teams) want to know sooner than later,” he said Thursday. “And just respecting the process, the sooner we can get this going, the better that way they can fill their voids however they see fit.”
The new Sox manager knows some of the attributes he’s looking for as he assembles the group.
“Communication skills is the most important thing for me, and a lot of these guys that we’re discussing are bilingual,” Grifol said. “Relational skills is extremely important. They’ve got to be detailed. Their work ethic’s got to be off the charts.
“Creativity is important. You can’t stay the same, you’ve got to keep moving forward and attacking margins. So there are some attributes we’re looking at. But to start, communication skills are the top of the top of the list.”
The Sox announced former Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo will be the new bench coach and that pitching coach Ethan Katz and bullpen coach Curt Hasler are returning.
General manager Rick Hahn said the Sox have a “number of names” for the remaining positions and that they will go through a process with Grifol to conduct interviews. While there are some internal candidates, Hahn suspects most spots will be filled “by individuals outside the White Sox organization.”
Bringing in Montoyo was a “collaborative effort,” Hahn said.
“Charlie has a sterling reputation in this game and is viewed as one of the finer bench coaches of the last decade-plus or so,” Hahn said.
Montoyo was the bench coach for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018 before becoming the Blue Jays manager the following season.
“We’ve spoken a few times, but I just have so much respect for him and what he’s done in the game,” Grifol said. “Here’s a guy that was in the minor leagues for a long time as a minor-league manager, got an opportunity to get to the big leagues. … He’s extremely smart, bilingual. Got a chance to manage in the American League East. I’m really excited to bring him on board.”
Montoyo went 236-236 before the Blue Jays fired him on July 13. Grifol sees the benefits of having someone with big-league managerial experience on staff.
“You’ll hear me say this a thousand times: If I’m the smartest guy in the room, we’ve got a problem,” Grifol said. “So I think it’s extremely important. This guy’s done it, right? He’s done it the last three years. He’s had success, and I’m really happy to have him on board.”
Katz will be back for his third season as pitching coach. Hasler has been the bullpen coach since 2017.
“I heard nothing but great things about (Katz) and Has, and the pitchers love what they’re doing,” Grifol said. “And that’s an area where, as a manager, keeping a pitching coach that’s here and a bullpen coach and them having relationships built already as opposed to me, a new manager coming in having to build those relationships and then a pitching coach having to build those, that’s a really cool thing.
“The fact that he’s here already, he can help facilitate some of these relationships, which just expedites our trust for each other.”
As for what’s next, Grifol said, “These guys that we’re bringing in are all impact coaches. I feel really good about them being able to really help us.”
Grifol said his approach is “we’re all in this thing together.”
“I anticipate everybody feeling comfortable going out of their lane with respect,” he said. “I want that. I want our staff telling me what they feel we need to do on a daily basis that’s going to improve us and prepare us to play.
“It’s going to be an enjoyable environment where they’re going to be free and comfortable to go out and teach and do what they do best.”
Sox announce 2 roster moves
Pitcher Kyle Crick and outfielder Adam Haseley were outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte, the Sox announced Friday.
Haseley was 5-for-21 (.238) with three walks and four runs in 14 games in 2022.
Crick was 2-0 with a 4.02 ERA in 14 relief appearances. He went on the injured list on June 14 with right elbow inflammation and missed the rest of the season.
Because Crick was on the 60-day IL and not counted against the roster numbers, the team’s 40-man roster is at 39.
()
News
New York man dies while being treated with experimental CRISPR gene-editing technology
The lone volunteer in a trial to test a controversial experimental gene-editing therapy has died of unknown causes.
Terry Horgan, from Montour Falls, New York, was enrolled in the study in late August in hopes of treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
The 27-year-old was one of the first Americans to be treated with CRISPR – which works by editing genes by precisely cutting DNA and letting the natural repair process take over.
His rare genetic muscle wasting condition is caused by a mutation in the gene needed to produce a protein called dystrophin.
At present, the exact cause of Horgan’s death last month remains unclear.
But his death raises questions about the global perspective of gene-editing therapies, which have given hope to many families facing rare and incurable diseases.
At this point, it’s unclear whether Horgan received the treatment and whether CRISPR, other aspects of the study, or the disease itself contributed to his death.
Deaths are not unheard of in clinical trials, which test experimental treatments and sometimes involve very sick people.
But trials involving CRISPR are relatively new. And Fyodor Urnov, a CRISPR expert at the Innovative Genomics Institute at the University of California, Berkeley, said any death during a gene therapy trial is an opportunity for the field to take stock.
