Gophers men’s hockey hammers away at the net, earns series-opening win vs. Notre Dame
MINNEAPOLIS — Earlier in the week, Minnesota Gophers freshman forward Jimmy Snuggerud said he liked having Matthew Knies on his line for the talented sophomore’s size and protective ability. But Knies’ skill with the puck is a nice asset as well.
On Friday, Knies scored a shorthanded goal and set up Snuggerud for two more as the Gophers attacked the Notre Dame net relentlessly and emerged with a 4-1 win. Snuggerud got his team-leading seventh and eighth goals of the season.
“Early in the game we had a 1-0 lead and that thing was teetering, but we just kept coming. We just kept coming,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. “Pretty strong effort throughout our entire lineup tonight.”
Justen Close had 24 saves and Mason Nevers opened the scoring for the Gophers, who improved to 6-3-0 overall and 2-1-0 in Big Ten play.
The Irish (4-3-2, 1-1-1) got a late goal from Justin Janicke and a valiant, if unsuccessful effort from goalie Ryan Bischel. The former Fargo Force standout had 45 saves in the loss, and weathered storm after storm in and around his crease.
“That’s two weeks in a row we’ve given up too many shots, and a large part of it is we’re not managing the puck very well. They’re going to capitalize whenever we turn pucks over and it seemed like that’s what happened for most of the game,” said Irish coach Jeff Jackson. “(Bischel) played as well as he could. It certainly wasn’t on him.”
After a scoreless first period, Nevers finally broke the deadlock, converting after a pass from behind the net by Jaxon Nelson.
“It was on my tape before I could even call for it, because he’s so smart,” Nevers said of Nelson.
Knies got his sixth of the year while killing a penalty, when he blocked a shot then went in alone on a shorthanded breakaway, tucking a backhander between Bischel’s knees.
“I’ve tried that a few times in practice and it’s worked out for me pretty well, so it was kind of a no-brainer when I came down on him,” Knies said. “I kind of blinked quick and it was in the back of the net. I was happy.”
Snuggerud made it 3-0 early in the third, then scored on a 5-on-3 power play, ending Bischel’s night. Jack Williams, a freshman from St. Louis, finished the game in goal for the Irish.
Notre Dame ruined the shutout bid with 46.1 seconds to play. Nevers admitted that Close got many stick taps on his pads and a general apology for just missing the clean sheet.
Chemistry majors
Prior to their home series with North Dakota two weeks ago, Motzko put Knies on a line with Snuggerud and freshman Logan Cooley, and the three have been all but inseparable on and off the ice since then. Cooley and Snuggerud played together for Team USA last season, and Knies has found a connection with them that means offense nearly every shift.
“You see it coming. You’ve got freshman-freshman-sophomore, pretty young guys, but they’re gaining confidence,” Motzko said. “Snuggie is already feeling good. Pucks just come to him and he’s going to score. Logan is playing great in there and Knies is off to a good start.”
Off the ice, the trio can be seen sitting together at Gophers’ women’s games, hanging out on the road and seemingly becoming true friends as well as valued offense for the team. Knies lives next door to Snuggerud in a dormitory, and said he plays the role of the mature upperclassman, even though the other two are just a year younger.
“I’m happy, and it’s definitely a privilege to play with those two,” Knies said. “They’re kind of crazy. They’re like two little mice. I can’t get them to calm down or sit down by each other. They’re always roaming around. We have a pretty good bond together.”
The trio has a combined 11 points (five goals and six assists) in the Gophers past two games.
Extra pucks
Healthy scratches from the Gophers lineup on Friday were forwards Colin Schmidt, Carl Fish and Charlie Strobel and defenseman Matt Staudacher.
Bischel stopped Snuggerud on a solo rush to the net early in the first period, but the Gophers forward was slashed on the play and awarded a penalty shot, which Bischel also stopped. It was the first Gophers penalty shot since Jack Ramsey was unsuccessful versus Wisconsin goalie Jack Berry in a 3-2 loss to the Badgers on December 2, 2017 in Minneapolis.
In the third period with the Gophers leading 3-0, Knies was slashed in the act of shooting and awarded a penalty shot. The Gophers opted instead to take a two-minute power play. Notre Dame then took another penalty, and the Gophers scored while on a two-man advantage.
