Blockchain

Hacker ‘Monkey Drainer’ Steals NFTs Worth $800K

Hacker ‘Monkey Drainer’ Steals Nfts Worth $800K
  • Monkey Drainer has stolen 7 CryptoPunks and 20 Otherdeed NFTs.
  • Typically, Monkey Drainer will steal from NFTs holders by creating phishing assaults.

It was reported on November 4 by prominent blockchain security outfit PeckshieldAlert and on-chain sleuth ZachXBT that a phishing scammer using the alias Monkey Drainer has stolen 7 CryptoPunks and 20 Otherdeed NFTs.

ZachXBT, a self-proclaimed expert on 2D scams, was the first to break the incident. And he indicated that the stolen artefacts were valued at around $824,200, or 520 ETH. Moreover, this is the second theft the Monkey drainer has perpetrated in less than a week. Over the course of one day on October 25th, the exploiter stole 700 ETH, or $1 million, from multiple victims.

Hacking Spree Continues

Two of Monkey Drainer’s greatest victims lost a combined $370,000 after completing transactions on deceptive phishing sites. Furthermore, one victim lost almost $150,000 worth of BAYC, CloneX, $36,000 in USDC, and 12 other NFTs, while another victim, who had over $6.2 million in crypto at the time, lost about $220,000.

Typically, Monkey Drainer will steal from NFTs holders by creating phishing assaults that seem like legitimate cryptocurrency and NFT sites, such as Aptos and RTFKT. Moreover, the companies dealing with digital assets, meanwhile, are getting ready for Monkey Drainer. Furthermore, four addresses associated with the Hacker were recently reported by Web3 security company Chainabuse.

By tricking naive users into divulging vital information about their digital wallets and authorizing transactions, “Monkey Drainer” steals the victims’ funds.

Moreover, as far as crypto hacking goes, October has been the worst month on record. Recent data from Chainalysis indicates that crypto-related criminality caused over $718M in damages in only October. The blockchain data firm said that if current trends continue, 2022 would be the most malicious year on record.

Popular Hacker Monkey Drainer Steals $1M Worth Crypto and NFTs

Blockchain

Bitcoin Breaks $21k As Market Shows Signs Of Accumulation

Bitcoin Bull
Bitcoin has today broken past $21k in a sharp surge as on-chain data suggests signs of accumulation from the investors.

Bitcoin UTXO Value Bands Show Multiple Groups Have Been Buying Recently

As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the value bands who took profit around ten days ago are now accumulating again.

The relevant indicator here is the “UTXO value bands,” which tells us what percentage of the total Bitcoin supply is held by which groups.

The value bands or groups here are divided based on the number of coins in each Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO), or simply, the amount currently held in each wallet.

For example, the 1k-10k BTC value band includes all wallets that are currently holding between 1k and 10k BTC.

When any value band shows an uptrend, it means the number of wallets in that specific range are going up.

In context of the current discussion, the relevant value bands are the 0.1-1 BTC, 1-10 BTC, and 10-100 BTC cohorts.

Here is a chart that shows the trend in the UTXO value band percentages for each of these groups:

Looks like all these metrics have been going up in the last couple of days | Source: CryptoQuant

As you can see in the above graph, when the price of Bitcoin first started to rally up, all three of these value bands started dropping down.

This means that investors with wallet amounts in these ranges started to dump as a profit-taking opportunity arose.

By the time the price peaked, these metrics hit a low, and then followed up with trending sideways (along with the price).

In the last couple of days, however, the percentage of the Bitcoin supply in these UTXO value bands has once again started to move up.

This means that there has been some market-wide accumulation going on above the $20k level, showing that investors have conviction the price will increase further.

And indeed, following this buying spree, the crypto has sharply shot up in the past day, breaking above the $21k level again.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $21.1k, up 3% in the last week. Over the past month, the crypto has gained 8% in value.

Below is a chart that shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.

Bitcoin Price Chart

The value of the crypto seems to have seen some very sharp uptrend in the last twenty-four hours | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Sandra Seitamaa on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com

Blockchain

Web3 Foundation Announces Polkadot Blockchain’s Native Token (DOT) Has Morphed and Is Software, Not a Security

Web3 Foundation Announces Polkadot Blockchain’s Native Token (Dot) Has Morphed And Is Software, Not A Security
Upon its third anniversary of proactive engagement with the SEC, the Web3 Foundation today announces a landmark step towards the achievement of Web 3.0, a decentralized, trustless, serverless internet. The Polkadot blockchain’s native token (DOT), initially offered, sold and delivered to purchasers as a security, has morphed and no longer is a security. It is software.

