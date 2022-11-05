News
Gophers catch break with Nebraska’s quarterback to miss Saturday’s game
LINCOLN, Neb. — When an opposing Big Ten starting quarterback has came into Gophers week with an injury this season, he has ended up playing against Minnesota.
It happened against Purdue, Illinois and Penn State, but it appears to be ending with Nebraska on Saturday. Cornhuskers’ No. 1 quarterback Casey Thompson did not participate in early warmups at Memorial Stadium.
Thompson left the 26-9 loss to No. 17 Illinois last week with numbness in his throwing hand. Chubba Hubbard took the first reps, including taking snaps from starting center Trent Hixson, roughly an hour before kickoff.
Against the Illini, Hubbard went 3 for 8 for 15 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Logan Smothers also played against the Illini, going 1 for 1 for 1 yards.
Purdy is a Florida State transfer and younger brother of former Iowa State QB Brock Purdy. On the season, Chubba Purdy has completed 10 of 20 passes for 50 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.
In October, Boilermakers QB Aidan O’Connell (ankle), the Illini’s Tommy DeVito (ankle) and the Nittany Lions’ Sean Clifford (shoulder) each played and and went on to beat Minnesota.
Last week, Rutgers made a quarterback switch to Gavin Wimsatt to jumpstart a struggling offense and lost 31-0.
Companies still have way too much office space and they can’t sell it
Collin Madden, founding partner of GEM Real Estate Partners, walks through empty office space in a building they own that is for sale in the South Lake Union neighborhood of Seattle, Washington on May 14, 2021.
Karen Ducey | Reuters
Some things we know about commercial real estate: It’s a cost-cutting goal for businesses, but it’s also probably the last asset you want to sell now in a soft market.
How sweet? According to Elizabeth Ptacek, senior director of market analysis at commercial real estate information and analysis firm CoStar, there are currently 232 million square feet of excess commercial real estate available for sublease. To put those numbers into perspective, Amazon’s headquarters measures 8 million square feet. Even more telling, the 232 million square feet is double the pre-pandemic surplus level.
CFOs have told us that as their companies move to hybrid work and corporate hub models that make less, if any, use of satellite offices, there is real estate for sale. And they’re not selling it now. Ptacek says it’s the right decision.
The only real estate owners selling today are either strapped for cash or sitting on trophies. And these trophies are few and far between. Well-leased medical offices and labs with high-credit tenants and secure revenue streams still get a lot of investor attention, but that’s about it, according to CoStar. Any business that has given up a satellite office that was once essential for its current staff is sitting on a property that Ptacek says “no one will buy for anything less than a substantial discount.”
Between the commercial real estate shock from the remote work trend, followed by rising interest rates and the prospect of another recession, now is not the time to sell even though Ptacek says the Commercial real estate owners should expect the situation to get even worse. CoStar predicts the sublease glut will persist as companies fear they may have to lay off workers and make other cuts before a recession, and it goes further: Sublease square footage will never return to levels from before the pandemic, she said.
The slowdown in investment activity that Ptacek described as a gradual slowdown so far, will become a “dramatic slowdown” after the pipeline of deals signed in the second and third quarters closes before rates begin to rise . “The biggest impact is ahead of us, and the higher cost of borrowing will impact and in many cases eliminate leveraged investors,” she said.
It’s a bad situation, but she said that for business real estate owners, if the cost of real estate debt is cheap and the balance sheet is strong, sit on the real estate.
While companies are still in the early days of their hybrid working experiments, it is not just economic uncertainty, but also uncertainty about how office occupancy will change over time, that should encourage companies not to pull the trigger on asset sales. Leases that needed to be renewed were an easy call to make (end them), and businesses can always sign new leases (likely at even better rates) if and when they need to make that call.
“Everything is still shaking and you see it, you see big corporations one day completely remote and the next day signing huge leases and telling everyone, ‘Back in the office’, then the minute they do, the employees express their dismay and they say, ‘It’s okay.’ Everything is changing,” Ptacek said.
Uncertainty is the ultimate killer, she said. No one wants to buy assets with the risk of no demand unless rents fall by 50%. It’s difficult right now, she says, for either the buyer or the seller to achieve what would be defined as a “reasonable price.”
Businesses should expect the situation to be even worse a year from now.
“It’s probably a fair assumption that it’s not going to be much better in a year, in terms of demand,” she said. “There could be another leg down in transactions.”