The Gophers conclude the Notre Dame series at 7 p.m. Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci.
Controversial NBA star apologizes for anti-Semitism — RT Sport News
Kyrie Irving admitted the film he was promoting on Twitter contained ‘false anti-Semitic claims’
NBA star Kyrie Irving has apologized for sharing a link to a movie he admitted to containing “false anti-Semitic statements” after being suspended by his team, the Brooklyn Nets, for at least five games.
Irving tweeted a link to “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” last Thursday, which sparked a row of anti-Semitism that saw him condemned by his team, his owner and the NBA.
At first he acted defiantly and defended his right to publish the post before deleting it, then pledging to donate $500,000 to the Anti-Defamation League as the controversy escalated.
After the Nets suspended custody for at least five games for refusing “to state unequivocally that he has no anti-Semitic beliefs, nor to acknowledge specific hateful elements in the film”, Irving took to Instagram to finally issue a direct apology to the Jewish community.
Irving said he was sorry for anyone who might have been offended by the film, which he acknowledged contains “certain false anti-Semitic statements, stories and language that were false and offensive to the Jewish race/religion”.
“To all Jewish families and communities who are hurt and affected by my message, I am deeply sorry for causing you pain, and I apologize.”–– Kyrie Irving apologizes via Instagram pic.twitter.com/Ox58s3Aaug
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 4, 2022
“I initially reacted out of emotion at being unfairly labeled an anti-Semite, instead of focusing on the healing process for my Jewish brothers and sisters who were hurt by the hate speech in the documentary,” he said.
“I want to clear up any confusion about my position in the fight against anti-Semitism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the documentary with which I agreed and disagreed. .”
The Nets said Irving would only be allowed to play for them again after suffering “corrective actions”.
The franchise said it was “dismayed” that Irving, when given the opportunity, “refused to state unequivocally that he held no anti-Semitic beliefs, nor to acknowledge specific hateful elements in the film.”
Due to his suspension, Irving will not return to action for the Nets until they face the Lakers in Los Angeles on November 13, provided the ban lasts only five games.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who is Jewish, criticized Irving on Thursday and said he made “a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive anti-Semitic material.”
The 2022/2023 season will likely be Irving’s last in Brooklyn, given his growing list of controversies and the fact that he will become a free agent next summer.
In addition to expressing his support for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, he also missed most games last season due to his refusal to get vaccinated, which is against New York’s Covid vaccination mandate.
High school football roundup: Rosemount scores 28 unanswered in second half to move past Wayzata, into Class 6A quarters
Rosemount 42, Wayzata 14: Tied 14-14 at half, Rosemount exploded for 28 second-half points to move into the Class 6A quarterfinals.
Rosemount (10-0) ran for 402 yards as a team, with Will Priest carrying the ball nine times for 238 yards and four touchdowns — each of which was 40-plus yards.
The Irish will meet Centennial next week.
East Ridge 28, Prior Lake 27: Prior Lake led 27-20 in the final frame before Tanner Zolnosky hit Riley Schwellenbach for a 6-yard scoring strike, then rushing in the ensuing two-point conversion to put the Raptors (7-3) in front with five minutes to play.
That was one of two scoring connections between Zolnosky and Schwellenbach
Eden Prairie 55, Woodbury 14: Nick Fazi ran in a pair of touchdowns and six other Eagles players found the end zone as Eden Prairie (8-2) moved into the quarterfinals, where it will play Shakopee, which beat Mounds View.
Woodbury (7-3) opened the game with a 72-yard scoring strike from George Bjellos to Quentin Cobb-Butler.
CLASS 5A
St. Thomas Academy 45, Two Rivers 0: Savion Hart ran for three touchdowns while Love Adebayo tallied two — one rushing and one receiving — as the Cadets (10-0) continued their run of section dominance.
Friday marked the Cadets’ third shutout of the season and seventh time they’ve held an opponent to seven or fewer points.
Mahtomedi 20, Central 0: Mahtomedi running back Corey Bohmert continued his remarkable season on the ground by tallying 198 yards and a score on 22 carries as the Zephyrs claimed the Section 4 crown.
Sam Garry added a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Zephyrs (9-1), who will meet St. Thomas Academy in the state quarterfinals.