“The first step is to mourn the passing of a brave human soul who agreed to participate in an experiment on a human being,” Urnov said. “But then, as much as possible, we have to learn as much as possible to chart the way forward.”
Terry Horgan, 27, died last month while taking part in a trial for new gene-editing technology to treat his Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a fatal genetic disease that causes muscle deterioration.
CRISPR is a way to find a specific strand of DNA in a cell and then delete, add, or change sections of the DNA sequence. It has the potential to transform the ways diseases such as cancers and neurodegenerative diseases are treated.
DMD is a genetic disease that affects approximately 20,000 children each year. The disorder occurs in one in every 3,500 to 5,000 newborn babies worldwide.
The condition is caused by a mutation on the X chromosome that creates problems with the production of the protein dystrophin, which helps strengthen muscle cells and keep them intact.
A shortage of dystrophin causes a person’s muscle fibers to break down when exposed to enzymes in the body, causing them to lose the strength to perform daily tasks.
The disease occurs mainly in males and is usually diagnosed early between the ages of two and six.
DMD is usually treated with a corticosteroid, which slows the progression of the disease.
The introduction of corticosteroids can alter the levels of the hormone testosterone. This can lead to delayed puberty.
Many people with DMD die in adolescence. However, medical advances in care have extended the lifespan of many patients in their 30s, 40s and 50s in recent years.
HOW DOES CRISPR WORK?
Crispr technology precisely modifies small parts of the genetic code.
Unlike other gene silencing tools, the Crispr system targets the source material of the genome and permanently silences genes at the DNA level.
The DNA break – known as a double-strand break – closely mimics the types of mutations that occur naturally, for example after chronic exposure to sunlight.
But unlike UV rays, which can cause genetic damage, the Crispr system causes a mutation at a specific location in the genome.
When the cellular machinery repairs the DNA break, it removes a small piece of DNA. This way, researchers can precisely turn off specific genes in the genome.
Cure Rare Disease, which funded the study and was founded by Horgan’s brother, said in a statement: “The loss of Terry is heartbreaking and he will be remembered as a hero.”
Cure Rare Disease said several research teams across the United States were examining Horgan’s probable cause of death, adding: “This is a complex undertaking and could take up to four months.”
Cure Rare Disease, which supports the development of 18 other therapies, said in its statement that the teams’ work is essential not only to shed light on the study results, but also “on the challenges of gene therapy at the wider”.
The researchers provided a report of the incident to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as required for clinical trials.
The agency also approved the trial, led by Dr. Brenda Wong, a pediatric neurologist at the University of Massachusetts.
CRISPR has been both praised and criticized since its first appearance in 2012.
The technology works by finding a particular strand of DNA in a cell and then altering or deleting that DNA.
Some scientists believe that gene-editing technology could one day help cure cancer or HIV patients, allowing doctors to repair faulty DNA.
The tool’s inventors won a Nobel Prize in 2020.
CRISPR, or Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats, has the potential to transform medicine by helping to treat and prevent serious diseases such as cancers and neurodegenerative diseases.
Despite its promises, CRISPR is not perfect.
Dr Arthur Caplan, a medical ethicist at New York University, told The Associated Press: ‘We know CRISPR can miss its target. We know that CRISPR can be partially effective. And we also know there can be issues with… the viral vectors that deliver the therapy into the body.
Safety issues in researching gene-editing technologies are not unheard of.
There is a risk of erroneously modifying DNA or RNA in regions other than the target site, which could lead to unwanted side effects. For example, the unintended modification of a tumor suppressor gene can lead to cancer.
A major scandal rocked the world in 2019 when Chinese scientist He Jiankui was jailed after altering the DNA of twins Lulu and Nana before they were born to make them HIV resistant.
His work of manipulating the genes of human embryos has been deemed “monstrous”, “unethical” and “very dangerous”.
A group of more than 100 scientists in China blasted He’s work in 2018: “Conducting direct human experiments can only be described as crazy.
The group added: “Pandora’s box has been opened. We may still have a glimmer of hope to shut it down before it’s too late.
In 2019, a group of scientists proposed a global moratorium on human germline editing.
They wrote: “By ‘global moratorium’ we do not mean a permanent ban. Rather, we call for the establishment of an international framework in which nations, while retaining the right to make their own decisions, voluntarily commit to not endorsing any use of clinical germline editing unless certain conditions are met.
Late last year, Pfizer reported the death of a patient in its preliminary trial for a different gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
In 1999, meanwhile, 18-year-old Jesse Gelsinger died during a study that involved placing healthy genes in his liver to fight a rare metabolic disease.
Scientists later learned that his immune system had overreacted to the virus used to deliver the therapy.
