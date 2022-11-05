After a nearby college in Lincoln, Illinois, announced its intention to downsize, Aundrae Williams and her friends joked that their school could be next. Then he saw his teachers crying.
Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears
DOLPHINS (5-3) at BEARS (3-5)
Kickoff: 1 p.m., Sunday, Soldier Field
TV: CBS (Chs. 4 in Miami-Dade, Broward; 12 in Palm Beach); RADIO: WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish)
Coaches: The Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel is 5-3 in his first season as a head coach; Matt Eberflus is 3-5 in his first season as Bears coach.
Series: The Dolphins lead the all-time series with the Bears, 9-4, including four of the last five since the turn of the millennium and four of five in Soldier Field.
Weather: 62 degrees, 50 percent humidity, 13 mph winds, 1 percent chance of precipitation.
Line: The Dolphins are a 4 1/2-point favorite; the over/under is 45 1/2.
Injuries: Dolphins — Out: WR River Cracraft (illness); Doubtful: OL Austin Jackson (ankle/calf); Questionable: T Terron Armstead (toe/Achilles), OLB Jaelan Phillips (quadriceps), S Eric Rowe (hip), TE Tanner Conner (knee); Reserve/PUP: CB Byron Jones (lower leg); Injured reserve: S Brandon Jones (knee), OL Liam Eichenberg (knee), CB Nik Needham (Achilles), DE Trey Flowers (foot), TE Cethan Carter (concussion), CB Trill Williams (knee), TE Adam Shaheen (knee), FB John Lovett; Bears — Questionable: OL Ja’Tyre Carter (illness); Injured reserve: OL Lucas Patrick (toe), WR Byron Pringle (calf) among seven players on IR.
Noteworthy: The Dolphins go into Chicago looking to win a third straight after a three-game losing streak, which followed a three-game winning streak to start the season. …
While Miami made moves to upgrade its roster at the trade deadline, adding star edge rusher Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson Jr., the Bears went further into rebuild mode. They have traded away standout defenders in linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive end Robert Quinn in the past two weeks, but Chicago did add a wide receiver for quarterback Justin Fields in Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers. …
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks to double down on what many consider the best game he’s had in his three-year career. He went 29 of 36 for 382 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Miami’s 31-27 victory over the Detroit Lions. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is on record pace with 961 yards through eight games. He and Jaylen Waddle have the most receiving yards two NFL teammates have accounted for through eight games (1,688). …
With Fields the NFL’s second-leading rushing quarterback (Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson), the Bears own the league’s top-ranked rushing offense. Running back Khalil Herbert, an American Heritage High grad, splits carries with David Montgomery and leads the team with 563 rushing yards. …
Dolphins backup offensive lineman Robert Jones, a Chicago native, could be in line for his first start of the season with left guard Liam Eichenberg on injured reserve. Jones, who started one game as an undrafted rookie in 2021, finished off the Lions game for Eichenberg after his knee injury. …
Along with Herbert, the Bears have safety Eddie Jackson (Boyd Anderson High), defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (University of Miami) and defensive lineman Trevon Coley (Miramar High, FAU) as those with South Florida connections.
()
Kathy Hochul’s falling polls could propel her campaign for New York governor
“When the Democrats come out, we win,” Hochul said Friday morning on CNN. “I think what’s not captured in the polls is that there is really, finally, energy on the pitch. It doesn’t show up any earlier, but you just have to peak on Election Day.
Polls show Hochul leading by 4 to 11 points – a narrower-than-expected margin that has Democrats on edge. A recent internal Hochul poll bumped it up to single digits, with less than 50% of the vote, according to a Democratic consultant briefed on the results.
Democrats hope the polls will serve as a wake-up call to their base — whose mere recruitment eclipses Republicans and independents combined.
In another unusual turn for deeply blue New York, the race for money also tightened on the final stretch of the campaign. While Hochul has the fundraising advantage overall, independent groups have pumped in $20 million through two super PACs to help Zeldin in recent weeks, according to campaign fundraising records.
As a result, ad spend is close, with Zeldin and its groups losing $9.3 million in ads since Oct. 18, compared to $9 million by Hochul and its allies, according to AdImpact data. Most of the money was spent on the expensive New York media market.
“Having the polls tighter than expected gives both sides a great opportunity and a great message to excite their constituents with, ‘It’s close, we could win. It’s close, we could lose,’” said Siena College poll spokesman Steven Greenberg, who has managed several statewide Democratic races.