CLASS 3A
St. Croix Lutheran 14, Breck 6: Evan Valleau ran for a pair of touchdowns as the Crusaders, who went 3-5 in the regular season, reeled off a pair of section tournament road wins to reach the state tournament.
Trump Ad Highlights Early US Candidates Days Before Midterms
Former President Donald Trump released an ad urging voters to support Republican America First candidates to “help save America”, days before next week’s midterm elections.
Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich job the two and a half minute video on his Twitter account on Friday.
Save America! pic.twitter.com/1gddDH7uwk
— Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) November 4, 2022
The video begins with audio of Trump saying next week’s election is a ‘referendum’ on President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) and Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer (D) .”
“The Radical Left Democratic Congress is destroying our country,” Trump said. “You’re going to elect an incredible list of America’s true Republicans first from top to bottom.”
The video displayed text encouraging voters to vote Republican while the montage of Trump’s audio plays.
“The November 8 red wave is in your hands,” the text reads before adding, “Go vote and help save America.”
The video then cuts to a montage of Republican America First candidates, including Kari Lake and Blake Masters in Arizona, Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania, JD Vance in Ohio, Ted Budd in North Carolina, Sarah Palin and Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska, Herschel Walker in Georgia, the governor of Texas. Greg Abbott, Tudor Dixon from Michigan, Harriet Hageman from Wyoming, and Joe Lombardo and Adam Laxalt from Nevada.
“The future of the country is on the line, so vote like him, because we have to win, we’re going to win. Republican top to bottom, top to bottom of your ballot,” Masters said in the clip. God bless you. We are going to make this country great again.
“Put the interests of the citizens of this country first. Ladies and gentlemen, come on November 8, we’re going to take this country back and we’re going to do it together,” Vance said.
“We have a chance to save this great state, but we can’t do it alone. Save Nevada and save America. Let’s go,” Laxalt said.
“This race is really about the future of Alaska and the future of America,” Tshibaka said.
“We are a nation in decline. We are a failed nation. We had the biggest economy and the biggest country. But we are not going to let this continue. Soon we will have greatness again,” Trump said at one point in the video.
The video’s closing text again encouraged voters to vote red on Election Day.
“Do your part to save America,” reads the final post. “Vote November 8.”
The video ended with a supercut of other America First candidates, including Abe Hamadeh of Arizona, Madison Gesiotto Gilbert and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, and John James of Michigan, among others.
Trump will continue to campaign for Republicans across the country heading into the final weekend of the midterm campaign cycle. Trump held a rally in Iowa on Thursday and will travel to Pennsylvania on Saturday, Florida on Sunday and Ohio on Monday.
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter.
Winderman’s view: Heat’s wings (other than Herro) are clipped yet again
Observations and other notes of interest from Friday night’s 101-99 loss to the Indiana Pacers:
– When Victor Oladipo was a thing, an apparent Heat strength was their depth of talent on the wing.
– Since the preseason, there has been no Victor Oladipo.
– And Friday, with Jimmy Butler back in Miami dealing with hip soreness, the Heat’s wings basically were clipped.
– Yes, Tyler Herro had his moments.
– Actually a lot of them.
– And Max Strus made timely plays.
– But the Heat were unable to match what the Pacers offered with Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton (how the heck did the Kings let him get away?) and Bennedict Mathurun.
– Kyle Lowry may be many things, but a dynamic wing is not one of them.
– And even Butler offers more of a methodical approach.
– So Herro or bust.
– And on Friday, again bust.
– If Oladipo can’t make it back soon, and can’t make it back looking like Oladipo, all-or-nothing Herro it might have to be.
– And that likely is not enough.
– Strus started for the second consecutive game in place of Butler.
– Actually, it was the second-and-a-half start for Strus, who opened the second half against the Warriors on Tuesday night when Herro was lost in that second quarter with an eye contusion.
– Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo remained in the starting lineup, after being listed earlier with a bruised right knee.
– Rounding out the starting lineup were Herro, Lowry and Caleb Martin.
– Gabe Vincent entered as the Heat first substitute.
– Dewayne Dedmon, who had been on the injury report earlier, then followed in a dual substitution along with Duncan Robinson.
– Then, with the Heat struggling and Martin called for his third foul, Haywood Highsmith was inserted midway through the second quarter.