The latest death linked to CRISPR technology is likely to undermine public confidence in its ethical and safe use.
The sample size of the single-patient study was a sticking point for Dr. Caplan.
Horgan’s death “may make us think if we really like studies that only involve one person, and do we want to say, ‘No, ethically, you must at least have a trial where you line up 5, 10, 20 people (and) you learn from the data.”
Terry Horgan was diagnosed with DMD when he was three years old. He loved computers as a kid — once he built his own — and played catch in the driveway with his family when he could still walk, according to a statement from Cure Rare Disease.
He used a motorized wheelchair later in life. He studied information science at Cornell University and later worked at the school in the information science department.
Cure Rare Disease called Horgan “a medical pioneer whose courage and unwavering determination paved the way for increased focus and attention on funding and developing new therapies for patients with rare and ultra-rare diseases” .
dailymail us
News
Tua Tagovailoa faces the Chicago Bears 5 weeks after a concussion sparked a rule change and national conversation. What did the NFL learn?
Former Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn couldn’t wrap his head around it.
Like the national TV audience on Sept. 29, he saw the arresting images of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa lying motionless near the 50-yard line with his hands frozen above him in a manner consistent with a brain injury during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
And Quinn saw the scene from the week before, when Tagovailoa hit the ground hard on a hit from a Buffalo Bills defender, shook his head slightly, ran several steps and then stumbled to the ground. Tagovailoa returned to that game after the stumble was chalked up to a back injury and then played against the Bengals four days later.
“I don’t see how people didn’t stop it instantly (against the Bills). He’s walking and he just literally collapsed,” Quinn said. “I’m not in the medical field, but I do know when something doesn’t look right. … I hope Tua approaches the situation and handles the situation as it should be handled. I hope he gets everything he deserves and more. To be put in that situation like that, especially dealing with your brain, that’s the one thing you can’t replace.”
Five weeks have passed since the incidents set off an NFL investigation into whether Tagovailoa should have been playing, a rules change to address a gap in the concussion protocol and a series of conversations about where the responsibility lies to protect players’ brain health.
Tagovailoa returned from the concussion protocol to start two weeks ago and enters Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field hot off one of his best performances of the season, when he completed 80% of his passes and threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Detroit Lions.
Games have marched on with the colloquially named Tua Rule, a protocol change that forces any player who exhibits ataxia — abnormality of balance or stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue — to be removed for the rest of the game.
But the conversation around concussions isn’t going away soon.
In a game in which hits to the head are inevitable and a world in which concussions can be difficult to diagnose even with in-depth protocols, evaluations are sometimes imperfect — in part because they rely on people, including players, with competing internal interests.
“If you personally would rather play a game than worry about your safety, I think that kind of falls on you,” Bears linebacker Nicholas Morrow said. “But at the same token, if a guy is visibly impaired, you’ve got to protect him. There’s a responsibility on both ends. Players, we have to be mindful of how we approach the protocols, but it also has to be executed to the highest efficiency.”
A difficult diagnosis
In a 2020 game while playing for the Las Vegas Raiders, Morrow hit his head while trying to tackle Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman. Morrow lay facedown on the field for several moments and was pulled from the game for a concussion evaluation.
He said after he successfully answered a series of questions, the Raiders put him back in the game for the next defensive series.
“They were like, ‘You seem like you’re fine’ and threw me back out there,” Morrow said. “I wasn’t able to focus. I didn’t know the calls or where to line up, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I can’t do this.’
“I went back to the sideline and told my teammate, ‘I don’t know what’s going on or what just happened, like as far as the play.’ That’s when they got the trainers and got me back to the locker room to get me tested.”
The NFL concussion protocol is 19 pages of rules designed to keep a concussed player from going back into a game or playing the following week and risking further injury to his brain.
In addition to team medical staffs watching for a long list of potential concussion symptoms, there are three unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants at games to spot and diagnose concussions and two booth-certified athletic trainer spotters with access to multiple views and replays to look for players’ medical issues.
NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills said the unaffiliated consultants are neurosurgeons, neurologists and emergency physicians.
“People you would want taking care of you,” he said.
The sideline-evaluation checklist includes a review of the play, potential symptoms and the “no-go” criteria, which now include ataxia along with loss of consciousness, impact seizure or fencing posture, confusion and amnesia. The Maddocks’ questions — asking about location, game time and situation and previous games — are presented, and staff evaluate the cervical spine, speech, gait, coordination, balance and eye movements.
If a player is deemed to need further assessment in the locker room, that evaluation is even more in-depth, employing memory, concentration, gait and balance tests. Some of the data can be compared with baseline tests taken in the preseason.