The wave of struggling sales that typically occurs in downturns hasn’t happened yet, and it’s on schedule, as they tend to delay the onset of downturns by a few years. Ptacek noted that after 2008, the peak of the wave of distressed asset sales did not occur until 2010/2011.
“When the loans come due and they’re in trouble, it’s refinance or sell,” she said. And more borrowers will not be able to refinance, and the wave of distressed sales will ensue. “There will probably be some level of distress that will weigh on prices, so you as a landlord could find yourself in a position in a few years where the environment is even less favorable. But it’s not as if it was a good environment today,” she said. said.
Visiting kyiv, Biden adviser assures Ukraine of Washington’s “unwavering support” – RT in French
A few days before the midterm elections, US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser said during a surprise visit to kyiv that there would be “no weakening of support” from the United States. to Ukraine.
Close adviser to Joe Biden, Jake Sullivan went to kyiv on November 4 for a surprise visit. In the Ukrainian capital, he met Volodymyr Zelensky and Defense Minister Oleksiï Reznikov to express, according to the White House, Washington’s “unshakable support” in the face of the Russian military operation.
“The most important thing I came to say today […] is that the United States is going to be with Ukraine for as long as it takes in this fight. There will be no hesitation, no decline, no weakening of our support,” US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser told the media in kyiv. “We fully intend to ensure that the resources are there if needed. […] We’ll get votes from both sides [démocrate et républicain] for this to happen,” he added.
A way to reassure Ukraine as the mid-term elections approach on November 8, where the Democrats could lose control of both chambers of Congress. However, some Republican candidates have indicated that financial support for kyiv could be called into question in the event of victory, like the leader of the Republican minority in the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy who declared that his camp would not continue to grant a “blank cheque” to kyiv.
In any case, the message was well received on the kyiv side, with President Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, declaring after the meeting with Jake Sullivan that he had “received confirmation of unwavering support for victory [de l’Ukraine]“, before adding:” Our friends and partners are with us, they understand our situation perfectly.
New $400 million military aid package for Ukraine
Apart from Washington’s long-term support, the US national security adviser said Ukraine had an “acute need” for anti-aircraft defense equipment at “this critical moment” when Russia is striking its energy sites. “We recognize the acute need for air defense at this critical time when Russia and Russian forces are raining Iranian missiles and drones on the civilian infrastructure of this country,” Jake Sullivan said, although Tehran and Moscow have all both denied the use of Iranian drones on Ukrainian territory.
Jake Sullivan also presented a new $400 million military aid package to Ukraine, saying it would include “refurbished” T-72 tanks, drones, as well as the “handover nine Hawk surface-to-air missiles for possible transfer to Ukraine”.
Since the start of its special military operation, Russia has repeatedly denounced “the dangerous nature of the permanent ‘stuffing’ of Ukraine with Western weapons”, which according to it prolongs the conflict and presents “risks of destabilization of the situation and worsening of the humanitarian crisis”. In early June, Russian President Vladimir Putin also accused arms deliverers to Ukraine of having “only one goal: to prolong the armed conflict as long as possible”.
Wayfair 75% Off Deals: Get Sheets With Over 47,700 5+ Star Reviews
If you are looking for a high quality blender, Cuisinart is a brand you can always rely on. This one crushes ice and is great for smoothies, frozen drinks/desserts, purees and more.
One buyer said, “Wow! Crush the ice, do everything I’ve done so far, quietly, efficiently. Huzzah!”
Pep Guardiola jokes he’s ‘jealous’ of Manchester City star Erling Haaland as he sarcastically responds to criticism of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been told he should ‘write another book’ by his former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola.
It’s fair to say that the AC Milan striker isn’t the Manchester City manager’s biggest fan, and following his comments about Erling Haaland, Guardiola couldn’t help but take a deep dive. little in his former striker.
City superstar Haaland has missed his side’s last two games due to a knock against his former club Borussia Dortmund and illness.
Speaking earlier this week, AC Milan star Ibrahimovic claimed manager Guardiola’s ego would hold the star striker back.
“Is Guardiola capable of improving it?” Zlatan asked about Haaland’s move to City this summer. “It depends on Guardiola’s ego. Whether he allows himself to be bigger than Haaland or not. He didn’t allow me or others to be that big.