ZUG, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DOT–Web3 Foundation announced today a landmark achievement towards the realization of Web 3.0: the Polkadot blockchain’s native digital asset (DOT) has morphed and is no longer a security. It is software. This announcement marks the third anniversary of Web3 Foundation’s first engagement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) Strategic Hub for Financial Innovation (“FinHub”), in response to FinHub’s public invitations to digital asset-related projects to “come in and talk with us.” At the time, the Web3 Foundation was still six (6) months away from taking the initial step to launch the Polkadot network in May 2020, and concluded with the launch of parachains in December 2021.

In November 2019, the digital asset regulatory climate was tense. When the Web3 Foundation first approached FinHub, the SEC had recently filed its complaint against Telegram, and the FinHub staff’s Framework for “Investment Contract” Analysis of Digital Assets (the “Framework”) had been published only a few months earlier, on the heels of many other SEC enforcement actions and announcements, including its 21A Report of Investigation: The DAO (“The DAO Report”), the Munchee cease-and-desist order and the Kik decision.

Daniel Schoenberger, Chief Legal Officer at Web3 Foundation, said: “The Framework suggested that nearly every digital asset offered and sold for fundraising purposes, initially, was highly likely to constitute a security when it was delivered to initial purchasers. Yet the Framework also contained a compliant path forward – one that would permit a digital asset initially offered and sold as a security to be re-evaluated at a later date. For purposes of U.S. federal securities laws, there was a possibility that it would no longer be a security. In other words, digital assets could morph.”

Over the next three years, the Web3 Foundation’s experience was a positive one, as it met regularly with the SEC and attempted to break new ground and comply with U.S. federal securities laws, including with respect to the offer and sale, marketing and delivery to initial purchasers of tokens as securities, and treatment of retail purchasers, generally in line with public companies.

November 2022 marks the three year anniversary of our engagement with the SEC. For three years, we have met regularly with the FinHub staff. In doing so, we have adopted an approach to compliance that is similar to our approach to technical development: head down and dedicated, while setting the bar high. Since the outset, we have attempted to break new ground in our interactions with the SEC, complying with U.S. federal securities laws, including with respect to the offer and sale, marketing and delivery to initial purchasers of tokens as securities, and the treatment of retail purchasers, generally in line with public companies.

“In the Web3 Foundation’s view, current offers and sales of DOT, the native token of the Polkadot blockchain, are not securities transactions. DOT is used for the purposes for which it was designed – among other things, to bid for and secure parachains and facilitate on-chain governance. Control of the Polkadot network has long been in the hands of DOT holders. Today, DOT is not a security. It is software,” added Mr. Schoenönberger.

Disclaimer: Nothing in this press release is intended to be, and it is not, the offer or sale of any digital asset or security. Similarly, nothing in this press release is intended to be, and it is not, legal, investment or tax advice.

About Web 3.0

In 2014, Dr. Gavin Wood coined the term “Web 3.0” to describe a decentralized, trustless, serverless internet where users control their own data, identity and destiny. He presented this new vision because he believed that the current internet infrastructure (i.e., Web 2.0) encouraged and facilitated the consolidation of power by a dominant group of for-profit entities, many of which were instrumental in building such infrastructure. In Dr. Wood’s view, the Web 2.0 internet failed to meet basic human expectations of privacy and authenticity, and not by accident, but by design.

About Web3 Foundation

Web3 Foundation funds research and development teams building the technology stack of the decentralized web, with an official mission of advancing the vision of Web 3.0. Web3 Foundation was established in Zug, Switzerland by Ethereum co-founder and former chief technology officer Dr. Gavin Wood. For more information, visit web3.foundation.

About Polkadot

Polkadot provides the technical advances necessary to make blockchain technology practical, accessible, scalable, interoperable, and future-proof, removing limitations and barriers to entry, and thereby fueling innovation, growing the decentralized technology space, and bringing the Web3 vision to life.

Blockchain

Crypto Exchange OKX Registers as Digital Asset Business in Bahamas

Crypto Exchange Okx Registers As Digital Asset Business In Bahamas