The race will come down to the regional benchmarks that have long been New York’s election recipe: Republicans must win upstate, suburban areas and more than 30% of the vote in New York. Democrats need to increase the score in the heavily blue city and then break even or emerge slightly ahead in the rest of the state.
Zeldin recognized the winning balance, which a statewide Republican has not achieved since George Pataki won a third term as governor in 2002.
“If you get less than 30% in New York, you can’t win,” Zeldin said in an interview last week. “If you get over 35% in New York, it starts to get really tough to lose, depending on what that number is north of 35%.
State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs told reporters Tuesday that the competitive race will boost turnout and help Democrats, especially in the city.
“We have a strong field program across the state and especially in the city,” he said.
But he also warned that Hochul could struggle in suburban New York, including Long Island’s Zeldin Territory, which has nearly 2.2 million voters, or about 18% of the state’s total. .
“We may be lacking in the suburbs, but we’re fighting hard for the suburbs,” said Jacobs, who is also the Democratic chairman in one of Long Island’s two counties.
Hochul, a Buffalo native, will fare better on his home turf than other recent gubernatorial candidates, Jacobs predicts.
“She’s very well-liked, especially in western New York, not just in her home county,” he said.
A battle for New York voters
Zeldin is making inroads into the city, where high voter turnout has supported Democrats across the state for generations. Polls show Hochul continues to lead in all five boroughs, where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than seven to one.
A Quinnipiac University poll on Oct. 18 found it led Zeldin 59% to 37% in the city, but only edged it by 4 points overall – one of the closest public polls. A Siena College poll released the same day showed him with a much better advantage for the city: 70% against 23% and an overall victory of 11 points.
Both polls would have stunned Democrats four years ago, when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo beat Republican opponent Marc Molinaro in the city by 84% to 16%.
Zeldin fights on the fringes, hoping to pick up enough voters frustrated with the ruling party over crime and inflation.
He has campaigned in the city’s few GOP strongholds in Staten Island and parts of Queens, while Hochul aims to energize a base in Democratic strongholds in Brooklyn and Manhattan that his supporters fear may not enthuse. She plans a unity rally with former President Bill Clinton in Brooklyn, Senate Majority Leader chuck schumerMayor Eric Adams and Attorney General Tish James on Saturday.
And President Joe Biden is expected to join her in Yonkers on Sunday to try to shore up support in the suburbs, according to The Capitol Pressroom, a public radio broadcast. It would be Biden’s third visit to New York since early October.
“At the end of the day, at the end of the day, I think it’s about making sure that you drive the turnout and that you make people pay attention to these elections – that they matter; they are consequential,” said State Sen. Jamaal Bailey (D-Bronx), who leads the Bronx Democratic Committee.
Republicans are showing “an enthusiasm we haven’t seen in four cycles,” according to City Councilman Joe Borelli, whose Staten Island district is heavily Republican. He’s also working on a pro-Zeldin PAC.
Building support across New York
Borelli said Zeldin’s almost singular focus on crime appealed to voters worried about safety on the city’s subways. He predicted that Asian and Orthodox Jewish New Yorkers would be won over by his positions on educational issues.
Zeldin — who would be New York’s first Jewish Republican governor — said he would not intervene with the yeshivas. Private religious academies have come under increased scrutiny due to allegations that many do not comply with state laws requiring adequate secular education. He has also aligned himself with many Asian voters, many of whom support keeping the entrance exam to the city’s specialized public high schools.
The Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods of Brooklyn turned out to be former President Donald Trump two years ago.
“People in my community usually go to the incumbent unless there’s a reason not to, and, in the case of Congressman Zeldin, he’s come to our community several times over the course of of the last year. It’s a known quantity,” City Council member Kalman Yeger, a conservative Democrat who has not officially supported the race, said in an interview.
Hochul has won the support of several prominent Jewish leaders, but Zeldin appears to be the favorite among the civically active community, based on endorsements.
Yeger said the excitement among Republicans in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods like Brooklyn’s Borough Park neighborhood hadn’t been seen in two decades: “Borough Park neighborhoods are significantly and almost exclusively supportive of Congressman Zeldin.”
City Council member Diana Ayala, a Democrat supporting Hochul, said her constituents would vote for Hochul, but they are not excited about the race.
“I believe the governor will do well in parts of my district, in East Harlem and the South Bronx, but I know we’ve seen a trend over the past two years where we’ve had Latino voters who were registered Democrats. change party lines,” Ayala said in an interview.