– Herro’s second 3-pointer moved him past Josh Richardson for 10th on the Heat all-time list.
– Herro’s sixth basket moved him past Richardson for 21st on the Heat all-time list.
– With his fifth defensive rebound, Herro moved past James Johnson for 25th on the Heat all-time list.
– With his first blocked shot, Martin made it 50 for his career.
– Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, going in, on the Pacers’ style, “They play fast. It seems like our last few games we’ve been playing only teams that play super fast. I think we need to conquer that.”
– He added of the Pacers, “They are young, and they play with that kind of exuberance and confidence and joy.”
– Of already emerging rookie Mathurin, Spoelstra noted, “just how confident he is as a young player. You see him on the edit and he comes into the game as if he had been in a flow already.”
– Having spent the week in camp with the Heat’s G League affiliate before meeting the team in Indiana, forward Jamal Cain said the time in Sioux Falls allowed him to reunite with Heat-camp teammates such as Orlando Robinson, Jamaree Bouyea and Mychal Mulder.
– “It felt good, just to see some of my guys,” he said. “I kind of built a relationship with them over the summer time and we were kind of in the same boat, so it was good to see ‘em, just to talk about the whole Sioux Falls process.”
– The Heat have stressed the common systems in Miami and Sioux Falls, and Cain said he found that to be the case.
– “It’s definitely similar just in terms of the intensity, the way they want to practice and some of the stuff to be run,” Cain said. “Some of the plays and play styles will basically be the same. But the weather is a little different.”
– Pacers coach Rick Carlisle spoke pregame of the Heat defense.
– “You have to have a mindset of that you’re in a game where it involves playmaking, not play calling,” Carlisle said. “You’ve just got to play basketball. And all of the different looks that they throw teams, it gets teams to kind of back up and kind of look, and when you do that, now you’re hesitating.”
– Carlisle also spoke pregame of Lowry.
– “The guys that are real comfortable in making those running shots, and making it look effortless, those are the guys you really worry about. Because those are the guys that can flat-out score.”
– Of playing the Heat without Butler, Carlisle said, “When they’re down guys, they become even more dangerous in many ways.”
()
If the GOP wins, ‘we’re going to see this democracy come to a screeching halt’
House Majority Whip Representative James Clyburn (D-SC) told “The Situation Room” on Friday that if Republicans led by former President Donald Trump win a majority in the midterm elections next week, we are “going to see this democracy come to a screeching halt”. .”
Anchor Brianna Keilar asked, “You recently compared America right now to Germany in the early 1930s. That’s what you said. And you said we’re on track to repeat what happened in Germany here in America. Can you explain what you see happening here in America that made you say that? »
Clyburn said: “All you have to do is watch the story. Remember, I’ve studied history all my life. I used to teach it. And what I see lining up in this country, and there’s a lot of people starting to say that now, I’ve been saying that since 2018, when I said that Trump wasn’t planning on giving up the presidency a lot of them people gave me a hard time for saying that. Now we see on January 6, he had no intention of giving up the presidency. And I will tell you something else if the voters do not intervene, we will see this democracy come to an abrupt end. This democracy existed because people were free to participate in it. When you set up committees that can overturn the results of an election, that’s what autocracies are born of. To say we’re going to make it a crime to give anyone a bottle of water while waiting in line for four or five hours is the kind of thing autocracies are made of. That’s what I’m talking about. So you go back and look at Germany, which duly elected Adolf Hitler as chancellor and then proceeded to discredit the press. What did the former president say? The press is the enemy of the people. This is what an autocracy is made of. We better get real.
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Breitbart News
Volleyball: No. 9 Gophers sweep Michigan
Taylor Landfair had a team-high 21 kills as ninth-ranked Minnesota beat Michigan Friday in three sets, 25-21, 25-20, 25-22, at Maturi Pavilion.
Carter Booth added 11 kills and four blocks, and CC McGraw paced the backcourt with 14 digs for Minnesota, which improved to 14-7 overall, 9-4 in the Big Ten. The Gophers hit .321 with 47 kills. Michigan (14-9, 5-8 Big Ten) hit .202 with 42 kills, three team blocks, 44 digs and five aces.
May Pertofsky led Michigan with 11 kills.