Sills said the protocol is intentionally conservative, “meaning we want to always err on the side of pulling players and evaluating them and keeping them out if they may be injured.” He said over the last few years, three to four players evaluated for a concussion are negative for every one that is diagnosed with a concussion.
And yet still there’s a chance a concussed player gets into a game.
“Diagnosing concussion remains difficult,” Sills said. “Even today in 2022, with all of our technology and all the understanding we have, we still have to rely very heavily on patient self-report symptoms. I’ve been a neurosurgeon for over 30 years, and I will tell you that there are some cases where the diagnosis is very easy and straightforward, but there are others where it’s very difficult to make, and we still have a lot to learn about those difficult cases and what is and is not a concussion.”
The major source of outrage around the Tagovailoa situation was the question of whether he should have been playing in the Bengals game given what happened against the Bills.
The NFL Players Association fired an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant that was working that game, and an NFL investigation found that while the protocol was followed, the outcome was not as intended — hence the addition of ataxia to the rules.
Sills said there have been instances in which ataxia has caused players to be pulled from games in the four weeks since the rule was implemented, though it’s still too soon to tell the overall impact of the change.
“We are going to be retired NFL players significantly longer than current NFL players, and I think sometimes people outside of our locker room forget that,” said center Lucas Patrick, who is one of the Bears’ NFLPA reps. “They don’t recognize it. … Any change that’s for the better for us is good because it will help us later in life.”
It wasn’t the first time an incident sparked a rules change.
In 2017, Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage exhibited the fencing response, as Tagovailoa did, in a game against the San Francisco 49ers and returned to play. The NFL in turn made several protocol adjustments, including making seizures or the fencing response no-go symptoms.
“People get paid to look over that stuff, just like we get paid to play football,” Quinn said. “I don’t see how you let something like (the Tagovailoa situation) slip. For him to go out there and do more damage to himself … that wasn’t healthy for the brain. I don’t how you can throw a man out there like that when you can tell he’s not quite right.”
The situation set off a series of revelations across the league from current and former players about the times they likely played through concussions, including from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, former Bears and Broncos wide receiver Brandon Marshall and former Broncos and New York Giants receiver Bennie Fowler.
Some of those conversations centered on whether they should have taken themselves out.
Personal responsibility
Football’s nature means playing through minor injuries all the time, and there’s a certain culture of pride among players to be able to gut through pain.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields is a poster child for gutsy performances, famously playing through pain after taking a hard hit to his ribs in Ohio State’s win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal in 2021.
But Fields said last month that “a head injury is different than a physical injury” when it comes to trying to play through it. And he said he is always conscious of avoiding hits to his head.
“At all times you have to think about protecting yourself,” Fields said.
It’s not always that simple.
According to one player who has suffered multiple concussions and requested anonymity, players trying to play through concussions “absolutely” happens. They simply might not be aware they are concussed or might be worried about their contracts, roster spots or just not letting their coaches and teammates down.
“I’d say if you’re a good teammate, you never want a THO, what they call a ‘Take himself out,’” the player said. “It’s always, you hear, ‘They’ve got to drag me off this field because I’m with my brothers out there.’ And while it’s not war — I’m not equating it to war at all — the fact is you want to be out there to have your brother’s back, and that matters more than future problems 10, 20 years down the road.
“To you in the moment, it’s more important to have your brother’s back than to (say), ‘OK, well, how’s my mental health going to be the next decade?’ ”
Quinn agreed: “Most of the time, I think guys will try to play through. If they say, ‘Go,’ I’m pretty sure we’re all going to go out there and go.”
Even Tagovailoa, in a wide-ranging interview with NBC’s Maria Taylor before his return, talked about not wanting to be the face of a rule that forces more players to leave games — even if it’s out of caution.
“For me, I’m all for player safety, but when I hear guys saying, ‘Oh, this is the Tua rule’ or ‘This is a rule because of Tua,’ I don’t want to be known as that,” Tagovailoa said. “I don’t want people to label it something I made. Because I didn’t make that. That was just conversations that happened with the NFL and NFLPA. For me, I just want to go out and do good things for my team, help my team win, do whatever I can to help support the guys out there on the field because we only have a short span of our prime, and it’s not long.”
Multiple players said cheating on concussion tests also is a known occurrence, including trying to throw the results of the preseason baseline tests that are compared with the tests after a concussion is suffered.
Sills said the league hopes it doesn’t happen, noting the player-medical staffer relationship has to function the same way a patient-doctor relationship does — with trust and openness.