The number of early votes through Wednesday showed an increase on Long Island, a good sign for Zeldin, Newsday reported. Turnout is also expected to be strong in parts of the upstate where House races are tight.
The key for Hochul in the upstate is to massively win larger counties, such as Monroe, Onondaga, Albany and his home territory of Erie – the most populous upstate county. The suburb of Westchester County, upstate New York, is also key: Cuomo’s wins were boosted by strong wins in what was once his home county.
City-based Democratic consultant Jon Paul Lupo, who does not work for Hochul, said the governor was subject to national trends “not under his control” – such as a political shift to the right among some Latino and white voters .
“I don’t think his personal excitement is really the issue. The question is, do New York Democrats understand that this race is close enough to matter, and will they go and run? he said in an interview.
“Over the past two weeks, we have seen more actions from the Hochul campaign to achieve this.”
Anna Gronewold contributed to this report.
It’s time: summer time ends, winter time arrives
WASHINGTON (AP) — A transition is happening in most of the United States, and it has nothing to do with the election.
Summer time has passed, winter time has passed this weekend.
Standard time begins at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday and lasts until March 12.
Savor the chance to catch up on sleep and don’t forget to set the clocks back an hour before you go to bed on Saturday night. The time change means that darkness will arrive earlier in the evening but will be lighter earlier in the morning than today.
Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, and most of Arizona do not observe daylight saving time.
The twice-a-year ritual has led some members of Congress to push for DST to be made permanent.
The Senate in March passed a bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, to end the back and forth. The House did not act on the measure.
Proponents said the idea would have positive effects on public health and the economy and even reduce energy consumption.
Friday’s scores, updated schedule – Orange County Register
Scores from the CIF-SS Women’s Tennis Qualifiers on Friday, November 4 and the updated schedule for the next round.
CIF-SS GIRLS TENNIS PLAYOFFS
OPEN DIVISION
Quarter-finals, Friday
San Marino 15, Arcadia 3
Peninsula 9, Portola 9 (Peninsula won on games, 75-69)
Palos Verdes 17, Corona del Mar 1
Mater Dei 14, Westlake 4
Semi-finals, Wednesday, 2 p.m.
San Marino Peninsula
Palos Verdes to Mater Dei
DIVISION 1
Second round, Friday
Los Osos 12, Camarillo 6
Mira Costa 10, Santa Margarita 8
Marlborough 10, La Canada 8
Aliso Niguel 14, Santa Barbara 4
Huntington Beach 11, Foothill 7
Harvard-Westlake 12, San Marcos 6
Tesoro 10, JSerra 8
University 15, Yorba Linda 3
Quarter-finals, Monday, 2 p.m.
Los Osos in Mira Costa
Marlborough to Aliso Niguel
Huntington Beach to Harvard-Westlake
University of Tesoro
DIVISION 2
Second round, Friday
Palm Desert 11, Troy 7
Corona Santiago 12, Foothill Tech 6
San Juan Hills 15, Crescenta Valley 3
Fountain Valley 13, Archer 5
Los Alamitos 16, Long Beach Wilson 2
Sunny Hills 9, Oak Park 9 (Sunny Hills won on plays, 74-66)
Valencia 10, Mayfield 8
Beverly Hills 13, Whitney 5
Quarter-finals, Monday, 2 p.m.
Corona Santiago in Palm Desert
Fountain Valley in San Juan Hills
Los Alamitos in Sunny Hills
Valencia to Beverly Hills
DIVISION 3
Second round, Friday
Sage Hill 13, Oxford Academy 5
Eastvale Roosevelt 9, Chadwick 9 (Roosevelt won on plays, 76-62)
Hacienda Heights Wilson 10, Arroyo 8
Sainte-Marguerite 10, Cerritos 8
Vista Murrieta 12, Capistrano Valley 6
Agoura 12, Walnut 6
Room 10, Rowland 8
Northwood 16, South Pasadena 2
Quarter-finals, Monday, 2 p.m.
Eastvale Roosevelt at Sage Hill
Hacienda Heights Wilson in St. Margaret’s
Vista Murrieta in Agoura
The Hall at Northwood
DIVISION 4
Second round, Friday
Keppel 14, Ridgecrest Burroughs 4
Webb 13, Chaffey 5
Maranatha 11, Redlands East Valley 7
Ontario Christian 9, Paloma Valley 9 (Ontario Christian won in games, 82-75)
Xavier Prep 12, Carpinteria 6
Louisville 10, Katella 8
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 12, Highlands 6
Santa Barbara Providence 12, Valley View 6
Quarter-finals, Monday, 2 p.m.