Now Guardiola has given a rather sarcastic response to the Swede’s remarks ahead of his side’s game against the Cottagers – and he certainly didn’t hold back.
“He’s right, he’s absolutely right,” he joked. “In this club, in this team, my ego is beyond any other person, any player.
POOR
“Why did you do this? – Fernandes slammed for ‘digging up’ Garnacho for his attitude
WRONG
‘Angry’ Liverpool boss Klopp hits out at media in heated rant on Qatar World Cup
TO PUNISH
FA appeal decision not to ban Liverpool boss Klopp for conduct against Man City
unity
‘Sums up the team’ – Howe loved Guimaraes’ gesture to Newcastle team-mate Almiron
hope
Emery reveals two Villa goals and confirms club captain in first press conference
STAND
Man United have issued a response after the fan had the ‘Glazers out’ flag confiscated before the game
“I don’t like it when Erling scores three goals, and the whole highlight is for him. I’m so jealous! Frankly, too jealous!
“I said ‘Erling, please, no more goals, otherwise the papers won’t talk about me anymore, and just about me’.”
Ibrahimovic has had a long-standing issue with the City boss after he was waived in favor of a young Lionel Messi at Barcelona.
The AC Milan striker has slammed the Spaniard’s treatment of him in his autobiography, comparing him to someone who buys a fancy Ferrari and drives it like a Fiat.
And Guardiola clearly knows all about his former goalscorer’s criticism.
“He’s right, he knows me perfectly,” he said with a laugh, “He can write another book.”
The Fed crashed the housing market. Builders and banks want help.
“Anyone who wants to do anything in a bipartisan way will have to do it in this lame session or it won’t happen,” said National Housing Conference President and CEO David Dworkin, who believes that tax legislation has a chance before 2023. “Next year is going to be chaotic.”
The housing crisis is the economy’s biggest casualty so far from a series of Federal Reserve rate hikes aimed at tackling inflation. Mortgage lenders, including Wells Fargo, have already laid off thousands of employees this year, and the cuts are expected to continue.
The emerging lobbying campaign by builders, lenders and other housing groups to gain support from the federal government is a preview of the political debates to come if other sectors begin to suffer slowdowns as rate increases continue. .
For now, housing advocates are holding their fire when it comes to the Fed. But they are growing increasingly frustrated that their pleas are not gaining ground on the Hill.
“The most bipartisan issue facing a Congress is housing,” said Jerry Howard, CEO of the National Association of Home Builders. “This congress and previous congresses should be embarrassed.”
Making a real dent in the crisis would require an increase in housing supply to help ease price pressure and spur more activity in the market – and that would require new investments from Congress, advocates say , lobbyists and government officials.
President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers had planned to spend $150 billion on housing — including building new homes in addition to expanded housing assistance — under the Climate Act and health that Biden signed in August. Spending plummeted during negotiations for a lightened Sen bill. Joe Manchin (DW.Va.) could argue.
“If during Build Back Better you had housing provisions left on the cutting floor with [Rep. Maxine] Waters and Biden, how is it going to be in the lame duck? said a lobbyist who spoke on condition of anonymity to speak candidly about his industry’s chances of success. “There’s no way.”
Administration officials said the White House has taken regulatory action to encourage more construction, but meaningful progress would require more congressional funding and zoning reforms at the state and local levels to remove some of the pressures on prices on new developments. The Biden administration is backing two bipartisan bills that would expand tax breaks for developers of affordable housing.
“At the end of the day, it takes resources,” said a White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity about interactions with the housing lobby and Congress. “This is a resource issue where the solutions are plainly clear, and that’s why congressional action is certainly important.”
Critics argue that pouring more federal dollars into affordable housing often fails to deliver the people it’s supposed to help.
“These programs tend to attract a massive amount of fraud,” said Ed Pinto, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and former Fannie Mae executive. “It’s just an open book on potential fraud and poor workmanship. These neighborhoods have been ripped off too many times by these types of programs.
Howard, one of the few industry lobbyists and affordable housing advocates to meet with senior White House officials in September, said his message to the Biden administration is simple: “Make it easy for us to rebuild the supply and the housing market will decline, and inflation will fall.
HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge was present at the Sept. 21 meeting, along with National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, Domestic Policy Council Director Susan Rice, and Federal Security Agency Director. housing finance, Sandra Thompson.