It’s also unclear how much cheating on a baseline test actually would affect a concussed player’s ability to get back on the field. Sills said there are gating mechanisms within the baseline tests to detect if someone is not putting forth full effort, and he pointed to the numerous other steps medical staff take to diagnose.
But the point is players said it happens.
“People do it. You basically sit in a room (for the baseline test), and they ask you questions based on certain things, and if you lie to make it worse, (then) when you are impaired it doesn’t look like you had that much fall off,” Morrow said. “It’s a personal responsibility. You have a responsibility to yourself. Is football more important than your actual brain health when you’re done playing? The responsibility to your family when you’re done playing? You have to answer that question internally.”
That’s where it comes down to the culture surrounding concussions — among the players, yes, but also the league, coaches and staff.
A changing culture?
To play football, a player has to accept the possibility of a concussion.
“Sadly it’s a part of the game,” said right guard Teven Jenkins, who suffered concussions in college and is among the few Bears players to wear the protective Guardian Cap over his helmet during practices. “Hopefully one day we’ll be able to have enough science behind this to help at least limit chances of that severity. Seeing (Tagovailoa’s injury), it’s a little scary. But that’s part of the game, and when we play it, that’s one of the risks we run.”
Sills believes the league is seeing a “major culture change,” however, about how players handle it when they are concussed.
Patrick said he thinks more information about brain health is available to the next generation of players, including preseason team meetings about it. Morrow said there’s likely a better understanding among younger players, who come from universities with top-notch training facilities, that their body is their business and they need to protect it.
Last season, nearly 40% of concussions were either self-reported or self-reported in combination with another party, a positive stat from the league’s perspective, Sills said.
“It’s the result of a lot of work on education and awareness on all sides to get to that point,” Sills said. “That’s a major cultural change from where the league would have been a decade or two decades ago, and we think that’s a very positive development.”
Perhaps one day the league will have the technology to make diagnosing concussions more finite, the player said.
Sills said there is active research on diagnosis with blood biomarkers and physiological biomarkers, such as eye-tracking devices, measurements of pupil size and more. The league would like to see some research used on active players, though that would have to be in conjunction with the players association. The NFL has a task force that decides whether such research has reached an evidence level to incorporate it into protocol.
Until then, it’s on the people.
“I think the narrative has been changing,” the player said. “All the meetings we have with the doctors in the preseason and the offseason, they’re pushing, ‘Hey, if you have symptoms, self-report.’ And maybe with the new generation hearing it enough times, they will come through and self-report. I’ve been around for a while. It wasn’t always like that. I guess I’m cut from that cloth.”
()
News
Madewell 50% Off Sale Items: $138 Jeans For $45 And More Fall Looks
We’ve independently selected these offers and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E ! has affiliate relationships, so we may receive a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!. Prices are correct at time of publication.
Need an incentive to go shopping? Looking for pieces to add to your fall wardrobe? Either way, head over to Madewell for incredible shopping on all of the season’s best jeans, sweaters, tops, outerwear, accessories and more.
We’re talking chic and trendy jeans at $138 for $45, knit biker shorts at $70 for $12, and other must-have looks you need to order ASAP. All you have to do is use code SALEONSALE to unlock up to 50% off select sale items, or code STAYWARM for up to 30% off select outerwear and boots.
Keep scrolling through some of the best Madewell pieces currently on sale for as little as $10. Things sell out fast!
Entertainment
Friday’s scores, updated schedule – Orange County Register
Lincoln College closure leaves some students struggling to adjust
Santander Sets Transaction Limits on Payments to Crypto Exchanges
‘Vande Mataram’ on par with national anthem: Center In Delhi Court
As Pedro Grifol builds his Chicago White Sox coaching staff, communication skills are the ‘top of the top of the list’ of attributes
New York man dies while being treated with experimental CRISPR gene-editing technology
Solana NFT Trading Volume Surges 170% Post y00ts Launch
Tua Tagovailoa faces the Chicago Bears 5 weeks after a concussion sparked a rule change and national conversation. What did the NFL learn?
Madewell 50% Off Sale Items: $138 Jeans For $45 And More Fall Looks
JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Prediction 2022 — Will JASMY Hit $0.01 Soon?
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News1 week ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Ranking Top 10 Vaporizer Brands in the Market for Every Vaper Type (2022)
-
News1 week ago
‘Going crazy’: Roseville teen charged with grandmother’s murder, assault on family
-
News3 days ago
Aftermath Of Takeoff’s Killing: Conspiracy Theories Suggest A Music Video Posted Hinted Takeoff’s Murder
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Ripple (XRP) Price Keeps Rallying, Eyes for $1 Mark