Webb at Keppel
Maranatha in Ontario Christian
Xavier Prep in Louisville
Santa Barbara Providence to Newport Beach Pacifica Christian
Lincoln College closure leaves some students struggling to adjust
“Lincoln was the first place in my life where I had peace,” said Bolden, who grew up going around houses with relatives. “When the school closed, I had nowhere to go.”
Six months after Lincoln closed in May, many are still wondering if more could have been done to save the college. In the aftermath, students struggled to adapt, sometimes returning to places they had hoped to leave. And Lincoln’s story is becoming more mainstream. According to Higher Ed Dive, nearly 30 nonprofit colleges have merged or closed permanently since the pandemic. What happened to those who remain?
Lincoln College was a small, private college in a rural town – the only institution of higher learning named after the American president during his lifetime. But instead of attracting local students, it attracted plenty from three hours north: “Lincoln College was like a Chicago neighborhood,” said Willie Spratt, a 2022 graduate and former class president. Even though the city is 95% white, the college was registered as a predominantly black institution. More than 40% of its students were the first in their families to attend college, and 58% came from households with annual incomes of less than $30,000. Three out of five students were eligible for the Pell Grant.
Students, alumni and faculty described the community as tightly knit. And, for many, a “second chance”. “Lincoln was the first time in my life where I felt like I had a chance,” said former student Julia Figueroa. For some, it was also a haven from gun violence.
In February, Lincoln had just reported its second-highest spring enrollment in a decade. New employees were still being hired. But the school had been struggling with operating deficits for years. Between 2013 and 2018, its $40 million endowment was halved. The pandemic has wiped out recruitment, retention and fundraising efforts. Finally December, a ransomware attack blocked access to institutional data. By the time administrators regained access in March, fall enrollment projections were well below expectations. President Gerlach announced that the only way to keep the school open was to make a miracle gift of $20 million.
Dozens of students confronted Gerlach expressing their grief and frustration. In a video posted on Facebook, student Kewan Thomas told Gerlach: “We have children in this room who may die when they return to their town.
Three months later, Norvell Meadows, a frequent visitor to Lincoln College, was shot and killed outside his grandmother’s house in Chicago.
“I couldn’t even understand,” Bolden said. Meadows’ experience at Lincoln mirrored his own: they had spent a lot of time on campus even without being enrolled. “He was trying to stay away from the violence in Chicago,” she said.
His friends called him Vell. “We were all eating in the cafeteria and he would get up and start singing,” his friend Aundrae Williams said. “He was always laughing.” According to Williams, Meadows wanted to enroll the following semester to play basketball. He had also recently become a new father.
“Everyone on campus knew Vell, everyone knew he didn’t come here, and everyone loved him,” Bolden said. “He was part of Lincoln.”
After the closure was announced, Klaudia Blaszczyk, a swimming rookie from Warsaw, was one of 60 international students sent scrambling to keep their visas. “It was extreme pressure for me,” she said. And with the war in Ukraine so close to her sister and single mother, she worried what would happen if they were to evacuate and join her in the United States. Some of Klaudia’s teachers have offered to open their houses – a common experience in Lincoln.
Students and employees desperately organized to attract large donations in an effort to save the college. A social media campaign titled “I Bleed Purple” highlighted student stories that emphasized Lincoln’s sense of family on campus. “But as we started to gain ground, that goal post kept moving,” said Scott Raper, a faculty member who helped lead student fundraising efforts. Within weeks, the president raised the target to $50, then $100 million. “It’s really hard to set goals if you don’t know what the real goal of the fundraising campaign is,” Raper said.
Gerlach said he had to increase the goal after students and faculty began transferring to other schools, which made the college even more difficult to maintain. “I didn’t want to give false hope just to close in two or three years,” he said. Teachers such as Raper say they wish the school would fight harder. In March 2015, Sweet Briar College, a small campus near Lynchburg, Va., was saved from closing after alumni came together to raise nearly $29 million over several months.
Gerlach ceased all fundraising efforts after two weeks: “We could have operated another year. But that would have caused the plane to crash.