Fudge and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrote an op-ed after the meeting calling on state and local governments to channel unused US bailout funds toward housing construction and rehabilitation.
Dworkin, another industry representative at the White House meeting, also tied ground for building more homes to inflation. The cost of housing is about a third of the official measure of inflation. Dworkin said building more affordable housing is “counter-inflationary” because higher rents will persist without additional units to meet demand.
“It’s painfully clear that we need more money for housing production because if we don’t address the housing shortage, we’re not going to adequately fight inflation,” he said. . “We are going to fight inflation for a long time, it is time to build housing in order to reduce housing costs.
The industry is pinning its hopes for increased supply on two bipartisan bills – the Neighborhood Homes Investment Act Art. 98 (117) and the Affordable Housing Credit Enhancement Act Art. 1136 (117) – which would expand the tax credits available to developers who build affordable housing. The Fudge-Yellen op-ed called the bills “the fastest way to increase the production and preservation of affordable rental and owner-occupied housing in communities across the country.”
Passing the legislation would lead to the creation of more than 2 million housing units over 10 years, according to housing industry groups.
The hope among advocates is that Congress will pass the bills as part of a year-end fiscal package when lawmakers return after the midterm elections.
“We are for a comprehensive approach to making housing more accessible, available and affordable,” said Shannon McGahn, advocacy manager at the National Association of Realtors. “The lack of inventory is where we think Congress, the administration, and state and local governments can act as well.”
The Improving Affordable Housing Credit Act would revise and expand the current low-income housing tax credit, a tax incentive for the construction of affordable rental housing. The Neighborhood Homes Investment Act would establish a new business tax credit to help finance the construction and rehabilitation of homes in economically disadvantaged areas.
Whether the bills are included in any year-end tax bill will likely depend on negotiations surrounding larger items like the child tax credit. Estate agents also want lawmakers to pass a bill that would give home sellers a greater reduction in capital gains taxes.
With Congress an uncertain bet, mortgage industry lobbyists are looking to federal agencies for action.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency announced Oct. 24 that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the government-controlled companies behind about half of the nation’s residential mortgage market, will eliminate upfront fees for some first-time homebuyers and loans. – a decision that the industry applauded. .
Industry trade groups have also repeatedly called on the administration to reduce the annual premium charged on Federal Housing Administration-insured loans, which go mostly to low-income homebuyers and first-time buyers.
The annual income needed to buy the home at the median price less than three years ago was $64,400 and now exceeds $120,000, a coalition of housing lobbyists and civil rights groups noted in a letter on last month calling on HUD to reduce premiums for FHA loans.
The group of mortgage lenders is also pushing the FHA to increase lending limits for multi-family dwellings. But lobbyists recognize that the regulatory changes they seek are no panacea for housing market woes.
“These are grassroots successes,” Mortgage Bankers Association senior vice president Mike Flood said. “But after a while, a few basic hits get you a few points on the board.”
Premier League footballer charged with rape cleared to play at World Cup – Reuters
The Premier League footballer who has been out on bail since being arrested on suspicion of rape is set to be chosen to play at this month’s World Cup in Qatar after his country said it was unaware of no problem of selection within his team.
The player, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, plays for one of the 32 teams that will take part in the tournament, which begins on November 20 and is considered a certainty to be selected provided he does not get injured d here there. and November 14, the deadline for submitting World Cup squads to FIFA.
The footballer has also been regularly capped by his Premier League club since his arrest.
Athletic reported that FIFA and World Cup organizers have been contacted to determine if there may be any reasons why the player would not be allowed to play, or even if his arrest and the conditions of his bail could bar his entry into Qatar later this month. .
Neither FIFA nor Qatar World Cup officials have indicated that there would be barriers prohibiting the footballer from playing, or even being allowed to enter Qatar.
However, it is believed that due to the player’s anonymity throughout the legal process, FIFA and Qatar would have been legally powerless to impose such sanctions.
The player was first arrested in July and then arrested again after being linked to further attacks on another woman.
His bail was extended at a hearing in October pending further action in the legal process.
The situation is the latest such incident to blight the Premier League and comes after Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood was arrested on numerous charges including an attempted rape earlier this year. Greenwood was suspended by his club and not allowed to train with the team.
However, another Premier League star charged with sexual assault, Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy, continued to play for his club after his arrest but was suspended after being charged by police in August last year .