Months after closing, and with leaves now falling on empty lots, Gerlach is still sitting in University Hall waiting for a buyer for the campus. Among the dozens of pieces of Abraham Lincoln memorabilia, he often reads a poster that quotes the president: “The difference between history’s boldest achievements and its most staggering failures is often, quite simply, diligent will to persevere.
“We were leading the fight, persevering as a college,” Gerlach said. “But…we’re closed.”
According to the Illinois Council on Higher Education and Gerlach, a closing team helped transfer students throughout the summer. Now down to a part-time employee, they are waiting for a status report for all students.
Williams was part of Lincoln’s final promotion. He is now getting his master’s degree and coaching college basketball.
Blaszczyk transferred to Culver-Stockton College, the only institution that accepted her within the time limits of her visa. “You don’t feel at home here,” she says. “It wasn’t a choice we wanted to make.” She dropped out of competitive swimming since the college doesn’t have a team.
Bolden is now enrolled at National Louis University in Chicago, where she is studying criminal justice. But the effects of the pandemic compounded by the shutdown were too much for some of his friends, a number of whom are no longer enrolled in school. “They’ve lost faith,” Bolden said. “We didn’t drop out of school. The school has abandoned us.
She thinks about how this semester could have been Meadow’s first at Lincoln. “We built our house there,” Jaylah said, “Vell was going to come with us.”
washingtonpost
‘Vande Mataram’ on par with national anthem: Center In Delhi Court
New Delhi:
The Center told the Delhi High Court that the national anthem “Jana Gana Mana” and the national song “Vande Mataram” “stand on the same level” and citizens should show them equal respect.
Although unlike the national anthem, there are no criminal provisions or official instructions on singing or playing ‘Vande Mataram’, the song holds a unique place in the emotions and psyche of Indians. and all directions from the High Courts and the Supreme Court regarding the song are to be followed, he said.
The submission was made by the Home Office on an affidavit filed in response to public interest litigation by lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay to ensure that the song “Vande Mataram” is also honored and given the same status as the national anthem.
Emphasizing that the national song and the national anthem have their own sacred character and deserve equal respect, the Center declared that the subject matter of this proceeding can never be the subject of a writ petition.
“Both Jana Gana Mana and Vande Mataram are on the same level and every citizen of the country should show equal respect to both. The national song holds a unique and special place in the emotions and psyche of the Indian people,” the “short film” said. counter affidavit” filed through central government lawyer Manish Mohan.
The court was told that the issue of the promotion of ‘Vande Mataram’ had already been dealt with by the highest court which had refused “to enter into a debate” because there was no reference to a national song in the Constitution.
Subsequently, the high court, the response added, dismissed another motion asking for directions to sing and perform “Vande Mataram” while noting that there could be no dispute that the song deserved credit. esteem and respect, which has been recognized by the authorities.
“The national anthem and the national song both have their sacredness and deserve equal respect. However, the subject matter of these proceedings can never be a subject matter requesting an order from the Honorable High Court, more particularly in view of the established position,” the Center’s response said.
The Center said the present case is “not adversarial” and that it will comply with “all instructions deemed necessary and expedient” by the court.
“In 1971 the act of preventing the singing of the national anthem or causing disturbance to any assembly engaged in such singing was made a punishable offense by enactment of the prevention of insults to national honour.
“However, similar penal provisions have not been made by the government in the case of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ and no instructions have been issued indicating the circumstances under which it may be sung or played,” the statement said. answer. The central government abides by the guidelines adopted by the High Courts as well as the Supreme Court of India from time to time, he added.
The response further states that certain assertions in the petition are in the nature of “individual suggestions that require administrative and judicial deliberation before they can be imbibed into the system, subject to constitutional or statutory mandate.”
The petitioner, who also called on the Center and the Delhi government to ensure that ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ are played and sung in all schools and educational institutions every working day, argued that in the absence of any guidelines or regulations to honor the song, ‘Vande Mataram’ is sung in an “uncivilized way” and misused in movies and parties.
The petitioner said the song has played a historic role in the Indian freedom struggle and should be honored as much as ‘Jana Gana Mana’ considering the statement made by the Speaker of the Constituent Assembly, Dr. Rajendra Prasad in 1950.
“To keep the country united, it is the duty of the government to develop a national policy for the promotion-dissemination of ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and ‘Vande Mataram’. There is no reason for it to evoke any other sentiment as both are decided by the Constitution makers.
“The sentiments expressed in ‘Jana Gana Mana’ were expressed with the state in mind. However, the sentiments expressed in ‘Vande Mataram’ denote the character and style of the nation and deserve equal respect,” says the petition.
The petition claimed that there should be no dramatization of ‘Vande Mataram’ and “it should not be included in any variety show because whenever it is sung or performed it is imperative on the part of all those present to show respect and honour.
“Order and declare that the song ‘Vande Mataram’, which played a historic role in the Indian freedom struggle, will be honored equally with ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and have equal status with it in the spirit of the declaration made by the Speaker of the Constituent Assembly, Hon. Dr. Rajendra Prasad, regarding the National Anthem, 24.01.1950,” the petition asks.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video of the Day
‘Gave endless love from Gujarat’: AAP chief minister candidate
ndtv
As Pedro Grifol builds his Chicago White Sox coaching staff, communication skills are the ‘top of the top of the list’ of attributes
Pedro Grifol doesn’t have a specific timeline for completing his Chicago White Sox coaching staff.
“Being on the other side and knowing the potential of you losing a staff member, I think (teams) want to know sooner than later,” he said Thursday. “And just respecting the process, the sooner we can get this going, the better that way they can fill their voids however they see fit.”
The new Sox manager knows some of the attributes he’s looking for as he assembles the group.
“Communication skills is the most important thing for me, and a lot of these guys that we’re discussing are bilingual,” Grifol said. “Relational skills is extremely important. They’ve got to be detailed. Their work ethic’s got to be off the charts.
“Creativity is important. You can’t stay the same, you’ve got to keep moving forward and attacking margins. So there are some attributes we’re looking at. But to start, communication skills are the top of the top of the list.”
The Sox announced former Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo will be the new bench coach and that pitching coach Ethan Katz and bullpen coach Curt Hasler are returning.
General manager Rick Hahn said the Sox have a “number of names” for the remaining positions and that they will go through a process with Grifol to conduct interviews. While there are some internal candidates, Hahn suspects most spots will be filled “by individuals outside the White Sox organization.”
Bringing in Montoyo was a “collaborative effort,” Hahn said.
“Charlie has a sterling reputation in this game and is viewed as one of the finer bench coaches of the last decade-plus or so,” Hahn said.
Montoyo was the bench coach for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018 before becoming the Blue Jays manager the following season.
“We’ve spoken a few times, but I just have so much respect for him and what he’s done in the game,” Grifol said. “Here’s a guy that was in the minor leagues for a long time as a minor-league manager, got an opportunity to get to the big leagues. … He’s extremely smart, bilingual. Got a chance to manage in the American League East. I’m really excited to bring him on board.”
Montoyo went 236-236 before the Blue Jays fired him on July 13. Grifol sees the benefits of having someone with big-league managerial experience on staff.
“You’ll hear me say this a thousand times: If I’m the smartest guy in the room, we’ve got a problem,” Grifol said. “So I think it’s extremely important. This guy’s done it, right? He’s done it the last three years. He’s had success, and I’m really happy to have him on board.”
Katz will be back for his third season as pitching coach. Hasler has been the bullpen coach since 2017.
“I heard nothing but great things about (Katz) and Has, and the pitchers love what they’re doing,” Grifol said. “And that’s an area where, as a manager, keeping a pitching coach that’s here and a bullpen coach and them having relationships built already as opposed to me, a new manager coming in having to build those relationships and then a pitching coach having to build those, that’s a really cool thing.
“The fact that he’s here already, he can help facilitate some of these relationships, which just expedites our trust for each other.”
As for what’s next, Grifol said, “These guys that we’re bringing in are all impact coaches. I feel really good about them being able to really help us.”
Grifol said his approach is “we’re all in this thing together.”
“I anticipate everybody feeling comfortable going out of their lane with respect,” he said. “I want that. I want our staff telling me what they feel we need to do on a daily basis that’s going to improve us and prepare us to play.
“It’s going to be an enjoyable environment where they’re going to be free and comfortable to go out and teach and do what they do best.”
Sox announce 2 roster moves
Pitcher Kyle Crick and outfielder Adam Haseley were outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte, the Sox announced Friday.
Haseley was 5-for-21 (.238) with three walks and four runs in 14 games in 2022.
Crick was 2-0 with a 4.02 ERA in 14 relief appearances. He went on the injured list on June 14 with right elbow inflammation and missed the rest of the season.
Because Crick was on the 60-day IL and not counted against the roster numbers, the team’s 40-man roster is at 39.
()
